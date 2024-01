The 60-player event incorporates 54-hole pro-am

Tournament and Course Notes

• The 2024 DP World Tour calendar opens with five weeks of tournaments in the Middle East, starting with back-to-back events in Dubai;

• This week it's the Dubai Invitational, which sees the Tour return to Dubai Creek for the first time in 24 years. Dubai Creek staged the Dubai Desert Classic in 1999 and 2000;

• Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, to give the venue its full title, was opened in 1993. Water comes into play on 10 holes, while large expanses of sand are also a regular hazard. The course was renovated 17 years ago;

• Rory McIlroy is the star attraction for this event which features a pro-am segment over the opening 54 holes. But only the 60 pros will tee-up in Sunday's concluding round.

Current Form

Tommy Fleetwood 6/17.00 is the only golfer teeing-up on Thursday who competed last week in Hawaii.

The Englishman has a decent record in the Middle East where he has triumphed twice in Abu Dhabi.

In his last outing before Christmas, the 32-year-old finished second at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

As for those who remained active deep into December read Thriston Lawrence 33/134.00 and Adrian Meronk 14/115.00.

Lawrence ended 2023 with four straight top-12 finishes and three of these came in his native South Africa.

Meanwhile Meronk, who was unlucky to miss out on a Ryder Cup spot last year, played well throughout 2023 and his record in the Gulf States is strong - six top-10s from his last nine visits.

Good Form In Gulf States

'Top seed' Rory McIlroy 3/14.00 has spent plenty of time in this part of the world, with five of his 16 DP World Tour wins arriving in Dubai.

Both Hojgaard twins have enjoyed teeing-up here, particularly Nicolai 12/113.00 who is a two-time winner in the region.

The 22-year-old Dane won the prestigious DP World Tour Championship in November, when he finished two shots clear of joint runners-up Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Matt Wallace.

Adri Arnaus 125/1126.00 is another player with solid form in the Gulf States.

Although a highly-unlikely winner this week, the Spaniard has posted eight 'Euro Tour' top-12s in the Middle East since the start of 2020.

He also stood on the podium when competing in the Saudi International, which was part of the Asian Tour in 2022.

Form in Gulf States on DP World Tour



Most Top-12 Finishes (Since January 1st, 2020)

T-12s

8: Adri Arnaus

7: Tommy Fleetwood

7: Adrian Meronk

6: Rasmus Hojgaard

6: Rory McIlroy

6: Antoine Rozner

5: Kalle Samooja

5: Jordan Smith

Gulf States include United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: Event Guide for Gulf States' Form Table

10: DP World Tour Championship

9: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

8: Ras al Khaimah Championship

7: Dubai Desert Classic

6: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

5: DP World Tour Championship

4: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

3: Ras al Khaimah ClassicA

2: Ras al Khaimah Championship

1: Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves