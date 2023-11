This week's course measures over 8,000 yards

Lombard 25/1 26.00 ready to win his first home open

Lawrence 14/1 15.00 can make up for Joburg collapse

Tournament and Course Notes

• Blair Atholl grabbed the headlines in 2022 by becoming the longest course (at 8,161 yards) in the history of the DP World Tour. Four of its par-four holes are over 500 yards;

• Laid out in Johannesburg's north-west suburb of Lanseria, Blair Atholl only made its Sunshine Tour debut in October 2021;

• Opened 16 years ago, the course used to be farmland owned by nine-time major champion Gary Player, who designed the layout;

• This spacious course is laid out across the estate's rolling countryside, with a number of changes in elevation. Fairways are generous, while water comes into play on 10 holes, with pros needing to avoid Crocodile River which zig-zags across the venue.

Latest betting for this week's Investec South African Open

Good Current Form

South Africans tend to dominate these co-sanctioned events on home soil, especially if the field is low on quality.

Although he is not one of South Africa's top stars, world No 148 Zander Lombard 25/126.00 has played reasonably well of late and is certainly no slouch off the tee.

He tied fourth in Johannesburg at the weekend, having last month finished runner-up in the Spanish Open.

Two non-South Africans who may be worth following these next few days are Dan Bradbury 18/119.00 and Ewen Ferguson 25/126.00.

Bradbury stood on the podium in Joburg, which was his third top-10 from five outings this autumn.

Ferguson arrives in South Africa following one week's rest, having tied-for-10th at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai earlier this month.

And if you're seeking a longer-priced e/w option, then the experienced Neil Schietekat 100/1101.00 could be your man.

Runner-up at Blair Atholl in 2021, the 39-year-old tied-12th last week and won the Vodacom Origins of Golf Finals earlier this month.

Betfair Sportsbook

Good Course Form

The defending champion at Blair Atholl is Thriston Lawrence 14/115.00, who also finished sixth here during a Sunshine Tour event in 2021.

Lawrence will be chomping at the bit, after imploding last week in Johannesburg where he led through 54 holes, only to close with a 75 and finish in a tie-for-seventh, eight strokes behind the winner.

That man was Dean Burmester 7/18.00 who tied-fifth at Blair Atholl 12 months ago.

Burmester is currently a member of the LIV Tour, with whom he comfortably retained his playing rights for 2024.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: Regarding Course Form table, the 2021 event was on the Sunshine Tour only.