The Open Betting Tips

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

Hero Indian Open 2024: Course and current form stats

The Gary Player Course at DLF Golf & Country Club is a tough parkland layout with tricky, undulating putting surfaces.
The Gary Player Course has plenty of spectacular hazards

For the fifth time in seven years, the DP World Tour tees-up on the Gary Player-designed course at DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales.

  • A tough parkland layout with tricky putting surfaces

  • Experienced Joost 20/121.00 has solid course history

  • Sharma 28/129.00 a strong contender on home soil

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • The long journeys often experienced by members of the DP World Tour could not be better illustrated than by this week's tournament in New Delhi. From last week's venue in Singapore, the players have travelled over 3,600 miles north-west to set up camp in northern India;

    • Opened in October 2015, Player's spectacular layout is a long, tree-lined, parkland course which has an abundance of dog-legs, as well as large, undulating putting surfaces. Water comes into play on seven holes. Fairways are tight and undulating, while the tricky greens demand a deft touch with the putter;

    • In the four DP World Tour events to be staged over the Player Course (2017-23), a total of just seven golfers have managed to break 280 for 72 holes;

    • Half of the 18 holes were built on land acquired by DLF in 2014, while Player re-shaped the other nine from the club's existing Arnold Palmer course which was opened 25 years ago;

    • The Palmer Course, which used to be 18 holes but is now nine, staged four European Tour events between 2008 and 2012. DLF Country Club, which is 700 feet above sea level, is situated approximately 12 miles south-west of New Delhi city centre;

    • This week's tournament is also sanctioned by the Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India.

    Latest betting for this week's Hero Indian Open

    Good Current Form

    Kiradech Aphibarnrat 33/134.00, who lost a play-off in Singapore, goes again this week.

    The experienced 34-year-old from Thailand will be chasing a first DP World Tour title in six years.

    He does have a reputation for blowing hot and cold, as illustrated by his two rounds of 64 last week, when he also carded 72-71 on days two and three.

    But if he starts well on Thursday, expect him to contend on Sunday.

    Richard Mansell 20/121.00 remains in decent form. The Englishman tied-11th at Laguna National last week and was left to rue a poor third round.

    Another solid performer is the hard-working Jordan Smith 18/119.00 who tees-up in his eighth tournament of the year, having travelled from the Middle East to South Africa, and now Singapore to India.

    Finally, Alex Fitzpatrick 28/129.00 continues to make his way as a young pro, impressing many with his high level of consistency.

    He tied-25th here last year and has performed well during the opening three months of 2024. Perhaps a decent each-way selection.

    Latest betting for next month's Masters Tournament

    Good Course Form

    Veteran pro Joost Luiten 20/121.00 is one of only three players teeing-up this week to have posted a brace of top-10s in DP World Tour events over the Gary Player layout.

    The 38-year-old Dutchman stood on the podium here last year and he arrives in India on the back of finishing tied-11th in Singapore on Sunday.

    The former world No 28 is a six-time winner on the European Tour.

    Two other golfers with strong DLF histories are Gavin Green 50/151.00 and Shubhankar Sharma 28/129.00.

    Of this pair, Sharma should be of particular interest this week.

    The 27-year-old, who was born in north India, has won twice at this level and warmed up for his national open by finishing tied-seventh in Singapore.

    Betfair Sportsbook

    Stroke Averages


    Lowest Six At DLF Country Club (2017-23)


    Average .... (Rounds)
    70.25: Joost Luiten (8)
    70.75: Matthias Schwab (8)
    71.63: James Morrison (8)
    71.81: Gavin Green (16)
    71.93: Stephen Gallacher (14)
    72.06: Shubhankar Sharma (16)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 6
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

    Read Now The Punter's De-brief: Emotional Malnati wins again

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Last 10 Weeks / DLF Form (2017-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3
Rasmus Hojgaard 29 49 MC 6 8 2 11
Jordan Smith 21 2 MC 56 MC 41
Keita Nakajima 29 MC 33 MC 4
Yannik Paul MC 65 35 4 MC
Adrian Otaegui MC 24 4 65 MC MC 56
Ewen Ferguson 11 23 20 7 9 23 MC
Takumi Kanaya 48 7 MC
Joost Luiten 11 58 MC 33 MC 21
Alex Fitzpatrick 21 19 42 MC 16 16
Sebastian Soderberg 21 55 6 9 41
Romain Langasque 21 41 MC MC MC 35 25
Callum Shinkwin MC 27 MC 4 11
Grant Forrest 70 23 MC 51
Daniel Hillier MC 54 42 23 MC
Julien Guerrier 41 MC 8 63 70
Richard Mansell 11 9 9 25
Matthew Southgate 74 33 56 63 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 7 MC MC 37 16
Matteo Manassero MC 1 36 MC 35 MC MC
Calum Hill 43 MC 48 37 41
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC 33 MC 4 31
Jeff Winther 11 MC 24 55 MC 66
Aaron Cockerill 37 55 42 MC 6 23 4
Frederic LaCroix 65 50 MC 4 3
Ugo Coussaud 37 23 24 2 12 34 70
Matthew Jordan 70 4 16 MC 41
Laurie Canter Wd 63 MC
Scott Jamieson MC 3 16 MC 31
Gavin Green 49 MC 12 11 MC MC 47 MC
Todd Clements MC MC MC 24 20 51
Marcus Helligkilde 16 77 23 51
Darius Van Driel 21 74 1 MC 29
Gaganjeet Bhullar MC MC 43 MC
Guido Migliozzi 16 MC 49 MC 68 25
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 14 23 13 MC 67
Jens Dantorp 60 MC 33 62 MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 70 15 47 MC 23 MC MC
Julien Brun 37 MC 16 MC 56 47 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 37 76 29 23 MC
Andy Sullivan 4 23 4 36 MC 43 MC 66
Masahiro Kawamura 60 MC 16 MC 78 7
Dale Whitnell 16 MC MC 23 38
Casey Jarvis 35 35 12 42 49 65 MC MC 41
David Ravetto 21 MC 3 64 1 MC
Pieter Moolman MC MC MC 36 MC 16 51
Marcel Schneider MC 23 MC 29 MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 49 29 MC 27 8 34 63
Jayden Trey Schaper 64 MC 59 MC 24 MC 23 38
Adri Arnaus 21 MC 20 MC MC MC
Sam Bairstow 3 15 MC MC 13 23 23
Daan Huizing MC 68 16 16 76 25
Simon Forsstrom 29 MC 27 MC MC MC
David Micheluzzi 7 17 45 MC 16 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 75 5 36 MC MC MC 9 MC
Johannes Veerman 37 46 16 29 54 16
Marco Penge MC MC MC MC 35 MC MC
Oliver Bekker 21 6 41 MC 25 MC MC 9
Andrea Pavan 65 11 MC MC MC 48 MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 60 58 MC 42 70 MC 23 74
Anirban Lahiri MC
Jamie Donaldson 67 4 MC 35 74 MC
John Parry 35 1 23 34 MC 30
Francesco Laporta 65 71 16 61 MC 59
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC MC 37 31
Lorenzo Scalise 81 35 47 11 MC 70 56 MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC 46 MC 9 65 73 59 70
Kazuma Kobori 29 MC 3 1 10 1 1
Edoardo Molinari 56 56 MC MC MC MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC MC
Max Rottluff MC MC MC 49 MC 59
Brandon Stone MC MC MC MC 6 MC MC 4
James Morrison 56 MC 55 33 67 23 56
Marcus Kinhult 75 56 MC MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab 43 35 61 23 MC MC MC MC
Daniel Van Tonder 7 9 20 27 10 MC 36 35
Adam Blomme MC MC MC MC 54 MC MC
Lukas Nemecz 11 MC MC 54 56
Karandeep Kochhar MC MC 31 MC
Jaco Prinsloo MC MC MC 6 10 33 MC 37
Joel Girrbach 43 38 MC 56 MC 8 20
Bernd Wiesberger 16 16 37 21
Will Enefer MC 55 MC MC MC 62 MC
Frederik Schott 16 11 MC 56 MC MC 37
Rhys Enoch 7 MC MC 37 1
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 74
Benjamin Follett-Smith 17 52 56 10 24 23 MC
John Axelsen MC MC 63
Chase Hanna 56 MC MC MC 35 MC MC
Stuart Manley MC MC MC MC MC 74 MC
Deyen Lawson MC 28 40 31 7 37 28 9
Filippo Celli 79 MC 42 23 MC
Andrew Wilson 26 MC MC 70 23
Haydn Barron 20 64 9 43
Tom Lewis 49 MC 36 MC 70 74
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC MC 27 12 37 31
Nicolas Colsaerts 56 29 59
S Chikkarangappa Wd MC 71 66
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 44 MC 23 40 65
Veer Ahlawat 5 66 MC 13
Rashid Khan 51 MC 67 MC
Om Prakash Chouhan 8 MC MC MC 68 MC MC MC
Joe Dean 2 MC
Andrew Martin MC MC MC MC 2 13 2
Lauri Ruuska MC MC MC MC
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen MC 41 55 68 MC 65 MC
Tom Power Horan MC 24 MC MC MC 6
Jack Davidson MC 13 MC
Elvis Smylie 17 MC 4 28 MC* 6
Jonas Blixt MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Nicolo Galletti 11 73
Ajeetesh Sandhu MC MC MC
Yuvraj Sandhu MC MC MC 22
John Lyras MC MC Dq
Manu Gandas 26 MC
James Nicholas MC 12 42 55
Jens Fahrbring
Matthis Besard MC MC MC MC 48 13
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC MC MC
Soren Broholt Lind MC 25 70
Gary Hurley 16 22 36 MC MC 36
Aman Raj 35 MC
Stephen Gallacher 75 55 MC MC 66
Espen Kofstad 75 MC 47 MC MC MC MC
Benjamin Rusch MC 50 70
Sachin Baisoya 26 44
Karan Pratap Singh 26 MC
Garrick Porteous 56 MC 50 49
Rahil Gangjee 2 22
Angad Cheema 8 36
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 70 42 MC MC
Dave Horsey 2 MC MC
Jamal Hossain 44 MC
Khalin H Joshi MC MC
Abhinav Lohan MC MC
Sunhit Bishnoi 38 MC
Sam Jones MC 42 MC MC 68
N Thangaraja MC
Shiv Kapur 55 MC
Joshua Berry MC MC 23 MC MC 12
Gaurav Pratap Singh MC MC
Jairaj Singh Sandhu 64 MC
Udayan Mane 38 22
Shaurya Binu MC MC
Kshitij Naveed Kaul MC MC
Harshjeet Singh Sethie MC MC
Varun Parikh MC MC
Sandeep Yadav
Anant Singh Ahlawat
Jeung-Hun Wang MC MC 2 MC
Jamie Rutherford 19 MC 42 MC MC 7
KazukiHiga MC MC
Ashley Chesters 44 MC 36 MC MC
Vinamra Anand
Player 2023 2019 2018 2017
Rasmus Hojgaard
Jordan Smith 17
Keita Nakajima
Yannik Paul 2
Adrian Otaegui 10
Ewen Ferguson
Takumi Kanaya
Joost Luiten 3 9
Alex Fitzpatrick 25
Sebastian Soderberg MC
Romain Langasque 34
Callum Shinkwin 6
Grant Forrest
Daniel Hillier MC
Julien Guerrier MC
Richard Mansell
Matthew Southgate
Shubhankar Sharma 13 27 7 40
Matteo Manassero MC 57 3
Calum Hill
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC
Jeff Winther MC
Aaron Cockerill
Frederic LaCroix 57
Ugo Coussaud
Matthew Jordan
Laurie Canter
Scott Jamieson MC 3
Gavin Green 8 58 16 2
Todd Clements
Marcus Helligkilde
Darius Van Driel
Gaganjeet Bhullar 44 39 MC 43
Guido Migliozzi MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 22
Jens Dantorp 62 16
Matthew Baldwin 30
Julien Brun
Fabrizio Zanotti
Andy Sullivan
Masahiro Kawamura 18 2 MC
Dale Whitnell
Casey Jarvis
David Ravetto MC
Pieter Moolman
Marcel Schneider
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Jayden Trey Schaper 13
Adri Arnaus
Sam Bairstow
Daan Huizing 25
Simon Forsstrom 8
David Micheluzzi
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 10
Johannes Veerman MC MC MC
Marco Penge
Oliver Bekker MC
Andrea Pavan 27
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC 16 Wd
Anirban Lahiri MC 34 5
Jamie Donaldson 34
John Parry 54 MC
Francesco Laporta 32
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 5
Lorenzo Scalise
Jeong Weon Ko 18
Kazuma Kobori
Edoardo Molinari 44 MC 57 11
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Max Rottluff
Brandon Stone MC
James Morrison 18 16
Marcus Kinhult MC
Matthias Schwab 18 4
Daniel Van Tonder 57
Adam Blomme
Lukas Nemecz 48
Karandeep Kochhar 54 MC 48 MC
Jaco Prinsloo
Joel Girrbach
Bernd Wiesberger 23
Will Enefer
Frederik Schott MC
Rhys Enoch
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Benjamin Follett-Smith
John Axelsen 42
Chase Hanna 60
Stuart Manley Ret
Deyen Lawson
Filippo Celli
Andrew Wilson 25
Haydn Barron
Tom Lewis
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Nicolas Colsaerts 60
S Chikkarangappa 37 10 MC 34
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC
Veer Ahlawat 13 MC MC
Rashid Khan MC 10 MC 67
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC Wd MC
Joe Dean
Andrew Martin
Lauri Ruuska
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Tom Power Horan
Jack Davidson
Elvis Smylie
Jonas Blixt
Nicolo Galletti
Ajeetesh Sandhu Wd 54 40 55
Yuvraj Sandhu 25 MC
John Lyras
Manu Gandas 32 MC
James Nicholas
Jens Fahrbring 44 13
Matthis Besard
Jannik De Bruyn
Soren Broholt Lind
Gary Hurley MC
Aman Raj MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher MC 1 7 29
Espen Kofstad
Benjamin Rusch
Sachin Baisoya 37
Karan Pratap Singh
Garrick Porteous Wd
Rahil Gangjee 69 MC
Angad Cheema 20
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Dave Horsey 58 8
Jamal Hossain MC MC
Khalin H Joshi 64 MC 40 MC
Abhinav Lohan MC
Sunhit Bishnoi
Sam Jones
N Thangaraja MC 45 MC
Shiv Kapur 48 MC MC MC
Joshua Berry
Gaurav Pratap Singh 69 MC MC
Jairaj Singh Sandhu
Udayan Mane MC MC 52 MC
Shaurya Binu
Kshitij Naveed Kaul MC 32
Harshjeet Singh Sethie MC
Varun Parikh MC MC
Sandeep Yadav MC
Anant Singh Ahlawat MC MC
Jeung-Hun Wang 32 58 40
Jamie Rutherford
KazukiHiga 4
Ashley Chesters 25 30
Vinamra Anand

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Texas Houston Open: Course and current form stats

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Hero Indian Open Each-Way Tips: 66/1 Jayden Schaper can clinch winning breakthrough

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's De-brief: Emotional Malnati wins again

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2024: Dave Tindall's guide to the action at Augusta National

More Golf Form Guide