Hero Indian Open 2024: Course and current form stats

A tough parkland layout with tricky putting surfaces

Experienced Joost 20/1 21.00 has solid course history

Sharma 28/1 29.00 a strong contender on home soil

Tournament and Course Notes

• The long journeys often experienced by members of the DP World Tour could not be better illustrated than by this week's tournament in New Delhi. From last week's venue in Singapore, the players have travelled over 3,600 miles north-west to set up camp in northern India;

• Opened in October 2015, Player's spectacular layout is a long, tree-lined, parkland course which has an abundance of dog-legs, as well as large, undulating putting surfaces. Water comes into play on seven holes. Fairways are tight and undulating, while the tricky greens demand a deft touch with the putter;

• In the four DP World Tour events to be staged over the Player Course (2017-23), a total of just seven golfers have managed to break 280 for 72 holes;

• Half of the 18 holes were built on land acquired by DLF in 2014, while Player re-shaped the other nine from the club's existing Arnold Palmer course which was opened 25 years ago;

• The Palmer Course, which used to be 18 holes but is now nine, staged four European Tour events between 2008 and 2012. DLF Country Club, which is 700 feet above sea level, is situated approximately 12 miles south-west of New Delhi city centre;

• This week's tournament is also sanctioned by the Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India.

Good Current Form

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 33/134.00, who lost a play-off in Singapore, goes again this week.

The experienced 34-year-old from Thailand will be chasing a first DP World Tour title in six years.

He does have a reputation for blowing hot and cold, as illustrated by his two rounds of 64 last week, when he also carded 72-71 on days two and three.

But if he starts well on Thursday, expect him to contend on Sunday.

Richard Mansell 20/121.00 remains in decent form. The Englishman tied-11th at Laguna National last week and was left to rue a poor third round.

Another solid performer is the hard-working Jordan Smith 18/119.00 who tees-up in his eighth tournament of the year, having travelled from the Middle East to South Africa, and now Singapore to India.

Finally, Alex Fitzpatrick 28/129.00 continues to make his way as a young pro, impressing many with his high level of consistency.

He tied-25th here last year and has performed well during the opening three months of 2024. Perhaps a decent each-way selection.

Good Course Form

Veteran pro Joost Luiten 20/121.00 is one of only three players teeing-up this week to have posted a brace of top-10s in DP World Tour events over the Gary Player layout.

The 38-year-old Dutchman stood on the podium here last year and he arrives in India on the back of finishing tied-11th in Singapore on Sunday.

The former world No 28 is a six-time winner on the European Tour.

Two other golfers with strong DLF histories are Gavin Green 50/151.00 and Shubhankar Sharma 28/129.00.

Of this pair, Sharma should be of particular interest this week.

The 27-year-old, who was born in north India, has won twice at this level and warmed up for his national open by finishing tied-seventh in Singapore.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Six At DLF Country Club (2017-23)



Average .... (Rounds)

70.25: Joost Luiten (8)

70.75: Matthias Schwab (8)

71.63: James Morrison (8)

71.81: Gavin Green (16)

71.93: Stephen Gallacher (14)

72.06: Shubhankar Sharma (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves