DP World India Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour moves to Delhi Country Club this week for the India Championship 2025. Check out six recommendatons based on current and course form stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Get form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event
-
Trio of Indian golfers highlighted thanks to course form
-
A pair of South Africans feature on current form
India Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form
Last week's tie for ninth at the Open de Espana meant this 21-year-old Spaniard continued on a golden run of seven straight cuts made, during which he has finished in the top 10 four times, two being top fives. He is yet to win but Betfair punters can get 28/129.00 that he breaks his duck here with six places available at one fifth the odds.
The 24-year-old Schaper is enjoying a good season on the DP World Tour and comes into the tournament on the back of a tie for fifth in the Open de Espana, his fifth top-five of the season. Sat 24th in the Race to Dubai standings, another high finish could be on the cards again.
Veteran South African Sterne ended a good run with last week's missed cut in Spain, however prior to that it had been four weekends made with a trio of top 20 finishes. The best of those was a tie for third in the Alfred Dunhill Links. A six-time winner on the DP World Tour, Sterne may just outrun odds of 125/1126.00.
India Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form
Sandhu is an enormous price, due to McIlroy and Fleetwood being in the draw as much as anything, but the 37-year-old Indian boasts excellent course form, with a second, third and second place on his last three visits. At 200/1201.00, he simply must be chanced.
Shubhankar Sharma @ 200/1201.00
At the same price, Sharma can't compete with Sandhu when it comes to course form but the 29-year-old does boast two top-20 finishes here and, prior to that, a fourth. After competing regularly on the DP World Tour in Europe, and finishing tied-47th in Madrid last week, a return to his home country could give Sharma the chance to challenge further up the leaderboard.
Om Prakash Chouhan @ 500/1501.00
Another homegrown player with excellent course form that we can back at massive odds - this time as long as 500/1501.00. Chouhan, who is 39, but finished sixth last time he played at the Delhi Country Club. Prior to that, he came 21st, 19th and was a runner-up here.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since April 1st (Top 10 Listed)
234.11: Rory McIlroy
181.58: Ben Griffin
180.47: Tommy Fleetwood
108.20: Brian Harman
91.08: Viktor Hovland
64.76: Adrien Saddier
59.62: Shane Lowry
57.91: Jordan Smith
54.26: Michael Kim
53.38: Thriston Lawrence
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Delhi Golf Club (2015-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|Rory McIlroy
|20
|1
|23
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|21
|46
|1
|4
|3
|Ben Griffin
|2
|10
|12
|9
|Viktor Hovland
|5
|12
|7
|32
|Shane Lowry
|MC
|46
|15
|13
|23
|59
|Brian Harman
|13
|19
|22
|Michael Kim
|56
|1
|MC
|10
|59
|Thriston Lawrence
|23
|48
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|32
|2
|5
|33
|24
|Jordan Smith
|62
|5
|Wd
|24
|MC
|17
|33
|6
|John Parry
|23
|3
|MC
|MC
|29
|13
|43
|3
|Keita Nakajima
|40
|49
|MC
|MC
|17
|4
|Martin Couvra
|MC
|62
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|9
|5
|56
|54
|5
|8
|13
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|MC
|MC
|38
|50
|MC
|MC
|16
|52
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|21
|75
|70
|MC
|MC
|50
|48
|Ewen Ferguson
|35
|61
|MC
|5
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|39
|1
|49
|70
|52
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|28
|MC
|29
|33
|27
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|59
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|5
|50
|9
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|54
|Grant Forrest
|16
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|Matthew Jordan
|47
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|16
|7
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|21
|32
|MC
|37
|MC
|38
|Calum Hill
|9
|32
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|Joe Dean
|71
|MC
|Wd
|MC*
|MC
|64
|MC
|2
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|3
|67
|13
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|5
|24
|68
|13
|41
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|57
|8
|Joost Luiten
|16
|50
|MC
|63
|15
|40
|57
|Julien Guerrier
|16
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|8
|24
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|40
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|23
|MC
|56
|54
|29
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|5
|22
|MC*
|MC
|17
|46
|57
|Frederic LaCroix
|27
|Wd
|32
|MC*
|MC
|61
|16
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|44
|50
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Dan Bradbury
|30
|MC
|49
|31
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|39
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|47
|Darius Van Driel
|27
|40
|10
|24
|MC
|28
|MC
|57
|Marcel Siem
|44
|62
|Dq
|Wd
|63
|8
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|3
|17
|15
|46
|MC
|29
|10
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|20
|55
|27
|Jeff Winther
|22
|MC
|49
|66
|9
|41
|40
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|MC
|25
|38
|MC
|55
|27
|25
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|3
|MC
|60
|Wd
|7
|61
|MC
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|2
|73
|46
|MC
|34
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|73
|MC
|MC
|33
|24
|12
|42
|Nacho Elvira
|35
|MC
|62
|MC*
|29
|55
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|55
|40
|MC
|3
|MC
|43
|29
|31
|Mikael Lindberg
|47
|5
|17
|37
|13
|27
|4
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|55
|MC
|24
|61
|MC
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|44
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|61
|MC
|13
|62
|55
|MC
|MC
|56
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|49
|MC
|41
|MC
|24
|62
|Richie Ramsay
|47
|MC
|32
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|32
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|47
|13
|Darren Fichardt
|72
|49
|5
|MC
|13
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|6
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|MC
|32
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Robin Williams
|MC
|MC
|70
|68
|MC
|MC
|38
|48
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|3
|13
|Tom Vaillant
|39
|21
|MC
|31
|42
|17
|24
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|17
|64
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|65
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Bernd Wiesberger
|16
|61
|MC
|MC
|26
|55
|69
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|56
|23
|27
|MC
|31
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|70
|MC
|32
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|55
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|53
|MC
|47
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|Wd
|28
|20
|46
|27
|14
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|20
|41
|MC
|MC
|13
|Aaron Cockerill
|30
|MC
|42
|MC
|46
|MC
|29
|67
|Jens Dantorp
|30
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Conor Purcell
|Wd
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|42
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|62
|MC
|8
|MC
|14
|Andreas Halvorsen
|60
|46
|MC
|MC
|42
|Troy Merritt
|40
|42
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Ricardo Gouveia
|62
|50
|MC
|54
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|15
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|15
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Wd
|24
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|42
|15
|33
|33
|MC
|31
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Nathan Kimsey
|55
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|9
|MC
|70
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|21
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Brandon Wu
|65
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|55
|69
|61
|19
|Callum Tarren
|69
|MC
|62
|53
|46
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|61
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|40
|Shubhankar Sharma
|47
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|7
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|21
|3
|MC
|MC
|56
|41
|MC
|64
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|MC
|33
|54
|34
|25
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|61
|42
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|28
|59
|47
|52
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|MC
|43
|24
|52
|Simon Forsstrom
|30
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|19
|MC
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|42
|MC
|65
|MC
|12
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|65
|50
|MC
|46
|33
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|21
|76
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Angad Cheema
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|Shaurya Bhattacharya
|Rahil Gangjee
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|N Thangaraja
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul
|Jamal Hossain
|Saptak Talwar
|71
|41
|MC
|16
|27
|14
|Arjun Prasad
|Anirban Lahiri
|27
|34
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Manu Gandas
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Udayan Mane
|Dhruv Sheoran
|Amardeep Malik
|Abhinav Lohan
|Akshay Sharma
|Varun Parikh
|Tapendra Ghai
|Jairaj Singh Sandhu
|Gaurav Pratap Singh
|Shiv Kapur
|Wd
|MC
|Das Shankar
|Karan Pratap Singh
|Chiragh Kumar
|JC Ritchie
|Wd
|1
|1
|20
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|MC
|36
|MC
|12
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|32
|47
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|Davis Bryant
|13
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|13
|MC
|48
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|31
|61
|Wd
|63
|29
|39
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC* - Missed additional 54-hole cut
|Player
|`23
|`22
|`18
|`17
|`16.2
|`16.1
|`15.2
|`15.1
|Rory McIlroy
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67
|Ben Griffin
|Viktor Hovland
|Shane Lowry
|Brian Harman
|Michael Kim
|Thriston Lawrence
|Adrien Saddier
|Jordan Smith
|John Parry
|17
|Keita Nakajima
|Martin Couvra
|Angel Ayora
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Jorge Campillo
|10
|52
|Ewen Ferguson
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Romain Langasque
|Richard Mansell
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|Grant Forrest
|Matthew Jordan
|Andy Sullivan
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Calum Hill
|Joe Dean
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Guido Migliozzi
|Johannes Veerman
|64
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|Sebastian Soderberg
|58
|Marcus Armitage
|Daniel Hillier
|Ugo Coussaud
|Frederic LaCroix
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Dan Bradbury
|Marcel Schneider
|Darius Van Driel
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Manuel Elvira
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|David Ravetto
|Joel Girrbach
|Jeong Weon Ko
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|45
|Nacho Elvira
|27
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|Mikael Lindberg
|Sean Crocker
|Yannik Paul
|Dylan Naidoo
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|12
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Richie Ramsay
|Jack Senior
|Darren Fichardt
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Hamish Brown
|Robin Williams
|Scott Jamieson
|43
|Ben Schmidt
|Tom Vaillant
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Ryggs Johnston
|Niklas Lemke
|Pablo Larrazabal
|51
|Casey Jarvis
|Aaron Cockerill
|Jens Dantorp
|Conor Purcell
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Troy Merritt
|Ricardo Gouveia
|Benjamin Hebert
|Frederik Schott
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Clement Sordet
|Gavin Green
|Nathan Kimsey
|Alexander Levy
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Eddie Pepperell
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|Maximilian Kieffer
|15
|Shubhankar Sharma
|18
|15
|37
|4
|17
|Deon Germishuys
|Zander Lombard
|Veer Ahlawat
|49
|6
|57
|48
|35
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Thomas Aiken
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|Wd
|6
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|Ross Fisher
|Jordan Gumberg
|Matthias Schwab
|Angad Cheema
|69
|34
|31
|12
|25
|MC
|63
|Pierre Pineau
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|2
|3
|2
|23
|45
|Shaurya Bhattacharya
|55
|MC
|Rahil Gangjee
|42
|21
|10
|12
|MC
|N Thangaraja
|MC
|39
|12
|20
|6
|32
|39
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul
|MC
|58
|6
|Jamal Hossain
|45
|MC
|32
|15
|23
|Saptak Talwar
|MC
|Arjun Prasad
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|Anirban Lahiri
|2
|1
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|6
|21
|19
|2
|22
|74
|38
|50
|Luke Donald
|Manu Gandas
|26
|74
|16
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|Udayan Mane
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|72
|49
|Dhruv Sheoran
|28
|Amardeep Malik
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|48
|28
|39
|Abhinav Lohan
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|32
|MC
|Akshay Sharma
|59
|Wd
|57
|32
|68
|Varun Parikh
|MC
|52
|Tapendra Ghai
|42
|19
|Jairaj Singh Sandhu
|Gaurav Pratap Singh
|MC
|MC
|72
|59
|53
|MC
|MC
|Shiv Kapur
|32
|6
|24
|1
|MC
|10
|68
|Das Shankar
|15
|31
|48
|6
|58
|8
|MC
|Karan Pratap Singh
|49
|MC
|Chiragh Kumar
|MC
|24
|2
|15
|37
|1
|39
|JC Ritchie
|Mink Yu Kim
|RyanVanVelzen
|Zihao Jin
|Gregorio De Leo
|Corey Shaun
|Tadeas Tetak
|Davis Bryant
|Daniel Gale
|Wilco Nienaber
|Joshua Berry
|Key:
|Asian Tour 15.2, 16.2, 17-23
|Euro Tour 15.1, 16.1
