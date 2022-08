After tournaments in Ireland, Scotland and England during July, it's now the turn of Wales to take centre stage on the DP World Tour.

It's week six of the 'British Isles Summer Swing' with the players travelling to Newport for the Cazoo Open.

This will be the fourth time in just under two years that Celtic Manor has hosted a tournament on the DP World Tour.

During August 2020, and with Europe in the grip of the Covid-pandemic, Celtic Manor staged back-to-back events.

In late July of last year, the players returned for another tournament over the TwentyTen course, which is where this week's instalment will also be held.

Course Characteristics

The TwentyTen course, named in honour of the year it hosted the Ryder Cup, is located close to Junction 24 on the M4.

Situated around three miles east of Newport city centre, the course is laid out along the scenic Usk Valley.

TwentyTen is largely a flat parkland course with a handful of undulating holes towards the end of the round.

There is a good quantity of sand, plenty of subtle changes in direction, while water comes into play on eight holes.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Celtic Manor (2020-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.58: Callum Shinkwin (12)

69.00: Connor Syme (12)

69.25: Nacho Elvira (12)

69.60: Jacques Kruyswijk (10)

69.75: Maverick Antcliff (8)

69.75: James Morrison (12)

69.88: Steven Brown (8)

69.88: Sean Crocker (8)

69.88: David Dixon (8)

69.88: Maximilian Kieffer (8)

69.88: Soren Kjeldsen (8)

69.88: Jake McLeod (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Thomas Detry: Remarkably a nine-time podium finisher on the DP World Tour but still no victory. Was runner-up at Celtic Manor on his only previous appearance in 2020.

Jamie Donaldson: Born in south Wales, the 46-year-old tied-sixth at the recent Scottish Open. Two top-10 finishes over the TwentyTen course at Celtic Manor.

Callum Shinkwin: His three trips to Celtic Manor have all yielded top-12 finishes, including fourth last year. He tied-seventh in Scotland on Sunday.

Jordan Smith: Returns to action after a two-week break. Has posted five top-10s on the DP World Tour this calendar year.

Club history

The Celtic Manor Resort opened for business in 1994.

The original Roman Road course was the first to be built, followed by Wentwood Hills which staged five European Tour events between 2000 and 2004.

But when Celtic Manor was named as the venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup, the club set about building a new course.

This was named TwentyTen, which was designed and laid out on land already occupied by Wentwood Hills.

The final result was a course which retained nine holes from Wentwood Hills, to merge with nine brand new ones crafted by the hands of Ross McMurray.

And during the three years it took to construct TwentyTen, the Wales Open was staged over Roman Road.

By 2008, TwentyTen was ready to be unleashed on the European Tour and has now hosted a total of 10 top-tier events.

Note: In the Course Form table `20-2 refers to the second Tour event to be played at Celtic Manor in 2020.