D+D Real Czech Masters 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Prague

Tournament and Course Notes

• Following a mid-summer break of almost four weeks, the DP World Tour returns to action with the D+D Real Czech Masters. Over the next 10 weeks, the Tour will also visit Denmark, England, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Scotland and France, as part of its journey across Europe;

• And for this week's event on the outskirts of Prague, approximately 12 miles south-east of the city centre, the DP World Tour welcomes a first-time venue to the calendar;

• The spacious PGA National Oaks course is barely five years old. The first nine holes were opened in August 2019, while the remaining nine were ready for play by the following summer;

• This traditional parkland venue has plenty of woodland, a significant amount of sand, but little in the way of water. The only hole where the pros could find their ball making a splash is if they completely over-hit their approach shot at the par-four second.

Good Current Form

With no course history to analyse, punters will largely be limited to current form.

And with no DP World Tour events since The Open at Royal Troon, even these stats are slightly diluted.

A number of those taking part in Prague have enjoyed some action in recent weeks, having opted to tee-up on the Challenge Tour, PGA Tour or Asian Tour.

Ryo Hisatsune 25/126.00 flies back from the United States having stood on the podium at the weather-interrupted Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Englishman Andy Sullivan 55/156.00 was runner-up over the weekend at an Asian Tour event staged at Foxhills in Surrey.

As for those opting to test their skills on the Challenge Tour, one to consider is the up-and-coming Robin Williams 80/181.00.

In Scotland on Sunday, Williams finished third to move up to fifth in the Road to Mallorca standings.

The 22-year-old South African has made rapid strides this year wherever he has played.

He lost a play-off on the DP World Tour back in March, since when he has also finished second on the Challenge Tour.

He started the year outside the world's top 800 but has travelled more than 500 places up the Ranking over the past eight months.

And in this week's reasonably poor field, opportunity knocks for a number of in-form, lower-ranked players.

Three others who it may be worth considering are Tom McKibbin 16/117.00, Matthew Jordan 25/126.00 and Antoine Rozner 33/134.00.

McKibbin and Jordan are making their first appearances since The Open where the latter tied-10th following four straight par rounds of 71.

McKibbin is currently ranked 14 in the Race to Dubai standings and has a season's best finish of second in Italy.

Rozner, who is chasing a fourth Tour victory, hasn't teed-up for over a month, and has posted a sprinkling of T20s this year, most recently at the Italian Open where he tied-fifth.

Most Top-12 Finishes on DP World Tour



For Tournaments Staged in Mainland Europe (Since July 1st, 2020)

Total

11: Jordan Smith

8: Adri Arnaus

8: Romain Langasque

8: Joost Luiten

8: Marcel Schneider

8: Darius Van Driel

8: Bernd Wiesberger

7: Julien Guerrier

7: Masahiro Kawamura

7: Richard Mansell

7: Edoardo Molinari

7: Yannik Paul

7: Antoine Rozner

Only those entered this week are included in table

Most Top-25 Finishes on DP World Tour



For Tournaments Staged in Mainland Europe (Since July 1st, 2020)

Total

17: Matthew Jordan

17: Antoine Rozner

17: Jordan Smith

16: Joost Luiten

16: Adrian Otaegui

15: Julien Guerrier

14: Marcel Schneider

13: Edoardo Molinari

13: Darius Van Driel

12: Masahiro Kawamura

12: Eddie Pepperell

12: Bernd Wiesberger

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves