Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the 25th time that Doha Golf Club has hosted an event on the DP World Tour. Opened in 1997, Doha is one of the Tour's longer layouts at just under 7,500 yards;

• Many may remember that last year's Qatar Master was held in late October, meaning the gap between that event and this week's tournament is a little over 100 days;

• If conditions are calm, the sport's longer-drivers will have the opportunity to play all-out attacking golf. However, if the breeze picks up, the course is a totally different animal and must be handled with care, while demanding a deft touch around the greens. Those with morning tee times tend to enjoy more benign playing conditions;

• The course, which is laid out six miles north of Doha city centre, has water in play on five holes and plenty of desert scrubland;

• In 2021, the venue underwent a largescale renovation. The putting surfaces at nine and 18 were enlarged, while all the greens were sown with Paspallum grass, replacing the previous Bermuda. Many greens were also re-constructed, resulting in a change of slope and elevation;

• Course architect Peter Harradine explained: "The grasses were changed on all the greens because the water supply changed, and Paspallum looks good. It's a greener grass."

Good Current Form

There are a number of golfers who have made a strong start to 2024 in the Middle East.

Among them are Rasmus Hojgaard 9/110.00, Zander Lombard 16/117.00 and Sebastian Soderberg 28/129.00.

Hojgaard and Lombard have been particularly busy and will both be teeing-up for a fifth straight week.

Hojgaard has been playing well for almost five months, while Lombard also finished last year strongly.

Yannick Paul 16/117.00 has posted a brace of top-10s so far this year, as have Frederic LaCroix 28/129.00 and Aaron Cockerill 50/151.00.

Frenchman LaCroix is another player who has brought his end of year form from 2023, with him into the current campaign.

After standing on the podium at the Challenge Tour's Grand Final in early November, the 28-year-old has opened the DP World Tour season with finishes of 17-5-3-4.



Good Course Form

A number of Spaniards have posted solid performances at Doha in recent years.

These include Pablo Larrazabal 40/141.00, Jorge Campillo 40/141.00, Adrian Otaegui 70/171.00 and Nacho Elvira 100/1101.00.

Elvira's last five starts here include a trio of top-six finishes. Larrazabal, meanwhile, tied-fourth in the Rolex Series event at Emirates three weeks ago.

Elsewhere, Marcus Kinhult 150/1151.00 has posted a brace of T3s at Doha.

However, the Swede's current form is not great, having not finished inside the top-20 on the DP World Tour since last August.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Doha (2017-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.14: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (14)

69.50: Eddie Pepperell (10)

69.60: Nacho Elvira (20)

69.75: Jorge Campillo (16)

69.75: Ewen Ferguson (8)

69.95: Pablo Larrazabal (20)

70.13: Matthew Baldwin (8)

70.21: Jason Scrivener (14)

70.36: Marcus Kinhult (14)

70.39: Andy Sullivan (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: Tables Below Contains Leading Reserves