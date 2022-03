Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Course and current form stats

Six weeks later than planned, the Qatar Masters takes place in the country's capital city of Doha.

The tournament had been due to tee-off on February 10th, but was postponed because of worries regarding the Omicron variant.

For 2022, the Qatar Masters returns to Doha Golf Club which last hosted the event three years ago.

Opened in 1997, Doha is an exposed desert layout located approximately three-quarters of a mile from the Persian Gulf coast.

If conditions are calm, the course is likely to become a victim of the game's long-drivers who can play all-out attacking golf on this layout,

However, if the breeze picks up, the course is a totally different animal and must be handled with care, demanding a deft touch around the greens.

Designed by Peter Harradine, the course has plenty of sand, both official in the shape of bunkers, and unofficial in the form of surrounding desert scrub.

Doha Golf Club, where water comes into play on seven holes, is laid out six miles north of the city centre.

Since the Masters was last played at Doha in 2019, the putting surfaces at nine and 18 have been enlarged, while the greens have been covered by Paspallum grass, replacing the previous Bermuda.

Many other greens have also been re-constructed, resulting in a change of slope and elevation.

Latest betting for this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Doha (2015-19)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.40: Eddie Pepperell (10)

69.61: George Coetzee (18)

69.75: Andy Sullivan (16)

69.83: Oliver Fisher (18)

69.86: Nacho Elvira (14)

70.05: Pablo Larrazabal (20)

70.19: Jorge Campillo (16)

70.21: Joakim Lagergren (14)

70.30: Jordan Smith (10)

70.38: Alejandro Canizares (13)

70.39: Marc Warren (18)

70.50: Callum Shinkwin (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Most T25 Finishes In Middle East

For European Tour Events (since 1.1.2019)

10: Jordan Smith

9: Adri Arnaus

9: Andy Sullivan

8: Ross Fisher

7: Jason Scrivener

7: Paul Waring

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Jorge Campillo: The former world No 59 was runner-up at Doha Golf Club in 2019, and has tasted victory elsewhere in Qatar too. Seemed to lose his way following the Covid-lockdown of 2020, after which the Spaniard didn't compete for five months.

George Coetzee: An excellent record at Doha where he has registered six T-12 finishes, including twice a runner-up. He tied-ninth in Ras al Khaimah last month.

Thorbjorn Olesen: The former Ryder Cup player has twice stood on the podium at Doha. The Dane is slowly making his way back following a difficult few years off the course and this week's tournament - at a venue he knows well - would provide the perfect location for re-discovering his old spark. His most recent victory came almost four years ago.

Jordan Smith: Has made a strong start to 2022, which has yielded a brace of runner-up finishes, including one in Ras al Khaimah - plus three other T20s on the DP World Tour.

Latest betting for next month's Masters Tournament

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves