First ever autumn date for Qatar Masters

Bachem 66/1 67.00 ready to nick second Tour title

Otaegui 28/1 29.00 can be fourth Spanish winner at Doha

Tournament & Course Notes

• This will be the 24th time that the tournament has been staged at Doha Golf Club. All previous editions were contested during the opening three months of the year;

• This week's Masters is the last 'regular' event of the current season, offering players a final opportunity to secure their DP World Tour cards for 2024;

• If conditions are calm, the sport's longer-drivers will have the opportunity to play all-out attacking golf. However, if the breeze picks up, the course is a totally different animal and must be handled with care, while demanding a deft touch around the greens;

• The course, which is laid out six miles north of Doha city centre, has water in play on six holes;

• In 2021, the venue underwent a largescale renovation. The putting surfaces at nine and 18 were enlarged, while all the greens were sown with Paspallum grass, replacing the previous Bermuda. Many greens were also re-constructed, resulting in a change of slope and elevation;

• And the course architect, Peter Harradine, added: "The grasses were changed on all the greens because the water supply changed, and Paspallum looks good. It's a greener grass."

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At Doha (2016-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.69: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (16)

69.90: Marcus Kinhult (10)

70.15: Pablo Larrazabal (20)

70.20: Thomas Aiken (10)

70.25: Alexander Bjork (12)

70.25: Nicolas Colsaerts (16)

70.39: Nacho Elvira (18)

70.43: Adrian Otaegui (14)

70.43: Andy Sullivan (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Form in Middle East



Most T-25s since January 1st, 2020

T25s

10: Adri Arnaus

10: Robert MacIntyre

9: Jordan Smith

8: Rasmus Hojgaard

8: Andy Sullivan

7: Alexander Bjork

7: Ross Fisher

7: Scott Jamieson

DP World Tour Events Only

Only those entered this week are included in table

Good Current Form & Strong Course History

Thorbjorn Olesen 20/121.00 and Adrian Otaegui 28/129.00are two pros who fall into this category. Olesen has had two podium finishes at Doha, and tied-for-12th in 2022.



The Dane has posted three T20s from his most recent four starts, including a tie-for-ninth in Spain on Sunday.

Otaegui, who was also tied-ninth at the Andalucia Masters, can boast of a brace of T10s at Doha in his last three visits. This includes tied-fifth last year.

Meanwhile, defending champion Ewen Ferguson 28/129.00has had three top-13 finishes in his most recent four DP World Tour outings.

Good Current Form

Among a host of players with strong-to-middling current form are: Nick Bachem 66/167.00, Ryo Hisatsune 33/134.00, Rasmus Hojgaard20/121.00, Rikuya Hoshino 55/156.00, Richard Mansell 33/134.00, Matthieu Pavon 33/134.00, Marcel Siem 33/134.00 and Jeff Winther 66/167.00.

Madrid winner Pavon has now posted three straight T10s, while Mansell and Siem have each fired back-to-back top-eight finishes.

Last month's French Open winner Hisatsune flies in from Japan having tied-for-sixth on the PGA Tour on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Bachem is a proven winner at this level having triumphed in South Africa back in March.

The 24-year-old German was tied-13th in Sotogrande over the weekend, which was his fifth T25 in eight starts.

Good Course Form

There are three Spaniards with respectable historical form at Doha: Rafael Cabrera-Bello 100/1101.00, Nacho Elvira 125/1126.00 and Pablo Larrazabal 50/151.00.

Four of Larrazabal's nine DP World Tour titles have arrived during the last 19 months, while Cabrera-Bello - currently a lowly 353 in the World Ranking - has had three podium finishes at this course.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Marcus Kinhult 60/161.00has competed here three times, yielding two podiums.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves