Golf Form Guide

Italian Open 2025: Form stats for this week's historic event

It's the 100-year anniversary of the Italian Open
Argentario: An undulating rural venue

The DP World Tour has travelled to Tuscany for one of the oldest tournaments in European golf. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Short, undulating course with small greens

  • Schaper [30/1] can claim maiden Tour triumph

  • Paratore [175/1] offers each-way potential

Tournament and Course Notes

First staged in 1925, the Italian Open celebrates its centenary with this week's tournament at Argentario Golf Resort.

Co-designed by Davis Mezzacane and two-time European Tour winner Baldovino Dassu, Argentario is laid out within 77 hectares of Mediterranean scrubland.

Opened in 2006, Argentario is an undulating, often hilly rural venue, with steep slopes and small greens, while water comes into play on six holes.

Although Argentario is one of the shorter courses on the DP World Tour calendar, there are plenty of subtle challenges to keep the mind fully occupied.

Laid out close to Italy's western coastline, Argentario Golf Resort is located approximately 90 miles north of Rome and will be staging the national open for the first time.

Argentario Golf Resort did, however, host its maiden Challenge Tour event just 10 months ago when England's John Parry triumphed by a single shot. This week's instalment of the Italian Open will be the 82nd.

Betfair Exchange market for the Italian Open

Seven To Watch

This week's field does not include any members of the world's top 80, with approximately 25% of entrants having competed in last year's Challenge Tour event hosted by this week's venue Argentario.

Among those who played in that tournament, and finished inside the top dozen, are Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 60/161.00, Brandon Robinson-Thompson 75/176.00, Angel Ayora 45/146.00 and Oliver Lindell 70/171.00.

Von Dellingshausen recently claimed his first DP World Tour victory in Austria and followed that up with a tied-seventh in the Netherlands.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, Ayora, is also worth mentioning. He currently stands 46th in the Race to Dubai standings thanks to a trio of top-12 finishes this season.

Another up-and-coming pro is South African Jayden Trey Schaper 30/131.00 whose most recent two starts on Tour have yielded top-five finishes, including a podium in the Netherlands.

So far in his career, he's finished inside the top-six 10 times on the DP World Tour, but has fallen short of standing on the top step of the podium.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Italian Open

Kristoffer Reitan 28/129.00, who recently sneaked into the world's top 100 for the first time, is the form horse among this week's mediocre field.

During the past two months, the Norwegian secured his maiden DP World Tour title, while adding a brace of runner-up finishes for good measure.

At No 6 in the Race to Dubai rankings, he's well placed to book his spot at the lucrative end-of-season DP World Tour Championship this November.

Finally, Renato Paratore 175/1176.00 could be worth a shout this week, particularly each-way.

The 28-year-old is a two-time winner at this level, although currently plying his trade on the HotelPlanner Tour (formerly Challenge Tour).

But he's well on course to returning to the top table thanks to two victories this year, and he currently leads the Road to Mallorca standings.

Betfair latest for The 2025 Open

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since January 1st (Top 10 Listed)
Pts
52.22: Kristoffer Reitan
38.05: Martin Couvra
36.09: Shaun Norris
31.28: Marco Penge
29.16: Daniel Hillier
28.48: Connor Syme
28.41: Keita Nakajima
28.40: Eugenio Chacarra
27.56: Jayden Trey Schaper
27.25: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Only those entered this week are included in table

The Punter's preview for the Italian Open

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Argentario (2024)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16
Shaun Norris 1 20 50 9 36 27 15
Kristoffer Reitan 13 2 1 33 2 69
Jordan Smith 61 MC 4 7 MC 2
John Parry 55 4 MC 33
Keita Nakajima MC 11 MC MC 11 MC
Jorge Campillo 7 56 MC 2 36 MC
Romain Langasque MC 9 44 63 26
Ewen Ferguson 4 2 33 32
Eugenio Chacarra 46 27 31 MC 11 4
Martin Couvra 8 MC 1 5 MC
Connor Syme 1 59 MC MC MC MC
John Catlin MC 8 MC MC 39
Richard Mansell 49 42 MC 12
Sebastian Soderberg 65 8 49 47 55 MC
Daniel Hillier 26 37 MC 9 36
Jayden Trey Schaper 3 5 MC 24
Joe Dean MC 22 MC MC
Marco Penge 25 28 MC 1 26
Guido Migliozzi MC MC 49 17
Alejandro Del Rey 60 MC 41 MC MC 60
Calum Hill 71 34 MC MC 36 MC
Joakim Lagergren MC 2 42 MC MC MC 65
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 7 1 MC 44 MC MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC MC 31 4 MC MC
Adrien Saddier MC Wd 56
Andy Sullivan 7 17 11 MC 23 MC
Frederic LaCroix MC 42 23 24
Marcus Armitage 40 13 41 MC
Elvis Smylie MC 72 16 15
Nacho Elvira 19 MC 16 7 MC 26
Angel Ayora 19 MC 11 61 MC 49
Marcel Siem 26 5 MC
Dan Bradbury 7 MC MC MC
Darius Van Driel 26 MC 2
David Ravetto 40 MC 37 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 40 MC 49 MC MC 66
Francesco Laporta 7 27 11 MC
Yannik Paul MC MC 37 56 MC 3
Alex Fitzpatrick 26 MC 11 17 MC
Ugo Coussaud MC MC 23 47
Bernd Wiesberger 46 51 25 11 43
Marcel Schneider 65 2 MC 44 MC 10
Sean Crocker 19 16 Wd 2 MC
Robin Williams MC 56 59 7 58 43
David Micheluzzi MC MC MC
Brandon Stone MC 11 MC 23 36
Renato Paratore 27 36 39 31 15 1
Jeff Winther 49 4 MC MC MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 49 42 MC 17 71
Yuto Katsuragawa 46 51 61 MC 20 MC
Richie Ramsay 4 40 MC
Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC MC 11 26
Grant Forrest 13 59 16 MC 23 MC
Hamish Brown 26 MC MC 52 MC MC
Marcus Kinhult 73 37 MC 12 MC 15
Oliver Lindell 55 13 25 12 MC 66
Fabrizio Zanotti 26 42 25 9 36
Pablo Larrazabal MC 51 MC 31 56
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 26 MC 41 MC 63 MC
Andrea Pavan MC 68 MC 31 23 MC
Jason Scrivener 26 MC 37 16 43
Hiroshi Iwata 22 20 MC 13 27 2 15
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11 10
KazumaKobori MC MC 25 52 45 20
Ryggs Johnston Wd 64 MC 33
Todd Clements MC MC MC 24
Conor Purcell MC 56 49 MC 20 15
Ding Wen Yi 60 51 MC 12 45 8
Scott Jamieson MC 37 MC 51 36
Wilco Nienaber MC MC MC 33 24
Aaron Cockerill MC 13 31 MC 51 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 19 42 41 12 MC 8
Ricardo Gouveia 19 MC MC MC 55 32
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC
Troy Merritt MC 27 4 MC MC 41
Jens Dantorp 26 MC MC 65
Jack Senior 4 41 MC 31 63
Gavin Green 13 34 MC MC MC
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC MC 58 MC
Manuel Elvira 7 MC 11 52 MC MC
RyanVanVelzen MC MC MC 15 MC
Tom Vaillant 60 MC MC 62 26
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 74 MC MC MC 45 36
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC MC MC 71 MC
Andreas Halvorsen MC MC MC MC 56
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 60 MC 49 MC Wd MC
Zander Lombard 40 42 MC MC 45 MC
Brandon Wu MC 27 MC MC MC 10
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC MC MC MC 7
Andrew Wilson 26 MC 16 17 40 MC
Stefano Mazzoli 27 16 49 13 MC 61 5
Niklas Lemke MC MC MC 17 45 22
Kevin Chappell MC 53 36 MC
Frederik Schott 49 37 MC MC Wd 24
Edoardo Molinari MC 22 49 24 6 36
Jordan Gumberg MC MC 49 66 16 49
Matthew Baldwin MC 27 MC MC 23 54
Benjamin Hebert 40 MC 31 MC MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard 26 17 MC 24 MC MC
Ben Schmidt MC MC 16 MC 23 54
Darren Fichardt Wd
Veer Ahlawat Wd 13 MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer 49 51 MC MC 63 49
Thomas Aiken MC MC 49 59
Joel Girrbach MC MC MC 33 MC
Alexander Levy 17 MC MC 23 36
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC MC MC Dq 22
Dan Erickson MC MC 17 58 MC
Filippo Celli MC MC Wd 64 MC 29
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC MC MC
Gregorio De Leo 65 MC 59 24 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 13 22 61 33 58 60
Callum Shinkwin 49 Wd 41 MC
Erik Barnes MC
Pierre Pineau 19 MC MC MC Wd MC
Mikael Lindberg MC 63 MC 24 MC MC
Ross Fisher 72 MC MC MC MC 66
BjornAkesson MC MC MC 31 MC
Simon Forsstrom MC 17 25 56
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC MC
Tadeas Tetak 21 40 MC MC MC 16 18
Matthias Schwab MC 64 MC MC 71 MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 62 MC MC 25 MC
Louis Albertse 18 MC MC MC MC
Albert Boneta 21 MC 22 38 MC MC 5
Davis Bryant MC 42 MC 33 23 4
Daniel Gale MC 17 MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC
Wil Besseling MC 59 MC MC MC MC
Clement Sordet 55 MC MC 24 MC MC
Sam Hutsby 38 MC 67 MC
Julien Brun MC 42 41 MC
Daniel List Wd 27 MC 36 Wd
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa MC
Alexander G Frances Dq MC 49 MC 67 43
Rikard Karlberg MC 25 MC 10
Corey Shaun MC 37 MC 49 MC
Michael Hirmer MC MC 31 MC
Lorenzo Filipo Scalise MC MC 19 42 30 11
Justin Harding MC MC 70 MC MC 29
Neil Schietekat 28 43 31 39
Alexander Knappe MC Wd MC 66 49
Brett Coletta MC
Richard Sterne 26 59 MC
Aron Zemmer 50 MC MC MC 30 MC
Flavio Michetti
Jean Bekirian MC MC MC MC MC 54
Andrea Romano
Ross McGowan
Enrico Di Nitto MC MC MC MC MC 51 MC
Michele Ortolani 36 30 36
Luca Memeo
Manfredi Manica
Daniel Gavins
Lucas Fallotico
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano Dq
Luca Cianchetti MC MC
Bastien Amat MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio 21 39 2 64 Wd 60 MC MC
NicolaiKristensen 65 10 57 MC MC 18
James Morrison 1 MC 24 MC MC MC MC
Frank Kennedy MC 75 MC 57
Matthew Southgate MC MC 64 5 MC
Daan Huizing MC 19 MC MC MC 24
Adri Arnaus 44 MC 49 42 MC 47
Jens Fahrbring MC 65
Player 2024
John Parry 1
Martin Couvra 12
Joakim Lagergren 59
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 3
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 12
Angel Ayora 4
Hamish Brown 25
Oliver Lindell 6
Conor Purcell 5
Wilco Nienaber 42
Jack Senior 21
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 17
Tapio Pulkkanen MC
Niklas Lemke 48
Benjamin Hebert 21
Lucas Bjerregaard 17
Ben Schmidt 33
Alexander Levy 53
Gregorio De Leo MC
Mikael Lindberg MC
BjornAkesson MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith 33
Louis Albertse 44
Wil Besseling 27
Sam Hutsby 12
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa 33
Rikard Karlberg MC
Aron Zemmer MC
Flavio Michetti 42
Ross McGowan 25
Enrico Di Nitto 44
Manfredi Manica MC
Luca Cianchetti MC
NicolaiKristensen MC
Frank Kennedy 27
Jens Fahrbring 12
**********
The above players competed
in a Challenge Tour event in
2024 at Argentario

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

