Celtic Classic 2020: Form stats ahead of this week's trip to Wales

After three weeks in England, the European Tour crosses the border into Wales for a double-header at Celtic Manor.

Tournaments No 4 and No 5 on the UK Swing take place on the outskirts of Newport, as the battle to qualify for next month's US Open heats up.

This week's Celtic Classic will see the players return to the club's TwentyTen layout, which last hosted a European Tour event six years ago.

Next week's Wales Open will also be held at Celtic Manor, after which the top 10 golfers in the UK Swing's Order of Merit, will earn a spot in September's US Open at Winged Foot.

The TwentyTen course, named in honour of the year the club hosted the Ryder Cup, is located close to Junction 24 on the M4.

It is situated around three miles east of Newport city centre, and is largely a flat course laid out along the Usk Valley.

This will be the eighth occasion that the TwentyTen has hosted a European Tour event.

Wind is usually a factor while water comes into play on nine holes.

Leading names

The three players who have so far registered victories in UK Swing events - Andy Sullivan, Sam Horsfield and Renato Paratore - tee-up again, and barring an unusual set of results appear to have already booked their seats on the plane to New York.

World No 77 Thomas Pieters will be 'top seed' in Wales, as the Belgian makes his first start since early March.

Joost Luiten and Kurt Kitayama dash back from the United States having competed in last week's PGA Championship in San Francisco where both golfers completed all 72 holes.

With regards to course form, Luiten is the standout name at Celtic Manor where his three previous starts have yielded finishes of Won-4th-2nd.

Home hope

Welshman Jamie Donaldson will try to turn back the clock at a venue where he has previously posted a brace of top-eight finishes.

The 44-year-old, who starred in the 2014 Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles, has shown some decent form at the Forest of Arden (T-15) and Hanbury Manor (T-14) these past couple of weeks.

As for other Brits who should be up to the challenge this weekend are Scott Jamieson and Chris Paisley.

Jamieson has put together back-to-back top-10s, while Paisley will have plenty of incentive as he currently stands eighth in the UK Swing's Order of Merit with just two events to go before end of qualifying.

Overseas challengers

Three non-Europeans who have displayed some encouraging form in recent weeks are Ryan Fox, Scott Vincent and Sean Crocker.

Vincent, from Zimbabwe, sneaked into the top 10 on Sunday with a closing 67, while a trio of South Africans - Wilco Nienaber (4), Dean Burmester (T-6) and Brandon Stone (T-6) - made their presence felt in Hertfordshire on Sunday having finally acclimatised to the UK following an extended period of lockdown back home.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Colsaerts is the only golfer teeing-up who can combine a top-10 last week at Hanbury Manor, with a top-six finish when the TwentyTen layout last hosted a European Tour event six years ago.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive



Note: List Contains Leading Reserves