The DP World Tour has travelled to the Far East for back-to-back events in Japan and South Korea.

Up first is the ISPS Handa Championship, as the Tour tees-up in Japan for the first time in its history.

The tournament takes place in the town of Omitama, which is approximately 65 miles north-east of the Japanese capital Tokyo.

And, to be expected, this event will also be sanctioned by Japan's Golf Tour.

Host venue, PGM Ishioka Golf Club, was designed by Jack Nicklaus and over the years has staged a number of professional tournaments.

Between 1999 and 2006 it held the Acom International. It returned to the Japanese schedule for tournaments in 2015 and 2016, before re-emerging 12 months ago for the inaugural ISPS Handa Championship.

It was intended for the 2022 competition to be a co-sanctioned event, along with the European Tour, only for Covid restrictions to scupper those plans.

PGM Ishioka is a traditional parkland course, with tight tree-lined fairways and sizeable water hazards on seven holes.

Good course management, as well as accuracy off the tee, are two vital ingredients needed by anyone wishing to prosper this coming week.

Five To Watch

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Makes a surprise appearance in Japan, having flown in from South Carolina where he tied-for-19th on Sunday on the PGA Tour.

Gavin Green: Over the past eight months, the 29-year-old Malaysian's form has improved greatly, almost reaching pre-lockdown levels. Tied-sixth in South Africa during March.

Kazuki Higa: The highest-ranked home player in the field. Tied-sixth here last year, when the event was not co-sanctioned. His best finish so far this year is tied-fourth in the Hero Indian Open, which was on the DP World Tour calendar.

Rikuya Hoshino: The 26-year-old, world No 133, was runner-up at PGM Ishioka 12 months ago and is a six-time winner on his home tour - most recently last October. Was runner-up earlier this month in the Token Homemate Cup.

Takumi Kanaya: Another big Japanese hope this week, and also in good form following a brace of top-10s already this month - plus a victory in Oman during February. Is a former world top 50 pro.

