Tournament and Course Notes

• Port Royal makes its fifth appearance on the PGA Tour calendar, with all previous instalments taking place in either late October or early November;

• Opened in 1970, the club is owned and run by the Bermuda Government and is one of the most picturesque locations in professional golf - with views overlooking the North Atlantic Ocean;

• For six straight years from 2009, Port Royal staged the Grand Slam of Golf which was a 36-hole strokeplay tournament contested by that year's four Major Championship winners;

• Since opening, Port Royal has undergone two renovations. The first was carried out by the original architect Robert Trent Jones in 1995, with Roger Rulewich leading the second facelift 13 years later at a cost of $14.5m;

• This is a highly-rated public coastal course with Bermuda grass greens and fairways. It can be stunning on a good day but windswept on a bad one;

• Not the longest of layouts on the PGA Tour calendar, has reasonably generous fairways, undulating greens and water hazards on four holes.

Good Current Form And Strong Course History

There are not too many players in this week's tournament who can boast to having both reasonable current form, as well as a strong course history.

Ben Griffin 20/121.00, however, is an exception.

The 27-year-old from North Carolina, who was third on his Port Royal debut last year, tied-for-second in the Sanderson Farms Championship last month - after leading thru 54 holes.

Good Current Form

In-form players include Taylor Pendrith 25/126.00 and Akshay Bhatia 14/115.00.

The latter claimed his maiden Tour title in July, and finished tied-10th in Mexico on Sunday. He certainly stands out this week.

Good Course Form

Those with a solid course history include Alex Smalley 25/126.00, Thomas Detry 14/115.00, Justin Lower 55/156.00 and Peter Malnati 70/171.00.

World No 75 Smalley has had a brace of top-12 finishes from two starts.

Further down the pecking order is former Port Royal champion Brian Gay 150/1151.00 who has never finished lower than tied-12th in four visits.

However, he is currently the world No 1,161, and since last year's tied-11th in Bermuda has missed 11 cuts from 12 starts.

And the 2021 champ Lucas Herbert 20/121.00 returns to Port Royal after missing last year's event.

The Australian is a likely contender this Sunday, in what is a low-quality PGA Tour field.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Port Royal( 2019-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.50: Brian Gay (16)

67.88: Thomas Detry (8)

68.00: Justin Lower (8)

68.13: Alex Smalley (8)

68.50: Chesson Hadley (8)

68.50: Sean O`Hair (8)

68.50: Doc Redman (8)

68.56: Russell Knox (16)

68.71: David Hearn (14)

68.71: Kramer Hickok (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves