BMW International Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Quick greens are course's main defence

Garcia [22/1] ready to win again on DP World Tour

Bradbury [75/1] can contend in Munich

Tournament and Course Notes

Munchen Eichenried, which is located approximately 12 miles north-west of Munich city centre, is an uncomplicated and straightforward parkland layout. The key to winning here is to have an extremely hot putter.

It is a tree-lined and parkland course, where water comes into play on six holes. New trees are planted each year and, to provide a better viewing experience for spectators, numerous mounds have been built on what is a largely flat venue.

The course has generously spacious fairways, while all putting surfaces were renovated in 2019. The slightly undulating, lightning-fast greens, are said to be among the finest in Germany.

The tournament was first staged in 1989 and this will be the 29th occasion it has been held at Munchen Eichenried.

Seven To Watch

Patrick Reed 12/113.00 travels to Germany on the back of his hard-earned victory in Dallas on Sunday.

The American is up to fourth in the LIV Tour standings for 2025, after surviving a four-man play-off in Texas.

Martin Couvra 40/141.00 continues to make hay on the DP World Tour. The 22-year-old Frenchman tied-second in Italy over the weekend, which leaves him third in this season's Race to Dubai table.

He's posted four top-10s from his most recent five events, which includes a victory in Turkey.

Jayden Trey Schaper 35/136.00 and Dan Bradbury 75/176.00 are two other in-form players.

Schaper made it a hat-trick of top 10s on European soil this season, by finishing T10 in Italy where Bradbury stood on the podium to register his best finish of 2025. The Englishman is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour.

Regarding course history, Jordan Smith 25/126.00 has posted top-eight finishes at Munchen Eichenried in each of his last three visits. And these include a brace of podiums.

His best result of 2025, so far, is runner-up at April's Volvo China Open.

Finally, two Spaniards to keep an eye on are Sergio Garcia 22/123.00 and Jorge Campillo 66/167.00.

Garcia, who triumphed at this year's LIV Tour event in Hong Kong, has already booked his spot at this year's Open Championship in Northern Ireland, so he should feel upbeat and relaxed when he tees-off in Munich where he has twice finished second.

Campillo, meanwhile, has experienced a mixed season in Europe, where his best finish so far is second in Turkey during early May.

He has a solid record at this week's venue, where he finished third in 2021.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At Munchen Eichenried (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.25: Jordan Smith (12)

69.17: Jorge Campillo (12)

69.38: Martin Kaymer (16)

69.67: Matthias Schwab (12)

69.75: Bernd Wiesberger (16)

69.86: Romain Langasque (14)

70.00: Calum Hill (12)

70.00: Connor Syme (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves