D+D Real Czech Masters 2021: Form stats for this week's European Tour event near Prague

After seven weeks travelling the length and breadth of the British Isles, the action switches to the outskirts of Prague for the seventh running of the D+D Real Czech Masters.

First staged in 2014, last year's tournament had to be scrapped in the face of pandemic.

But it returns again this week when Albatross Golf Resort is once again the host course.

Opened 12 years ago, and situated approximately 12 miles south-west of Prague city centre, Albatross is a gently undulating parkland course perched 1,300 feet above sea level.

Water comes into play on nine holes, with some of the ponds more precariously positioned than others.

Long, exposed and with few trees close to fairways, the course is an open invitation for the big hitters, although there are some subtle dog-legs to keep the mind suitably focused.

The undulating, sizeable putting surfaces will certainly require plenty of attention.

On the tee

This week's tournament has certainly taken a hit with regards to quality of field - or a particular lack of it in this case.

It is being staged the same week as the opening event of the FedEx Cup Play-Offs, which has attracted the majority of the world's elite.

And after almost two months travelling around England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, many European Tour members are taking a break ahead of slightly more lucrative tournaments in Switzerland and Italy.

One interesting late addition to the entry list is Rory Sabbatini who grabbed a surprise silver medal at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 45-year-old South African-born golfer, who now represents Slovakia, recently posted back-to-back top-10s for the first time in 27 months.

Although he failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs, Sabbatini should still be full of confidence thanks to his recent surge of good form.

His only previous trip to Albatross yielded a tie-for-19th five years ago.

There are no members of the world's top 90 teeing-up this week so, once again, opportunity knocks for those further down the pecking order.

Course history

With regards to course form, no one can match Andrea Pavan who has twice stood on the podium here, including once as champion.

But probably a better bet this week would be Jacques Kruyswijk who has sufficient length off the tee to take advantage of the normally generous Albatross fairways.

The 28-year-old tied-seventh here three years ago and his form this season has been solid - albeit in run-of-the-mill European Tour events.

Two others who have suitable prowess off the tee are Dean Burmester and young Swede Vincent Norrman.

The 23-year-old from Stockholm only turned professional in June but has already made a good impression with four top-12 finishes.

There is certainly no reason why the world No 453 European Tour rookie can't win in this week's mediocre field.

Finally, Callum Shinkwin's recent resurgence in form continued in Kent at the weekend when he tied-for-third after closing with a 66.

