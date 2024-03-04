The Open Betting Tips

Jonsson Workwear Open 2024: Course and current form stats

The DP World Tour returns to Glendower for the first time in six years
Former European Ryder Cup skipper Paul McGinley says Glendower compares favourably with leading US venues

For the second straight week the DP World Tour tees-up in South Africa, with the action switching to the northern province of Gauteng. Words/stats supplied by Andy Swales.

  • Well-bunkered venue where hitting fairways is vital

  • Kruyswijk to lead home challenge

  • Smith's solid driving can conquer Glendower


    • • This week's DP World Tour event takes place at Glendower Golf Club which is an 87-year-old venue that last appeared on the schedule six years ago. Once again, the tournament will be co-sanctioned with South Africa's Sunshine Tour;

    • Situated around eight miles north-west of Johannesburg city centre, Glendower is a highly-regarded parkland course which has hosted numerous professional tournaments;

    • Between November 2013 and January 2018, Glendower staged five co-sanctioned national opens. During the past decade it has also hosted two other events on the Sunshine Tour (Fortress Invitational (2023) and BMG Classic (2014));

    • In 1985, the course was redesigned with all 18 greens reshaped and rebuilt. Water hazards, of numerous shapes and sizes, come into play on approximately half of its holes. The putting surfaces are gently undulating, while the rough is usually thick. Therefore, hitting these tree-lined fairways is paramount;

    • Former European Ryder Cup captain and player, Paul McGinley, was particularly complimentary about Glendower, describing it as 'one of the best I've ever played. It's very visual, really well bunkered and extremely well set up. We don't get to play on many traditional courses anymore. If it was in America it would be a potential US Open venue.'

    Good Current Form

    The 21-year-old Belfast boy Tom McKibbin has impressed many followers of golf in recent months and has made a solid start to his second full season on the DP World Tour.

    His driving stats for the season are also strong, however, this will be his first competitive appearance at Glendower.

    Two other course debutants are Scottish duo Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme, both of whom have started 2024 in good form.

    Among the home players in reasonable current shape are Ockie Strydom and Ryan Van Velzen.

    Latest betting for next month's Masters Tournament

    Good Course Form

    It's been six years since Glendower has staged a co-sanctioned tournament on the DP World Tour, since when the course has hosted only one event on the Sunshine Tour.

    Of the leading group of Europeans taking part, Jordan Smith stood on the Glendower podium in 2017, but will arrive in Gauteng on the back of last week's missed cut at St Francis Links.

    His best performance on South African soil came two years ago when he lost a play-off at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club.

    But Smith does have solid driving stats which illustrates he has a game perfect for Glendower.

    Experienced South African Jacques Kruyswijk might be worth an e/w punt.

    The 31-year-old, who is a three-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, tied-fourth when Glendower last hosted the South African Open in 2018.

    This will be his fourth DP World Tour start of the year, with the most recent outing in Kenya yielding a tie-for-11th.

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

    Please Note: Due to technical issues we are unable to list performance data for 'Week 9' in 'Current Form' table. Apologies and hopefully back to normal next week.

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Rikuya Hoshino 64 1 12 MC MC
Thriston Lawrence 19 49 MC MC 2
Jordan Smith 56 MC 41 4
Zander Lombard 6 16 2 13 16 6
Antoine Rozner 6 12 16 32
Ewen Ferguson 7 9 23 MC 11
Joost Luiten 33 MC 21 14
Romain Langasque MC MC 35 25 14
Tom McKibbin 4 16 14 25
Connor Syme 7 35 34 51 40
Dan Bradbury MC MC MC 30
Julien Guerrier 8 63 70 14
Richie Ramsay 55 48 70 21 43
Jesper Svensson 11 16 2 47 31
Jeff Winther 55 MC 66 25
Nacho Elvira 2 13 MC 16 41 28
Aaron Cockerill 42 MC 6 23 4
Hennie Du Plessis 3 27 47 51 23
Todd Clements 24 20 51 40
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 1 70 41
Hurly Long 43 MC MC 48
Daniel Brown 61 76 MC 43
Ugo Coussaud 2 12 34 70
Darius Van Driel 1 MC 29
Gavin Green 11 MC MC 47 MC
Paul Waring 6 MC 47 41
Ockie Strydom 16 4 MC MC 40
Jens Dantorp 33 62 MC MC 59
Nick Bachem MC MC MC 63 43
Marcus Armitage 50 MC 43 47 MC 43
Julien Brun MC 56 47 MC 56
Louis De Jager 36 49 MC 20 56
Matthew Baldwin MC 23 MC MC 48
Dale Whitnell MC 23 38 48
Adri Arnaus MC MC MC 53
Jason Scrivener 61 56 47 MC
Ryan Van Velzen 11 Wd 2 7 1
Niklas Norgaard Moller 27 8 34 63
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 24 MC 23 38
David Law MC MC 56 MC
Manuel Elvira 4 49 MC 23 41
Andy Sullivan 36 MC 43 MC 66
Casey Jarvis 42 49 65 MC MC 41
Jacques Kruyswijk 11 27 48 19
Oliver Wilson MC MC MC MC 36
Marco Penge MC 35 MC MC
Jaco Ahlers MC 17 MC
Sam Bairstow MC 13 23 23
Bjorn Akesson Won MC
Santiago Tarrio 11 61 56 MC 25
Deon Germishuys 9 MC 52 2
Darren Fichardt MC MC 67 MC
Johannes Veerman 16 29 54 16
Ricardo Gouveia 42 70 MC 23 74
David Ravetto 64 1 MC
Adrien Saddier 23 MC MC MC
Matteo Manassero MC 35 MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC 37 31
Jeong Weon Ko 9 65 73 59 70
Max Rottluff 49 MC 59
Wilco Nienaber MC 40 MC 7
Andrea Pavan MC MC 48 MC MC
James Morrison 33 67 23 56
Lorenzo Scalise 11 MC 70 56 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC MC 9 MC
Oliver Bekker MC 25 MC MC 9
Brandon Stone MC 6 MC MC 4
Francesco Laporta 61 MC 59
Jaco Prinsloo 6 10 33 MC 37
Adam Blomme MC MC 54 MC MC
Alexander Levy MC 65 MC 16
Matthias Schwab 23 MC MC MC MC
Ross Fisher 55 65 MC MC
Jamie Donaldson MC 35 74 MC
Ashun Wu 23 9 48 MC MC 48
JC Ritchie 13 8 4 MC 33
Shaun Norris 57 Wd 6
Soren Kjeldsen 33 43 MC 41
Clement Sordet MC 42 MC 56 MC
Thomas Aiken 23 40 12 MC
Gunner Wiebe MC MC 70 MC
Joel Girrbach 56 MC 8 20
Will Enefer MC MC 62 MC
Louis Albertse 27 15 3 16 19
Neil Schietekat 27 MC 13 23 2
Daniel Van Tonder 27 10 MC 36 35
Frederik Schott 56 MC MC 37
Chase Hanna MC 35 MC MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 23 MC MC MC
Stuart Manley MC MC 74 MC
Justin Walters MC MC 18 58
Pieter Moolman 36 MC 16 51
Benjamin Follett-Smith 56 10 24 23 MC
Luca Filippi 42 10 MC MC 28
Dylan Naidoo 17 15 MC 4 14
JJ Senekal 51 53 MC MC
Om Prakash Chouhan 68 MC MC MC
Robin Williams 11 3 MC MC 28
Dylan Mostert MC MC MC 23 3
Kyle Barker 42 25 MC 36 44
Gu Xin Chen MC 46 MC MC MC
Joe Dean 2 MC
Martin Rohwer MC Wd MC 2 14
Jacques de Villiers MC MC MC 19
Jaco Van Zyl MC 53 37 MC
Hennie O`Kennedy MC MC 13 MC 44
Sebastian Friedrichsen 68 MC 65 MC
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen Wd MC MC
Gerhard Pepler Wd MC 18 16 41
Stefan Wears Taylor 17 MC 67 7 57
Jean Hugo 34 59 66 30 9
Jonas Blixt MC MC MC MC MC
Malcolm Mitchell 57 40 48 23 MC
Rupert Kaminski 57 MC 6 46
Wynand Dingle 27 59 MC 36 44
Hennie Otto MC MC MC
Peter Karmis MC MC MC 14
Dan Erickson 27 MC MC 35
Trevor Fisher 17 53 43 59
Martin Vorster 8 MC MC 46 MC
Espen Kofstad MC MC MC MC
Anthony Michael 8 MC MC 46 MC
Anton Karlsson MC MC 61 MC MC
Ruan Korb MC MC MC MC 51
Jake Redman 13 MC MC MC MC
Albert Venter MC MC 52 MC MC
MJ Viljoen MC MC MC MC MC
CJ Du Plessis MC MC MC 56 MC
Sean Bradley MC MC 23 28
Herman Loubser MC MC MC 36 24
James Nicholas 42 55
Combrinck Smit MC MC MC
Keith Horne MC 40 43 28
Rourke Van der Spuy 17 MC MC MC MC
Keagan Thomas MC MC 52 MC MC
Robson Chinhoi MC MC MC MC 24
Merrick Bremner Wd MC MC MC MC
Tristen Strydom 54 MC MC MC MC
Andrew Johnston
Jbe Kruger 38 MC 37 16 8
Jovan Rebula 49 MC 13 MC 3
James Hart Du Preez MC MC
Kyle De Beer MC MC MC
Toto Thimba MC MC 6 MC 59
Nikhil Rama 36 MC MC 30 MC
Tristin Galant MC MC
Yurav Premlall 49 59 31 MC 3
Tom Lewis 36 MC 70 74
Sam Jones 42 MC MC 68
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 27 12 37 31
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC 54 MC
Haydn Barron 64 9 43
Jack Davidson MC 13 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 23 13 MC 67
Andrew Wilson MC 70 23
Benjamin Rusch 50 70
Garrick Porteous 50 49
Nicolo Galletti 11 73
Joshua Berry 23 MC MC 12
Lauri Ruuska MC MC MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 74
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC
Soren Broholt Lind MC 25 70
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 23 40 65
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC
Kristoffer Broberg 14
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 42 MC MC
Tom Power Horan MC MC 6 MC
Jordan Gumburg MC 17 MC MC
Player 2018 2017 2016 2015 2013
Rikuya Hoshino
Thriston Lawrence MC
Jordan Smith MC 3
Zander Lombard MC MC 12 MC MC
Antoine Rozner
Ewen Ferguson
Joost Luiten
Romain Langasque 21
Tom McKibbin
Connor Syme
Dan Bradbury
Julien Guerrier MC
Richie Ramsay
Jesper Svensson
Jeff Winther 20 14 MC
Nacho Elvira 20 MC 46 MC
Aaron Cockerill
Hennie Du Plessis MC MC
Todd Clements
Dylan Frittelli 20 MC 18 MC
Hurly Long
Daniel Brown
Ugo Coussaud
Darius Van Driel
Gavin Green
Paul Waring 37 MC
Ockie Strydom 20 67 MC MC
Jens Dantorp 38
Nick Bachem
Marcus Armitage 67 MC
Julien Brun
Louis De Jager 43 40 55 58 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC
Dale Whitnell
Adri Arnaus
Jason Scrivener MC 12 11
Ryan Van Velzen
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Jayden Trey Schaper
David Law
Manuel Elvira
Andy Sullivan 34 MC MC 1 12
Casey Jarvis
Jacques Kruyswijk 4 57 21 MC
Oliver Wilson MC
Marco Penge
Jaco Ahlers MC MC MC MC MC
Sam Bairstow
Bjorn Akesson MC
Santiago Tarrio
Deon Germishuys
Darren Fichardt 7 26 MC MC 37
Johannes Veerman
Ricardo Gouveia MC
David Ravetto
Adrien Saddier 7
Matteo Manassero
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Jeong Weon Ko
Max Rottluff
Wilco Nienaber
Andrea Pavan MC 25 37
James Morrison MC 13 15 22
Lorenzo Scalise
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Oliver Bekker MC MC MC MC 34
Brandon Stone MC 31 1 MC
Francesco Laporta MC
Jaco Prinsloo MC MC
Adam Blomme
Alexander Levy 46
Matthias Schwab
Ross Fisher 22
Jamie Donaldson 34 MC
Ashun Wu
JC Ritchie 3 MC 64
Shaun Norris 20 52 MC 41 MC
Soren Kjeldsen MC
Clement Sordet MC
Thomas Aiken MC 5 5 17
Gunner Wiebe
Joel Girrbach
Will Enefer
Louis Albertse MC
Neil Schietekat 15 MC 51 15 46
Daniel Van Tonder 34 55 MC 55 41
Frederik Schott
Chase Hanna
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Stuart Manley 62 MC
Justin Walters 38 21 4 MC 52
Pieter Moolman MC MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Luca Filippi
Dylan Naidoo MC
JJ Senekal MC 38 64
Om Prakash Chouhan
Robin Williams
Dylan Mostert
Kyle Barker
Gu Xin Chen
Joe Dean
Martin Rohwer
Jacques de Villiers
Jaco Van Zyl 18 18 55 12
Hennie O`Kennedy
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
Gerhard Pepler
Stefan Wears Taylor
Jean Hugo 47 MC MC 33 12
Jonas Blixt
Malcolm Mitchell MC
Rupert Kaminski
Wynand Dingle MC
Hennie Otto 12 MC 45 13 2
Peter Karmis MC MC MC MC 12
Dan Erickson
Trevor Fisher 15 5 8 15 7
Martin Vorster
Espen Kofstad 31 MC
Anthony Michael 20 MC 27
Anton Karlsson MC
Ruan Korb
Jake Redman MC MC
Albert Venter MC
MJ Viljoen 65
CJ Du Plessis MC MC
Sean Bradley
Herman Loubser MC
James Nicholas
Combrinck Smit
Keith Horne MC 21 4 41 MC
Rourke Van der Spuy 47 40 MC
Keagan Thomas
Robson Chinhoi
Merrick Bremner MC MC 55 MC 17
Tristen Strydom MC MC
Andrew Johnston MC
Jbe Kruger 51 21 45 61 2
Jovan Rebula MC MC
James Hart Du Preez
Kyle De Beer
Toto Thimba 67 MC
Nikhil Rama
Tristin Galant
Yurav Premlall
Tom Lewis 18 22
Sam Jones
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Haydn Barron
Jack Davidson
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Andrew Wilson
Benjamin Rusch
Garrick Porteous
Nicolo Galletti
Joshua Berry
Lauri Ruuska
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Pedro Figueiredo
Soren Broholt Lind
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Jannik De Bruyn
Kristoffer Broberg 50
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Tom Power Horan
Jordan Gumburg
**********
The above data
refers to co-sanctioned
events at Glendower.
**********
The data below
refers to two other
events staged at
Glendower on
Sunshine Tour
since start of 2014
**********
Player 2023 2014
Thriston Lawrence MC
Dylan Frittelli 12
Ockie Strydom MC
Louis De Jager 7
Jacques Kruyswijk 12
Jaco Ahlers 7
Darren Fichardt 2
Oliver Bekker 18
Brandon Stone MC
Francesco Laporta 24
Jaco Prinsloo 20
JC Ritchie 12
Shaun Norris 32
Thomas Aiken 24
Neil Schietekat 10
Daniel Van Tonder 12 7
Pieter Moolman 41
JJ Senekal MC
Robin Williams 1
Kyle Barker 30
Martin Rohwer 17
Jacques de Villiers 4
Jaco Van Zyl MC
Gerhard Pepler 52
Stefan Wears Taylor 60
Jean Hugo 17 5
Malcolm Mitchell 30
Wynand Dingle MC MC
Peter Karmis MC
Dan Erickson 2
Trevor Fisher 24 20
Anthony Michael 17 32
Ruan Korb 52
Jake Redman 24 MC
Albert Venter MC
CJ Du Plessis MC
Sean Bradley 45
Combrinck Smit 41
Keith Horne MC
Rourke Van der Spuy MC
Keagan Thomas 30
Robson Chinhoi 38
Merrick Bremner 24 1
Tristen Strydom MC
Jovan Rebula 41
Kyle De Beer 17
Toto Thimba 45 MC
Nikhil Rama 4

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

