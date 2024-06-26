Golf Form Guide

Italian Open 2024: Form stats for this week's 99-year-old event

Adriatic Golf Club will be hosting Italy's national open for the first time
A general view of Adriatic Golf Club in Cervia

The DP World Tour continues its early-summer jaunt across Europe with a trip to north-east Italy. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Largely flat course with Bermudagrass fairways & greens

  • Matteo 33/134.00 can triumph on home soil

  • Jordan 28/129.00 and Veerman 40/141.00 strong e/w options

Tournament and Course Notes

• Adriatic Golf Club, which opened as a nine-hole course in 1986, will be hosting Italy's national open for the first time. Laid out in the coastal town of Cervia, the club has three nine-hole courses, with the other two added in 1987 and 2004;

• All 27 holes are sown with Bermudagrass, and cover a generally flat terrain not far from Italy's Adriatic coast. Water comes into play on seven holes, all of these on the front nine;

• The Italian Open is one of the longest-running professional tournaments in European golf. First staged in 1925, this will be the 81st edition.

Click here for latest betting on ITALIAN OPEN

Good Current Form

With Adriatic Golf Club hosting its first-ever European Tour event this week, 'Course Form' is non-existent.

Therefore, all punters will be focused totally on 'Current Form' ahead of the tournament.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed 12/113.00 tops the bill, with the American travelling to Europe on the back of his mediocre performance at last week's 54-hole event on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

Reed finished T-32 out of 54 in Nashville. However, two weeks' earlier in Houston, the 33-year-old enjoyed his best performance of the season when he stood on the podium following rounds of 67-68-68.

With three Italian pros finishing inside the top-nine of last week's event in The Netherlands, the home challenge should be strong.

Winner in Amsterdam was Guido Migliozzi 18/119.00 who collected his fourth title on the DP World Tour.

The 27-year-old from Vicenza is now up to eighth in this year's Race to Dubai standings.

Another Italian hopeful is Matteo Manassero 33/134.00 who is also a winner already this season.

Manassero tied-seventh on Sunday and will fancy his chances of becoming the first home golfer to win the Italian Open since Francesco Molinari in 2016.

A couple of in-form Brits who return to action following a two-week break are Calum Hill 33/134.00 and Matthew Jordan 28/129.00.

Hill was a joint-runner-up at the Scandinavian Mixed event in Sweden, last time out, while the consistent Jordan's most recent three starts read 12-13-5, and he is clearly an ideal each-way option.

Two others to consider are American Johannes Veerman 40/141.00 and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger 16/117.00.

Four of Veerman's last six starts have yielded T10s, while Wiesberger appears to be settling back into life on the DP World Tour, following a stint on the LIV Tour.

Wiesberger, who represented Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup, tied-seventh on Sunday, following his podium finish in Germany three weeks' earlier.

Betfair Sportsbook

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since January 1st, 2024 (Top Six Listed)
Pts
40.26: Jesper Svensson
35.86: Guido Migliozzi
32.81: Nacho Elvira
27.62: Matteo Manassero
27.21: Tom McKibbin
26.25: Yuto Katsuragawa
Only those entered this week are included in table

Click here for latest betting on THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read Rocket Mortgage Classic: The Punter's Preview

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16
Patrick Reed 32 3 53 14 22
Jordan Smith 34 71 39 23 24
Rikuya Hoshino 10 MC
Jesper Svensson 25 MC 53 17 MC
Laurie Canter 38 1 7
Guido Migliozzi 1 8 24 2 MC
Adrian Otaegui 10 MC 30 34 MC 1 30
Tom McKibbin 6 41 8 23 7
Zander Lombard 69 Wd 48 17 36
Nacho Elvira 7 MC 1 56
Calum Hill 2 13 18 35 56
Pablo Larrazabal MC 13 34 50 MC
Yannik Paul 39 30 MC 11 36
Alex Fitzpatrick 58 4 51 18 11 23
Matteo Manassero 7 MC 13 23 MC
Ewen Ferguson 27 Wd 60
Antoine Rozner MC 20 MC MC 10 24
Yuto Katsuragawa MC 34 3 31 6 Won
Connor Syme MC 22 34 MC MC
Julien Guerrier 20 4 MC 23 MC
Daniel Hillier 63 65 MC 23 11
Matthew Jordan 12 13 5 MC MC
Callum Shinkwin 38 MC MC
Richard Mansell 60 MC 25 13 MC
Grant Forrest MC 68 MC MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 67 MC 4 2 35 MC
Sam Bairstow MC MC 10 23 36
Marcel Siem 51 MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma 44 59 51 41 56 MC
Frederic LaCroix Wd 46 34 13 MC
Ugo Coussaud 7 MC 48 MC Wd
Andy Sullivan 4 34 MC 56 MC
Johannes Veerman 10 MC 8 41 8
Darius Van Driel MC 12 34 MC MC
Dan Bradbury MC MC 22 MC 48 MC
Aaron Cockerill MC 22 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC MC 35 30 3
Matthew Southgate Wd MC MC MC MC 18
Bernd Wiesberger 7 2 24 23 24
Dylan Frittelli MC 29 20 MC 67 MC
Daniel Brown MC MC Wd MC
Scott Jamieson 12 MC MC 17 42
Richie Ramsay 60 MC 48 17 30
Gavin Green 25 39 34 MC 35 MC
Joe Dean 2 MC 5 37 MC 46
Todd Clements MC 25 34 18
Jordan Gumberg MC 59 MC 57 MC MC
Sean Crocker 21 MC 34 MC Wd
Alejandro Del Rey 21 MC 60 MC 35 24
Nick Bachem MC MC 57 57
Marcel Schneider 15 MC MC 69 3
Jens Dantorp MC 7 MC MC MC 56
Marcus Armitage MC 29 MC MC 65 MC
Hurly Long Wd 51 MC MC 50 MC
David Ravetto 29 MC MC MC 13
JaydenTreySchaper 44 MC 13 41
Masahiro Kawamura MC MC 65 MC MC 7
Ockie Strydom 73 MC 30 MC MC
Andrea Pavan 4 51 24 35 MC
Casey Jarvis 15 MC 60 MC 63 18
Manuel Elvira 44 60 48 35 11
Danny Willett 29 MC
Marcus Kinhult 2 MC MC 56 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 20 MC 23 3
Matthew Baldwin 44 Wd 51 24 35 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC MC 36
Louis De Jager MC 33 MC 72 MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 65 23 MC
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 38 MC 10 MC 64
David Micheluzzi MC MC 57
Eddie Pepperell 51 MC 57 69
Dale Whitnell MC 43 60 MC
David Law 20 13 MC 13 MC
Joel Girrbach 74 MC MC 3 18
Daan Huizing 38 MC 22 MC Dq
Jeong Weon Ko MC 34 24 68 11
Santiago Tarrio MC 20 64 34 17 MC
Jason Scrivener MC MC MC 48 23 MC
Brandon Stone MC MC 57 7 18
Adrien Saddier 12 MC 13 50 MC
Darren Fichardt 51 MC 57 2
Marco Penge MC MC 17 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 29 25 7 48 56 MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 27 33 67 22 MC 56
Simon Forsstrom MC Wd MC
Tom Vaillant 29 18 41 56 7
Thomas Aiken 7
Oliver Wilson 46 MC
Garrick Porteous MC MC 8 MC 27 49 1
Adri Arnaus MC MC 25 MC MC MC
James Morrison 15 MC 34 56 11
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC 8 42
Jamie Donaldson MC MC 13
Francesco Laporta 51 MC 48 MC 42
Max Rottluff 58 MC 24
Renato Paratore Wd MC MC MC MC
Hao Tong Li MC MC MC 35 18 17
Lorenzo Scalise MC MC MC 23 60
Lukas Nemecz MC MC 24 MC Wd
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC Wd 23 MC
Ross Fisher 25 25 13 48 MC
Ashun Wu MC 25 MC MC 35 MC
Frederik Schott MC MC MC 11 MC
Edoardo Molinari 29 MC MC 41 50 MC
Clement Sordet MC 29 MC 13 MC
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC MC MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 29 Wd 7
Tom Lewis 44 MC 8 MC 60
Daniel Gavins MC MC Wd
Will Enefer MC MC MC MC 50
Andrew Wilson MC MC 18 Wd MC 19
Gunner Wiebe 51 MC MC 57 65 MC
Jaco Prinsloo 38 Wd 67 38
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 44 MC MC 5
Jannik De Bruyn 60 3 18 MC 23 MC MC
Filippo Celli 10 Wd 48 50 42
Chase Hanna MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Pieter Moolman MC MC MC
Stuart Manley 65 MC MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 51 51 MC MC MC MC
Haydn Barron MC MC MC MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 16 34 65 16 19
Angel Ayora 21 11 9 31 MC 9 15
Sebastian Friedrichsen 70 46 24 Wd MC 19
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC MC
Pedro Figueiredo MC 44 24 MC MC
Jack Davidson MC 25 MC 59 25 32
James Nicholas MC 26 25 41 28 MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC MC
Lauri Ruuska MC 57 41 63 MC MC
Rikard Karlberg 8 54 MC 46 MC
Sam Jones MC MC 7
Matthis Besard MC 30 MC MC
Nicolo Galletti 44 MC MC
Gregorio De Leo MC 20 17 48 8 MC 38
Aron Zemmer MC MC 39 66 42 MC 55
Ross McGowan MC 70 44 27
Jonas Blixt MC 65 MC 72 MC MC
Benjamin Rusch 70 34 57 MC 9
Stefano Mazzoli 36 48 42 25 MC
Mikko Korhonen 10 49 MC
Espen Kofstad 60 49 MC MC
Soren Broholt Lind MC MC MC MC MC MC
Joshua Berry MC 56 MC MC MC MC 25 MC
Lorenzo Gagli
Pietro Bovari MC MC MC 69 15 MC MC
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano MC MC MC
Justin Harding MC 75 57
Gregory Havret
Flavio Michetti
Jeffrey Overton Wd 68 MC MC
Andrew Johnston MC MC
Emanuele Canonica
Tommaso Perrino
Giovanni Binaghi
Riccardo Fantinelli
Rhys Enoch MC Wd MC 49 25 MC
Kristoffer Broberg 29 Dq MC 11 16 14
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen MC MC 1 44 MC 52 MC 27
Takumi Kanaya MC MC 4 15 MC 6 11
Oliver Bekker MC 60 50 20 MC 4
Dylan Mostert MC 36 43 MC 23 MC 19
Tom Power Horan 51 MC MC MC MC MC
Andrew Martin 51 MC MC

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

Sanderson Farms Championship: Moore the play in Mississippi at 54/1

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Taylor Moore
Each-Way Betting

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Each-Way Tips: Alex Fitzpatrick chasing family double at 70/1

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Alex Fitzpatrick
Golf Bets

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 Tips: Dave Tindall's picks from 30/1 to 60/1

  • Dave Tindall
American golfer Eric Cole

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Sanderson Farms Championship: Moore the play in Mississippi at 54/1

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Each-Way Tips: Alex Fitzpatrick chasing family double at 70/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 Tips: Dave Tindall's picks from 30/1 to 60/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Sanderson Farms Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

2024 US Open Preview | Golf...Only Bettor

  • Editor