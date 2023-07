Seventeen of world's top-25 teeing-up

Resurgent Fowler (16/1) to contend again

Fleetwood (20/1) feels at home on links venues

Tournament Notes

• The Renaissance Club in North Berwick stages this Rolex Series event for a fifth time;

• For the second year in a row, the Scottish Open will be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour;

• Many of the world's highest-ranked players will be teeing-up on Scotland's east coast to get a taste of links golf before they travel to The Open next week;

• The Renaissance Club, which is located 20 miles east of Edinburgh, is scheduled to host this tournament until 2026;

• Within close proximity to the course are the iconic links of Gullane, North Berwick and Archerfield, while Open venue Muirfield is barely two miles south-west;

• Seventeen of the world's top 25 golfers have entered this week's tournament which has a total prize fund of $9m.

Course Notes

• The Renaissance Club, which covers a 300-acre site and overlooks the south bank of the Firth of Forth, was opened in April 2008;

• Since then its routing has changed, following the purchase of additional land nearby;

• Is a links course that has a little more vegetation than normal, as well as a scarcity of sand dunes;

• The venue's main defence is its heavily contoured putting surfaces, along with fluctuating coastal wind.

Latest betting for this week's Genesis Scottish Open

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At The Renaissance Club (2019-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.88: Xander Schauffele (8)

68.31: Matt Fitzpatrick (16)

68.33: Tyrrell Hatton (12)

68.50: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (8)

68.50: Jamie Donaldson (12)

68.50: Justin Thomas (10)

68.56: Thomas Detry (16)

68.58: Tommy Fleetwood (12)

68.64: Lucas Herbert (14)

69.00: Kurt Kitayama (11)

69.00: Eddie Pepperell (10)

69.20: Romain Langasque (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Latest betting for next week's Open Championship

Best Bets for Scottish Open: Five To Watch

Thomas Detry 125/1: A high-priced each-way contender. Averages 68.56 for his 16 rounds at The Renaissance Club, where he lost a play-off two years ago and tied-10th in 2022.

Rickie Fowler 16/1: The comeback kid of the year. Having started 2023 outside the world's top 100, he is currently ranked inside the top 25 thanks to a string of excellent recent results, culminating in a victory in Detroit last time out. The Scottish Open winner at nearby Gullane eight years ago.

Tommy Fleetwood 20/1: A renowned links performer, the world No 22 Englishman has played solidly during 2023, losing a PGA Tour play-off last month in Canada.

Rory McIlroy 8/1: Top 10 finishes in each of his last five starts, including runner-up at last month's US Open.

Scottie Scheffler 7/1: The world No 1 hasn't finished lower than fifth in any of his last six starts. Winner of the Players' Championship back in March.

Betfair Sportsbook

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves