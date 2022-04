ISPS Handa Championship 2022: Form stats as the DP World Tour arrives in Spain

The rank and file members of the DP World Tour return to action this week with the first of two back-to-back events in Spain.

For the past month, Tour regulars have not been able to ply their trade and instead have had to watch the world's elite accumulate fistfuls of dollars at tournaments in America's Deep South.

But now it's the turn of those outside this leading group of stars who, this week, have made the journey to the port city of Tarragona in north-east Spain for the ISPS Handa Championship.

ISPS Handa has been a regular sponsor of DP World Tour events in recent seasons and this week's gathering will be the first on the continent of Europe since last November's Portugal Masters.

Tarragona is situated approximately 60 miles south of Barcelona, and is a region dotted with top quality golf courses.

The ISPS Handa event will take place over the Lakes Course at the Infinitum Club.

Designed by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, Infinitum used to be called Lumine Golf Club and is well known to a number of current DP World Tour players.

For three straight years, from 2017 to 2019, the club's Lakes and Hills courses shared duties in hosting the European Tour's end of season Qualifying School, which is staged over 108 holes.

And the Lakes Course was the sole host of a Challenge Tour event in 2014.

Lumine Golf Club opened its doors in June 2008 with the Lakes Course laid out on low-lying wetlands.

As its name suggests, the course has plenty of water hazards to test a golfer's skill and nerve.

Course History

The following players have posted top-12 finishes at the Lakes Course (2014 Challenge Tour; 2017-19 as co-host of Qualifying School):

Two Top-12s

Alejandro Canizares: 3 (19), Won (18);

Laurie Canter: 5 (19), 12 (17);

Jeff Winther: 3 (18), 2 (17)

Other Top-10s

Pep Angles: 12 (17);

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez: 9 (18)

SSP Chawrasia: 4 (19);

Aaron Cockerill: 5 (19)

Gonzalo F`dez-Castano: 12 (17)

Matt Ford: 5 (14)

Lorenzo Gagli: 12 (14)

Rasmus Hojgaard: 5 (19)

Jacques Kruyswijk: 2 (17)

Romain Langasque: 5 (18)

Niklas Lemke: 6 (18)

Zander Lombard: 2 (18)

Mike Lorenzo-Vera: 12 (14)

Andrea Pavan: 2 (17)

Carlos Pigem: 8 (19)

Benjamin Poke: Won (19)

Bernd Ritthammer: 6 (18)

Adrien Saddier: 8 (19)

Callum Shinkwin: 2 (14)

Clement Sordet: 6 (18)

Connor Syme: 9 (17)

Sami Valimaki: 8 (19)

Six To Watch

Adri Arnaus: One of the better DP World Tour players yet to win a tournament. Two of his four runner-up finishes have happened during the last seven months, so the Spaniard may fancy his chances on home soil.

Laurie Canter: Another pro chasing a maiden Tour title. Has good memories of this week's Lakes Course where he has twice secured his Tour card.

Joachim B Hansen: Tied-fifth on his last outing in South Africa. Is a two-time champion on the DP World Tour.

Rasmus Hojgaard: Overshadowed by his twin brother (Nicolai) in recent months, the 21-year-old Dane has posted a brace of top-20s on the PGA Tour during the past four weeks.

Sihwan Kim: The American has won twice on the Asian Tour since early March and has travelled 310 spots up the World Ranking this year to reach a career-high No 126.

Romain Langasque: Has made a solid start to 2022 by posting a trio of top-12 finishes on Tour.

