Italian Open 2024: Form stats for this week's 99-year-old event
The DP World Tour continues its early-summer jaunt across Europe with a trip to north-east Italy. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
Largely flat course with Bermudagrass fairways & greens
Matteo 33/134.00 can triumph on home soil
Jordan 28/129.00 and Veerman 40/141.00 strong e/w options
Tournament and Course Notes
• Adriatic Golf Club, which opened as a nine-hole course in 1986, will be hosting Italy's national open for the first time. Laid out in the coastal town of Cervia, the club has three nine-hole courses, with the other two added in 1987 and 2004;
• All 27 holes are sown with Bermudagrass, and cover a generally flat terrain not far from Italy's Adriatic coast. Water comes into play on seven holes, all of these on the front nine;
• The Italian Open is one of the longest-running professional tournaments in European golf. First staged in 1925, this will be the 81st edition.
Good Current Form
With Adriatic Golf Club hosting its first-ever European Tour event this week, 'Course Form' is non-existent.
Therefore, all punters will be focused totally on 'Current Form' ahead of the tournament.
Former Masters champion Patrick Reed 12/113.00 tops the bill, with the American travelling to Europe on the back of his mediocre performance at last week's 54-hole event on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.
Reed finished T-32 out of 54 in Nashville. However, two weeks' earlier in Houston, the 33-year-old enjoyed his best performance of the season when he stood on the podium following rounds of 67-68-68.
With three Italian pros finishing inside the top-nine of last week's event in The Netherlands, the home challenge should be strong.
Winner in Amsterdam was Guido Migliozzi 18/119.00 who collected his fourth title on the DP World Tour.
The 27-year-old from Vicenza is now up to eighth in this year's Race to Dubai standings.
Another Italian hopeful is Matteo Manassero 33/134.00 who is also a winner already this season.
Manassero tied-seventh on Sunday and will fancy his chances of becoming the first home golfer to win the Italian Open since Francesco Molinari in 2016.
A couple of in-form Brits who return to action following a two-week break are Calum Hill 33/134.00 and Matthew Jordan 28/129.00.
Hill was a joint-runner-up at the Scandinavian Mixed event in Sweden, last time out, while the consistent Jordan's most recent three starts read 12-13-5, and he is clearly an ideal each-way option.
Two others to consider are American Johannes Veerman 40/141.00 and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger 16/117.00.
Four of Veerman's last six starts have yielded T10s, while Wiesberger appears to be settling back into life on the DP World Tour, following a stint on the LIV Tour.
Wiesberger, who represented Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup, tied-seventh on Sunday, following his podium finish in Germany three weeks' earlier.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since January 1st, 2024 (Top Six Listed)
Pts
40.26: Jesper Svensson
35.86: Guido Migliozzi
32.81: Nacho Elvira
27.62: Matteo Manassero
27.21: Tom McKibbin
26.25: Yuto Katsuragawa
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read Rocket Mortgage Classic: The Punter's Preview
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|Patrick Reed
|32
|3
|53
|14
|22
|Jordan Smith
|34
|71
|39
|23
|24
|Rikuya Hoshino
|10
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|25
|MC
|53
|17
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|38
|1
|7
|Guido Migliozzi
|1
|8
|24
|2
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|10
|MC
|30
|34
|MC
|1
|30
|Tom McKibbin
|6
|41
|8
|23
|7
|Zander Lombard
|69
|Wd
|48
|17
|36
|Nacho Elvira
|7
|MC
|1
|56
|Calum Hill
|2
|13
|18
|35
|56
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|13
|34
|50
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|39
|30
|MC
|11
|36
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|58
|4
|51
|18
|11
|23
|Matteo Manassero
|7
|MC
|13
|23
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|27
|Wd
|60
|Antoine Rozner
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|10
|24
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|34
|3
|31
|6
|Won
|Connor Syme
|MC
|22
|34
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|20
|4
|MC
|23
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|63
|65
|MC
|23
|11
|Matthew Jordan
|12
|13
|5
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|38
|MC
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|60
|MC
|25
|13
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|67
|MC
|4
|2
|35
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|MC
|10
|23
|36
|Marcel Siem
|51
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|44
|59
|51
|41
|56
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|Wd
|46
|34
|13
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|7
|MC
|48
|MC
|Wd
|Andy Sullivan
|4
|34
|MC
|56
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|10
|MC
|8
|41
|8
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|12
|34
|MC
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|48
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|22
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|30
|3
|Matthew Southgate
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Bernd Wiesberger
|7
|2
|24
|23
|24
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|29
|20
|MC
|67
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|12
|MC
|MC
|17
|42
|Richie Ramsay
|60
|MC
|48
|17
|30
|Gavin Green
|25
|39
|34
|MC
|35
|MC
|Joe Dean
|2
|MC
|5
|37
|MC
|46
|Todd Clements
|MC
|25
|34
|18
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|59
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|21
|MC
|34
|MC
|Wd
|Alejandro Del Rey
|21
|MC
|60
|MC
|35
|24
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|MC
|57
|57
|Marcel Schneider
|15
|MC
|MC
|69
|3
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|Hurly Long
|Wd
|51
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|David Ravetto
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|JaydenTreySchaper
|44
|MC
|13
|41
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|7
|Ockie Strydom
|73
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|4
|51
|24
|35
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|15
|MC
|60
|MC
|63
|18
|Manuel Elvira
|44
|60
|48
|35
|11
|Danny Willett
|29
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|2
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|20
|MC
|23
|3
|Matthew Baldwin
|44
|Wd
|51
|24
|35
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|33
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|65
|23
|MC
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|38
|MC
|10
|MC
|64
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|MC
|57
|Eddie Pepperell
|51
|MC
|57
|69
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|43
|60
|MC
|David Law
|20
|13
|MC
|13
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|74
|MC
|MC
|3
|18
|Daan Huizing
|38
|MC
|22
|MC
|Dq
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|34
|24
|68
|11
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|20
|64
|34
|17
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|23
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|MC
|57
|7
|18
|Adrien Saddier
|12
|MC
|13
|50
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|51
|MC
|57
|2
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|29
|25
|7
|48
|56
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|27
|33
|67
|22
|MC
|56
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|29
|18
|41
|56
|7
|Thomas Aiken
|7
|Oliver Wilson
|46
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|27
|49
|1
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Morrison
|15
|MC
|34
|56
|11
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|42
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|MC
|13
|Francesco Laporta
|51
|MC
|48
|MC
|42
|Max Rottluff
|58
|MC
|24
|Renato Paratore
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|18
|17
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|60
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|Wd
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|23
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|25
|25
|13
|48
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|29
|MC
|MC
|41
|50
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|29
|MC
|13
|MC
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|29
|Wd
|7
|Tom Lewis
|44
|MC
|8
|MC
|60
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Will Enefer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|MC
|18
|Wd
|MC
|19
|Gunner Wiebe
|51
|MC
|MC
|57
|65
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|38
|Wd
|67
|38
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|44
|MC
|MC
|5
|Jannik De Bruyn
|60
|3
|18
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|10
|Wd
|48
|50
|42
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|65
|MC
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|51
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|16
|34
|65
|16
|19
|Angel Ayora
|21
|11
|9
|31
|MC
|9
|15
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|70
|46
|24
|Wd
|MC
|19
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|44
|24
|MC
|MC
|Jack Davidson
|MC
|25
|MC
|59
|25
|32
|James Nicholas
|MC
|26
|25
|41
|28
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|MC
|57
|41
|63
|MC
|MC
|Rikard Karlberg
|8
|54
|MC
|46
|MC
|Sam Jones
|MC
|MC
|7
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Nicolo Galletti
|44
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|20
|17
|48
|8
|MC
|38
|Aron Zemmer
|MC
|MC
|39
|66
|42
|MC
|55
|Ross McGowan
|MC
|70
|44
|27
|Jonas Blixt
|MC
|65
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Rusch
|70
|34
|57
|MC
|9
|Stefano Mazzoli
|36
|48
|42
|25
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|10
|49
|MC
|Espen Kofstad
|60
|49
|MC
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Lorenzo Gagli
|Pietro Bovari
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|15
|MC
|MC
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|75
|57
|Gregory Havret
|Flavio Michetti
|Jeffrey Overton
|Wd
|68
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|MC
|MC
|Emanuele Canonica
|Tommaso Perrino
|Giovanni Binaghi
|Riccardo Fantinelli
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|49
|25
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|29
|Dq
|MC
|11
|16
|14
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|MC
|MC
|1
|44
|MC
|52
|MC
|27
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|4
|15
|MC
|6
|11
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|60
|50
|20
|MC
|4
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|36
|43
|MC
|23
|MC
|19
|Tom Power Horan
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Martin
|51
|MC
|MC
