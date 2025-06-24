Italian Open 2025: Form stats for this week's historic event

Short, undulating course with small greens

Schaper [30/1] can claim maiden Tour triumph

Paratore [175/1] offers each-way potential

Tournament and Course Notes

First staged in 1925, the Italian Open celebrates its centenary with this week's tournament at Argentario Golf Resort.

Co-designed by Davis Mezzacane and two-time European Tour winner Baldovino Dassu, Argentario is laid out within 77 hectares of Mediterranean scrubland.

Opened in 2006, Argentario is an undulating, often hilly rural venue, with steep slopes and small greens, while water comes into play on six holes.

Although Argentario is one of the shorter courses on the DP World Tour calendar, there are plenty of subtle challenges to keep the mind fully occupied.

Laid out close to Italy's western coastline, Argentario Golf Resort is located approximately 90 miles north of Rome and will be staging the national open for the first time.

Argentario Golf Resort did, however, host its maiden Challenge Tour event just 10 months ago when England's John Parry triumphed by a single shot. This week's instalment of the Italian Open will be the 82nd.

Seven To Watch

This week's field does not include any members of the world's top 80, with approximately 25% of entrants having competed in last year's Challenge Tour event hosted by this week's venue Argentario.

Among those who played in that tournament, and finished inside the top dozen, are Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 60/161.00, Brandon Robinson-Thompson 75/176.00, Angel Ayora 45/146.00 and Oliver Lindell 70/171.00.

Von Dellingshausen recently claimed his first DP World Tour victory in Austria and followed that up with a tied-seventh in the Netherlands.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, Ayora, is also worth mentioning. He currently stands 46th in the Race to Dubai standings thanks to a trio of top-12 finishes this season.

Another up-and-coming pro is South African Jayden Trey Schaper 30/131.00 whose most recent two starts on Tour have yielded top-five finishes, including a podium in the Netherlands.

So far in his career, he's finished inside the top-six 10 times on the DP World Tour, but has fallen short of standing on the top step of the podium.

Kristoffer Reitan 28/129.00, who recently sneaked into the world's top 100 for the first time, is the form horse among this week's mediocre field.

During the past two months, the Norwegian secured his maiden DP World Tour title, while adding a brace of runner-up finishes for good measure.

At No 6 in the Race to Dubai rankings, he's well placed to book his spot at the lucrative end-of-season DP World Tour Championship this November.

Finally, Renato Paratore 175/1176.00 could be worth a shout this week, particularly each-way.

The 28-year-old is a two-time winner at this level, although currently plying his trade on the HotelPlanner Tour (formerly Challenge Tour).

But he's well on course to returning to the top table thanks to two victories this year, and he currently leads the Road to Mallorca standings.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since January 1st (Top 10 Listed)

Pts

52.22: Kristoffer Reitan

38.05: Martin Couvra

36.09: Shaun Norris

31.28: Marco Penge

29.16: Daniel Hillier

28.48: Connor Syme

28.41: Keita Nakajima

28.40: Eugenio Chacarra

27.56: Jayden Trey Schaper

27.25: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves