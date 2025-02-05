Golf Form Guide

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025: Course and current form stats

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Second longest-running DP World Tour event in the Middle East.
Doha: One of the longest layouts on the 2025 DP World Tour schedule

The DP World Tour's early-year jaunt across the Middle East comes to a close this week with a tournament in the Qatari capital of Doha. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Long course which becomes tricky in windy conditions

  • Campillo 25/126.00 can return to winners' enclosure

  • Fast-improving Dean [66/1] to shine once again

Tournament and Course Notes

After five weeks travelling around the Gulf States, the European Tour reaches Doha for the 28th staging of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. First held in 1998, this is the second longest-running tournament in the region, after the Dubai Desert Classic;

Doha Golf Club, this week's tournament host, is one of the Tour's longer layouts at just over 7,500 yards;

Opened in 1997, and located six miles north of Doha city centre, the fairways are surrounded by typical desert scrub, while water comes into play on six holes;

If conditions are calm, the sport's longer-drivers will have the opportunity to play all-out attacking golf. However, if the breeze picks up, this course is a totally different animal and must be handled with care;

A deft touch is required around the greens, while those with morning tee times tend to enjoy more benign playing conditions;

In 2021, the venue underwent a major renovation. The putting surfaces at nine and 18 were enlarged, while all the greens were sown with Paspallum grass, replacing the previous Bermuda. Many greens were also re-constructed, resulting in a change of slope and elevation;

Course architect Peter Harradine explained: "The grasses were changed on all greens because the water supply changed, and Paspallum looks good. It's a greener grass."

Betfair Exchange market for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Good Current Form

Last week's winner Laurie Canter 12/113.00 remains in the Middle East, and travels to Qatar in search of his third podium finish in a row.

He's currently a career-high No 51 in the world, following his second DP World Tour success in eight months. He tied-12th at Doha three years ago.

Two other in-form pros are Joe Dean 66/167.00 and Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 70/171.00.

The 30-year-old Dean is one of golf's most improved players of the past couple of years.

He lost a play-off in The Netherlands last year and two weeks ago at Al Hamra tied-fifth.

Meanwhile, Cantero Gutierrez has opened 2025 with a bang and his last two starts have both yielded top-five finishes.

This recent brace has moved the 29-year-old Spaniard up to a career-high No 274 in the world.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Good Course Form

Three Spaniards have strong records at this week's venue. They include Jorge Campillo 25/126.00 who has twice been a runner-up at Doha Golf Club.

The 38-year-old experienced campaigner is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, including once in Qatar but not at this week's venue. He tied-13th on Sunday in Bahrain.

The other Spanish pros with good Doha histories are Nacho Elvira 100/1101.00 and Pablo Larrazabal 80/181.00. The latter stood on the podium in Bahrain over the weekend and he averages below 70 for his most recent 20 rounds here.

Elvira has twice finished top-three at Doha but has opened the current season sluggishly.

Finally, Scott Jamieson 60/161.00 might be worth an each-way punt. A two-time podium finisher at Doha, the 41-year-old Glaswegian has posted finishes of 18-8 these past two weeks, having ended 2024 with a tied-ninth in Mauritius.

Latest betting on US Masters

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Doha (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.75: Scott Jamieson (16)
69.81: Jorge Campillo (16)
69.83: Ewen Ferguson (12)
69.88: Justin Harding (8)
69.92: George Coetzee (12)
69.95: Nacho Elvira (20)
69.95: Pablo Larrazabal (20)
70.00: Nicolas Colsaerts (12)
70.00: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (12)
70.07: Eddie Pepperell (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: Tournament not hosted by Doha in 2020 or 2021

The Punter's preview for the Qatar Masters

Last 10 Weeks / Doha Form (2013-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W5 W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48
Laurie Canter 1 3 42 21
Jordan Smith 24 27 65 6 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC MC 10 39
John Parry MC MC MC 1 2 MC
Jorge Campillo 13 MC MC 47 13
Daniel Brown 2 27 MC 57 55
Julien Guerrier 21 50 21 19 6
Johannes Veerman MC 16 37 1
Keita Nakajima MC MC 21 4
Matthew Jordan MC MC 27 2
Guido Migliozzi MC MC 8 31
Daniel Hillier 24 MC 2 24 23
Ewen Ferguson MC MC 16 31
Joe Dean 13 5 68 MC 43
Antoine Rozner 48 MC MC
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC 3
Alejandro Del Rey MC 1 MC
Frederic LaCroix 22 MC 28 21
Dan Bradbury 32 MC 52 MC 36
Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC MC 19 43
David Ravetto MC 13 45 MC MC 31
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC 68 31
Pablo Larrazabal 2 57 MC MC 24
Adrian Otaegui 49 67 58 28 24
Angel Ayora MC 27 36 5 23
Sam Bairstow 32 16 77 MC 52
Nacho Elvira MC MC 58 19 40
David Micheluzzi 26 36 8 26 54
Yannik Paul 63 MC MC MC
Andy Sullivan 38 27 58 7 14
Elvis Smylie MC 58 14 5
Marcel Siem 34 MC 58 MC 63
Marcus Armitage MC 2 31
Ugo Coussaud MC 16 74 15 43
Robin Williams MC MC 45 MC MC 36
Nicolas Colsaerts 38 MC 72 MC MC MC
Grant Forrest 38 44 79 63
Hamish Brown MC 8 16 28
Bernd Wiesberger 38 MC 45 MC 52
Jeff Winther MC 67 MC
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 24 MC
Richard Mansell MC 50 58 MC 36
Adrien Saddier 13 MC 11
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 4 5 31 42 34
Shubhankar Sharma 48 MC MC MC
Sean Crocker MC MC MC 42 42
Darius Van Driel MC 13 MC 5 55 39
Marcus Kinhult MC 44 MC 13 2
Richie Ramsay 4 MC 45 MC
Francesco Laporta 13 MC 31 MC 6
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC MC 18
Mink Yu Kim 55 MC Wd 20
Brandon Stone MC 61 MC 24 18
Joakim Lagergren 8 MC 42 MC
Jason Scrivener 55 4 21 4 MC
Martin Couvra 4 MC MC 7
Todd Clements MC MC 37 40 MC
JaydenTreySchaper MC 61 21 13 MC 17
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 8 MC 42 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 8 52 MC 5
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC 58 54
Ryggs Johnston MC Wd MC 36 24 1
Conor Purcell 60 MC MC MC
Scott Jamieson 18 8 MC 9 42
Aaron Cockerill 38 MC MC MC 52
Hao Tong Li 24 22 52
Fabrizio Zanotti 49 70 77
Andrea Pavan 13 50 MC 19 24
RyanVanVelzen MC 61 MC 63 2 48
Casey Jarvis 21 73 37 36 11
Dylan Frittelli MC 50 10 47 31
Tom Vaillant MC 41 52
Brandon Wu 55 41
Oliver Lindell MC 44 19 36 16
Gavin Green 34 MC MC MC 47
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 55 16 63 36 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC 55
Maximilian Kieffer MC 16 45
Troy Merritt MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 21 36 14 MC
Jeong Weon Ko 49 MC 68 MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 38 21 MC
Andrew Wilson Wd 22 MC
Jens Dantorp 8 MC 65 47
KazumaKobori 24 MC 34
Marcel Schneider 8 MC 52 MC 15
Thomas Aiken MC 22 MC 42 MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC 74 52
Eddie Pepperell 9 MC
Deon Germishuys 38 44 28 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 67 MC 59
Jordan Gumberg 60 MC 17 MC 62 16
Callum Shinkwin MC MC MC
Nathan Kimsey MC 11
Joel Girrbach 68 57 37 MC 11
Jack Senior 66 27 36 55 MC
Wilco Nienaber 5 19 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 24 36 MC 47 MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 44 52 MC 19
Alexander Levy MC MC 63 64
Benjamin Hebert MC MC 22 36
Louis De Jager 64 61 52 52 MC
Manuel Elvira 66 27 MC 28 27
Darren Fichardt MC MC MC MC
Veer Ahlawat 49 27 MC 37
Tapio Pulkkanen 13 MC 62
Mikael Lindberg 64 MC 36 MC
Ross Fisher 18 MC MC MC MC
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 57 31
Callum Tarren 8 MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC 36 MC
Simon Forsstrom MC 66 MC 11 61
Benjamin Follett-Smith 12 MC 47
Pierre Pineau MC MC MC 64 58
Niklas Lemke 33
Zihao Jin 38 MC 33
Dale Whitnell 34 61 MC 7 43
Joshua Grenville-Wood 70 MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 24 50 MC
Ding Wen Yi 55 44 42 23 40 5
Ben Schmidt MC 16 54
Gregorio De Leo MC
Jacob Skov Olesen MC 9 27
Daniel Gale MC 28 MC 34
Alexander George Frances MC 34
Clement Sordet 7 16 13
Adam Bresnu 68 6 49
Alexander Knappe 37
Justin Harding 52 MC
Joshua Berry 30 MC
Corey Shaun 38 MC 9 MC
Albert Boneta 13 26 MC
Jean Bekirian 13 MC MC MC
Alvaro Quiros Wd
Daniel Gavins MC 50 74 63
Chris Wood
Dan Erickson MC MC
George Coetzee 49 MC MC MC
Davis Bryant MC 42
Bastien Amat MC MC MC
Shergo Al Kurdi
Saleh Al Kaabi
Daniil Sokolov MC
Dominic McGlinchey MC
Calum Fitzgerald
Daniel List 3 MC MC
Tadeas Tetak 42
Wil Besseling MC
Inhoi Hur MC MC
Woo Young Cho 63 MC 34
Hiroshi Iwata 11
Louis Albertse MC 39 MC 63 MC
Neil Schietekat 69 MC MC MC MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13
Laurie Canter 12 MC
Jordan Smith 5 MC 62 MC 6
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
John Parry Ret MC MC MC MC
Jorge Campillo 5 2 65 2 13 20 62 MC MC
Daniel Brown 61
Julien Guerrier 62 MC
Johannes Veerman 16 MC
Keita Nakajima 33
Matthew Jordan MC 5
Guido Migliozzi 49 59 MC MC
Daniel Hillier 42 16
Ewen Ferguson 9 16 1
Joe Dean MC
Antoine Rozner 6 27 73
Takumi Kanaya
Alejandro Del Rey 16 27
Frederic LaCroix MC MC
Dan Bradbury
Alex Fitzpatrick 42 MC
David Ravetto MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 63 MC
Pablo Larrazabal 24 16 5 27 4 48 13 33 MC MC
Adrian Otaegui 65 MC 5 38 10 MC 68 MC
Angel Ayora
Sam Bairstow 13
Nacho Elvira 13 3 40 2 39 6 MC 67
David Micheluzzi MC
Yannik Paul 65 27 69
Andy Sullivan MC 36 MC 11 34 28 19 MC 9
Elvis Smylie
Marcel Siem MC 28 Dq 29 MC 43 42
Marcus Armitage MC MC 5 MC
Ugo Coussaud 2
Robin Williams
Nicolas Colsaerts 27 27 34 28 27 13
Grant Forrest 49 69 53
Hamish Brown
Bernd Wiesberger 55 37 13 3 MC 42
Jeff Winther 55 44 14 MC Ret
Adrien Dumont De Chassart
Richard Mansell 9 MC
Adrien Saddier 27 27 MC 16
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC 49 MC
Sean Crocker 33 9 MC MC 28
Darius Van Driel MC MC
Marcus Kinhult MC 56 3 MC 3
Richie Ramsay 55 36 69 MC 37 41 MC
Francesco Laporta 61
Yuto Katsuragawa
Mink Yu Kim
Brandon Stone MC 40 69 MC 48 MC
Joakim Lagergren 53 72 MC 45 2 41
Jason Scrivener 61 9 27 19 MC
Martin Couvra
Todd Clements 24 63
JaydenTreySchaper 24 36
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 9 52 38
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 74 MC MC
Ryggs Johnston
Conor Purcell
Scott Jamieson 3 3 38 61 MC 68 65 MC
Aaron Cockerill MC 47 21
Hao Tong Li 16 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 76 44 11 45 MC MC MC 22 59
Andrea Pavan MC 35 MC 13 MC
RyanVanVelzen
Casey Jarvis 65
Dylan Frittelli MC 48
Tom Vaillant
Brandon Wu
Oliver Lindell
Gavin Green MC 5 31
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Matthew Baldwin MC 56 10 MC 23 22 67
Maximilian Kieffer 33 MC 40 14 MC MC 35 46 MC MC
Troy Merritt
Ricardo Gouveia 70 MC 61 MC 7
Jeong Weon Ko 65 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 27 27 38 39
Andrew Wilson 70 MC MC
Jens Dantorp 33 MC 62 20 MC MC
KazumaKobori
Marcel Schneider MC 47 MC 70
Thomas Aiken 15 48 MC 4 38 5 22
Jannik De Bruyn
Eddie Pepperell 42 27 MC 1 MC 4 63 MC
Deon Germishuys 56
Lucas Bjerregaard 73 MC 11 41 MC
Jordan Gumberg
Callum Shinkwin 27 MC 67 19 MC 35
Nathan Kimsey 9
Joel Girrbach MC
Jack Senior 75
Wilco Nienaber MC MC 12 48
Kristoffer Reitan MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 65 MC 21
Alexander Levy MC 57 MC MC MC
Benjamin Hebert MC MC 61 65 20 10
Louis De Jager 49 MC 27 42
Manuel Elvira 49
Darren Fichardt MC MC 49 20 MC 66 MC 23 16 MC
Veer Ahlawat
Tapio Pulkkanen 21 49 42 MC
Mikael Lindberg MC
Ross Fisher 55 36 49 55 30 43
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC MC 2 10 4 59 30
Callum Tarren
Matthias Schwab MC 31 61
Simon Forsstrom 27 66
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Pierre Pineau
Niklas Lemke 21 MC MC
Zihao Jin
Dale Whitnell MC
Joshua Grenville-Wood 74 6
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 63 6 2 33 3 22
Ding Wen Yi
Ben Schmidt
Gregorio De Leo
Jacob Skov Olesen
Daniel Gale
Alexander George Frances
Clement Sordet 42 MC MC MC
Adam Bresnu
Alexander Knappe 36 28
Justin Harding 5 1
Joshua Berry MC
Corey Shaun
Albert Boneta
Jean Bekirian
Alvaro Quiros MC 61 MC 19 MC 68 23 28
Daniel Gavins Ret Ret 62 MC
Chris Wood MC 49 MC 13 11 MC 43 1
Dan Erickson
George Coetzee 35 2 8 MC 7 12 5 2
Davis Bryant
Bastien Amat
Shergo Al Kurdi MC Wd MC MC
Saleh Al Kaabi MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Daniil Sokolov MC
Dominic McGlinchey MC
Calum Fitzgerald
Daniel List
Tadeas Tetak
Wil Besseling 21 21
Inhoi Hur
Woo Young Cho
Hiroshi Iwata
Louis Albertse
Neil Schietekat
**********
No tournament in 2020 or 2021

Golfer Ryan Fox

