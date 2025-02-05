Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour's early-year jaunt across the Middle East comes to a close this week with a tournament in the Qatari capital of Doha. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Long course which becomes tricky in windy conditions
-
Campillo 25/126.00 can return to winners' enclosure
-
Fast-improving Dean [66/1] to shine once again
Tournament and Course Notes
After five weeks travelling around the Gulf States, the European Tour reaches Doha for the 28th staging of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. First held in 1998, this is the second longest-running tournament in the region, after the Dubai Desert Classic;
Doha Golf Club, this week's tournament host, is one of the Tour's longer layouts at just over 7,500 yards;
Opened in 1997, and located six miles north of Doha city centre, the fairways are surrounded by typical desert scrub, while water comes into play on six holes;
If conditions are calm, the sport's longer-drivers will have the opportunity to play all-out attacking golf. However, if the breeze picks up, this course is a totally different animal and must be handled with care;
A deft touch is required around the greens, while those with morning tee times tend to enjoy more benign playing conditions;
In 2021, the venue underwent a major renovation. The putting surfaces at nine and 18 were enlarged, while all the greens were sown with Paspallum grass, replacing the previous Bermuda. Many greens were also re-constructed, resulting in a change of slope and elevation;
Course architect Peter Harradine explained: "The grasses were changed on all greens because the water supply changed, and Paspallum looks good. It's a greener grass."
Betfair Exchange market for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Good Current Form
Last week's winner Laurie Canter 12/113.00 remains in the Middle East, and travels to Qatar in search of his third podium finish in a row.
He's currently a career-high No 51 in the world, following his second DP World Tour success in eight months. He tied-12th at Doha three years ago.
Two other in-form pros are Joe Dean 66/167.00 and Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 70/171.00.
The 30-year-old Dean is one of golf's most improved players of the past couple of years.
He lost a play-off in The Netherlands last year and two weeks ago at Al Hamra tied-fifth.
Meanwhile, Cantero Gutierrez has opened 2025 with a bang and his last two starts have both yielded top-five finishes.
This recent brace has moved the 29-year-old Spaniard up to a career-high No 274 in the world.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Good Course Form
Three Spaniards have strong records at this week's venue. They include Jorge Campillo 25/126.00 who has twice been a runner-up at Doha Golf Club.
The 38-year-old experienced campaigner is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, including once in Qatar but not at this week's venue. He tied-13th on Sunday in Bahrain.
The other Spanish pros with good Doha histories are Nacho Elvira 100/1101.00 and Pablo Larrazabal 80/181.00. The latter stood on the podium in Bahrain over the weekend and he averages below 70 for his most recent 20 rounds here.
Elvira has twice finished top-three at Doha but has opened the current season sluggishly.
Finally, Scott Jamieson 60/161.00 might be worth an each-way punt. A two-time podium finisher at Doha, the 41-year-old Glaswegian has posted finishes of 18-8 these past two weeks, having ended 2024 with a tied-ninth in Mauritius.
Latest betting on US Masters
Stroke Averages
Lowest 10 At Doha (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.75: Scott Jamieson (16)
69.81: Jorge Campillo (16)
69.83: Ewen Ferguson (12)
69.88: Justin Harding (8)
69.92: George Coetzee (12)
69.95: Nacho Elvira (20)
69.95: Pablo Larrazabal (20)
70.00: Nicolas Colsaerts (12)
70.00: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (12)
70.07: Eddie Pepperell (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Note: Tournament not hosted by Doha in 2020 or 2021
The Punter's preview for the Qatar Masters
Last 10 Weeks / Doha Form (2013-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|W49
|W48
|Laurie Canter
|1
|3
|42
|21
|Jordan Smith
|24
|27
|65
|6
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|MC
|MC
|10
|39
|John Parry
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|2
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|13
|MC
|MC
|47
|13
|Daniel Brown
|2
|27
|MC
|57
|55
|Julien Guerrier
|21
|50
|21
|19
|6
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|16
|37
|1
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|MC
|21
|4
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|MC
|27
|2
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|Daniel Hillier
|24
|MC
|2
|24
|23
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|MC
|16
|31
|Joe Dean
|13
|5
|68
|MC
|43
|Antoine Rozner
|48
|MC
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|1
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|22
|MC
|28
|21
|Dan Bradbury
|32
|MC
|52
|MC
|36
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|43
|David Ravetto
|MC
|13
|45
|MC
|MC
|31
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|68
|31
|Pablo Larrazabal
|2
|57
|MC
|MC
|24
|Adrian Otaegui
|49
|67
|58
|28
|24
|Angel Ayora
|MC
|27
|36
|5
|23
|Sam Bairstow
|32
|16
|77
|MC
|52
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|MC
|58
|19
|40
|David Micheluzzi
|26
|36
|8
|26
|54
|Yannik Paul
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|38
|27
|58
|7
|14
|Elvis Smylie
|MC
|58
|14
|5
|Marcel Siem
|34
|MC
|58
|MC
|63
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|2
|31
|Ugo Coussaud
|MC
|16
|74
|15
|43
|Robin Williams
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|36
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|38
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|38
|44
|79
|63
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|8
|16
|28
|Bernd Wiesberger
|38
|MC
|45
|MC
|52
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|67
|MC
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|24
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|50
|58
|MC
|36
|Adrien Saddier
|13
|MC
|11
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|4
|5
|31
|42
|34
|Shubhankar Sharma
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|42
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|13
|MC
|5
|55
|39
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|44
|MC
|13
|2
|Richie Ramsay
|4
|MC
|45
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|13
|MC
|31
|MC
|6
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Mink Yu Kim
|55
|MC
|Wd
|20
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|61
|MC
|24
|18
|Joakim Lagergren
|8
|MC
|42
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|55
|4
|21
|4
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|4
|MC
|MC
|7
|Todd Clements
|MC
|MC
|37
|40
|MC
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|61
|21
|13
|MC
|17
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|8
|MC
|42
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|8
|52
|MC
|5
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|MC
|58
|54
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|36
|24
|1
|Conor Purcell
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|18
|8
|MC
|9
|42
|Aaron Cockerill
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Hao Tong Li
|24
|22
|52
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|49
|70
|77
|Andrea Pavan
|13
|50
|MC
|19
|24
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|61
|MC
|63
|2
|48
|Casey Jarvis
|21
|73
|37
|36
|11
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|50
|10
|47
|31
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|41
|52
|Brandon Wu
|55
|41
|Oliver Lindell
|MC
|44
|19
|36
|16
|Gavin Green
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|55
|16
|63
|36
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|16
|45
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|21
|36
|14
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|49
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|38
|21
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|Wd
|22
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|8
|MC
|65
|47
|KazumaKobori
|24
|MC
|34
|Marcel Schneider
|8
|MC
|52
|MC
|15
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|22
|MC
|42
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|74
|52
|Eddie Pepperell
|9
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|38
|44
|28
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|67
|MC
|59
|Jordan Gumberg
|60
|MC
|17
|MC
|62
|16
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|11
|Joel Girrbach
|68
|57
|37
|MC
|11
|Jack Senior
|66
|27
|36
|55
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|5
|19
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|24
|36
|MC
|47
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|44
|52
|MC
|19
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|63
|64
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|22
|36
|Louis De Jager
|64
|61
|52
|52
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|66
|27
|MC
|28
|27
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|49
|27
|MC
|37
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|13
|MC
|62
|Mikael Lindberg
|64
|MC
|36
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|57
|31
|Callum Tarren
|8
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|36
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|66
|MC
|11
|61
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|12
|MC
|47
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|58
|Niklas Lemke
|33
|Zihao Jin
|38
|MC
|33
|Dale Whitnell
|34
|61
|MC
|7
|43
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|70
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|24
|50
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|55
|44
|42
|23
|40
|5
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|16
|54
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|MC
|9
|27
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|28
|MC
|34
|Alexander George Frances
|MC
|34
|Clement Sordet
|7
|16
|13
|Adam Bresnu
|68
|6
|49
|Alexander Knappe
|37
|Justin Harding
|52
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|30
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|38
|MC
|9
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|13
|26
|MC
|Jean Bekirian
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alvaro Quiros
|Wd
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|50
|74
|63
|Chris Wood
|Dan Erickson
|MC
|MC
|George Coetzee
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|MC
|42
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Shergo Al Kurdi
|Saleh Al Kaabi
|Daniil Sokolov
|MC
|Dominic McGlinchey
|MC
|Calum Fitzgerald
|Daniel List
|3
|MC
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|42
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|Inhoi Hur
|MC
|MC
|Woo Young Cho
|63
|MC
|34
|Hiroshi Iwata
|11
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|39
|MC
|63
|MC
|Neil Schietekat
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|`13
|Laurie Canter
|12
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|5
|MC
|62
|MC
|6
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|John Parry
|Ret
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|5
|2
|65
|2
|13
|20
|62
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|61
|Julien Guerrier
|62
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|16
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|33
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|5
|Guido Migliozzi
|49
|59
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|42
|16
|Ewen Ferguson
|9
|16
|1
|Joe Dean
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|6
|27
|73
|Takumi Kanaya
|Alejandro Del Rey
|16
|27
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|42
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|63
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|24
|16
|5
|27
|4
|48
|13
|33
|MC
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|65
|MC
|5
|38
|10
|MC
|68
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|Sam Bairstow
|13
|Nacho Elvira
|13
|3
|40
|2
|39
|6
|MC
|67
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|65
|27
|69
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|36
|MC
|11
|34
|28
|19
|MC
|9
|Elvis Smylie
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|28
|Dq
|29
|MC
|43
|42
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|2
|Robin Williams
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|27
|27
|34
|28
|27
|13
|Grant Forrest
|49
|69
|53
|Hamish Brown
|Bernd Wiesberger
|55
|37
|13
|3
|MC
|42
|Jeff Winther
|55
|44
|14
|MC
|Ret
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Richard Mansell
|9
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|27
|27
|MC
|16
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|49
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|33
|9
|MC
|MC
|28
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|56
|3
|MC
|3
|Richie Ramsay
|55
|36
|69
|MC
|37
|41
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|61
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Mink Yu Kim
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|40
|69
|MC
|48
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|53
|72
|MC
|45
|2
|41
|Jason Scrivener
|61
|9
|27
|19
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|Todd Clements
|24
|63
|JaydenTreySchaper
|24
|36
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|9
|52
|38
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|74
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|Conor Purcell
|Scott Jamieson
|3
|3
|38
|61
|MC
|68
|65
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|47
|21
|Hao Tong Li
|16
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|76
|44
|11
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|59
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|35
|MC
|13
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|Casey Jarvis
|65
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|48
|Tom Vaillant
|Brandon Wu
|Oliver Lindell
|Gavin Green
|MC
|5
|31
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|56
|10
|MC
|23
|22
|67
|Maximilian Kieffer
|33
|MC
|40
|14
|MC
|MC
|35
|46
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|Ricardo Gouveia
|70
|MC
|61
|MC
|7
|Jeong Weon Ko
|65
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|27
|27
|38
|39
|Andrew Wilson
|70
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|33
|MC
|62
|20
|MC
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|47
|MC
|70
|Thomas Aiken
|15
|48
|MC
|4
|38
|5
|22
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Eddie Pepperell
|42
|27
|MC
|1
|MC
|4
|63
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|56
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|73
|MC
|11
|41
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|Callum Shinkwin
|27
|MC
|67
|19
|MC
|35
|Nathan Kimsey
|9
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|Jack Senior
|75
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|MC
|12
|48
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|65
|MC
|21
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|61
|65
|20
|10
|Louis De Jager
|49
|MC
|27
|42
|Manuel Elvira
|49
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|49
|20
|MC
|66
|MC
|23
|16
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|21
|49
|42
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|55
|36
|49
|55
|30
|43
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|MC
|2
|10
|4
|59
|30
|Callum Tarren
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|31
|61
|Simon Forsstrom
|27
|66
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Pierre Pineau
|Niklas Lemke
|21
|MC
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|74
|6
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|63
|6
|2
|33
|3
|22
|Ding Wen Yi
|Ben Schmidt
|Gregorio De Leo
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Daniel Gale
|Alexander George Frances
|Clement Sordet
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Bresnu
|Alexander Knappe
|36
|28
|Justin Harding
|5
|1
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|Albert Boneta
|Jean Bekirian
|Alvaro Quiros
|MC
|61
|MC
|19
|MC
|68
|23
|28
|Daniel Gavins
|Ret
|Ret
|62
|MC
|Chris Wood
|MC
|49
|MC
|13
|11
|MC
|43
|1
|Dan Erickson
|George Coetzee
|35
|2
|8
|MC
|7
|12
|5
|2
|Davis Bryant
|Bastien Amat
|Shergo Al Kurdi
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Saleh Al Kaabi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniil Sokolov
|MC
|Dominic McGlinchey
|MC
|Calum Fitzgerald
|Daniel List
|Tadeas Tetak
|Wil Besseling
|21
|21
|Inhoi Hur
|Woo Young Cho
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Louis Albertse
|Neil Schietekat
|**********
|No tournament in 2020 or 2021
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's In-Play Blog: Macintyre up by five at halfway
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
BMW Championship 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 35/1 to 45/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Danish Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's event in northern Europe
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Open Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field