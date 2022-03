Corales Puntacana Championship 2022: Your course and current form stats

For the second time this month, it's a two-tournament week on the PGA Tour.

While golf's elite are teeing-up in Texas at the Dell Match Play bonanza, the remaining rank and file members of the PGA Tour have an opportunity to chase dollars in the Dominican Republic.

First staged in 2016, when part of the Web.com schedule, the tournament was upgraded to PGA Tour status two years later.

And with the WGC Match Play event taking centre stage over the coming week, there are just four top-100 ranked-pros heading to Corales for Thursday's opening round.

Course Characteristics

Corales Puntacana Resort sits at the eastern edge of the island. Designed by Tom Fazio and opened 12 years ago, there are six holes on which the dramatic Caribbean coastline comes into play.

Depending on weather conditions, half of the holes may be affected by the threat of water - although seven is probably a more realistic number.

The undulating fairways are fairly generous, and will offer golf's biggest hitters the chance to drive it long - especially if conditions remain reasonably calm.

Putting surfaces are large and undulating and, like most coastal venues, the ability to scramble successfully will always come in handy if weather conditions deteriorate.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Corales (2018-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.17: Joel Dahmen (12)

69.25: Kramer Hickok (8)

69.40: Hudson Swafford (10)

69.71: Kelly Kraft (14)

69.75: Graeme McDowell (12)

69.81: Brice Garnett (16)

70.00: George McNeill (14)

70.21: Nate Lashley (14)

70.25: Thomas Detry (12)

70.25: Emiliano Grillo (12)

70.25: Cameron Percy (8)

70.25: Alex Smalley (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Joel Dahmen: It's rare to successfully defend a golf title at any level but the 34-year-old world No 100 will fancy his chances this week. Never lower than tied-13th in four trips to Corales. He tied-sixth at Pebble Beach in February.

Mark Hubbard: Has been mixing his outings on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour so far this calendar year, and has played solidly on both. Will be making his Corales debut this week.

Sahith Theegala: Has made an impressive start to his professional career and has been earmarked as a PGA Tour winner sooner rather than later. He tied-seventh at Innisbrook on Sunday, which was his second Tour top-10 of 2022.

Jhonattan Vegas: The Venezuelan has never been the most consistent performer in world golf, but certainly won't be daunted by the lack of quality of this week's field. Is the third highest-ranked golfer teeing-up in the Dominican Republic.

