DP World India Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

DP World India Championship 2025 course at Delhi Country Club
Get the form and course stats for this week's DP World India Championship 2025

The DP World Tour moves to Delhi Country Club this week for the India Championship 2025. Check out six recommendatons based on current and course form stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Get form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event

  • Trio of Indian golfers highlighted thanks to course form

  • A pair of South Africans feature on current form

India Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Angel Ayora @ 28/129.00

Last week's tie for ninth at the Open de Espana meant this 21-year-old Spaniard continued on a golden run of seven straight cuts made, during which he has finished in the top 10 four times, two being top fives. He is yet to win but Betfair punters can get 28/129.00 that he breaks his duck here with six places available at one fifth the odds. 

Jayden Schaper @ 40/141.00

The 24-year-old Schaper is enjoying a good season on the DP World Tour and comes into the tournament on the back of a tie for fifth in the Open de Espana, his fifth top-five of the season. Sat 24th in the Race to Dubai standings, another high finish could be on the cards again.

Richard Sterne @ 125/1126.00

Veteran South African Sterne ended a good run with last week's missed cut in Spain, however prior to that it had been four weekends made with a trio of top 20 finishes. The best of those was a tie for third in the Alfred Dunhill Links. A six-time winner on the DP World Tour, Sterne may just outrun odds of 125/1126.00.

India Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form

Ajeetesh Sandhu @ 200/1201.00

Sandhu is an enormous price, due to McIlroy and Fleetwood being in the draw as much as anything, but the 37-year-old Indian boasts excellent course form, with a second, third and second place on his last three visits. At 200/1201.00, he simply must be chanced.

Shubhankar Sharma @ 200/1201.00

At the same price, Sharma can't compete with Sandhu when it comes to course form but the 29-year-old does boast two top-20 finishes here and, prior to that, a fourth. After competing regularly on the DP World Tour in Europe, and finishing tied-47th in Madrid last week, a return to his home country could give Sharma the chance to challenge further up the leaderboard.

Om Prakash Chouhan @ 500/1501.00

Another homegrown player with excellent course form that we can back at massive odds - this time as long as 500/1501.00. Chouhan, who is 39, but finished sixth last time he played at the Delhi Country Club. Prior to that, he came 21st, 19th and was a runner-up here.  

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since April 1st (Top 10 Listed)
234.11: Rory McIlroy
181.58: Ben Griffin
180.47: Tommy Fleetwood
108.20: Brian Harman
91.08: Viktor Hovland
64.76: Adrien Saddier
59.62: Shane Lowry
57.91: Jordan Smith
54.26: Michael Kim
53.38: Thriston Lawrence
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's preview for the full lowdown on the India Championship

Last 10 Weeks / Delhi Golf Club (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32
Rory McIlroy 20 1 23 12
Tommy Fleetwood 21 46 1 4 3
Ben Griffin 2 10 12 9
Viktor Hovland 5 12 7 32
Shane Lowry MC 46 15 13 23 59
Brian Harman 13 19 22
Michael Kim 56 1 MC 10 59
Thriston Lawrence 23 48 MC MC 1 MC
Adrien Saddier MC 32 2 5 33 24
Jordan Smith 62 5 Wd 24 MC 17 33 6
John Parry 23 3 MC MC 29 13 43 3
Keita Nakajima 40 49 MC MC 17 4
Martin Couvra MC 62 13 MC MC MC
Angel Ayora 9 5 56 54 5 8 13 MC
Eugenio Chacarra MC MC 38 50 MC MC 16 52
Jorge Campillo MC 21 75 70 MC MC 50 48
Ewen Ferguson 35 61 MC 5 MC 61 MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 39 1 49 70 52 MC
Romain Langasque MC 28 MC 29 33 27
Richard Mansell MC 15 MC MC MC 6 59 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper 5 50 9 MC* MC MC 54
Grant Forrest 16 11 MC MC MC MC 1
Matthew Jordan 47 32 MC MC MC 33 MC
Andy Sullivan MC MC MC MC 5 16 7
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 21 32 MC 37 MC 38
Calum Hill 9 32 22 MC MC MC Dq
Joe Dean 71 MC Wd MC* MC 64 MC 2
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC MC 46 3 67 13
Guido Migliozzi MC MC 5 24 68 13 41
Johannes Veerman MC MC 31 MC 57 8
Joost Luiten 16 50 MC 63 15 40 57
Julien Guerrier 16 MC 42 MC MC 8 24
Sebastian Soderberg MC MC 46 MC
Marcus Armitage 40 5 MC 12 MC MC MC
Daniel Hillier 23 MC 56 54 29 MC
Ugo Coussaud 5 22 MC* MC 17 46 57
Frederic LaCroix 27 Wd 32 MC* MC 61 16
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 44 50 MC 38 MC MC MC 27
Dan Bradbury 30 MC 49 31 MC 19 MC MC
Marcel Schneider 39 MC 17 MC MC MC 19 47
Darius Van Driel 27 40 10 24 MC 28 MC 57
Marcel Siem 44 62 Dq Wd 63 8
Richard Sterne MC 3 17 15 46 MC 29 10
Alex Fitzpatrick 9 MC MC MC* MC MC 8 31
Manuel Elvira MC 61 MC MC 20 55 27
Jeff Winther 22 MC 49 66 9 41 40 MC
Brandon Stone MC MC 25 38 MC 55 27 25
David Ravetto MC MC MC 61 15 MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach 3 MC 60 Wd 7 61 MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC 2 73 46 MC 34 MC
Jason Scrivener 73 MC MC 33 24 12 42
Nacho Elvira 35 MC 62 MC* 29 55 MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 55 40 MC 3 MC 43 29 31
Mikael Lindberg 47 5 17 37 13 27 4 MC
Sean Crocker 55 MC 24 61 MC MC
Yannik Paul 44 MC MC 54 MC MC Wd
Dylan Naidoo MC MC MC 38 68 MC MC MC
Adrian Otaegui MC 61 MC 13 62 55 MC MC 56
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 49 MC 41 MC 24 62
Richie Ramsay 47 MC 32 38 MC MC MC MC
Jack Senior MC 32 MC 20 MC MC 47 13
Darren Fichardt 72 49 5 MC 13
Rikuya Hoshino MC 6
Hamish Brown MC MC 32 42 MC MC MC 31
Robin Williams MC MC 70 68 MC MC 38 48
Scott Jamieson MC 5 MC MC MC MC 29 MC
Ben Schmidt 23 MC MC MC 29 MC MC 3 13
Tom Vaillant 39 21 MC 31 42 17 24
Andrea Pavan MC 40 MC MC* MC 17 64 MC
David Micheluzzi 65 MC 32 MC MC MC MC 10
Bernd Wiesberger 16 61 MC MC 26 55 69 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC MC 63 56 23 27 MC 31
Fabrizio Zanotti 70 MC 32 66 MC MC MC
Ryggs Johnston 55 MC MC* MC 53 MC 47 MC
Niklas Lemke MC Wd 28 20 46 27 14 MC
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC MC 31 MC
Casey Jarvis MC MC MC 38 20 41 MC MC 13
Aaron Cockerill 30 MC 42 MC 46 MC 29 67
Jens Dantorp 30 MC 14 MC MC MC 31
Conor Purcell Wd 32 MC MC MC 34 42
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 62 MC 8 MC 14
Andreas Halvorsen 60 46 MC MC 42
Troy Merritt 40 42 53 MC MC MC 31
Ricardo Gouveia 62 50 MC 54 MC 50 MC MC
Benjamin Hebert MC 11 MC MC 28 MC MC MC
Frederik Schott MC 15 17 MC MC MC 66 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 15 MC 29 MC MC MC 64
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC Wd MC MC 12 MC Wd 24 MC
Clement Sordet MC MC 42 15 33 33 MC 31
Gavin Green MC MC 62 MC MC MC MC 40
Nathan Kimsey 55 MC 28 MC MC MC MC
Alexander Levy 9 MC 70 50 MC MC MC MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC MC 66 MC 24 MC MC
Eddie Pepperell 21 54 MC MC MC 10
Brandon Wu 65 MC MC 37 MC MC 53 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC MC* MC 55 69 61 19
Callum Tarren 69 MC 62 53 46 MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC 61 62 MC MC MC 50 40
Shubhankar Sharma 47 61 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Deon Germishuys 7 50 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Zander Lombard MC 21 3 MC MC 56 41 MC 64 MC
Veer Ahlawat MC 33 54 34 25
Jannik De Bruyn MC 61 42 26 MC MC MC 52
Thomas Aiken MC MC MC MC 29 28 59 47 52
Yuvraj Sandhu MC 43 24 52
Simon Forsstrom 30 MC 49 MC 68 19 MC MC
BjornAkesson 42 MC 65 MC 12 MC
Dale Whitnell 65 MC MC MC* Wd MC MC MC MC
Ross Fisher 65 50 MC 46 33 MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC MC MC 46 MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC 21 76 MC MC 54 MC MC
Angad Cheema
Pierre Pineau MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ajeetesh Sandhu MC MC 7 MC
Shaurya Bhattacharya
Rahil Gangjee MC MC MC 48
N Thangaraja
Kshitij Naveed Kaul
Jamal Hossain
Saptak Talwar 71 41 MC 16 27 14
Arjun Prasad
Anirban Lahiri 27 34
Om Prakash Chouhan
Luke Donald MC MC MC
Manu Gandas
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Udayan Mane
Dhruv Sheoran
Amardeep Malik
Abhinav Lohan
Akshay Sharma
Varun Parikh
Tapendra Ghai
Jairaj Singh Sandhu
Gaurav Pratap Singh
Shiv Kapur Wd MC
Das Shankar
Karan Pratap Singh
Chiragh Kumar
JC Ritchie Wd 1 1 20 MC
Mink Yu Kim MC 36 MC 12 Wd MC MC 56 MC
RyanVanVelzen MC 14 MC MC MC MC 19
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC MC
Gregorio De Leo 32 47 MC MC 4 MC
Corey Shaun MC MC MC MC MC
Tadeas Tetak MC MC MC MC 69
Davis Bryant 13 MC MC 67 MC 13 MC 48
Daniel Gale MC 70 MC MC MC MC
Wilco Nienaber 31 61 Wd 63 29 39 MC
Joshua Berry MC MC MC MC MC 17 MC
MC* - Missed additional 54-hole cut
Player `23 `22 `18 `17 `16.2 `16.1 `15.2 `15.1
Rory McIlroy
Tommy Fleetwood 67
Ben Griffin
Viktor Hovland
Shane Lowry
Brian Harman
Michael Kim
Thriston Lawrence
Adrien Saddier
Jordan Smith
John Parry 17
Keita Nakajima
Martin Couvra
Angel Ayora
Eugenio Chacarra
Jorge Campillo 10 52
Ewen Ferguson
Jacques Kruyswijk
Romain Langasque
Richard Mansell
Jayden Trey Schaper
Grant Forrest
Matthew Jordan
Andy Sullivan
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Calum Hill
Joe Dean
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Guido Migliozzi
Johannes Veerman 64
Joost Luiten MC
Julien Guerrier
Sebastian Soderberg 58
Marcus Armitage
Daniel Hillier
Ugo Coussaud
Frederic LaCroix
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Dan Bradbury
Marcel Schneider
Darius Van Driel
Marcel Siem MC
Richard Sterne
Alex Fitzpatrick
Manuel Elvira
Jeff Winther MC
Brandon Stone
David Ravetto
Joel Girrbach
Jeong Weon Ko
Jason Scrivener MC 45
Nacho Elvira 27 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Mikael Lindberg
Sean Crocker
Yannik Paul
Dylan Naidoo
Adrian Otaegui MC 12
Nicolas Colsaerts
Richie Ramsay
Jack Senior
Darren Fichardt
Rikuya Hoshino
Hamish Brown
Robin Williams
Scott Jamieson 43
Ben Schmidt
Tom Vaillant
Andrea Pavan MC
David Micheluzzi
Bernd Wiesberger
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Fabrizio Zanotti
Ryggs Johnston
Niklas Lemke
Pablo Larrazabal 51
Casey Jarvis
Aaron Cockerill
Jens Dantorp
Conor Purcell
Lucas Bjerregaard
Andreas Halvorsen
Troy Merritt
Ricardo Gouveia
Benjamin Hebert
Frederik Schott
Tapio Pulkkanen
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Clement Sordet
Gavin Green
Nathan Kimsey
Alexander Levy
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Eddie Pepperell
Brandon Wu
Matthew Baldwin MC
Callum Tarren
Maximilian Kieffer 15
Shubhankar Sharma 18 15 37 4 17
Deon Germishuys
Zander Lombard
Veer Ahlawat 49 6 57 48 35
Jannik De Bruyn
Thomas Aiken
Yuvraj Sandhu Wd 6 MC
Simon Forsstrom
BjornAkesson MC
Dale Whitnell
Ross Fisher
Jordan Gumberg
Matthias Schwab
Angad Cheema 69 34 31 12 25 MC 63
Pierre Pineau
Ajeetesh Sandhu 2 3 2 23 45
Shaurya Bhattacharya 55 MC
Rahil Gangjee 42 21 10 12 MC
N Thangaraja MC 39 12 20 6 32 39
Kshitij Naveed Kaul MC 58 6
Jamal Hossain 45 MC 32 15 23
Saptak Talwar MC
Arjun Prasad MC MC MC 70
Anirban Lahiri 2 1
Om Prakash Chouhan 6 21 19 2 22 74 38 50
Luke Donald
Manu Gandas 26 74 16 MC
Martin Trainer
Udayan Mane MC MC 29 MC 72 49
Dhruv Sheoran 28
Amardeep Malik MC MC 42 MC 48 28 39
Abhinav Lohan MC 45 MC MC 35 MC 32 MC
Akshay Sharma 59 Wd 57 32 68
Varun Parikh MC 52
Tapendra Ghai 42 19
Jairaj Singh Sandhu
Gaurav Pratap Singh MC MC 72 59 53 MC MC
Shiv Kapur 32 6 24 1 MC 10 68
Das Shankar 15 31 48 6 58 8 MC
Karan Pratap Singh 49 MC
Chiragh Kumar MC 24 2 15 37 1 39
JC Ritchie
Mink Yu Kim
RyanVanVelzen
Zihao Jin
Gregorio De Leo
Corey Shaun
Tadeas Tetak
Davis Bryant
Daniel Gale
Wilco Nienaber
Joshua Berry
Key:
Asian Tour 15.2, 16.2, 17-23
Euro Tour 15.1, 16.1

