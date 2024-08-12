Golf Form Guide

D+D Real Czech Masters 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Prague

The PGA National Oaks course in Prague makes its debut at European Tour level
Matthew Jordan: In the hunt for a maiden DP World Tour victory

The PGA National Oaks course makes its debut on the DP World Tour. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

Tournament and Course Notes

• Following a mid-summer break of almost four weeks, the DP World Tour returns to action with the D+D Real Czech Masters. Over the next 10 weeks, the Tour will also visit Denmark, England, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Scotland and France, as part of its journey across Europe;

• And for this week's event on the outskirts of Prague, approximately 12 miles south-east of the city centre, the DP World Tour welcomes a first-time venue to the calendar;

• The spacious PGA National Oaks course is barely five years old. The first nine holes were opened in August 2019, while the remaining nine were ready for play by the following summer;

• This traditional parkland venue has plenty of woodland, a significant amount of sand, but little in the way of water. The only hole where the pros could find their ball making a splash is if they completely over-hit their approach shot at the par-four second.

Good Current Form

With no course history to analyse, punters will largely be limited to current form.

And with no DP World Tour events since The Open at Royal Troon, even these stats are slightly diluted.

A number of those taking part in Prague have enjoyed some action in recent weeks, having opted to tee-up on the Challenge Tour, PGA Tour or Asian Tour.

Ryo Hisatsune 25/126.00 flies back from the United States having stood on the podium at the weather-interrupted Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Englishman Andy Sullivan 55/156.00 was runner-up over the weekend at an Asian Tour event staged at Foxhills in Surrey.

As for those opting to test their skills on the Challenge Tour, one to consider is the up-and-coming Robin Williams 80/181.00.

In Scotland on Sunday, Williams finished third to move up to fifth in the Road to Mallorca standings.

The 22-year-old South African has made rapid strides this year wherever he has played.

He lost a play-off on the DP World Tour back in March, since when he has also finished second on the Challenge Tour.

He started the year outside the world's top 800 but has travelled more than 500 places up the Ranking over the past eight months.

And in this week's reasonably poor field, opportunity knocks for a number of in-form, lower-ranked players.

Three others who it may be worth considering are Tom McKibbin 16/117.00, Matthew Jordan 25/126.00 and Antoine Rozner 33/134.00.

McKibbin and Jordan are making their first appearances since The Open where the latter tied-10th following four straight par rounds of 71.

McKibbin is currently ranked 14 in the Race to Dubai standings and has a season's best finish of second in Italy.

Rozner, who is chasing a fourth Tour victory, hasn't teed-up for over a month, and has posted a sprinkling of T20s this year, most recently at the Italian Open where he tied-fifth.

Most Top-12 Finishes on DP World Tour


For Tournaments Staged in Mainland Europe (Since July 1st, 2020)
Total
11: Jordan Smith
8: Adri Arnaus
8: Romain Langasque
8: Joost Luiten
8: Marcel Schneider
8: Darius Van Driel
8: Bernd Wiesberger
7: Julien Guerrier
7: Masahiro Kawamura
7: Richard Mansell
7: Edoardo Molinari
7: Yannik Paul
7: Antoine Rozner
Only those entered this week are included in table

Most Top-25 Finishes on DP World Tour


For Tournaments Staged in Mainland Europe (Since July 1st, 2020)
Total
17: Matthew Jordan
17: Antoine Rozner
17: Jordan Smith
16: Joost Luiten
16: Adrian Otaegui
15: Julien Guerrier
14: Marcel Schneider
13: Edoardo Molinari
13: Darius Van Driel
12: Masahiro Kawamura
12: Eddie Pepperell
12: Bernd Wiesberger
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23
Ryo Hisatsune 3 MC MC MC 52 31
Romain Langasque Wd 3 9 MC 63
Jordan Smith MC MC 2 MC
Ewen Ferguson 22 MC 1 29 27
Tom McKibbin 66 MC 2 6 41
Sami Valimaki 45 MC MC 12 MC
Jesper Svensson MC 34 47 MC 25
Adrian Otaegui MC MC 22 10 MC
Matthew Jordan 10 26 MC MC 12
Nacho Elvira MC MC MC 7
Connor Syme 15 4 MC MC
Yannik Paul MC 26 MC MC 39
Antoine Rozner 26 5 MC 20
Richard Mansell 50 10 MC 60 MC
Julien Guerrier 70 13 22 20
Daniel Brown 10 61 MC MC MC MC
Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC MC 55 58 4
Joost Luiten MC MC 52 15 33
Niklas Norgaard Moller 15 MC 33 67 MC
Sam Bairstow 57 6 MC MC
Joe Dean 25 49 29 2
Bernd Wiesberger MC 16 42 7
David Micheluzzi MC 2 10 MC
Ugo Coussaud 46 63 22 7
Matthew Southgate MC MC 4 MC Wd MC
Jeff Winther MC 61 MC
Frederic LaCroix 20 MC Wd
Andy Sullivan 2 MC 16 MC MC 4
Aaron Cockerill MC MC 10
Callum Shinkwin MC 42 38 MC
Paul Waring 21 Wd MC 68 33
Alejandro Del Rey 15 MC MC 21 MC
Dan Bradbury MC MC 10 MC MC
Darius Van Driel MC MC MC MC 12
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 1 3 37 MC 40 MC 12 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 13 54 MC MC MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer 44 21 MC MC 46
Andrea Pavan MC 31 MC 5 4
Jens Dantorp 67 6 MC MC 7
Richie Ramsay MC MC 22 60 MC
Nick Bachem 26 Wd MC MC
Todd Clements 51 33 MC MC MC 25
Robin Williams 3 47 5 45 MC 29 2 33
Jordan Gumberg MC MC 52 MC MC 59
Casey Jarvis 33 MC 57 67 15 MC
Marcus Armitage 24 MC MC MC 29
Marcel Schneider MC MC MC MC 15 MC
Adrien Saddier 29 16 MC 42 12
Manuel Elvira MC MC 44 42 44
Marcus Kinhult MC 55 63 2 MC
Francesco Molinari MC 46 MC 64
Brandon Stone 2 32 10 MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC 27 3 60 3
Kevin Chappell 67 17 25 61 MC
David Ravetto MC MC MC 29
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC MC MC
Hurly Long 53 MC MC MC Wd 51
Jacques Kruyswijk 31 MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach 49 MC 52 33 74
Masahiro Kawamura MC MC MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC MC 44 Wd
Ockie Strydom MC MC MC 73 MC
Tom Vaillant MC 37 MC 33 29
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 16 33 27 33
Max Rottluff 44 16 MC MC 58
David Law MC MC MC 20
Adri Arnaus MC MC MC 5 MC MC
Daan Huizing MC MC 44 MC 38 MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC 64 MC MC
Lukas Nemecz 13 45 27 MC MC
Filippo Celli MC 9 10 10
Thomas Aiken MC 17 55 7
Danny Willett MC MC 29
Matthias Schwab MC MC 27 10 MC
Santiago Tarrio 57 MC MC MC MC 20
James Morrison MC MC 40 MC 15 MC
Eddie Pepperell 49 MC 51 MC
Ross Fisher 9 MC 25
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC MC 43
Marco Penge MC MC MC 50
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC MC 29 25
Garrick Porteous MC MC MC MC MC
Luke Donald MC 61
Jason Scrivener MC MC MC MC MC MC
Oliver Bekker MC MC MC 60 50
Francesco Laporta MC 50 MC MC 51
Oliver Wilson 44 MC MC MC 46
Simon Forsstrom MC MC MC MC
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen MC MC 24 MC MC MC MC Won
Lorenzo Scalise MC MC MC 63 MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC 37 MC MC MC
Tom Lewis 10 20 33 44 MC
Renato Paratore MC 40 MC Wd
Rhys Enoch MC MC MC MC
Ashun Wu 65 MC MC MC 25
Matthis Besard 25 6 MC MC
Gunner Wiebe MC MC 40 10 51 MC
Kristoffer Broberg 10 MC MC 29
Dave Horsey 52 47 31 MC MC 12 13
Frederik Schott 57 MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC MC 55 29 MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC MC 29
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 2 MC 22 MC 16
James Nicholas MC MC 5 MC 26
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 11 MC MC 29 17 MC 33
Will Enefer MC 60 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 27 27 MC 44
Clement Sordet MC MC MC MC 29
Jaco Prinsloo 37 MC MC 38
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 52 MC MC
Jack Davidson 13 MC MC
Jason Dufner MC MC
Pieter Moolman MC 5 MC 50 MC
Lauri Ruuska 18 37 MC 10 MC
Chase Hanna 53 MC MC MC MC MC
Daniel Gavins MC Wd MC MC MC
Soren Kjeldsen 52 MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen 22 55 MC 42 70
Sam Jones MC MC MC 10 MC
Gary Hurley MC 34 55 MC MC 45 2
Stuart Manley MC MC 65
Haydn Barron MC MC MC MC
Mikko Korhonen 32 42 10
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 53 MC MC MC
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC MC
Dylan Mostert MC MC Wd MC 36 43
Nicolo Galletti MC MC 44
Andrew Martin MC 29 51 MC
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC
Sung Hoon Kang MC MC 48 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Gu Xin Chen 17 MC MC MC
Jonas Blixt MC 63 MC 65
Tom Power Horan MC 20 MC MC 51 MC MC
Benjamin Rusch MC MC MC MC 70
George Bloor 14 MC 14 MC MC 8 MC
Espen Kofstad 60 MC Wd 60
Stephen Gallacher MC MC MC
Jens Fahrbring 34 49 MC 16 MC
Joshua Berry 17 27 MC 24 MC MC MC 56 MC
Marc Warren MC MC MC MC MC MC 23 MC
JJ Senekal MC MC MC 8 MC 24
Andrew Johnston MC MC 32 33 MC
Soren Broholt Lind MC MC MC MC MC
Justin Harding MC MC 33 MC
Gordan Brixi
Filip Mruzek MC MC MC
Rory Sabbatini
Petr Hruby 27 MC 12 56 MC MC
Tim Tillmanns 45 34 MC 17
Wouter De Vries MC 65 36
Mats Ege Wd 47 20 MC 51
Simon Zach MC 36
Louis Klein MC MC
David Siwy
Maximilian Jelinek MC MC MC
Jakub Hejlek
Sebastian Vida MC
Lukas Komrska

