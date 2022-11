Southern pro Burns to figure highly once again

Can Wise continue good recent run?

Memorial Park is a highly-rated public venue

As the FedEx Cup year draws slowly to a close, the PGA Tour has arrived in Houston for this week's tournament at Memorial Park.

Located in one of the largest urban parks in the United States, this week's venue has long been heralded as one of the leading public courses anywhere in the country.

For a third straight year, Memorial Park will host the Cadence Bank Houston Open.

Starting out as a nine-hole venue 110 years ago, the course was completely re-designed by John Bredemus in 1936 and has staged the Houston Open 16 times in its history.

It made its tournament debut in 1947, was host for 13 straight years from 1951, before returning to the schedule two years ago after almost six decades out of the spotlight.

Course Characteristics

The course was renovated 27 years ago at a cost of $7m, and it was here where former PGA Championship winner and broadcaster Dave Marr learned to play golf.

And with the PGA Tour returning to Memorial Park in 2020, some more renovations were carried out under the watchful eyes of architect Tom Doak and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

This included the widening of some fairways, although the rough was toughened up to compensate.

The comprehensive redesign brought ravines and water into play, while reducing the number of bunkers from 54 to 19.

Located three miles west of downtown Houston, and approximately 35 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Memorial Park is a parkland layout which covers an area of 250 acres.

It has Bermuda grass fairways and undulating putting surfaces which are slightly larger and faster than the PGA Tour average. Water, meanwhile, comes into play on just four holes.

This week's Cadence Bank Houston Open is one of the longest-running top tier professional tournaments in American golf.

First staged in 1946, this year's instalment will be the 75th, although there are records of seven Houston Opens taking place between 1922 and 1938.

Most T-25s in Texas

PGA Tour events (since 1.1.2018)

Total

6: Tony Finau

5: Sam Burns

5: Chesson Hadley

5: Beau Hossler

5: Russell Knox

5: Denny McCarthy

Only those entered this week are included in table



Four To Watch

Sam Burns: The 26-year-old from Louisiana is the second-highest ranked golfer teeing-up in Houston where he has twice posted ties-for seventh. Tends to play his best golf in the southern states where all four of his PGA Tour victories have come.

Joel Dahmen: Tied-third in Mexico on Sunday. This was his highest finish on Tour since winning in the Dominican Republic in March 2021. Tied-fifth in Houston 12 months' ago.

Maverick McNealy: Finishing the year strongly, as he seeks a maiden PGA Tour title. Currently a career-high No 63 in the world.

Aaron Wise: The 26-year-old is chasing a second PGA Tour title - the first arrived almost four and a half years ago. Has posted four top-15 finishes from his last five starts, including sixth at the recent CJ Cup in South Carolina.

