For the first time in three years, the DP World Tour will tee-up at the wonderfully-sculptured Le Golf National, on the outskirts of Paris.

The course, which staged the 2018 Ryder Cup, has been absent from the calendar since the outbreak of Covid more than two years ago. But now it's back and ready to make up for lost time.

Located around 15 miles south-west of the city centre, Le Golf National is a modern stadium course with plenty of water and sand, but few trees.

It opened for business on October 5th, 1990, and just eight months later hosted the French Open for the first time.

This week will witness the 28th occasion that Le Golf National's Albatros Course has staged the French Open.

Water hazards of various descriptions come into play on 10 holes - and particularly on the back nine - while the fairways and greens are beautifully contoured.

In two years' time the course will have the honour of hosting both the men's and women's events at the Paris Olympic Games.

The French Open is the oldest professional national open in continental Europe, first held in 1906.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Le Golf National (2015-19)

Average .... (Rounds)

70.25: Andy Sullivan (20)

70.29: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (14)

70.50: Ryan Fox (12)

70.75: Thomas Pieters (16)

71.10: Matthew Southgate (10)

71.20: George Coetzee (10)

71.21: Jorge Campillo (14)

71.25: Jordan Smith (12)

71.30: Kristoffer Broberg (10)

71.33: Richard Sterne (12)

71.38: Adrian Otaegui (16)

71.50: Brandon Stone (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Rasmus Hojgaard: The young Dane is yet to reach the heights of the past couple of years, but has not been playing badly either. There has been three top-10s in 2022, and he tied-18th at Wentworth earlier this month.

Thomas Pieters: The highest-ranked golfer teeing-up, the Belgian has tasted victory twice during the past 12 months. Is the current world No 34.

Patrick Reed: This 'Saudi-rebel' tied-5th at Wentworth recently, which was his highest finish of 2022 - albeit the tournament was reduced to 54 holes. Making his French Open debut, but did taste Le Golf National as a member of the USA's beaten Ryder Cup team in 2018.

Matthew Southgate: An extremely unlikely champion but potential each-way candidate. Has played solidly in recent weeks and tied-5th at Le Golf National on his most recent visit in 2018.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: Le Golf National did not host tournaments in either 2020 or 2021