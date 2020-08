English Championship 2020: Form stats for this week's European Tour event in Hertfordshire

Tournament No 3 of the European Tour's UK Swing takes the players to east Hertfordshire, for this week's English Championship.

In what must be one of the shortest journeys in Tour history, the circus has travelled around 100 miles south-east to reach Hanbury Manor, near Ware.

This will be the first time in 21 years, that this lush rolling venue has staged an event on the European Tour.

Water comes into play on six holes, with the back nine a little more tree-lined than the front.

The course was designed by the eldest son of Jack Nicklaus - Jack jnr - who is a highly acclaimed golf course architect in his own right.

Top seed

With the PGA Championship also taking place this week, it won't come as any surprise to learn that the field for Hanbury Manor is fairly low key.

Just one player from the world's top 75 is teeing-up, with No 39 Lee Westwood opting to remain in the UK rather than fly to the United States.

The former world No 1 decided to sidestep the opening major of 2020 for reasons of health and safety.

The next highest ranked pro taking part is 27-year-old Belgian Thomas Detry who entered the top 100 for the first time in his career on Monday, following a runner-up finish at the Forest of Arden over the weekend.

In-form

Rasmus Hojgaard continued his remarkable rise up the golfing ladder with another top-10 in the Hero Open.

The teenage Dane, a winner in Mauritius just before Christmas, has finished tied-sixth and second in the opening two events of the UK Swing.

Two others who have made promising returns following lockdown are New Zealander Ryan Fox - a former world top-75 player - and England's Aaron Rai, winner of the Hong Kong Open 20 months ago.

Sam Horsfield and Renato Paratore, winners of the opening two tournaments in the UK Swing, go again in search of clinching a spot at next month's US Open.

Three other players to consider are Chris Paisley, Maximilian Kieffer and Antoine Rozner who all finished inside the top-10 on Sunday.

Paisley has previously tasted victory on the European Tour, and in a field marginally stronger than the one which tees-up this week.

Kieffer, meanwhile, was once hailed a golfer with plenty of potential, but has struggled in recent years and is now No 446 in the world.

The German has never won on the European Tour, but has stood on the podium three times.

Rozner, a 27-year-old Parisian, has won twice on the Challenge Tour, while also losing a play-off on Europe's top tier.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Table shows form since lockdown eased in June

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves