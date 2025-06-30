BMW International Open 2025: Course and current form stats
The final event of the DP World Tour's 'European Swing' tees-off this Thursday in Germany. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Quick greens are course's main defence
-
Garcia [22/1] ready to win again on DP World Tour
-
Bradbury [75/1] can contend in Munich
Tournament and Course Notes
Munchen Eichenried, which is located approximately 12 miles north-west of Munich city centre, is an uncomplicated and straightforward parkland layout. The key to winning here is to have an extremely hot putter.
It is a tree-lined and parkland course, where water comes into play on six holes. New trees are planted each year and, to provide a better viewing experience for spectators, numerous mounds have been built on what is a largely flat venue.
The course has generously spacious fairways, while all putting surfaces were renovated in 2019. The slightly undulating, lightning-fast greens, are said to be among the finest in Germany.
The tournament was first staged in 1989 and this will be the 29th occasion it has been held at Munchen Eichenried.
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 BMW International Open
Seven To Watch
Patrick Reed 12/113.00 travels to Germany on the back of his hard-earned victory in Dallas on Sunday.
The American is up to fourth in the LIV Tour standings for 2025, after surviving a four-man play-off in Texas.
Martin Couvra 40/141.00 continues to make hay on the DP World Tour. The 22-year-old Frenchman tied-second in Italy over the weekend, which leaves him third in this season's Race to Dubai table.
He's posted four top-10s from his most recent five events, which includes a victory in Turkey.
Jayden Trey Schaper 35/136.00 and Dan Bradbury 75/176.00 are two other in-form players.
Schaper made it a hat-trick of top 10s on European soil this season, by finishing T10 in Italy where Bradbury stood on the podium to register his best finish of 2025. The Englishman is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 BMW International Open
Regarding course history, Jordan Smith 25/126.00 has posted top-eight finishes at Munchen Eichenried in each of his last three visits. And these include a brace of podiums.
His best result of 2025, so far, is runner-up at April's Volvo China Open.
Finally, two Spaniards to keep an eye on are Sergio Garcia 22/123.00 and Jorge Campillo 66/167.00.
Garcia, who triumphed at this year's LIV Tour event in Hong Kong, has already booked his spot at this year's Open Championship in Northern Ireland, so he should feel upbeat and relaxed when he tees-off in Munich where he has twice finished second.
Campillo, meanwhile, has experienced a mixed season in Europe, where his best finish so far is second in Turkey during early May.
He has a solid record at this week's venue, where he finished third in 2021.
Betfair latest for The 2025 Open Championship
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Munchen Eichenried (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.25: Jordan Smith (12)
69.17: Jorge Campillo (12)
69.38: Martin Kaymer (16)
69.67: Matthias Schwab (12)
69.75: Bernd Wiesberger (16)
69.86: Romain Langasque (14)
70.00: Calum Hill (12)
70.00: Connor Syme (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
Now read The Punter's preview for the 2025 BMW International Open
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Munich Form (2010-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|Patrick Reed
|1
|23
|23
|MC
|4
|17
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|34
|MC
|39
|70
|7
|56
|Laurie Canter
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Puig
|13
|60
|20
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|25
|38
|67
|42
|50
|Matthias Schmid
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|2
|7
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|Shaun Norris
|MC
|1
|20
|50
|9
|36
|27
|Kristoffer Reitan
|46
|13
|2
|1
|33
|2
|Hao Tong Li
|60
|27
|4
|2
|51
|Martin Couvra
|2
|8
|MC
|1
|5
|Jordan Smith
|28
|61
|MC
|4
|7
|MC
|John Parry
|50
|55
|4
|MC
|33
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|11
|Adrien Saddier
|1
|MC
|Wd
|56
|Jorge Campillo
|46
|7
|56
|MC
|2
|36
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|MC
|9
|44
|63
|Ewen Ferguson
|63
|4
|2
|33
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|Wd
|9
|17
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|7
|46
|27
|31
|MC
|11
|Connor Syme
|1
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Calum Hill
|3
|71
|34
|MC
|MC
|36
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|49
|42
|MC
|12
|Johannes Veerman
|13
|MC
|MC
|20
|Daniel Brown
|26
|Wd
|63
|Julien Guerrier
|Wd
|34
|MC
|52
|40
|Daniel Hillier
|41
|26
|37
|MC
|9
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|10
|3
|5
|MC
|24
|Joe Dean
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|Wd
|16
|7
|6
|Marco Penge
|21
|25
|28
|MC
|1
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|60
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|17
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|MC
|2
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|3
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|5
|7
|1
|MC
|44
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|21
|MC
|MC
|31
|4
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|MC
|16
|5
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|MC
|42
|23
|24
|Andy Sullivan
|33
|7
|17
|11
|MC
|23
|Elvis Smylie
|MC
|MC
|72
|16
|Marcus Armitage
|57
|40
|13
|41
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|19
|MC
|16
|7
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|7
|19
|MC
|11
|61
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|26
|5
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|26
|MC
|2
|David Ravetto
|MC
|40
|MC
|37
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|46
|40
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|10
|7
|27
|11
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|33
|MC
|MC
|37
|56
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|63
|19
|16
|Wd
|2
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|19
|26
|MC
|11
|17
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|47
|Marcel Schneider
|7
|65
|2
|MC
|44
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|63
|46
|51
|25
|11
|Robin Williams
|MC
|MC
|56
|59
|7
|58
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|23
|David Micheluzzi
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|4
|2
|63
|MC
|Wd
|18
|37
|42
|55
|Ashun Wu
|40
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|49
|42
|MC
|17
|Jeff Winther
|33
|49
|4
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|26
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|46
|51
|61
|MC
|20
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|4
|40
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Taiga Semikawa
|1
|30
|13
|MC
|60
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|13
|59
|16
|MC
|23
|Hamish Brown
|57
|26
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|21
|26
|42
|25
|9
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|31
|Oliver Lindell
|10
|55
|13
|25
|12
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|33
|26
|MC
|41
|MC
|63
|Wesley Bryan
|Andrea Pavan
|41
|MC
|68
|MC
|31
|23
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|26
|MC
|37
|16
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|33
|11
|KazumaKobori
|16
|MC
|MC
|25
|52
|45
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|Wd
|64
|MC
|33
|Scott Jamieson
|72
|MC
|37
|MC
|51
|Ding Wen Yi
|MC
|60
|51
|MC
|12
|45
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|MC
|56
|49
|MC
|20
|Todd Clements
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|46
|19
|42
|41
|12
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|Aaron Cockerill
|10
|MC
|13
|31
|MC
|51
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|4
|41
|MC
|31
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|27
|4
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|28
|26
|MC
|MC
|65
|Gavin Green
|21
|13
|34
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|19
|7
|MC
|11
|52
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|Tom Vaillant
|50
|60
|MC
|MC
|62
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|64
|5
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|82
|60
|MC
|49
|MC
|Wd
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|74
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|71
|Andreas Halvorsen
|16
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|40
|42
|MC
|MC
|45
|Martin Kaymer
|18
|8
|MC
|45
|47
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|26
|MC
|16
|17
|40
|Edoardo Molinari
|33
|MC
|22
|49
|24
|6
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|45
|Frederik Schott
|50
|49
|37
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|MC
|53
|36
|Jordan Gumberg
|77
|MC
|MC
|49
|66
|16
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|23
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|40
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|26
|17
|MC
|24
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|23
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|Wd
|Nathan Kimsey
|13
|MC
|MC
|49
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|Maximilian Kieffer
|16
|49
|51
|MC
|MC
|63
|Veer Ahlawat
|73
|Wd
|13
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|23
|Jannik De Bruyn
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|Dan Erickson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|58
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|65
|MC
|59
|24
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|21
|13
|22
|61
|33
|58
|Clement Sordet
|5
|55
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Mikael Lindberg
|63
|MC
|63
|MC
|24
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|79
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|57
|MC
|17
|25
|56
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Dale Whitnell
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|1
|48
|28
|MC
|51
|Tadeas Tetak
|77
|21
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|71
|Albert Boneta
|41
|21
|MC
|22
|38
|MC
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|10
|MC
|42
|MC
|33
|23
|Hurly Long
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|Daniel Gale
|28
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|Daniel List
|50
|Wd
|27
|MC
|36
|Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
|10
|MC
|Alexander G Frances
|50
|Dq
|MC
|49
|MC
|67
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|49
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|26
|59
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|73
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|66
|Jose Luis Ballester
|MC
|Tiger Christensen
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|17
|33
|George Bryan
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jean Bekirian
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|73
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|Bastien Amat
|79
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wil Besseling
|63
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|41
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Hiroshi Iwata
|69
|22
|20
|MC
|13
|27
|2
|15
|Neil Schietekat
|MC
|28
|43
|31
|39
|Wolfgang Glawe
|Tim Wiedemeyer
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`17
|`15
|`13
|`11
|`10
|Patrick Reed
|13
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|32
|MC*
|David Puig
|Sergio Garcia
|48
|17
|MC
|2
|7
|2
|MC
|Matthias Schmid
|32
|18
|MC
|14
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|7
|Shaun Norris
|5
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|20
|MC
|1
|Martin Couvra
|Jordan Smith
|2
|8
|3
|44
|John Parry
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|18
|36
|Keita Nakajima
|20
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|31
|17
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|14
|15
|3
|20
|55
|62
|Romain Langasque
|9
|38
|5
|MC
|31
|Ewen Ferguson
|1
|MC
|21
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|MC
|17
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Connor Syme
|4
|14
|MC
|MC
|Calum Hill
|32
|10
|17
|Richard Mansell
|31
|63
|37
|Johannes Veerman
|57
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|13
|42
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|3
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|31
|Joe Dean
|49
|Sam Bairstow
|Marco Penge
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|10
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|57
|21
|14
|58
|74
|Dan Bradbury
|43
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|48
|17
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|MC
|5
|75
|MC
|26
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|40
|Joost Luiten
|52
|2
|MC
|14
|61
|10
|3
|11
|Frederic LaCroix
|20
|MC
|10
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|26
|51
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|59
|61
|55
|8
|Angel Ayora
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|73
|53
|MC
|MC
|47
|10
|14
|61
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|12
|10
|68
|62
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|36
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|32
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|20
|14
|36
|29
|MC
|78
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|63
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|14
|15
|62
|60
|20
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|16
|61
|5
|16
|20
|27
|4
|43
|Robin Williams
|Brandon Stone
|32
|15
|MC
|MC
|31
|10
|David Micheluzzi
|2
|Mink Yu Kim
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|26
|MC
|61
|Jeff Winther
|61
|MC
|MC
|55
|34
|44
|Dylan Naidoo
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|13
|MC
|60
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|58
|29
|51
|MC
|Taiga Semikawa
|Grant Forrest
|64
|55
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|32
|MC
|32
|60
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|52
|5
|17
|67
|14
|1
|MC
|1
|3
|Oliver Lindell
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|Ret
|Wesley Bryan
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|1
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|26
|MC*
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|12
|4
|KazumaKobori
|Ryggs Johnston
|Scott Jamieson
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|3
|Ding Wen Yi
|Conor Purcell
|Todd Clements
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|26
|21
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|57
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Erik Barnes
|Troy Merritt
|Jens Dantorp
|6
|37
|34
|Gavin Green
|44
|12
|MC
|37
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|44
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|27
|MC
|26
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Jeong Weon Ko
|64
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|36
|42
|MC
|67
|Martin Kaymer
|32
|36
|2
|16
|MC
|MC
|4
|18
|21
|Brandon Wu
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|20
|MC
|Wd
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|18
|21
|MC
|3
|73
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|47
|Ret
|MC
|53
|Frederik Schott
|57
|MC
|68
|Kevin Chappell
|Jordan Gumberg
|52
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|73
|26
|18
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|29
|Ben Schmidt
|Darren Fichardt
|57
|38
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|7
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|3
|26
|MC
|37
|MC*
|29
|35
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|Joel Girrbach
|52
|53
|Alexander Levy
|52
|MC
|MC
|3
|Jannik De Bruyn
|27
|62
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|47
|MC
|3
|26
|11
|26
|MC
|3
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|Ret
|Mikael Lindberg
|18
|Ross Fisher
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|18
|9
|2
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|36
|42
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|26
|75
|11
|58
|18
|1
|Tadeas Tetak
|Matthias Schwab
|27
|29
|3
|Albert Boneta
|Davis Bryant
|Hurly Long
|MC
|38
|36
|Daniel Gale
|Martin Trainer
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|Luke Donald
|61
|47
|Daniel List
|Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
|Alexander G Frances
|Corey Shaun
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|34
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jose Luis Ballester
|Tiger Christensen
|MC
|George Bryan
|Louis Albertse
|Jean Bekirian
|Justin Harding
|MC
|5
|Bastien Amat
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|26
|52
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Neil Schietekat
|Wolfgang Glawe
|Tim Wiedemeyer
|MC
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
John Deere Classic 2025: Course and current form stats
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's De-brief: Saddier off mark at 200th attempt and Potgieter wins Rocket
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rookie Potgieter chasing breakthrough win in Detroit
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Rocket Classic 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 30/1 to 70/1