Golf Form Guide

BMW International Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Munchen Eichenried: A straightforward, low-scoring, parkland course
Munchen Eichenried: Generously spacious fairways and lightning-fast greens

The final event of the DP World Tour's 'European Swing' tees-off this Thursday in Germany. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Quick greens are course's main defence

  • Garcia [22/1] ready to win again on DP World Tour

  • Bradbury [75/1] can contend in Munich

Tournament and Course Notes

Munchen Eichenried, which is located approximately 12 miles north-west of Munich city centre, is an uncomplicated and straightforward parkland layout. The key to winning here is to have an extremely hot putter.

It is a tree-lined and parkland course, where water comes into play on six holes. New trees are planted each year and, to provide a better viewing experience for spectators, numerous mounds have been built on what is a largely flat venue.

The course has generously spacious fairways, while all putting surfaces were renovated in 2019. The slightly undulating, lightning-fast greens, are said to be among the finest in Germany.

The tournament was first staged in 1989 and this will be the 29th occasion it has been held at Munchen Eichenried.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 BMW International Open

Seven To Watch

Patrick Reed 12/113.00 travels to Germany on the back of his hard-earned victory in Dallas on Sunday.

The American is up to fourth in the LIV Tour standings for 2025, after surviving a four-man play-off in Texas.

Martin Couvra 40/141.00 continues to make hay on the DP World Tour. The 22-year-old Frenchman tied-second in Italy over the weekend, which leaves him third in this season's Race to Dubai table.

He's posted four top-10s from his most recent five events, which includes a victory in Turkey.

Jayden Trey Schaper 35/136.00 and Dan Bradbury 75/176.00 are two other in-form players.

Schaper made it a hat-trick of top 10s on European soil this season, by finishing T10 in Italy where Bradbury stood on the podium to register his best finish of 2025. The Englishman is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 BMW International Open

Regarding course history, Jordan Smith 25/126.00 has posted top-eight finishes at Munchen Eichenried in each of his last three visits. And these include a brace of podiums.

His best result of 2025, so far, is runner-up at April's Volvo China Open.

Finally, two Spaniards to keep an eye on are Sergio Garcia 22/123.00 and Jorge Campillo 66/167.00.

Garcia, who triumphed at this year's LIV Tour event in Hong Kong, has already booked his spot at this year's Open Championship in Northern Ireland, so he should feel upbeat and relaxed when he tees-off in Munich where he has twice finished second.

Campillo, meanwhile, has experienced a mixed season in Europe, where his best finish so far is second in Turkey during early May.

He has a solid record at this week's venue, where he finished third in 2021.

Betfair latest for The 2025 Open Championship

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Munchen Eichenried (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.25: Jordan Smith (12)
69.17: Jorge Campillo (12)
69.38: Martin Kaymer (16)
69.67: Matthias Schwab (12)
69.75: Bernd Wiesberger (16)
69.86: Romain Langasque (14)
70.00: Calum Hill (12)
70.00: Connor Syme (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Now read The Punter's preview for the 2025 BMW International Open

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Munich Form (2010-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17
Patrick Reed 1 23 23 MC 4 17
Stephan Jaeger MC 34 MC 39 70 7 56
Laurie Canter 55 MC MC MC
David Puig 13 60 20 13
Sergio Garcia 25 38 67 42 50
Matthias Schmid Wd MC MC 2 7 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 12 MC MC MC 4
Shaun Norris MC 1 20 50 9 36 27
Kristoffer Reitan 46 13 2 1 33 2
Hao Tong Li 60 27 4 2 51
Martin Couvra 2 8 MC 1 5
Jordan Smith 28 61 MC 4 7 MC
John Parry 50 55 4 MC 33
Keita Nakajima MC MC 11 MC MC 11
Adrien Saddier 1 MC Wd 56
Jorge Campillo 46 7 56 MC 2 36
Romain Langasque MC MC 9 44 63
Ewen Ferguson 63 4 2 33
Matthew Jordan MC Wd 9 17 MC
Eugenio Chacarra 7 46 27 31 MC 11
Connor Syme 1 59 MC MC MC
Calum Hill 3 71 34 MC MC 36
Richard Mansell MC 49 42 MC 12
Johannes Veerman 13 MC MC 20
Daniel Brown 26 Wd 63
Julien Guerrier Wd 34 MC 52 40
Daniel Hillier 41 26 37 MC 9
Jayden Trey Schaper 10 3 5 MC 24
Joe Dean MC MC 22 MC MC
Sam Bairstow MC Wd 16 7 6
Marco Penge 21 25 28 MC 1
Alejandro Del Rey MC 60 MC 41 MC MC
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC 49 17
Joakim Lagergren MC MC 2 42 MC MC MC
Dan Bradbury 3 7 MC MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 5 7 1 MC 44 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 21 MC MC 31 4 MC
Joost Luiten MC MC 16 5 MC
Frederic LaCroix MC MC 42 23 24
Andy Sullivan 33 7 17 11 MC 23
Elvis Smylie MC MC 72 16
Marcus Armitage 57 40 13 41 MC
Nacho Elvira MC 19 MC 16 7 MC
Angel Ayora 7 19 MC 11 61 MC
Marcel Siem MC 26 5 MC
Darius Van Driel MC 26 MC 2
David Ravetto MC 40 MC 37 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 46 40 MC 49 MC MC
Francesco Laporta 10 7 27 11 MC
Yannik Paul 33 MC MC 37 56 MC
Sean Crocker 63 19 16 Wd 2
Alex Fitzpatrick 19 26 MC 11 17 MC
Ugo Coussaud MC MC MC 23 47
Marcel Schneider 7 65 2 MC 44 MC
Bernd Wiesberger 63 46 51 25 11
Robin Williams MC MC 56 59 7 58
Brandon Stone MC MC 11 MC 23
David Micheluzzi 69 MC MC MC
Mink Yu Kim 4 2 63 MC Wd 18 37 42 55
Ashun Wu 40
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 49 42 MC 17
Jeff Winther 33 49 4 MC MC
Dylan Naidoo 26 MC MC 61 MC
Yuto Katsuragawa MC 46 51 61 MC 20
Richie Ramsay MC 4 40
Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC MC MC 11
Taiga Semikawa 1 30 13 MC 60
Grant Forrest MC 13 59 16 MC 23
Hamish Brown 57 26 MC MC 52 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 21 26 42 25 9
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC 51 MC 31
Oliver Lindell 10 55 13 25 12 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 33 26 MC 41 MC 63
Wesley Bryan
Andrea Pavan 41 MC 68 MC 31 23
Jason Scrivener MC 26 MC 37 16
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 33 11
KazumaKobori 16 MC MC 25 52 45
Ryggs Johnston MC Wd 64 MC 33
Scott Jamieson 72 MC 37 MC 51
Ding Wen Yi MC 60 51 MC 12 45
Conor Purcell MC MC 56 49 MC 20
Todd Clements 21 MC MC MC 24
Wilco Nienaber MC MC MC MC 33
Jacob Skov Olesen 46 19 42 41 12 MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC 19 MC MC MC 55
Aaron Cockerill 10 MC 13 31 MC 51
Casey Jarvis MC MC 37 MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC
Jack Senior MC 4 41 MC 31
Erik Barnes MC
Troy Merritt MC MC 27 4 MC MC
Jens Dantorp 28 26 MC MC 65
Gavin Green 21 13 34 MC MC
Manuel Elvira 19 7 MC 11 52 MC
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC MC MC 58
Tom Vaillant 50 60 MC MC 62
Matthew Southgate MC MC 64 5 MC
RyanVanVelzen MC MC MC MC 15 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 82 60 MC 49 MC Wd
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 74 MC MC MC 45
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC MC MC MC 71
Andreas Halvorsen 16 MC MC MC MC
Zander Lombard MC 40 42 MC MC 45
Martin Kaymer 18 8 MC 45 47
Brandon Wu MC MC 27 MC MC MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 57 MC MC MC MC MC
Andrew Wilson MC 26 MC 16 17 40
Edoardo Molinari 33 MC 22 49 24 6
Niklas Lemke MC MC MC MC 17 45
Frederik Schott 50 49 37 MC MC Wd
Kevin Chappell MC MC 53 36
Jordan Gumberg 77 MC MC 49 66 16
Matthew Baldwin MC MC 27 MC MC 23
Benjamin Hebert MC 40 MC 31 MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 26 17 MC 24 MC
Ben Schmidt MC MC MC 16 MC 23
Darren Fichardt MC Wd
Nathan Kimsey 13 MC MC 49
Thomas Aiken MC MC MC 49
Maximilian Kieffer 16 49 51 MC MC 63
Veer Ahlawat 73 Wd 13 MC MC
Joel Girrbach 57 MC MC MC 33
Alexander Levy MC 17 MC MC 23
Jannik De Bruyn 50 MC MC MC MC Dq
Dan Erickson MC MC MC 17 58
Gregorio De Leo MC 65 MC 59 24 MC
Zihao Jin 69 MC MC MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 21 13 22 61 33 58
Clement Sordet 5 55 MC MC 24 MC
Pierre Pineau MC 19 MC MC MC Wd
Mikael Lindberg 63 MC 63 MC 24 MC
Ross Fisher 79 72 MC MC MC MC
Simon Forsstrom 57 MC 17 25 56
BjornAkesson MC MC MC MC 31
Dale Whitnell 63 MC MC MC MC
Dave Horsey 1 48 28 MC 51
Tadeas Tetak 77 21 40 MC MC MC 16
Matthias Schwab MC MC 64 MC MC 71
Albert Boneta 41 21 MC 22 38 MC MC
Davis Bryant 10 MC 42 MC 33 23
Hurly Long 48 MC MC MC 5
Daniel Gale 28 MC 17 MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC
Ockie Strydom MC MC MC MC MC
Luke Donald MC 60 MC MC
Daniel List 50 Wd 27 MC 36
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa 10 MC
Alexander G Frances 50 Dq MC 49 MC 67
Corey Shaun MC MC 37 MC 49 MC
Richard Sterne MC 26 59 MC
Alexander Knappe 73 MC Wd MC 66
Jose Luis Ballester MC
Tiger Christensen MC 15 MC MC 17 33
George Bryan
Louis Albertse MC 18 MC MC MC
Jean Bekirian 21 MC MC MC MC MC
Justin Harding 73 MC MC 70 MC MC
Bastien Amat 79 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Wil Besseling 63 MC 59 MC MC MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith 41 MC 62 MC MC 25 MC
Hiroshi Iwata 69 22 20 MC 13 27 2 15
Neil Schietekat MC 28 43 31 39
Wolfgang Glawe
Tim Wiedemeyer
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `17 `15 `13 `11 `10
Patrick Reed 13
Stephan Jaeger MC MC
Laurie Canter 32 MC*
David Puig
Sergio Garcia 48 17 MC 2 7 2 MC
Matthias Schmid 32 18 MC 14
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 7
Shaun Norris 5 MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC
Hao Tong Li 20 MC 1
Martin Couvra
Jordan Smith 2 8 3 44
John Parry MC MC MC 10 18 36
Keita Nakajima 20
Adrien Saddier MC 31 17 MC
Jorge Campillo 14 15 3 20 55 62
Romain Langasque 9 38 5 MC 31
Ewen Ferguson 1 MC 21 MC
Matthew Jordan MC MC 17
Eugenio Chacarra
Connor Syme 4 14 MC MC
Calum Hill 32 10 17
Richard Mansell 31 63 37
Johannes Veerman 57 MC
Daniel Brown MC MC
Julien Guerrier 13 42 MC
Daniel Hillier MC 3
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 31
Joe Dean 49
Sam Bairstow
Marco Penge MC
Alejandro Del Rey MC MC
Guido Migliozzi MC 10 MC
Joakim Lagergren 57 21 14 58 74
Dan Bradbury 43
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC 48 17 MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC 5 75 MC 26
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 40
Joost Luiten 52 2 MC 14 61 10 3 11
Frederic LaCroix 20 MC 10
Andy Sullivan MC MC MC 5 26 51 MC
Elvis Smylie MC MC MC
Marcus Armitage MC
Nacho Elvira MC 59 61 55 8
Angel Ayora MC
Marcel Siem MC 73 53 MC MC 47 10 14 61
Darius Van Driel MC 12 10 68 62
David Ravetto MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Francesco Laporta MC 36 MC
Yannik Paul MC 32 MC
Sean Crocker 20 14 36 29 MC 78
Alex Fitzpatrick MC
Ugo Coussaud 63
Marcel Schneider MC 14 15 62 60 20 MC
Bernd Wiesberger 16 61 5 16 20 27 4 43
Robin Williams
Brandon Stone 32 15 MC MC 31 10
David Micheluzzi 2
Mink Yu Kim
Ashun Wu MC MC 37 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC 62 MC 26 MC 61
Jeff Winther 61 MC MC 55 34 44
Dylan Naidoo
Yuto Katsuragawa
Richie Ramsay MC 13 MC 60 MC
Adrian Otaegui MC 58 29 51 MC
Taiga Semikawa
Grant Forrest 64 55 MC
Hamish Brown
Fabrizio Zanotti 32 MC 32 60 67 MC MC MC 17
Pablo Larrazabal MC 52 5 17 67 14 1 MC 1 3
Oliver Lindell
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC Ret
Wesley Bryan
Andrea Pavan MC MC Dq 1 MC
Jason Scrivener MC 26 MC* MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 12 4
KazumaKobori
Ryggs Johnston
Scott Jamieson 49 MC MC MC MC MC 58 3
Ding Wen Yi
Conor Purcell
Todd Clements MC
Wilco Nienaber 26 21
Jacob Skov Olesen
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC 44 MC
Aaron Cockerill MC MC MC MC
Casey Jarvis 57
Shubhankar Sharma MC
Jack Senior MC MC MC MC
Erik Barnes
Troy Merritt
Jens Dantorp 6 37 34
Gavin Green 44 12 MC 37 MC
Manuel Elvira 44
Deon Germishuys MC
Tom Vaillant MC
Matthew Southgate 4 MC MC MC 51 MC
RyanVanVelzen
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 27 MC 26 MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Jeong Weon Ko 64 MC
Andreas Halvorsen
Zander Lombard MC 36 42 MC 67
Martin Kaymer 32 36 2 16 MC MC 4 18 21
Brandon Wu
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC MC
Andrew Wilson 20 MC Wd
Edoardo Molinari MC 18 21 MC 3 73 MC
Niklas Lemke 47 Ret MC 53
Frederik Schott 57 MC 68
Kevin Chappell
Jordan Gumberg 52
Matthew Baldwin MC 73 26 18
Benjamin Hebert MC MC MC 55
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC MC 59 29
Ben Schmidt
Darren Fichardt 57 38 MC 5 MC MC 7
Nathan Kimsey MC
Thomas Aiken 17 MC MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC 3 26 MC 37 MC* 29 35 MC
Veer Ahlawat
Joel Girrbach 52 53
Alexander Levy 52 MC MC 3
Jannik De Bruyn 27 62 MC
Dan Erickson
Gregorio De Leo MC
Zihao Jin
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 47 MC 3 26 11 26 MC 3
Clement Sordet MC MC
Pierre Pineau Ret
Mikael Lindberg 18
Ross Fisher 9 MC MC MC 11 18 9 2
Simon Forsstrom MC
BjornAkesson MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC 36 42
Dave Horsey MC MC MC 52 26 75 11 58 18 1
Tadeas Tetak
Matthias Schwab 27 29 3
Albert Boneta
Davis Bryant
Hurly Long MC 38 36
Daniel Gale
Martin Trainer
Ockie Strydom MC MC
Luke Donald 61 47
Daniel List
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
Alexander G Frances
Corey Shaun
Richard Sterne MC 34
Alexander Knappe MC MC MC MC
Jose Luis Ballester
Tiger Christensen MC
George Bryan
Louis Albertse
Jean Bekirian
Justin Harding MC 5
Bastien Amat
Wil Besseling MC 26 52
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Hiroshi Iwata
Neil Schietekat
Wolfgang Glawe
Tim Wiedemeyer MC

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Golf Form Guide

John Deere Classic 2025: Course and current form stats

  • Andy Swales
TPC Deere Run joined the PGA Tour calendar in July 2000
The Punter

The Punter's De-brief: Saddier off mark at 200th attempt and Potgieter wins Rocket

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Adrien Saddier
The Punter

BMW International Open: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Ewen Ferguson

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    John Deere Classic 2025: Course and current form stats

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's De-brief: Saddier off mark at 200th attempt and Potgieter wins Rocket

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rookie Potgieter chasing breakthrough win in Detroit

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Rocket Classic 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 30/1 to 70/1

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

US Open 2025 Preview

  • Max Liu
Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA 2025 Preview

  • Editor