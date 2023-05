Decent field despite 'limited' prize fund

The players have travelled to Fort Worth in Texas, for one of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour calendar.

Starting out as the Colonial National Invitation, immediately after the Second World War, the tournament has changed names on a number of occasions and is currently called the Charles Schwab Challenge.

One thing which hasn't moved is the venue, with the event returning once again to Colonial Country Club.

Colonial is one of those old fashioned layouts which have stood the test of time, and this week will stage a top-tier tournament for the 78th occasion.

In addition to 75 editions of a tournament currently sponsored by Charles Schwab, Colonial has also hosted one US Open, plus a Players Championship.

A bigger test for this 87-year-old course is hosting an event which has not been afforded 'elevated status' on the PGA Tour calendar.

Between The Masters in early April, and the Travellers Championship towards the end of June, seven of these 12 events are offering prize money in excess of $18m.

Unfortunately, the Charles Schwab Challenge is not one of them, although 10 of the world's top 25 have still decided to tee-up in Thursday's opening round.

The total purse this week is $8.7m, with the winner taking home just over $1.55m.

Course Characteristics

Colonial is a strange mix of Bermuda grass fairways and Bentgrass greens. It's normal for courses this far south to have putting surfaces sown with Bermuda, which is better suited for coping with the heat of a typical Texas summer.

However, its founder Marvin Leonard was determined to install Bentgrass greens and, almost nine decades later, these remain in place at Colonial.

Opened in 1936, Colonial Country Club is a layout which typifies the era in which it was built, with trademark small greens and narrow fairways.

It is situated around two and a half miles south-west of Fort Worth city centre, close to the Trinity River.

Colonial is a parkland course which rewards straight driving, rather than raw power. A hot putter will also come in handy on these smallish greens.

Water comes into play on just six holes - much of it on the back nine - while its tree-lined fairways provide plenty of subtle changes in direction.

Accuracy, rather than sheer length, appears to be the order of the day, with wannabe champions needing to employ a strong short game.

In the summer of 2008, Colonial's bunkers, greens and tees were given a significant makeover.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 15 At Colonial (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.04: Jordan Spieth (24)

68.33: Justin Rose (18)

68.50: Collin Morikawa (12)

68.60: Tony Finau (20)

68.80: Brendon Todd (10)

68.95: Brian Harman (22)

69.14: Maverick McNealy (14)

69.25: Kevin Kisner (20)

69.27: Emiliano Grillo (22)

69.30: Harris English (10)

69.30: Scottie Scheffler (10)

69.31: Andrew Putnam (16)

69.33: Sung Jae Im (12)

69.42: Tyler Duncan (12)

69.50: Cameron Davis (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Cam Davis (40/1): The 28-year-old Australian is a career-high 49th in the World Ranking following his tie-for-fourth at Oak Hill over the weekend. A one-time winner on the PGA Tour and tied-seventh at Colonial 12 months ago.

Justin Rose (28/1): Former Colonial winner who is enjoying one of his best seasons for a while. Champion at Pebble Beach in February and tied-ninth on Sunday in this year's second major.

Jordan Spieth (12/1): Rarely struggles at Colonial. Is a former champion in Fort Worth and three-times a runner-up. In his 10 previous visits has only twice finished outside the top-10.

Sepp Straka (100/1): The Austrian appears to be returning to better form, highlighted by his tie-for-seventh at Oak Hill on Sunday. He enjoyed a career-defining season in 2022 when he secured his maiden PGA Tour title, while adding three more podium finishes.

