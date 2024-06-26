Italian Open 2024: Form stats for this week's 99-year-old event

Largely flat course with Bermudagrass fairways & greens

Matteo 33/1 34.00 can triumph on home soil

Jordan 28/1 29.00 and Veerman 40/1 41.00 strong e/w options

Tournament and Course Notes

• Adriatic Golf Club, which opened as a nine-hole course in 1986, will be hosting Italy's national open for the first time. Laid out in the coastal town of Cervia, the club has three nine-hole courses, with the other two added in 1987 and 2004;

• All 27 holes are sown with Bermudagrass, and cover a generally flat terrain not far from Italy's Adriatic coast. Water comes into play on seven holes, all of these on the front nine;

• The Italian Open is one of the longest-running professional tournaments in European golf. First staged in 1925, this will be the 81st edition.

Good Current Form

With Adriatic Golf Club hosting its first-ever European Tour event this week, 'Course Form' is non-existent.

Therefore, all punters will be focused totally on 'Current Form' ahead of the tournament.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed 12/113.00 tops the bill, with the American travelling to Europe on the back of his mediocre performance at last week's 54-hole event on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

Reed finished T-32 out of 54 in Nashville. However, two weeks' earlier in Houston, the 33-year-old enjoyed his best performance of the season when he stood on the podium following rounds of 67-68-68.

With three Italian pros finishing inside the top-nine of last week's event in The Netherlands, the home challenge should be strong.

Winner in Amsterdam was Guido Migliozzi 18/119.00 who collected his fourth title on the DP World Tour.

The 27-year-old from Vicenza is now up to eighth in this year's Race to Dubai standings.

Another Italian hopeful is Matteo Manassero 33/134.00 who is also a winner already this season.

Manassero tied-seventh on Sunday and will fancy his chances of becoming the first home golfer to win the Italian Open since Francesco Molinari in 2016.

A couple of in-form Brits who return to action following a two-week break are Calum Hill 33/134.00 and Matthew Jordan 28/129.00.

Hill was a joint-runner-up at the Scandinavian Mixed event in Sweden, last time out, while the consistent Jordan's most recent three starts read 12-13-5, and he is clearly an ideal each-way option.

Two others to consider are American Johannes Veerman 40/141.00 and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger 16/117.00.

Four of Veerman's last six starts have yielded T10s, while Wiesberger appears to be settling back into life on the DP World Tour, following a stint on the LIV Tour.

Wiesberger, who represented Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup, tied-seventh on Sunday, following his podium finish in Germany three weeks' earlier.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since January 1st, 2024 (Top Six Listed)

Pts

40.26: Jesper Svensson

35.86: Guido Migliozzi

32.81: Nacho Elvira

27.62: Matteo Manassero

27.21: Tom McKibbin

26.25: Yuto Katsuragawa

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves