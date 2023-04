Host course is a regular venue on Korean Tour

Staged Presidents Cup match in 2015

Paul chasing second title in six months

DP Tour onto Korea

The DP World Tour's two-week jaunt to the Far East comes to a close in the Korean city of Incheon.

Situated in the north-west of the country, and just over 200 miles from its border with North Korea, Incheon is the third biggest city in South Korea.

This will be the seventh time that the Wentworth-based Tour has teed-up in Korea, most recently 10 years ago.

The Korea Championship Presented by Genesis will take place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club.

Opened in October 2010, the club became the first Asian venue to host the four-day Presidents Cup match eight years ago.

In what was one of the closest-ever Presidents Cup fixtures, the American team edged past the International XII by a single point (15½-14½).

Latest betting for this week's Korea Championship

This beautifully-crafted course has also staged tournaments on the over-50s Champions Tour, the LPGA Tour, as well as the Korean Tour - most recently in 2022.

Both fairways and greens are seeded with Bent grass, while sand is in abundance.

Sizeable water hazards are present on 11 holes, and are particularly prevalent on the back-nine.

Latest betting for next month's PGA Championship

Six players to watch

Grant Forrest: Returned to the world's top 200 thanks to his tie-for-fourth in Japan at the weekend. The 29-year-old started the year at 262.

Rasmus Hojgaard: Making only his fourth start of the year, although each of the previous three all yielded top-20s. Is a three-time winner at this level, but without a victory for 20 months.

Jazz Janewattananond: The 27-year-old from Bangkok tied-ninth in Japan on Sunday. A seven-time winner on the Asian Tour, plus once in Japan, the world No 201 has posted three podium finishes on the European equivalent - albeit without a victory.

Robert MacIntyre: Following a break of almost two months, the Scot posted a tie-for-sixth last week. One of only a handful of top-100 ranked pros teeing-up this Thursday.

Yannik Paul: Fast becoming one of the DP World Tour's most consistent players. His last three starts - which have all been in Asia - yielded top-six finishes, with the German hoping to follow up his maiden Tour victory in Mallorca last October.

Jordan Smith: Continued his recent consistent run with another top-10 last week. Is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently in Portugal last autumn.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves