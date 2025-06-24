Italian Open 2025: Form stats for this week's historic event
The DP World Tour has travelled to Tuscany for one of the oldest tournaments in European golf. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Short, undulating course with small greens
-
Schaper [30/1] can claim maiden Tour triumph
-
Paratore [175/1] offers each-way potential
Tournament and Course Notes
First staged in 1925, the Italian Open celebrates its centenary with this week's tournament at Argentario Golf Resort.
Co-designed by Davis Mezzacane and two-time European Tour winner Baldovino Dassu, Argentario is laid out within 77 hectares of Mediterranean scrubland.
Opened in 2006, Argentario is an undulating, often hilly rural venue, with steep slopes and small greens, while water comes into play on six holes.
Although Argentario is one of the shorter courses on the DP World Tour calendar, there are plenty of subtle challenges to keep the mind fully occupied.
Laid out close to Italy's western coastline, Argentario Golf Resort is located approximately 90 miles north of Rome and will be staging the national open for the first time.
Argentario Golf Resort did, however, host its maiden Challenge Tour event just 10 months ago when England's John Parry triumphed by a single shot. This week's instalment of the Italian Open will be the 82nd.
Betfair Exchange market for the Italian Open
Seven To Watch
This week's field does not include any members of the world's top 80, with approximately 25% of entrants having competed in last year's Challenge Tour event hosted by this week's venue Argentario.
Among those who played in that tournament, and finished inside the top dozen, are Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 60/161.00, Brandon Robinson-Thompson 75/176.00, Angel Ayora 45/146.00 and Oliver Lindell 70/171.00.
Von Dellingshausen recently claimed his first DP World Tour victory in Austria and followed that up with a tied-seventh in the Netherlands.
The 20-year-old Spaniard, Ayora, is also worth mentioning. He currently stands 46th in the Race to Dubai standings thanks to a trio of top-12 finishes this season.
Another up-and-coming pro is South African Jayden Trey Schaper 30/131.00 whose most recent two starts on Tour have yielded top-five finishes, including a podium in the Netherlands.
So far in his career, he's finished inside the top-six 10 times on the DP World Tour, but has fallen short of standing on the top step of the podium.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Italian Open
Kristoffer Reitan 28/129.00, who recently sneaked into the world's top 100 for the first time, is the form horse among this week's mediocre field.
During the past two months, the Norwegian secured his maiden DP World Tour title, while adding a brace of runner-up finishes for good measure.
At No 6 in the Race to Dubai rankings, he's well placed to book his spot at the lucrative end-of-season DP World Tour Championship this November.
Finally, Renato Paratore 175/1176.00 could be worth a shout this week, particularly each-way.
The 28-year-old is a two-time winner at this level, although currently plying his trade on the HotelPlanner Tour (formerly Challenge Tour).
But he's well on course to returning to the top table thanks to two victories this year, and he currently leads the Road to Mallorca standings.
Betfair latest for The 2025 Open
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since January 1st (Top 10 Listed)
Pts
52.22: Kristoffer Reitan
38.05: Martin Couvra
36.09: Shaun Norris
31.28: Marco Penge
29.16: Daniel Hillier
28.48: Connor Syme
28.41: Keita Nakajima
28.40: Eugenio Chacarra
27.56: Jayden Trey Schaper
27.25: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Only those entered this week are included in table
The Punter's preview for the Italian Open
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Argentario (2024)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|Shaun Norris
|1
|20
|50
|9
|36
|27
|15
|Kristoffer Reitan
|13
|2
|1
|33
|2
|69
|Jordan Smith
|61
|MC
|4
|7
|MC
|2
|John Parry
|55
|4
|MC
|33
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|7
|56
|MC
|2
|36
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|9
|44
|63
|26
|Ewen Ferguson
|4
|2
|33
|32
|Eugenio Chacarra
|46
|27
|31
|MC
|11
|4
|Martin Couvra
|8
|MC
|1
|5
|MC
|Connor Syme
|1
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|John Catlin
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|39
|Richard Mansell
|49
|42
|MC
|12
|Sebastian Soderberg
|65
|8
|49
|47
|55
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|26
|37
|MC
|9
|36
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|3
|5
|MC
|24
|Joe Dean
|MC
|22
|MC
|MC
|Marco Penge
|25
|28
|MC
|1
|26
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|49
|17
|Alejandro Del Rey
|60
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|60
|Calum Hill
|71
|34
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|2
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|7
|1
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|MC
|31
|4
|MC
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|Wd
|56
|Andy Sullivan
|7
|17
|11
|MC
|23
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|42
|23
|24
|Marcus Armitage
|40
|13
|41
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|MC
|72
|16
|15
|Nacho Elvira
|19
|MC
|16
|7
|MC
|26
|Angel Ayora
|19
|MC
|11
|61
|MC
|49
|Marcel Siem
|26
|5
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|26
|MC
|2
|David Ravetto
|40
|MC
|37
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|40
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|66
|Francesco Laporta
|7
|27
|11
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|MC
|37
|56
|MC
|3
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|26
|MC
|11
|17
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|MC
|MC
|23
|47
|Bernd Wiesberger
|46
|51
|25
|11
|43
|Marcel Schneider
|65
|2
|MC
|44
|MC
|10
|Sean Crocker
|19
|16
|Wd
|2
|MC
|Robin Williams
|MC
|56
|59
|7
|58
|43
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|11
|MC
|23
|36
|Renato Paratore
|27
|36
|39
|31
|15
|1
|Jeff Winther
|49
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|49
|42
|MC
|17
|71
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|46
|51
|61
|MC
|20
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|4
|40
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|26
|Grant Forrest
|13
|59
|16
|MC
|23
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|26
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|73
|37
|MC
|12
|MC
|15
|Oliver Lindell
|55
|13
|25
|12
|MC
|66
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|26
|42
|25
|9
|36
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|51
|MC
|31
|56
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|26
|MC
|41
|MC
|63
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|68
|MC
|31
|23
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|26
|MC
|37
|16
|43
|Hiroshi Iwata
|22
|20
|MC
|13
|27
|2
|15
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11
|10
|KazumaKobori
|MC
|MC
|25
|52
|45
|20
|Ryggs Johnston
|Wd
|64
|MC
|33
|Todd Clements
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|56
|49
|MC
|20
|15
|Ding Wen Yi
|60
|51
|MC
|12
|45
|8
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|37
|MC
|51
|36
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|24
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|13
|31
|MC
|51
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|19
|42
|41
|12
|MC
|8
|Ricardo Gouveia
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|32
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|27
|4
|MC
|MC
|41
|Jens Dantorp
|26
|MC
|MC
|65
|Jack Senior
|4
|41
|MC
|31
|63
|Gavin Green
|13
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|7
|MC
|11
|52
|MC
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|60
|MC
|MC
|62
|26
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|74
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|36
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|60
|MC
|49
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|40
|42
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|Andrew Wilson
|26
|MC
|16
|17
|40
|MC
|Stefano Mazzoli
|27
|16
|49
|13
|MC
|61
|5
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|45
|22
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|53
|36
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|49
|37
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|24
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|22
|49
|24
|6
|36
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|49
|66
|16
|49
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|23
|54
|Benjamin Hebert
|40
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|26
|17
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|23
|54
|Darren Fichardt
|Wd
|Veer Ahlawat
|Wd
|13
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|49
|51
|MC
|MC
|63
|49
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|49
|59
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|17
|MC
|MC
|23
|36
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|22
|Dan Erickson
|MC
|MC
|17
|58
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|64
|MC
|29
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|65
|MC
|59
|24
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|13
|22
|61
|33
|58
|60
|Callum Shinkwin
|49
|Wd
|41
|MC
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|63
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|17
|25
|56
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|21
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|18
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Louis Albertse
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|21
|MC
|22
|38
|MC
|MC
|5
|Davis Bryant
|MC
|42
|MC
|33
|23
|4
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|55
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|38
|MC
|67
|MC
|Julien Brun
|MC
|42
|41
|MC
|Daniel List
|Wd
|27
|MC
|36
|Wd
|Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
|MC
|Alexander G Frances
|Dq
|MC
|49
|MC
|67
|43
|Rikard Karlberg
|MC
|25
|MC
|10
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|37
|MC
|49
|MC
|Michael Hirmer
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
|MC
|MC
|19
|42
|30
|11
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|29
|Neil Schietekat
|28
|43
|31
|39
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|66
|49
|Brett Coletta
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|26
|59
|MC
|Aron Zemmer
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Flavio Michetti
|Jean Bekirian
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|Andrea Romano
|Ross McGowan
|Enrico Di Nitto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|Michele Ortolani
|36
|30
|36
|Luca Memeo
|Manfredi Manica
|Daniel Gavins
|Lucas Fallotico
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|Dq
|Luca Cianchetti
|MC
|MC
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|21
|39
|2
|64
|Wd
|60
|MC
|MC
|NicolaiKristensen
|65
|10
|57
|MC
|MC
|18
|James Morrison
|1
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frank Kennedy
|MC
|75
|MC
|57
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|64
|5
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Adri Arnaus
|44
|MC
|49
|42
|MC
|47
|Jens Fahrbring
|MC
|65
|Player
|2024
|John Parry
|1
|Martin Couvra
|12
|Joakim Lagergren
|59
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|3
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|12
|Angel Ayora
|4
|Hamish Brown
|25
|Oliver Lindell
|6
|Conor Purcell
|5
|Wilco Nienaber
|42
|Jack Senior
|21
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|17
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|48
|Benjamin Hebert
|21
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|17
|Ben Schmidt
|33
|Alexander Levy
|53
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|33
|Louis Albertse
|44
|Wil Besseling
|27
|Sam Hutsby
|12
|Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
|33
|Rikard Karlberg
|MC
|Aron Zemmer
|MC
|Flavio Michetti
|42
|Ross McGowan
|25
|Enrico Di Nitto
|44
|Manfredi Manica
|MC
|Luca Cianchetti
|MC
|NicolaiKristensen
|MC
|Frank Kennedy
|27
|Jens Fahrbring
|12
|**********
|The above players competed
|in a Challenge Tour event in
|2024 at Argentario
