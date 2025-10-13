DP World India Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Get form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event

Three contenders based on current form

Angel Ayora @ 28/129.00

Last week's tie for ninth at the Open de Espana meant this 21-year-old Spaniard continued on a golden run of seven straight cuts made, during which he has finished in the top 10 four times, two being top fives. He is yet to win but Betfair punters can get 28/129.00 that he breaks his duck here with six places available at one fifth the odds.

Jayden Schaper @ 40/141.00

The 24-year-old Schaper is enjoying a good season on the DP World Tour and comes into the tournament on the back of a tie for fifth in the Open de Espana, his fifth top-five of the season. Sat 24th in the Race to Dubai standings, another high finish could be on the cards again.

Richard Sterne @ 125/1126.00

Veteran South African Sterne ended a good run with last week's missed cut in Spain, however prior to that it had been four weekends made with a trio of top 20 finishes. The best of those was a tie for third in the Alfred Dunhill Links. A six-time winner on the DP World Tour, Sterne may just outrun odds of 125/1126.00.

Ajeetesh Sandhu @ 200/1201.00

Sandhu is an enormous price, due to McIlroy and Fleetwood being in the draw as much as anything, but the 37-year-old Indian boasts excellent course form, with a second, third and second place on his last three visits. At 200/1201.00, he simply must be chanced.

Shubhankar Sharma @ 200/1201.00

At the same price, Sharma can't compete with Sandhu when it comes to course form but the 29-year-old does boast two top-20 finishes here and, prior to that, a fourth. After competing regularly on the DP World Tour in Europe, and finishing tied-47th in Madrid last week, a return to his home country could give Sharma the chance to challenge further up the leaderboard.

Om Prakash Chouhan @ 500/1501.00

Another homegrown player with excellent course form that we can back at massive odds - this time as long as 500/1501.00. Chouhan, who is 39, but finished sixth last time he played at the Delhi Country Club. Prior to that, he came 21st, 19th and was a runner-up here.

Most Points Since April 1st (Top 10 Listed)

234.11: Rory McIlroy

181.58: Ben Griffin

180.47: Tommy Fleetwood

108.20: Brian Harman

91.08: Viktor Hovland

64.76: Adrien Saddier

59.62: Shane Lowry

57.91: Jordan Smith

54.26: Michael Kim

53.38: Thriston Lawrence

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

