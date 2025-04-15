Golf Form Guide

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Corales Golf Club made its PGA Tour debut in 2018
Corales Golf Club: One of the most exposed venues on the PGA Tour calendar

The PGA Tour departs mainland America for this week's event in the Dominican Republic. Words and stats are supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • If conditions calm, big hitters can thrive on generous fairways

  • Hall [19/1] stands out in mediocre field

  • Take Tosti [40/1] to make PGA Tour breakthrough

Tournament and Course Notes

It's a two-tournament week on the PGA Tour: While the elite of world golf travel to South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage, the remaining Tour members have an opportunity to tee-up in the Caribbean;

The Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic joined the PGA Tour calendar in 2018, so this will be the eighth instalment of this week's event. In the two years prior to being invited on to the top table (2016 & 2017), this week's venue hosted tournaments on the Web.Com Tour (now called the Korn Ferry Tour);

The course at Corales Golf Club was designed by Tom Fazio and opened 15 years ago, and is laid out close to the Caribbean island's east coast;

The undulating fairways are fairly generous, and will offer golf's biggest hitters the opportunity to drive it long and especially if conditions are calm. However, this all changes if the wind picks up;

Putting surfaces are undulating and, like most coastal venues, the ability to scramble successfully will always come in handy if weather conditions deteriorate;

Parts of the course run close to the Caribbean coastline, while water comes into play on seven holes. Both fairways and greens are laid with Supreme Paspalum, which is rare for PGA Tour venues.

Betfair Exchange market for the Corales Puntacana Championship

Six To Watch

With just one golfer ranked inside the world's top 75, this week's tournament will be one of the most open events on the 2025 PGA Tour calendar.

Two players whose Corales course history appears highly favourable are Alex Smalley 17/118.00 and Justin Lower 40/141.00.

Smalley has posted top-six finishes in each of his last two visits, while Lower tied-fourth 12 months ago.

However, since standing on the podium at the American Express tournament in January, Lower's form has dipped considerably (six MCs from eight starts).

Smalley has fared slightly better. He has registered five T20s this season but has also missed four cuts.

Veteran pro Charley Hoffman 33/134.00 might also catch your attention.

The 48-year-old from California is a four-time winner on Tour; he finished fourth at Corales last year and could easily rise to the top in this week's threadbare field.

Good current form is hard to find, as most in-form golfers are probably teeing-up at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

With recent history in mind, Keith Mitchell 14/115.00, Harry Hall 19/120.00 and Alejandro Tosti 40/141.00 have better records than most.

Mitchell was a runner-up here in 2018, while Englishman Hall tied-13th at Corales on his only previous appearance in this tournament two years ago.

Tosti, meanwhile, posted a brace of top-12 finishes in Texas recently and will be making his debut in the Dominican Republic.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Corales Puntacana Championship

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Corales (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.13: Alex Smalley (16)
69.30: Justin Lower (10)
69.50: Greyson Sigg (12)
69.60: David Lipsky (10)
69.69: Kevin Tway (16)
69.70: Ben Martin (20)
69.94: Sean O`Hair (16)
70.10: Henrik Norlander (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's Preview for Corales

Last 10 Weeks / Corales Form (2018-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6
Ben Griffin 40 18 MC MC 45 4 4 44 36
Max McGreevy MC MC 54 20 40 4 25 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 5 MC 36 MC 49
Matt Wallace 26 MC MC 26 MC MC 44
Taylor Moore MC 33 42 34 9
Justin Lower MC MC MC 38 MC MC
Erik van Rooyen 62 MC 9 59 MC
Harry Hall 26 18 54 MC MC 34 MC
Keith Mitchell 12 18 54 MC 42 25
Ryan Fox MC 15 47 20 MC MC 63
Charley Hoffman MC 64 Wd 54 25 MC MC
Matti Schmid MC MC 28 MC 6 18 MC MC
Seamus Power MC MC 8 MC MC 24 36
Rico Hoey MC 11 MC 33 26 25 MC MC
Alex Smalley MC MC MC 14 18 10 21
Aldrich Potgieter 47 MC MC MC MC 2
Mark Hubbard MC MC 47 MC MC MC MC
Paul Waring MC MC MC MC MC
Hayden Springer 15 42 34 45 MC
Chan Kim 5 39 MC MC 16 32 17 MC
Emiliano Grillo 18 47 22 67 MC 65 76
Alejandro Tosti 12 5 MC MC MC 68 10
Vince Whaley MC MC MC MC 16 32 MC MC
Chandler Phillips 18 32 42 61 MC 34 49
Andrew Putnam MC MC MC 11 49 25
Carson Young 40 54 10 MC MC 57
McClure Meissner 52 39 28 42 MC MC MC
Steven Fisk 33 MC 28 4 MC 17 MC
Adam Svensson 47 67 MC MC MC MC 59 36
Luke List MC MC 64 MC MC MC 36
Ben Kohles MC MC MC MC 34 MC 25 MC
Frankie Capan MC MC MC MC MC 55 MC
Henrik Norlander 12 MC 16 MC 40 MC 13 MC
Joel Dahmen MC 18 MC 54 32 6 MC
Pierceson Coody 31 52 40 MC 2
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC 64 17 32
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC 34 32 MC
David Lipsky MC MC 57 MC 78 MC 76 MC
Harry Higgs 30 MC MC 26 MC 74
William Mouw 33 47 MC 6 MC MC
Danny Walker MC MC MC 6 64 13
Michael Thorbjornsen MC 39 MC MC 39 MC 74
Rikuya Hoshino MC MC MC 64 48 MC
Kevin Roy 40 MC MC MC 6 MC 17
Rafael Campos MC 47 MC 70 MC MC MC 34 MC
Nate Lashley 12 27 64 MC MC MC MC
Chris Gotterup MC 18 MC MC 16 MC MC MC
Taylor Dickson 65 39 MC MC MC MC
Zac Blair MC
Kris Ventura MC MC 77 MC 56 25 49
Tim Widing MC MC MC 45 MC MC
Jackson Suber MC 52 MC MC 42 MC
Paul Peterson MC MC MC 12 MC MC
Chad Ramey 5 47 MC MC 26 MC 34 MC
Ricky Castillo MC MC 12 MC 64 56 55
John Pak 52 69 64 MC 17
Joseph Bramlett 31 MC 3 29
Thomas Rosenmueller MC MC MC 59 MC 68
Quade Cummins 33 MC MC 16 32 32
Taylor Montgomery MC MC 25 45 69
Dylan Wu MC 45 MC MC
Lanto Griffin 40 MC MC MC 72 25 MC
Garrick Higgo 3 12 26
Cristobal Del Solar MC MC MC 54 MC MC
Will Chandler MC MC 69 61 MC MC MC 6
Braden Thornberry MC MC 70 MC MC MC
Kevin Tway MC MC 68
David Skinns MC 52 MC MC MC MC 49
Martin Laird MC 68
Russell Knox 3 MC 53
Carl Yuan MC 59
Jeremy Paul MC MC 22 16 MC 25
Matthew NeSmith 31 MC 39
Tyler Duncan MC 26 7 MC
Noah Goodwin 56 MC 42 12 49
Ben Martin 52 MC MC MC 45 MC
Seung-Yul Noh 56 Wd MC MC 19
Chesson Hadley MC MC
Kevin Chappell MC MC
Kevin Velo MC MC 57 40 MC MC
Nick Hardy MC MC MC 64 MC MC MC
Mason Andersen MC 61 70 26 MC 65
Brandt Snedeker MC 57 10 MC 66
Kaito Onishi MC MC 42 MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC 78 MC 34
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC 59 MC
Troy Merritt 17 MC MC 37 MC MC
Chez Reavie 72 MC
Danny Willett 42 MC 47 45 MC
Trevor Cone MC 52 MC 54 MC
Thomas Aiken MC MC 52 25 60 MC
Cameron Champ 60 16 MC 19
Matthew Riedel 52 61 MC 26 65 MC
Fabian Gomez 53 5 49 MC 33
Austin Cook 23 16 49
Scott Piercy MC MC 55
Tommy Gainey MC 75
Philip Knowles MC 64 MC 16 MC
James Hahn 34
Robert Streb MC MC MC 68
Jonathan Byrd MC 49
Sean O`Hair MC
Bill Haas MC
Patrick Flavin 20 8
Kevin Kisner MC 70 MC MC
Cody Gribble MC 72
Sam Choi MC 30
Nick Watney 53 34 MC
Sung Kang MC
Ryan Armour 60 MC 59
Jason Dufner 75
Theo Humphrey 20 5 MC
Brian Stuard MC
Erik Compton
Kyle Stanley MC
Guillermo Pumarol 37 60
Manuel Torres
Bo Hoag MC
Ben Polland 70 62
George McNeill 45 MC
Stephen Stallings
Ricky Barnes
Jeff Overton MC
Brandon Matthews MC Wd MC MC
Cougar Collins
Hiram Silfa
Ben Crane MC MC
David Hearn MC
Dylan Frittelli 28 4 63 MC
JB Holmes
Jim Herman MC
Juan Jose Guerra
Justin Hicks MC
Enrique Valverde
Nicholas Thompson
Connor Doyal
Rodrigo Huerta
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18
Ben Griffin 14
Max McGreevy 50 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen
Matt Wallace 1
Taylor Moore
Justin Lower 4 MC 15
Erik van Rooyen 56
Harry Hall 13
Keith Mitchell 61 2
Ryan Fox
Charley Hoffman 4 MC 34 14
Matti Schmid 11 MC
Seamus Power 54 MC 44 5
Rico Hoey 33
Alex Smalley 6 2 22 14
Aldrich Potgieter
Mark Hubbard 36 29 MC
Paul Waring
Hayden Springer MC
Chan Kim 6
Emiliano Grillo 70 MC 6 21 50
Alejandro Tosti
Vince Whaley 23 28 28 28
Chandler Phillips
Andrew Putnam 5
Carson Young MC 38
McClure Meissner MC
Steven Fisk
Adam Svensson MC MC
Luke List Wd 8
Ben Kohles MC 28
Frankie Capan
Henrik Norlander 36 22 MC
Joel Dahmen 67 50 Wd 1 12 13
Pierceson Coody 18
Greyson Sigg 9 25 9
Takumi Kanaya
David Lipsky MC 7 22
Harry Higgs 43 38
William Mouw
Danny Walker
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rikuya Hoshino
Kevin Roy 50
Rafael Campos 14 38 28 2 MC MC MC
Nate Lashley MC 15 28 4 MC 28
Chris Gotterup MC
Taylor Dickson
Zac Blair 70 MC
Kris Ventura MC 52
Tim Widing
Jackson Suber
Paul Peterson
Chad Ramey 50 Wd 1
Ricky Castillo
John Pak
Joseph Bramlett MC 13 41
Thomas Rosenmueller
Quade Cummins
Taylor Montgomery
Dylan Wu 16 56
Lanto Griffin 36 28
Garrick Higgo MC
Cristobal Del Solar
Will Chandler
Braden Thornberry
Kevin Tway 3 38 41 28
David Skinns MC
Martin Laird 65
Russell Knox MC 58
Carl Yuan MC
Jeremy Paul
Matthew NeSmith 43 41
Tyler Duncan MC 3 28 48 59 MC
Noah Goodwin
Ben Martin 55 8 2 9 52
Seung-Yul Noh 38 36
Chesson Hadley MC MC 13
Kevin Chappell MC 16 15 MC
Kevin Velo
Nick Hardy MC 13 MC MC
Mason Andersen
Brandt Snedeker
Kaito Onishi
Aaron Baddeley 46 MC 48 MC 7
Hayden Buckley MC 13
Troy Merritt 67 34 35
Chez Reavie 33
Danny Willett 36 8
Trevor Cone MC
Thomas Aiken
Cameron Champ
Matthew Riedel
Fabian Gomez MC MC 56 41 MC 22
Austin Cook MC 13 58
Scott Piercy 59 29 60
Tommy Gainey MC MC MC 73 MC 22
Philip Knowles
James Hahn 63 6
Robert Streb 59 21 MC MC
Jonathan Byrd MC 16 36 63 28 4 54
Sean O`Hair 18 29 50 14
Bill Haas 18 24 44 MC MC
Patrick Flavin 54
Kevin Kisner
Cody Gribble MC 50
Sam Choi
Nick Watney MC MC
Sung Kang MC 38 MC
Ryan Armour 67 15 MC
Jason Dufner 58 28
Theo Humphrey MC
Brian Stuard MC MC 7 69 33 MC
Erik Compton 70 29
Kyle Stanley MC MC 28
Guillermo Pumarol MC MC MC 65 MC
Manuel Torres
Bo Hoag 54 MC
Ben Polland
George McNeill MC 62 MC MC 41 7 13
Stephen Stallings 62 33
Ricky Barnes MC 7 MC MC 41 MC 60
Jeff Overton MC MC
Brandon Matthews 35
Cougar Collins MC
Hiram Silfa MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ben Crane 58 33 45
David Hearn MC MC 13 33 18 50
Dylan Frittelli 18
JB Holmes MC
Jim Herman MC 61
Juan Jose Guerra MC MC MC MC MC
Justin Hicks MC MC
Enrique Valverde
Nicholas Thompson
Connor Doyal
Rodrigo Huerta

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

