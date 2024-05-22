Charles Schwab Challenge 2024: Course and current form stats

Accuracy, rather than raw power, the key to success

Open champ Harman 33/1 34.00 looks strong candidate

Sepp 50/1 51.00 to bounce back from PGA missed cut

Tournament and Course Notes

• Opened in 1936, Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth has staged almost 80 top-tier professional tournaments, including the 1941 US Open and 1975 Players Championship. It is an old fashioned layout that has stood the test of time;

• Colonial is a strange mix of Bermuda grass fairways and Bentgrass greens. It's normal for courses this far south to have putting surfaces sown with Bermuda, which is much better suited for coping with the heat of a typical Texas summer. However, the club's founder Marvin Leonard was determined to install Bentgrass greens and, almost nine decades later, these remain in place;

• The layout typifies an era in which it was built, with trademark smallish greens and narrow fairways. It is a parkland course which rewards straight driving, rather than raw power. A hot putter will also come in handy on these smaller than average greens;

• Colonial is situated around two and a half miles south-west of Fort Worth city centre, close to the Trinity River. Water comes into play on six holes, much of it on the back nine, while its tree-lined fairways provide plenty of subtle changes in direction;

• Accuracy, rather than sheer length, appears to be the order of the day, with wannabe champions needing to employ a strong short game too. Following the completion of last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, architects Gill Hanse and Jim Wagner undertook a $25m restoration project of the course. Numerous elevated greens were lowered to match the surrounding terrain, while bunkers were also given a significant facelift. Irrigation has been considerably improved which will help the Bentgrass putting surfaces to flourish.

Good Current Form

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler 3/14.00 tees-up in Texas, keen to put last week behind him.

Although his tie-for-eighth at Valhalla remains a pretty solid performance, it was his off-the-course antics on Friday morning which certainly captured the headlines.

The American has posted podium finishes at Colonial in his last two visits.

Although clearly disappointed by missing the cut at Valhalla, Sepp Straka's 50/151.00 recent form has been strong illustrated by his top-10 finishes in his previous two events, so there's no reason why the world No 22 can't contend this coming week.

And Belgian Thomas Detry 66/167.00, who finished tied-fourth in the PGA Championship on Sunday, should be on a psychological high after posting his best major result by miles.

Still without a victory on either the DP World or PGA tours, this latest result should boost his confidence as he travels to Texas.

No 42 in the FedEx Cup standings, Detry is also a career-high 54 in the World Ranking and is certainly a decent each-way option in Fort Worth.

Good Course Form

Despite missing the cut 12 months ago, Jordan Spieth's 20/121.00 form at Colonial remains impressive: One win, three times a runner-up, along with four other top-10s.

The 30-year-old played solidly for three rounds last week, before falling away on Sunday with a 73.

The neat and tidy reigning Open champion Brian Harman 33/134.00 has a respectable Colonial history, despite no podium finishes.

He tied-26th in the PGA Championship over the weekend and has a highest finish this season of T2 at TPC Sawgrass.

Two others who are worth checking out are Harris English 50/151.00 and Justin Rose 50/151.00.

The latter, in particular, is back in the spotlight following his tie-for-sixth in the PGA Championship which was easily his highest finish of 2024.

This performance should boost the 43-year-old Englishman's confidence ahead of Colonial where he is a former champion.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Colonial (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.45: Jordan Spieth (22)

68.50: Justin Rose (22)

68.56: Tony Finau (18)

68.70: Gary Woodland (10)

68.88: Collin Morikawa (16)

68.92: Chesson Hadley (12)

68.95: Emiliano Grillo (22)

69.00: Daniel Berger (16)

69.00: Harris English (10)

69.00: Lucas Glover (12)

69.00: Viktor Hovland (12)

69.00: Scottie Scheffler (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

