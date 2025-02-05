Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025: Course and current form stats

Long course which becomes tricky in windy conditions

Tournament and Course Notes

After five weeks travelling around the Gulf States, the European Tour reaches Doha for the 28th staging of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. First held in 1998, this is the second longest-running tournament in the region, after the Dubai Desert Classic;

Doha Golf Club, this week's tournament host, is one of the Tour's longer layouts at just over 7,500 yards;

Opened in 1997, and located six miles north of Doha city centre, the fairways are surrounded by typical desert scrub, while water comes into play on six holes;

If conditions are calm, the sport's longer-drivers will have the opportunity to play all-out attacking golf. However, if the breeze picks up, this course is a totally different animal and must be handled with care;

A deft touch is required around the greens, while those with morning tee times tend to enjoy more benign playing conditions;

In 2021, the venue underwent a major renovation. The putting surfaces at nine and 18 were enlarged, while all the greens were sown with Paspallum grass, replacing the previous Bermuda. Many greens were also re-constructed, resulting in a change of slope and elevation;

Course architect Peter Harradine explained: "The grasses were changed on all greens because the water supply changed, and Paspallum looks good. It's a greener grass."

Good Current Form

Last week's winner Laurie Canter 12/113.00 remains in the Middle East, and travels to Qatar in search of his third podium finish in a row.

He's currently a career-high No 51 in the world, following his second DP World Tour success in eight months. He tied-12th at Doha three years ago.

Two other in-form pros are Joe Dean 66/167.00 and Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 70/171.00.

The 30-year-old Dean is one of golf's most improved players of the past couple of years.

He lost a play-off in The Netherlands last year and two weeks ago at Al Hamra tied-fifth.

Meanwhile, Cantero Gutierrez has opened 2025 with a bang and his last two starts have both yielded top-five finishes.

This recent brace has moved the 29-year-old Spaniard up to a career-high No 274 in the world.

Good Course Form

Three Spaniards have strong records at this week's venue. They include Jorge Campillo 25/126.00 who has twice been a runner-up at Doha Golf Club.

The 38-year-old experienced campaigner is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, including once in Qatar but not at this week's venue. He tied-13th on Sunday in Bahrain.

The other Spanish pros with good Doha histories are Nacho Elvira 100/1101.00 and Pablo Larrazabal 80/181.00. The latter stood on the podium in Bahrain over the weekend and he averages below 70 for his most recent 20 rounds here.

Elvira has twice finished top-three at Doha but has opened the current season sluggishly.

Finally, Scott Jamieson 60/161.00 might be worth an each-way punt. A two-time podium finisher at Doha, the 41-year-old Glaswegian has posted finishes of 18-8 these past two weeks, having ended 2024 with a tied-ninth in Mauritius.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Doha (2018-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.75: Scott Jamieson (16)

69.81: Jorge Campillo (16)

69.83: Ewen Ferguson (12)

69.88: Justin Harding (8)

69.92: George Coetzee (12)

69.95: Nacho Elvira (20)

69.95: Pablo Larrazabal (20)

70.00: Nicolas Colsaerts (12)

70.00: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (12)

70.07: Eddie Pepperell (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: Tournament not hosted by Doha in 2020 or 2021