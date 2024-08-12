D+D Real Czech Masters 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Prague
The PGA National Oaks course makes its debut on the DP World Tour. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
A heavily wooded venue with little to no water
-
Jordan strong e/w option at first-time Tour venue
-
Williams 80/181.00 could make breakthrough in Prague
-
Tournament and Course Notes
• Following a mid-summer break of almost four weeks, the DP World Tour returns to action with the D+D Real Czech Masters. Over the next 10 weeks, the Tour will also visit Denmark, England, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Scotland and France, as part of its journey across Europe;
• And for this week's event on the outskirts of Prague, approximately 12 miles south-east of the city centre, the DP World Tour welcomes a first-time venue to the calendar;
• The spacious PGA National Oaks course is barely five years old. The first nine holes were opened in August 2019, while the remaining nine were ready for play by the following summer;
• This traditional parkland venue has plenty of woodland, a significant amount of sand, but little in the way of water. The only hole where the pros could find their ball making a splash is if they completely over-hit their approach shot at the par-four second.
Click here for latest betting on D+D REAL CZECH MASTERS
Good Current Form
With no course history to analyse, punters will largely be limited to current form.
And with no DP World Tour events since The Open at Royal Troon, even these stats are slightly diluted.
A number of those taking part in Prague have enjoyed some action in recent weeks, having opted to tee-up on the Challenge Tour, PGA Tour or Asian Tour.
Ryo Hisatsune 25/126.00 flies back from the United States having stood on the podium at the weather-interrupted Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.
Meanwhile, Englishman Andy Sullivan 55/156.00 was runner-up over the weekend at an Asian Tour event staged at Foxhills in Surrey.
As for those opting to test their skills on the Challenge Tour, one to consider is the up-and-coming Robin Williams 80/181.00.
In Scotland on Sunday, Williams finished third to move up to fifth in the Road to Mallorca standings.
The 22-year-old South African has made rapid strides this year wherever he has played.
He lost a play-off on the DP World Tour back in March, since when he has also finished second on the Challenge Tour.
He started the year outside the world's top 800 but has travelled more than 500 places up the Ranking over the past eight months.
And in this week's reasonably poor field, opportunity knocks for a number of in-form, lower-ranked players.
Three others who it may be worth considering are Tom McKibbin 16/117.00, Matthew Jordan 25/126.00 and Antoine Rozner 33/134.00.
McKibbin and Jordan are making their first appearances since The Open where the latter tied-10th following four straight par rounds of 71.
McKibbin is currently ranked 14 in the Race to Dubai standings and has a season's best finish of second in Italy.
Rozner, who is chasing a fourth Tour victory, hasn't teed-up for over a month, and has posted a sprinkling of T20s this year, most recently at the Italian Open where he tied-fifth.
Betfair Sportsbook
Most Top-12 Finishes on DP World Tour
For Tournaments Staged in Mainland Europe (Since July 1st, 2020)
Total
11: Jordan Smith
8: Adri Arnaus
8: Romain Langasque
8: Joost Luiten
8: Marcel Schneider
8: Darius Van Driel
8: Bernd Wiesberger
7: Julien Guerrier
7: Masahiro Kawamura
7: Richard Mansell
7: Edoardo Molinari
7: Yannik Paul
7: Antoine Rozner
Only those entered this week are included in table
Most Top-25 Finishes on DP World Tour
For Tournaments Staged in Mainland Europe (Since July 1st, 2020)
Total
17: Matthew Jordan
17: Antoine Rozner
17: Jordan Smith
16: Joost Luiten
16: Adrian Otaegui
15: Julien Guerrier
14: Marcel Schneider
13: Edoardo Molinari
13: Darius Van Driel
12: Masahiro Kawamura
12: Eddie Pepperell
12: Bernd Wiesberger
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|Ryo Hisatsune
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|31
|Romain Langasque
|Wd
|3
|9
|MC
|63
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|22
|MC
|1
|29
|27
|Tom McKibbin
|66
|MC
|2
|6
|41
|Sami Valimaki
|45
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|MC
|34
|47
|MC
|25
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|22
|10
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|10
|26
|MC
|MC
|12
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|Connor Syme
|15
|4
|MC
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|39
|Antoine Rozner
|26
|5
|MC
|20
|Richard Mansell
|50
|10
|MC
|60
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|70
|13
|22
|20
|Daniel Brown
|10
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|58
|4
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|MC
|52
|15
|33
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|15
|MC
|33
|67
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|57
|6
|MC
|MC
|Joe Dean
|25
|49
|29
|2
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|16
|42
|7
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|2
|10
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|46
|63
|22
|7
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|61
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|20
|MC
|Wd
|Andy Sullivan
|2
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|4
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|MC
|10
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|42
|38
|MC
|Paul Waring
|21
|Wd
|MC
|68
|33
|Alejandro Del Rey
|15
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|1
|3
|37
|MC
|40
|MC
|12
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|13
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|44
|21
|MC
|MC
|46
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|31
|MC
|5
|4
|Jens Dantorp
|67
|6
|MC
|MC
|7
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|MC
|22
|60
|MC
|Nick Bachem
|26
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|51
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|Robin Williams
|3
|47
|5
|45
|MC
|29
|2
|33
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|59
|Casey Jarvis
|33
|MC
|57
|67
|15
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|29
|16
|MC
|42
|12
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|MC
|44
|42
|44
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|55
|63
|2
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|46
|MC
|64
|Brandon Stone
|2
|32
|10
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|27
|3
|60
|3
|Kevin Chappell
|67
|17
|25
|61
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hurly Long
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|51
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|49
|MC
|52
|33
|74
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|Wd
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|37
|MC
|33
|29
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|16
|33
|27
|33
|Max Rottluff
|44
|16
|MC
|MC
|58
|David Law
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|38
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|13
|45
|27
|MC
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|9
|10
|10
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|17
|55
|7
|Danny Willett
|MC
|MC
|29
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|27
|10
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|James Morrison
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|15
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|49
|MC
|51
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|9
|MC
|25
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|25
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|61
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|50
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|51
|Oliver Wilson
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Won
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Lewis
|10
|20
|33
|44
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|40
|MC
|Wd
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|Matthis Besard
|25
|6
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|40
|10
|51
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|10
|MC
|MC
|29
|Dave Horsey
|52
|47
|31
|MC
|MC
|12
|13
|Frederik Schott
|57
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|29
|MC
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|MC
|29
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|2
|MC
|22
|MC
|16
|James Nicholas
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|26
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|29
|17
|MC
|33
|Will Enefer
|MC
|60
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|27
|27
|MC
|44
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Jaco Prinsloo
|37
|MC
|MC
|38
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|52
|MC
|MC
|Jack Davidson
|13
|MC
|MC
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|5
|MC
|50
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|18
|37
|MC
|10
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|52
|MC
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|22
|55
|MC
|42
|70
|Sam Jones
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|Gary Hurley
|MC
|34
|55
|MC
|MC
|45
|2
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|65
|Haydn Barron
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|32
|42
|10
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|36
|43
|Nicolo Galletti
|MC
|MC
|44
|Andrew Martin
|MC
|29
|51
|MC
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jonas Blixt
|MC
|63
|MC
|65
|Tom Power Horan
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Rusch
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|George Bloor
|14
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|Espen Kofstad
|60
|MC
|Wd
|60
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|34
|49
|MC
|16
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|17
|27
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Marc Warren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|JJ Senekal
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|24
|Andrew Johnston
|MC
|MC
|32
|33
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Gordan Brixi
|Filip Mruzek
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rory Sabbatini
|Petr Hruby
|27
|MC
|12
|56
|MC
|MC
|Tim Tillmanns
|45
|34
|MC
|17
|Wouter De Vries
|MC
|65
|36
|Mats Ege
|Wd
|47
|20
|MC
|51
|Simon Zach
|MC
|36
|Louis Klein
|MC
|MC
|David Siwy
|Maximilian Jelinek
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jakub Hejlek
|Sebastian Vida
|MC
|Lukas Komrska
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
