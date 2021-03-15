To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Honda Classic 2021: Form stats ahead of this week's tournament at Palm Beach Gardens

The Champion Course at PGA National has been a PGA Tour regular since 2007
PGA National's Champion Course is full of water and sand, and has a few tricks up its sleeve

It's the fourth and final week of the Florida Swing, with the players testing themselves on one of the PGA Tour's toughest layouts. Words and stats from Andy Swales...

"One in-form golfer chasing a maiden PGA Tour title is 29-year-old Talor Gooch who was fifth at Sawgrass at the weekend and is now a career-high No 64 in the world."

Despite being the least prestigious title of this year's Florida Swing, this week's Honda Classic will once again be contested over a layout that is the equal of any course hosting a tournament on the 2021 PGA Tour.

Designed by Tom and George Fazio, the Champion Course at PGA National remains one of the most testing venues on the calendar.

Opened in November 1981, the Champion layout staged the Ryder Cup two years later, as well as the PGA Championship of 1987.

And this will be the 15th straight year that PGA National, some 80 miles north of downtown Miami, will have hosted the Honda Classic.

Located at Palm Beach Gardens in the south of the state, the venue has undergone three Jack Nicklaus-led upgrades during the past 20 years.

With water and sand a serious and constant threat, a golfer will need to employ his best course management skills to stand any chance of lifting the trophy on Sunday afternoon.

Although trees and dense vegetation are in short supply, it remains a course on which accurate tee-to-green golf is rewarded, courtesy of its plentiful and strategic bunkering, along with sizeable water hazards on 13 holes.

Even though the fairways do not appear to be overly tight, the low-lying Champion Course requires solid ball-striking, while its Tifeagle Bermuda grass putting surfaces were re-laid three years ago.

The course is home to the famous 'Bear Trap,' which is three consecutive holes (15th-16th-17th) on the back nine, and named after local resident Jack Nicklaus.

On the tee

Owing to a PGA Tour schedule full of prestigious events at this time of year, the field for this week's Honda Classic has suffered greatly.

Previously, the tournament had always been staged late February or early March, but has now been moved a few weeks later in the rota - and it's made a huge difference to the entry list.

Not one member of the world's top 10 is teeing-up, leaving No 15 Daniel Berger as the highest-ranked golfer at PGA National.

Berger, who was born in Florida and still lives in the state, is a Tour winner already this year and tied-ninth in The Players Championship on Sunday.

In-form Lee Westwood, who has just returned to the world's top 20 for the first time in many years, is still among the list of entries ahead of Thursday's opening round.

The 47-year-old's busy recent schedule must have taken a heavy toll on his mental stamina, especially after missing out by the narrowest of margins at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.

Defending champion Sung Jae Im arrives on the back of a solid start to the calendar year, even if there's an absence of top-10 finishes over the past two months.

Yet history is against the young Korean, as well as other former champions, as no winner at PGA National has triumphed at the venue more than once - although a number of golfers have come mighty close.

Course history tends to play less of a role at the Champion Course, than at most other venues.

Tournaments, such as these, provide an excellent opportunity for first-time winners to emerge.

One in-form golfer chasing a maiden PGA Tour title is 29-year-old Talor Gooch who was fifth at Sawgrass at the weekend and is now a career-high No 64 in the world.

Meanwhile, former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley has shown some improved form in recent weeks.

The 34-year-old currently stands seventh in the Strokes Gained: Approach the Green category, which is a strong indicator for overall level of performance.

The same applies to Russell Henley, although he would have to break with Honda tradition and become the first two-time champion at PGA National.

Course Comparisons (1.1.16 - 31.12.20)


Driving Accuracy (%)
73.88: Sea Island (RSM Classic) (1/29)
61.87: PGA National (Honda Classic) (17/29)
52.24: Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance) (29/29)

Greens in Regulation (%)
75.98: Sedgefield (Wyndham) (1/29)
60.98: PGA National (Honda Classic) (26/29)
58.99: Innisbrook (Valspar) (29/29)

Putting (GiR)
1.664: PGA West (host) (American Express) (1/29)
1.773: PGA National (Honda Classic) (25/29)
2.668: Augusta National (Masters) (29/29)

Key: Above stats are for all 29 courses which staged four or more PGA Tour events between January 1st, 2016 and December 31st, 2020. To qualify for a ranking (between 1 & 29), tournaments must have a minimum of 50 players competing over the final two rounds of the event. Averages do not include players who failed to complete at least 54 holes.

PGA National Data (2016-20)
DA: (T10 - 65.56%); (Cat10 - 73.96%)
GiR: (T10 - 65.64%); (Cat10 - 69.98%)
Putts: (T10 - 1.743); (Cat10 - 1.663)
Key: T10 (Average for Top-10 finishers); Cat10 (Average for Top-10 in Category)

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / PGA National Form (2011-20)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2
Daniel Berger 9 35 1 MC 7 10
Sung Jae Im 17 21 28 17 32 12 56 5
Lee Westwood 2 2 61 50 17 62
Adam Scott 48 54 38 10 41 21
Joaquin Niemann 29 28 43 2 2
Shane Lowry 8 MC 48 29 27 MC
Gary Woodland MC 43 MC MC 48 16
Mackenzie Hughes MC 44 32 MC 19 41
Matt Wallace 18 MC MC 51 7
Russell Henley MC 38 30 MC 11
Kevin Streelman MC 52 13 22 37 MC
Ian Poulter MC 26 35 18 MC MC
Erik van Rooyen 57 37 MC MC 56 MC
Adam Long 22 MC MC MC MC 69
Lucas Herbert 70 MC 22 25
JT Poston 22 MC 43 11 18 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC 49 MC 16 MC MC 67
Dylan Frittelli 22 MC MC MC 53
Danny Willett 31 63 44 16
Rickie Fowler MC 72 20 MC MC 53 21
Brendan Steele 41 18 43 34 30 21 4
Byeong Hun An MC 43 35 53 75 8
Talor Gooch 5 43 12 MC 48 21 MC
Chris Kirk 48 8 16 MC 16 2
Matt Jones 55 MC 8 34 30 48 21 11
Sam Burns MC MC 3 39 22 18 MC
Martin Kaymer 18 44 MC
Cameron Tringale MC 31 26 7 17 18 56
Tom Lewis MC MC 14 MC 42 MC
Henrik Stenson MC MC MC MC 46
Alexander Noren MC 49 12 MC 37 40
Brian Harman 3 43 39 36 8 56
Adam Hadwin 29 MC 26 50 18 32
Henrik Norlander MC 71 MC 26 22 2 12 MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 59 MC 33 35 4
Phil Mickelson 35 MC 53 53 MC
Richy Werenski MC 4 57 22 60 21 MC 24
Michael Thompson 48 MC 34 MC 5 25 21
Graeme McDowell MC MC 66 MC MC
Tom Hoge 22 MC 52 12 MC MC MC MC
Rory Sabbatini 67 MC MC MC 10 12 MC
Zach Johnson 41 49 42 62 62
Robert Streb MC MC MC MC MC 67 38
Ryo Ishikawa MC
Jim Herman MC MC MC MC MC 32
Andrew Landry MC 26 MC 64 MC 38
Nate Lashley 71 57 5 17 MC MC
Sung Kang MC MC 67 63 MC MC MC
Nick Taylor 48 MC 20 39 MC 47 11 29
Wyndham Clark MC MC 8 36 32 54
Maverick McNealy MC 49 MC 2 MC 71
Harold Varner 61 21 62 MC 13 MC
Cameron Davis MC MC 43 14 32 3 31
Doc Redman MC 66 MC MC MC 70
Keegan Bradley 29 10 60 22 MC MC
Harry Higgs 29 MC MC MC 65 32
Aaron Wise 65 MC 66 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 20 16 7 48 MC MC
Lucas Glover 48 66 39 MC 58 42 MC
Stewart Cink MC MC MC 58 19 31
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 41 MC 66 2 MC 32 19
Sepp Straka MC MC 43 MC 32 MC 25
Mark Hubbard MC 43 MC 55 30 MC 32
James Hahn 41 15 MC 10 MC 32 41
Peter Malnati MC MC MC MC 10 MC 14
Tyler Duncan MC 57 38 MC MC MC 56
Brandon Wu 7 14
Luke List MC 63 MC 30 10 21 MC
CT Pan MC MC 20 65 MC MC MC
Troy Merritt MC MC 16 MC 72 MC 56
Robby Shelton MC MC MC 53 16 MC 25
Jhonattan Vegas 61 2 50 41 MC
Scott Piercy 69 64 50 MC MC
Hudson Swafford MC MC MC MC 25 35
Will Gordon 49 27 21 MC 42 64 MC
Brian Stuard 58 MC MC 16 58 MC 47 47
Brian Gay MC MC 60 34 MC MC 72 29
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC MC 32 47
Keith Mitchell MC 43 MC MC MC 14
Vaughn Taylor MC 39 MC 21 MC 60 25
Ryan Moore 35 26 MC MC MC
Patton Kizzire 35 57 39 50 53 7
Charl Schwartzel MC MC 62 MC 18 54
Patrick Rodgers 65 57 30 12 MC MC MC MC
Kyle Stanley MC MC 32 39 36 18 32 MC
Russell Knox 67 70 MC 7 53 MC 16 MC
Kristoffer Ventura MC 36 49 MC MC MC
Denny McCarthy 55 26 MC MC MC 73 MC
Pat Perez MC 36 MC 26 MC 69 MC 32
Bo Hoag MC 26 32 MC 36 18 16 MC
Padraig Harrington 31 58 MC MC 6 62
Ryan Armour 55 MC 47 MC 16 32
Jim Furyk 26 21 47
Adam Schenk MC 27 MC MC MC 37 MC
Xin Jun Zhang MC 30 MC MC 65 60 MC MC
Scott Stallings MC 30 36 MC MC
Steve Stricker MC 63 4 60 MC
Scott Brown 61 53 30 MC MC MC 47
Brice Garnett MC 5 MC MC MC 32
Doug Ghim 29 36 MC 21 37 5 MC
Chase Seiffert 15 MC 60 12 MC
Sam Ryder MC 39 MC 57 10 47 MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 49 63 18 MC
JB Holmes 57 MC MC MC
Cameron Percy 29 MC 7 21 48 MC
Tyler McCumber 22 MC 52 MC 75 40 MC
Kramer Hickok 58 MC MC MC MC 21 19
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 41 60 MC
John Huh 63 MC 65 21
Beau Hossler MC MC 47 MC MC MC
Bronson Burgoon 39 47 42 37 MC
Scott Harrington 61 26 66 MC MC MC
Grayson Murray 3 MC 42 79 MC MC
Roger Sloan 22 MC 53 40 MC
Jason Dufner MC 36 26 MC 77 MC
Brandon Hagy MC MC 42 21 MC
Hank Lebioda 39 MC 62 MC
Ted Potter 7 MC 64 18 MC MC
Rob Oppenheim 7 39 MC 47 MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC Wd MC
Rafael Campos 3 7 MC MC MC MC
Wesley Bryan 43 32
Ryan Brehm 11 MC MC MC
Anirban Lahiri MC MC 39 MC MC 62
Satoshi Kodaira 49 MC 63 MC MC 56
DJ Trahan 22 MC MC
Vincent Whaley 15 50 MC MC MC
Sebastian Cappelen MC 55 MC 64
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC MC 60 MC
David Hearn MC MC MC 64 MC
Rhein Gibson MC MC 53 40 MC
Michael Gligic 63 MC MC MC MC
Kelly Kraft MC MC 60 MC
JJ Spaun 68 MC MC MC MC
Luke Donald MC MC MC
KJ Choi MC 69 71
Seung-Yul Noh MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC Wd MC 47
Sean O`Hair MC MC
Jamie Lovemark 55 MC MC 40 67
Bo Van Pelt 15 MC 30 MC MC
Chase Koepka
Vijay Singh MC
Michael Kim 74 MC 58 53 MC 65
Hunter Mahan MC MC MC MC MC MC
William McGirt MC MC
Kamaiu Johnson MC MC
Alan Morin
Player `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11
Daniel Berger 4 36 29 MC MC 2
Sung Jae Im 1 51
Lee Westwood 4 25 46 9 4 29
Adam Scott MC 13 14 1 12 MC
Joaquin Niemann MC 59
Shane Lowry 21 49 53
Gary Woodland 8 36 49 2 61 68 6
Mackenzie Hughes 2 MC 59 66
Matt Wallace MC 20
Russell Henley 8 20 24 43 MC 44 1 13
Kevin Streelman 47 MC* 41 MC 63
Ian Poulter 27 MC 43 43 3 36
Erik van Rooyen MC
Adam Long 27 MC
Lucas Herbert
JT Poston 35 36 27
Chez Reavie MC
Dylan Frittelli 58 MC 11
Danny Willett MC
Rickie Fowler MC 2 MC 1 6 41 24 13 7 MC
Brendan Steele 4 MC 14 14 11 33 51 75 63
Byeong Hun An 4 36 5
Talor Gooch 38 20 MC
Chris Kirk MC MC 33 MC MC 12 51 56 29
Matt Jones 47 36 MC MC 18
Sam Burns 64 MC* 8
Martin Kaymer 67 Wd 4 44 MC 51
Cameron Tringale 27 36 MC 65 MC 44 41 MC 47 43
Tom Lewis 47
Henrik Stenson MC MC 21 43
Alexander Noren MC 3 MC
Brian Harman 47 MC 33 48 MC 11 58 MC 12
Adam Hadwin MC 31
Henrik Norlander MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 29 37
Phil Mickelson 37 17 MC
Richy Werenski 17 MC* MC MC
Michael Thompson 57 16 24 MC 53 44 MC 1 47
Graeme McDowell MC* MC 14 5 MC 46 9 9 6
Tom Hoge MC MC MC 37
Rory Sabbatini 35 36 17 MC MC 11 33 MC 62 1
Zach Johnson 67 59 27 MC MC 33
Robert Streb MC MC MC MC 26 59 18
Ryo Ishikawa MC 37 25 MC MC
Jim Herman MC MC 27 MC 7
Andrew Landry MC MC
Nate Lashley MC
Sung Kang 51 MC 52 10 MC MC
Nick Taylor 30
Wyndham Clark 11 7
Maverick McNealy 11
Harold Varner 42 51 72 57 MC
Cameron Davis 8 59
Doc Redman MC
Keegan Bradley MC 49 MC MC MC 12 4 12 MC
Harry Higgs 58
Aaron Wise 35 33
Matthew NeSmith 38
Lucas Glover MC 4 17 21 MC MC MC 4
Stewart Cink 53 MC* 46 27 26 31 58 41 36
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 38 7
Sepp Straka 27 MC
Mark Hubbard 11 MC 65 Dq
James Hahn MC MC
Peter Malnati MC 36 49 MC MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC* 24
Brandon Wu
Luke List MC MC 2 52 10 MC
CT Pan MC MC 17 37
Troy Merritt 49 46
Robby Shelton 11
Jhonattan Vegas 27 16 72 4 MC 12 67 70
Scott Piercy MC 17 MC 31 MC
Hudson Swafford 21 MC* 64 MC 65 MC 61
Will Gordon
Brian Stuard 66 20 MC 27 MC 24 29
Brian Gay MC 20 MC 60 51 MC 55
Austin Cook 61 MC*
Keith Mitchell MC 1 MC
Vaughn Taylor 42 59 59 MC 25 18 58
Ryan Moore 49 76
Patton Kizzire 68 MC MC 66 26
Charl Schwartzel 17 16 MC MC 9 5 14
Patrick Rodgers 21 30 33 MC MC 44
Kyle Stanley MC MC MC 43 MC 18 MC 24
Russell Knox MC 51 MC MC 26 3 2
Kristoffer Ventura
Denny McCarthy MC MC MC
Pat Perez MC
Bo Hoag MC MC
Padraig Harrington MC MC MC 43 1 MC 71
Ryan Armour MC 12 MC MC MC
Jim Furyk MC 9 46 MC
Adam Schenk MC 30 29
Xin Jun Zhang MC MC
Scott Stallings 53 29 21 MC 63 29
Steve Stricker
Scott Brown MC 20 46 57 10 MC MC*
Brice Garnett 11 MC MC MC MC*
Doug Ghim MC
Chase Seiffert MC
Sam Ryder 53
Chesson Hadley MC 20 MC 21 MC 24
Joseph Bramlett MC
JB Holmes 49 MC MC 56
Cameron Percy 61 Wd 71
Tyler McCumber MC
Kramer Hickok 21 30
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 68
John Huh MC 59 24 MC 14 17 MC 36
Beau Hossler 38
Bronson Burgoon Wd 59 MC 14
Scott Harrington MC
Grayson Murray 53 68 MC MC
Roger Sloan MC 30
Jason Dufner 27 MC* 17 14 61 17 51 51
Brandon Hagy 21 MC 21
Hank Lebioda MC 70
Ted Potter MC MC 41 MC 30
Rob Oppenheim MC MC
Camilo Villegas MC 68 MC 14 16 41 MC MC MC
Rafael Campos
Wesley Bryan MC 4
Ryan Brehm 69
Anirban Lahiri 59 59 11 MC
Satoshi Kodaira MC MC
DJ Trahan MC MC MC
Vincent Whaley MC
Sebastian Cappelen MC
Jimmy Walker 21 MC 33 21 43 67 43
David Hearn MC 43 MC MC 6 MC MC
Rhein Gibson
Michael Gligic MC
Kelly Kraft MC 8 MC
JJ Spaun MC 21
Luke Donald 11 MC 27 61 7 8 10
KJ Choi
Seung-Yul Noh MC 43 65 MC 33 MC 56
Kevin Chappell MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC 11 14 25 MC 18 44 24
Jamie Lovemark 27 7 MC MC 31 MC* MC MC
Bo Van Pelt MC MC MC
Chase Koepka
Vijay Singh MC 6 6 MC 63 MC
Michael Kim 57 MC 53
Hunter Mahan MC
William McGirt 33 MC 8 22 MC* MC 62 41
Kamaiu Johnson
Alan Morin MC MC MC MC

