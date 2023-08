Parkland & links venues share NI event

Brandon 40/1 41.00 could challenge for e/w spot

MacIntyre 12/1 13.00 chasing first title in 11 months

Tournament Notes

• This will be the fourth straight year in which Galgorm Castle in Ballymena has been part of the DP World Tour schedule;

• The event, once again, will be staged over two courses but, in 2023, Castlerock will replace Massereene Golf Club. Massereene was used in both 2021 and 2022;

• In fact, this week's two venues are in different regions, with Galgorm Castle in County Antrim, and Castlerock in County Londonderry;

• Over the opening two days, the golfers will play one round at Galgorm, and another 18 holes at Castlerock which is located 35 miles to the north;

• The final two rounds will be staged at Galgorm, with a second cut taking place on Saturday evening;

• The traditional Friday cut will involve the top-60 players and ties, while the second cut after 54 holes reduces the field to 35 and ties;

• And, for a third straight year, a men's event will be held concurrently alongside a tournament from the European Ladies Tour. Both events will have identical pots of prize money.

Course Notes

• Uniquely, this year's edition will combine the parkland experience of Galgorm with the links of Castlerock;

• Galgorm made its debut on the DP World Tour in September 2020 when it staged Ireland's national open;

• Just three weeks earlier the same course had hosted an event on the Challenge Tour;

• In fact, Galgorm Castle was part of the Challenge Tour rota between 2013 and 2020;

• Designed by Simon Gidman and opened in 1998, this parkland course is laid out close to the rivers of Maine and Braid, and located around 25 miles north of Belfast;

• The venue has five lakes, with water coming into play on 11 holes;

• As for Castlerock, the club was founded as a nine-hole links in 1901, and is laid out amid towering sand dunes. The current layout was crafted when additional land was acquired 115 years ago and opened in 1909;

• The course record holder at Castlerock, former Ryder Cup player Paul McGinley, once paid tribute to the quality of the venue's putting surfaces;

• Castlerock's Mussenden Course has water in play on four holes.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 in Galgorm-hosted DP World Tour events (2020-22)



Average .... (Rounds)

67.92: John Catlin (12)

68.25: Ewen Ferguson (8)

68.33: Daniel Gavins (6)

69.00: Richard Mansell (6)

69.25: Jack Senior (12)

69.33: Oliver Farr (12)

69.50: Marcus Armitage (8)

69.50: Craig Howie (8)

69.63: Garrick Porteous (8)

69.67: Bryce Easton (6)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Top Tips for Galgorm: Four To Watch

Alex Fitzpatrick 33/134.00: The fast-rising younger brother of Matt is certainly making a name for himself. The 24-year-old from Sheffield enjoyed a recent victory on the Challenge Tour, which followed his tie-for-17th in The Open at Hoylake. The one concern is whether he remains physically and mentally sharp after competing in 12 of the last 14 weeks.

Robert MacIntyre 12/113.00: Highest-ranked golfer teeing-up. Gave Rory McIlroy a run for his money last month, when finishing second to the four-time major winner at the Scottish Open.

Victor Perez 16/117.00: One of the few golfers ranked inside the world's top 100 taking part in Ireland. Posted a top-five finish at Galgorm five years ago when competing in a Challenge Tour event.

Brandon Robinson-Thompson 40/141.00: The 30-year-old Englishman made his Challenge Tour breakthrough three weeks ago with a victory in County Meath, Ireland. This week's field is not too dissimilar to that of a Challenge Tour event and BRT could easily post a top-five finish. Qualified for last month's Open where he survived all four days.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves