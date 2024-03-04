Jonsson Workwear Open 2024: Course and current form stats
For the second straight week the DP World Tour tees-up in South Africa, with the action switching to the northern province of Gauteng. Words/stats supplied by Andy Swales.
-
Well-bunkered venue where hitting fairways is vital
-
Kruyswijk to lead home challenge
-
Smith's solid driving can conquer Glendower
• This week's DP World Tour event takes place at Glendower Golf Club which is an 87-year-old venue that last appeared on the schedule six years ago. Once again, the tournament will be co-sanctioned with South Africa's Sunshine Tour;
• Situated around eight miles north-west of Johannesburg city centre, Glendower is a highly-regarded parkland course which has hosted numerous professional tournaments;
• Between November 2013 and January 2018, Glendower staged five co-sanctioned national opens. During the past decade it has also hosted two other events on the Sunshine Tour (Fortress Invitational (2023) and BMG Classic (2014));
• In 1985, the course was redesigned with all 18 greens reshaped and rebuilt. Water hazards, of numerous shapes and sizes, come into play on approximately half of its holes. The putting surfaces are gently undulating, while the rough is usually thick. Therefore, hitting these tree-lined fairways is paramount;
• Former European Ryder Cup captain and player, Paul McGinley, was particularly complimentary about Glendower, describing it as 'one of the best I've ever played. It's very visual, really well bunkered and extremely well set up. We don't get to play on many traditional courses anymore. If it was in America it would be a potential US Open venue.'
Good Current Form
The 21-year-old Belfast boy Tom McKibbin has impressed many followers of golf in recent months and has made a solid start to his second full season on the DP World Tour.
His driving stats for the season are also strong, however, this will be his first competitive appearance at Glendower.
Two other course debutants are Scottish duo Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme, both of whom have started 2024 in good form.
Among the home players in reasonable current shape are Ockie Strydom and Ryan Van Velzen.
Good Course Form
It's been six years since Glendower has staged a co-sanctioned tournament on the DP World Tour, since when the course has hosted only one event on the Sunshine Tour.
Of the leading group of Europeans taking part, Jordan Smith stood on the Glendower podium in 2017, but will arrive in Gauteng on the back of last week's missed cut at St Francis Links.
His best performance on South African soil came two years ago when he lost a play-off at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club.
But Smith does have solid driving stats which illustrates he has a game perfect for Glendower.
Experienced South African Jacques Kruyswijk might be worth an e/w punt.
The 31-year-old, who is a three-time winner on the Sunshine Tour, tied-fourth when Glendower last hosted the South African Open in 2018.
This will be his fourth DP World Tour start of the year, with the most recent outing in Kenya yielding a tie-for-11th.
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Please Note: Due to technical issues we are unable to list performance data for 'Week 9' in 'Current Form' table. Apologies and hopefully back to normal next week.
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|Rikuya Hoshino
|64
|1
|12
|MC
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|19
|49
|MC
|MC
|2
|Jordan Smith
|56
|MC
|41
|4
|Zander Lombard
|6
|16
|2
|13
|16
|6
|Antoine Rozner
|6
|12
|16
|32
|Ewen Ferguson
|7
|9
|23
|MC
|11
|Joost Luiten
|33
|MC
|21
|14
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|MC
|35
|25
|14
|Tom McKibbin
|4
|16
|14
|25
|Connor Syme
|7
|35
|34
|51
|40
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|Julien Guerrier
|8
|63
|70
|14
|Richie Ramsay
|55
|48
|70
|21
|43
|Jesper Svensson
|11
|16
|2
|47
|31
|Jeff Winther
|55
|MC
|66
|25
|Nacho Elvira
|2
|13
|MC
|16
|41
|28
|Aaron Cockerill
|42
|MC
|6
|23
|4
|Hennie Du Plessis
|3
|27
|47
|51
|23
|Todd Clements
|24
|20
|51
|40
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|1
|70
|41
|Hurly Long
|43
|MC
|MC
|48
|Daniel Brown
|61
|76
|MC
|43
|Ugo Coussaud
|2
|12
|34
|70
|Darius Van Driel
|1
|MC
|29
|Gavin Green
|11
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Paul Waring
|6
|MC
|47
|41
|Ockie Strydom
|16
|4
|MC
|MC
|40
|Jens Dantorp
|33
|62
|MC
|MC
|59
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|43
|Marcus Armitage
|50
|MC
|43
|47
|MC
|43
|Julien Brun
|MC
|56
|47
|MC
|56
|Louis De Jager
|36
|49
|MC
|20
|56
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|48
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|23
|38
|48
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Jason Scrivener
|61
|56
|47
|MC
|Ryan Van Velzen
|11
|Wd
|2
|7
|1
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|27
|8
|34
|63
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|24
|MC
|23
|38
|David Law
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|4
|49
|MC
|23
|41
|Andy Sullivan
|36
|MC
|43
|MC
|66
|Casey Jarvis
|42
|49
|65
|MC
|MC
|41
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|11
|27
|48
|19
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|Marco Penge
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Jaco Ahlers
|MC
|17
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|13
|23
|23
|Bjorn Akesson
|Won
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|11
|61
|56
|MC
|25
|Deon Germishuys
|9
|MC
|52
|2
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|16
|29
|54
|16
|Ricardo Gouveia
|42
|70
|MC
|23
|74
|David Ravetto
|64
|1
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|37
|31
|Jeong Weon Ko
|9
|65
|73
|59
|70
|Max Rottluff
|49
|MC
|59
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|40
|MC
|7
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|James Morrison
|33
|67
|23
|56
|Lorenzo Scalise
|11
|MC
|70
|56
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|9
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|4
|Francesco Laporta
|61
|MC
|59
|Jaco Prinsloo
|6
|10
|33
|MC
|37
|Adam Blomme
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|65
|MC
|16
|Matthias Schwab
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|55
|65
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|35
|74
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|23
|9
|48
|MC
|MC
|48
|JC Ritchie
|13
|8
|4
|MC
|33
|Shaun Norris
|57
|Wd
|6
|Soren Kjeldsen
|33
|43
|MC
|41
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|42
|MC
|56
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|23
|40
|12
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|56
|MC
|8
|20
|Will Enefer
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|Louis Albertse
|27
|15
|3
|16
|19
|Neil Schietekat
|27
|MC
|13
|23
|2
|Daniel Van Tonder
|27
|10
|MC
|36
|35
|Frederik Schott
|56
|MC
|MC
|37
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|74
|MC
|Justin Walters
|MC
|MC
|18
|58
|Pieter Moolman
|36
|MC
|16
|51
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|56
|10
|24
|23
|MC
|Luca Filippi
|42
|10
|MC
|MC
|28
|Dylan Naidoo
|17
|15
|MC
|4
|14
|JJ Senekal
|51
|53
|MC
|MC
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robin Williams
|11
|3
|MC
|MC
|28
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|3
|Kyle Barker
|42
|25
|MC
|36
|44
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joe Dean
|2
|MC
|Martin Rohwer
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|2
|14
|Jacques de Villiers
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Jaco Van Zyl
|MC
|53
|37
|MC
|Hennie O`Kennedy
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|44
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|68
|MC
|65
|MC
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Gerhard Pepler
|Wd
|MC
|18
|16
|41
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|17
|MC
|67
|7
|57
|Jean Hugo
|34
|59
|66
|30
|9
|Jonas Blixt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Malcolm Mitchell
|57
|40
|48
|23
|MC
|Rupert Kaminski
|57
|MC
|6
|46
|Wynand Dingle
|27
|59
|MC
|36
|44
|Hennie Otto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Dan Erickson
|27
|MC
|MC
|35
|Trevor Fisher
|17
|53
|43
|59
|Martin Vorster
|8
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Espen Kofstad
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Anthony Michael
|8
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Anton Karlsson
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Ruan Korb
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|Jake Redman
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Albert Venter
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MJ Viljoen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|CJ Du Plessis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Sean Bradley
|MC
|MC
|23
|28
|Herman Loubser
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|24
|James Nicholas
|42
|55
|Combrinck Smit
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Keith Horne
|MC
|40
|43
|28
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Keagan Thomas
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Robson Chinhoi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Merrick Bremner
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tristen Strydom
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|Jbe Kruger
|38
|MC
|37
|16
|8
|Jovan Rebula
|49
|MC
|13
|MC
|3
|James Hart Du Preez
|MC
|MC
|Kyle De Beer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Toto Thimba
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|59
|Nikhil Rama
|36
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Tristin Galant
|MC
|MC
|Yurav Premlall
|49
|59
|31
|MC
|3
|Tom Lewis
|36
|MC
|70
|74
|Sam Jones
|42
|MC
|MC
|68
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|27
|12
|37
|31
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|54
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|64
|9
|43
|Jack Davidson
|MC
|13
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|23
|13
|MC
|67
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|70
|23
|Benjamin Rusch
|50
|70
|Garrick Porteous
|50
|49
|Nicolo Galletti
|11
|73
|Joshua Berry
|23
|MC
|MC
|12
|Lauri Ruuska
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|74
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|25
|70
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|23
|40
|65
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|14
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|42
|MC
|MC
|Tom Power Horan
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|Jordan Gumburg
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|Player
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2013
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|3
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|Ewen Ferguson
|Joost Luiten
|Romain Langasque
|21
|Tom McKibbin
|Connor Syme
|Dan Bradbury
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|Jesper Svensson
|Jeff Winther
|20
|14
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|20
|MC
|46
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|Hennie Du Plessis
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|Dylan Frittelli
|20
|MC
|18
|MC
|Hurly Long
|Daniel Brown
|Ugo Coussaud
|Darius Van Driel
|Gavin Green
|Paul Waring
|37
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|20
|67
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|38
|Nick Bachem
|Marcus Armitage
|67
|MC
|Julien Brun
|Louis De Jager
|43
|40
|55
|58
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|Adri Arnaus
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|12
|11
|Ryan Van Velzen
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|David Law
|Manuel Elvira
|Andy Sullivan
|34
|MC
|MC
|1
|12
|Casey Jarvis
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|4
|57
|21
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|Marco Penge
|Jaco Ahlers
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|Bjorn Akesson
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|Deon Germishuys
|Darren Fichardt
|7
|26
|MC
|MC
|37
|Johannes Veerman
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|David Ravetto
|Adrien Saddier
|7
|Matteo Manassero
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|Jeong Weon Ko
|Max Rottluff
|Wilco Nienaber
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|25
|37
|James Morrison
|MC
|13
|15
|22
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|31
|1
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|MC
|MC
|Adam Blomme
|Alexander Levy
|46
|Matthias Schwab
|Ross Fisher
|22
|Jamie Donaldson
|34
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|JC Ritchie
|3
|MC
|64
|Shaun Norris
|20
|52
|MC
|41
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|5
|5
|17
|Gunner Wiebe
|Joel Girrbach
|Will Enefer
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|Neil Schietekat
|15
|MC
|51
|15
|46
|Daniel Van Tonder
|34
|55
|MC
|55
|41
|Frederik Schott
|Chase Hanna
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Stuart Manley
|62
|MC
|Justin Walters
|38
|21
|4
|MC
|52
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Luca Filippi
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|JJ Senekal
|MC
|38
|64
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Robin Williams
|Dylan Mostert
|Kyle Barker
|Gu Xin Chen
|Joe Dean
|Martin Rohwer
|Jacques de Villiers
|Jaco Van Zyl
|18
|18
|55
|12
|Hennie O`Kennedy
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|Gerhard Pepler
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|Jean Hugo
|47
|MC
|MC
|33
|12
|Jonas Blixt
|Malcolm Mitchell
|MC
|Rupert Kaminski
|Wynand Dingle
|MC
|Hennie Otto
|12
|MC
|45
|13
|2
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|Dan Erickson
|Trevor Fisher
|15
|5
|8
|15
|7
|Martin Vorster
|Espen Kofstad
|31
|MC
|Anthony Michael
|20
|MC
|27
|Anton Karlsson
|MC
|Ruan Korb
|Jake Redman
|MC
|MC
|Albert Venter
|MC
|MJ Viljoen
|65
|CJ Du Plessis
|MC
|MC
|Sean Bradley
|Herman Loubser
|MC
|James Nicholas
|Combrinck Smit
|Keith Horne
|MC
|21
|4
|41
|MC
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|47
|40
|MC
|Keagan Thomas
|Robson Chinhoi
|Merrick Bremner
|MC
|MC
|55
|MC
|17
|Tristen Strydom
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|MC
|Jbe Kruger
|51
|21
|45
|61
|2
|Jovan Rebula
|MC
|MC
|James Hart Du Preez
|Kyle De Beer
|Toto Thimba
|67
|MC
|Nikhil Rama
|Tristin Galant
|Yurav Premlall
|Tom Lewis
|18
|22
|Sam Jones
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|Haydn Barron
|Jack Davidson
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Andrew Wilson
|Benjamin Rusch
|Garrick Porteous
|Nicolo Galletti
|Joshua Berry
|Lauri Ruuska
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Pedro Figueiredo
|Soren Broholt Lind
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Kristoffer Broberg
|50
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|Tom Power Horan
|Jordan Gumburg
|**********
|The above data
|refers to co-sanctioned
|events at Glendower.
|**********
|The data below
|refers to two other
|events staged at
|Glendower on
|Sunshine Tour
|since start of 2014
|**********
|Player
|2023
|2014
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|12
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|7
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|12
|Jaco Ahlers
|7
|Darren Fichardt
|2
|Oliver Bekker
|18
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|24
|Jaco Prinsloo
|20
|JC Ritchie
|12
|Shaun Norris
|32
|Thomas Aiken
|24
|Neil Schietekat
|10
|Daniel Van Tonder
|12
|7
|Pieter Moolman
|41
|JJ Senekal
|MC
|Robin Williams
|1
|Kyle Barker
|30
|Martin Rohwer
|17
|Jacques de Villiers
|4
|Jaco Van Zyl
|MC
|Gerhard Pepler
|52
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|60
|Jean Hugo
|17
|5
|Malcolm Mitchell
|30
|Wynand Dingle
|MC
|MC
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|2
|Trevor Fisher
|24
|20
|Anthony Michael
|17
|32
|Ruan Korb
|52
|Jake Redman
|24
|MC
|Albert Venter
|MC
|CJ Du Plessis
|MC
|Sean Bradley
|45
|Combrinck Smit
|41
|Keith Horne
|MC
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|MC
|Keagan Thomas
|30
|Robson Chinhoi
|38
|Merrick Bremner
|24
|1
|Tristen Strydom
|MC
|Jovan Rebula
|41
|Kyle De Beer
|17
|Toto Thimba
|45
|MC
|Nikhil Rama
|4
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.