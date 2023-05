Bernardus makes third appearance as host course

The DP World Tour has landed in the Netherlands for this week's KLM Open in the south-central village of Cromvoirt.

The Dutch airline has been one of the Tour's most loyal supporters, and this year will be title sponsor for a 27th time - the first occasion being 1981.

European Tour golf has long been associated with the 'low countries', and this week's instalment means there has been a top-level professional tournament staged in the Netherlands for 76 of the past 77 years.

The one exception was 2020, the year that the Covid pandemic swept across the globe, forcing the cancellation of many traditional annual gatherings.

This event, which also doubles up as the Dutch Open, goes back to 1912 when the inaugural tournament was played at Royal Haagsche Golf & Country Club in The Hague.

During its long and illustrious history, the Dutch Open has witnessed many great moments, including a first-ever European Tour victory for Seve Ballesteros, at the age of 19 in 1976.

The current venue, Bernardus, only joined the Tour rota in 2021 and this week makes its third appearance as host course.

Course Characteristics

Designed by American architect Kyle Phillips, Bernardus is a heathland course that opened in 2018.

Despite being a typically low-lying venue of the Netherlands, the fairways are well-contoured with plenty of carefully crafted undulations - especially the putting surfaces.

Water is a prominent feature at Bernardus coming into play on 10 holes, both in the form of ponds, as well as meandering streams.

Sand dunes and gorse are in abundance on a course that is also well-bunkered.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At Bernardus (2021-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.50: Kristoffer Broberg (8)

69.38: Richard Mansell (8)

69.67: Matthias Schmid (6)

69.83: Darius Van Driel (6)

70.00: Maximilian Kieffer (8)

70.00: Johannes Veerman (6)

70.13: Jazz Janewattananond (8)

70.38: Shubhankar Sharma (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Alexander Bjork (20/1): A top-10 finisher at Bernardus 12 months ago and enjoying a good current run of form. Top-four finishes in each of his last two starts in Italy and Belgium.

Romain Langasque (40/1): The Frenchman is slowly making his way back up the World Ranking, as he chases a second DP World Tour victory - the first arrived three years ago. Was runner-up recently in Italy.

Richard Mansell (40/1): Top-10 finishes on both previous trips to the Netherlands.

Victor Perez (12/1): Travels back across the Atlantic after finishing a creditable 12th in the PGA Championship on Sunday. Is the defending champion this week.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves