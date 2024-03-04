Jonsson Workwear Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Well-bunkered venue where hitting fairways is vital

Kruyswijk to lead home challenge

Smith's solid driving can conquer Glendower



• This week's DP World Tour event takes place at Glendower Golf Club which is an 87-year-old venue that last appeared on the schedule six years ago. Once again, the tournament will be co-sanctioned with South Africa's Sunshine Tour;

• Situated around eight miles north-west of Johannesburg city centre, Glendower is a highly-regarded parkland course which has hosted numerous professional tournaments;

• Between November 2013 and January 2018, Glendower staged five co-sanctioned national opens. During the past decade it has also hosted two other events on the Sunshine Tour (Fortress Invitational (2023) and BMG Classic (2014));

• In 1985, the course was redesigned with all 18 greens reshaped and rebuilt. Water hazards, of numerous shapes and sizes, come into play on approximately half of its holes. The putting surfaces are gently undulating, while the rough is usually thick. Therefore, hitting these tree-lined fairways is paramount;

• Former European Ryder Cup captain and player, Paul McGinley, was particularly complimentary about Glendower, describing it as 'one of the best I've ever played. It's very visual, really well bunkered and extremely well set up. We don't get to play on many traditional courses anymore. If it was in America it would be a potential US Open venue.'

Good Current Form

The 21-year-old Belfast boy Tom McKibbin has impressed many followers of golf in recent months and has made a solid start to his second full season on the DP World Tour.

His driving stats for the season are also strong, however, this will be his first competitive appearance at Glendower.

Two other course debutants are Scottish duo Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme, both of whom have started 2024 in good form.

Among the home players in reasonable current shape are Ockie Strydom and Ryan Van Velzen.

Good Course Form

It's been six years since Glendower has staged a co-sanctioned tournament on the DP World Tour, since when the course has hosted only one event on the Sunshine Tour.

Of the leading group of Europeans taking part, Jordan Smith stood on the Glendower podium in 2017, but will arrive in Gauteng on the back of last week's missed cut at St Francis Links.

His best performance on South African soil came two years ago when he lost a play-off at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club.

But Smith does have solid driving stats which illustrates he has a game perfect for Glendower.

Experienced South African Jacques Kruyswijk might be worth an e/w punt.

The 31-year-old, who is a three-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, tied-fourth when Glendower last hosted the South African Open in 2018.

This will be his fourth DP World Tour start of the year, with the most recent outing in Kenya yielding a tie-for-11th.

