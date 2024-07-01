Golf Form Guide

BMW International Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Munchen Eichenried: Located 12 miles north-west of Munich city centre
Munchen Eichenried: A flat course where having a hot putter is usually the key to winning

The DP World Tour makes its second visit of the season to Germany, for this week's tournament in Munich. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Spacious fairways, lightning-fast greens

  • Fox 18/119.00 returns from US to chase glory in Europe

  • Don't overlook Hoshino 40/141.00 in Munich

Tournament and Course Notes

• Munchen Eichenried, which is located approximately 12 miles north-west of Munich city centre, is an uncomplicated and straightforward parkland layout. The key to winning here is to have an extremely hot putter;

• It is a tree-lined course where water comes into play on six holes. New trees are planted each year and, to provide a better viewing experience for spectators, numerous mounds have been built on what is a largely flat venue;

• The course has generously spacious fairways, while all putting surfaces were renovated in 2019. The slightly undulating, lightning-fast greens, are said to be among the best in Germany;

• Tournaments staged at München Eichenried tend to be closely-fought affairs. Just once in the last 14 instalments, has the tournament been won by more than a single stroke.

Good Current Form

For the second week in a row on the DP World Tour, the biggest-name teeing-up is former Masters champion Patrick Reed 14/115.00.

The LIV Tour member sneaked into the top-30 at last week's event in Italy, having finished tied-third in Houston in early June.

Meanwhile, a resurgent Andrea Pavan 70/171.00, who returned to the DP World Tour this year following a successful Challenge Tour campaign in 2023, has posted back-to-back T5s.

The Italian won in Munich pre-Covid, which was his second victory on the European Tour and he's well on course to retain his playing-rights for 2025, and therefore should feel full of confidence in Germany.

Good Course Form

Ryan Fox 18/119.00 is back in Europe having enjoyed a respectable first six months on the PGA Tour.

He appears settled in the States thanks to a hat-trick of top-10 finishes since mid-April.

The 37-year-old New Zealander stood on the Munich podium in 2022, having finished in a tie-for-14th a year earlier.

Jordan Smith's 20/121.00 last two starts in this event have both yielded T10s, although the Englishman's current form is not particularly strong right now.

Pablo Larrazabal 33/134.00 and Joost Luiten 33/134.00 have good track records in the BMW.

Larrazabal is a two-time winner, while Luiten has twice stood on the podium, which includes a runner-up finish 12 months ago.

Luiten will be desperate to prove a point to the Dutch Olympic Committee, who prevented him from competing at this year's Games in Paris, despite having a high enough World Ranking to qualify for the event.

And perhaps Rikuya Hoshino 40/141.00 should be considered this week.

The 28-year-old from Japan won in Qatar earlier this season and, on his Munich debut last year, tied-for-third.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Munchen Eichenried (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.25: Thomas Pieters (8)
68.83: Ryan Fox (12)
69.25: Thriston Lawrence (8)
69.25: Jordan Smith (12)
69.38: Matthias Schwab (8)
69.43: Martin Kaymer (14)
69.63: Daan Huizing (8)
69.75: Calum Hill (8)
69.88: Andrew Johnston (8)
69.88: Bernd Wiesberger (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Eichenried (2009-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17
Patrick Reed 29 32 3 53 14 22
Ryan Fox 67 56 7 32 75 4 MC 4
Keita Nakajima 6 MC 11
Rasmus Hojgaard 4 20 MC 68 MC
Thriston Lawrence 21 2 48 MC 36 MC
Rikuya Hoshino 29 10 MC
Jordan Smith MC 34 71 39 23 24
Jesper Svensson MC 25 MC 53 17 MC
Adrian Otaegui 22 10 MC 30 34 MC 1 30
Takumi Kanaya MC MC 4 15 MC 6 11
Guido Migliozzi 22 1 8 24 2 MC
Marcel Siem 1 51 MC MC
Zander Lombard MC 69 Wd 48 17 36
Nacho Elvira 7 MC 1 56
Matthias Schmid 52 15 MC MC MC MC MC
Calum Hill MC 2 13 18 35 56
Romain Langasque MC 63 MC 2 35 MC
Pablo Larrazabal 42 MC 13 34 50 MC
Yannik Paul MC 39 30 MC 11 36
Joost Luiten 15 33 MC 13 60
Alex Fitzpatrick 55 58 4 51 18 11
Ewen Ferguson 29 27 Wd 60
Matteo Manassero 10 7 MC 13 23 MC
Connor Syme MC MC 22 34 MC MC
Julien Guerrier 22 20 4 MC 23 MC
Daniel Hillier MC 63 65 MC 23 11
Matthew Jordan MC 12 13 5 MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 33 67 MC 4 2 35 MC
Sam Bairstow MC MC MC 10 23 36
Grant Forrest 60 MC 68 MC MC MC
Bernd Wiesberger 42 7 2 24 23 24
Jeff Winther MC MC 57 MC MC
Johannes Veerman MC 10 MC 8 41 8
Sean Crocker 3 21 MC 34 MC Wd
Ugo Coussaud 22 7 MC 48 MC Wd
Frederic LaCroix MC Wd 46 34 13 MC
Andy Sullivan MC 4 34 MC 56 MC
Darius Van Driel MC MC 12 34 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 10 MC 22 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC MC MC 35 30
Paul Waring 68 33 MC 10 3 MC
Matthew Southgate MC Wd MC MC MC MC 18
Gavin Green 55 25 39 34 MC 35 MC
Scott Jamieson 42 12 MC MC 17 42
Daniel Brown MC MC MC Wd MC
Joe Dean 29 2 MC 5 37 MC
Richie Ramsay 22 60 MC 48 17 30
Andrea Pavan 5 4 51 24 35 MC
Jeremy Paul 23 31 12 63 12 68 55
Marcel Schneider MC 15 MC MC 69 3
Maximilian Kieffer MC 46 MC 34 MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC 59 MC 57 MC MC
Alejandro Del Rey MC 21 MC 60 MC 35 24
Casey Jarvis 67 15 MC 60 MC 63 18
Nick Bachem Wd MC MC 57 57
David Ravetto MC 29 MC MC MC
Jens Dantorp MC MC 7 MC MC MC 56
JaydenTreySchaper MC 44 MC 13 41
Danny Willett MC 29 MC
Hurly Long MC Wd 51 MC MC 50 MC
Manuel Elvira 42 44 60 48 35 11
Ockie Strydom MC 73 MC 30 MC MC
Matthew Baldwin MC 44 Wd 51 24 35 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC 20 MC 23 3
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 38 MC 10 MC 64
Thomas Pieters 2
Louis De Jager MC MC 33 MC 72 MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC MC MC 36
Fabrizio Zanotti 50 MC 65 23 MC
David Micheluzzi 10 MC MC 57
Joel Girrbach 33 74 MC MC 3 18
Dale Whitnell MC MC 43 60 MC
Eddie Pepperell MC 51 MC 57 69
Adri Arnaus 5 MC MC 25 MC MC MC
David Law MC 20 13 MC 13 MC
Daan Huizing MC 38 MC 22 MC Dq
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC 34 24 68 11
Jannik De Bruyn 3 60 3 18 MC 23 MC
Santiago Tarrio MC MC 20 64 34 17 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 29 25 7 48 56 MC
Brandon Stone 10 MC MC 57 7 18
Adrien Saddier 42 12 MC 13 50 MC
Darren Fichardt MC 51 MC 57 2
Jason Scrivener MC MC MC MC 48 23 MC
Tom Vaillant 33 29 18 41 56 7
James Morrison MC 15 MC 34 56 11
Marco Penge 50 MC MC 17 MC
Oliver Bekker MC MC 60 50 20 MC
Thomas Aiken 55 7
Simon Forsstrom MC MC Wd MC
Luke Donald 24 68 MC
Oliver Wilson MC 46 MC
Garrick Porteous MC MC MC 8 MC 27 49
Matthias Schwab 10 MC MC MC 8 42
Francesco Laporta MC 51 MC 48 MC 42
Max Rottluff MC 58 MC 24
Ross Fisher MC 25 25 13 48 MC
Jamie Donaldson MC MC 13
Renato Paratore MC Wd MC MC MC MC
Lorenzo Scalise 63 MC MC MC 23 60
Lukas Nemecz MC MC MC 24 MC Wd
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC MC Wd 23 MC
Hao Tong Li MC MC MC MC 35 18
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen MC MC MC 1 44 MC 52 MC
Edoardo Molinari 55 29 MC MC 41 50 MC
Filippo Celli 10 10 Wd 48 50 42
Ashun Wu MC MC 25 MC MC 35 MC
Kristoffer Broberg MC 29 Dq MC 11 16
Frederik Schott MC MC MC MC 11 MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 29 Wd 7
Tom Lewis 33 44 MC 8 MC 60
Dave Horsey MC 12 13 MC 18 3
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC MC MC MC
James Nicholas 5 MC 26 25 41 28
Jaco Prinsloo MC 38 Wd 67 38
Will Enefer 60 MC MC MC MC 50
Gunner Wiebe 10 51 MC MC 57 65 MC
Daniel Gavins MC MC MC Wd
Andrew Wilson 10 MC MC 18 Wd MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 44 MC MC 5
Soren Kjeldsen MC MC MC MC MC
Chase Hanna MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Pieter Moolman 50 MC MC MC
Stuart Manley MC 65 MC MC
Angel Ayora 33 21 11 9 31 MC 9
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 51 51 MC MC MC
Haydn Barron MC MC MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 22 MC 16 34 65 16
Dylan Mostert Wd MC 36 43 MC 23 MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen 42 70 46 24 Wd MC
Gregorio De Leo 10 MC 20 17 48 8 MC
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC 44 24 MC
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC MC MC
Jack Davidson MC MC 25 MC 59 25
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC MC
Nicolo Galletti MC 44 MC MC
Mikko Korhonen 42 10 49 MC
Lauri Ruuska 10 MC 57 41 63 MC
Sam Jones 10 MC MC 7
Matthis Besard MC MC 30 MC MC
Jonas Blixt 63 MC 65 MC 72 MC MC
Benjamin Rusch MC 70 34 57 MC 9
Frank Kennedy MC 72 13 MC MC 27 49
Stephen Gallacher MC 75 MC MC
Soren Broholt Lind MC MC MC MC MC MC
Martin Kaymer 42 64 9 73 19 14
Joshua Berry MC MC 56 MC MC MC MC 25
Thomas Bjorn
Justin Harding 33 MC 75
Tiger Christensen 46
Andrew Johnston 33 MC MC
Miguel Angel Jimenez
David Howell
Bernhard Langer
Alex Cejka
Yannick-Vincent Malik
Tom Power Horan MC 51 MC MC MC MC
Andrew Martin 29 51 MC MC
Jens Fahrbring 16 MC
Gary Hurley MC MC 45 2 66 MC 36
Daniel Van Tonder 4 8 MC 14 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC 12 MC 48 42 46
Played `23 `22 `21 `19 `17 `15 `13 `11 `10 `09
Patrick Reed
Ryan Fox 3 14 26
Keita Nakajima
Rasmus Hojgaard Ret 36 17
Thriston Lawrence 1 36
Rikuya Hoshino 3
Jordan Smith 8 3 44
Jesper Svensson
Adrian Otaegui 58 29 51 MC
Takumi Kanaya MC MC 17
Guido Migliozzi 10 MC
Marcel Siem 73 53 MC MC 47 10 14 61 MC
Zander Lombard MC 36 42 MC 67
Nacho Elvira 59 61 55 8
Matthias Schmid 18 MC 14
Calum Hill 10 17
Romain Langasque 38 5 MC 31
Pablo Larrazabal 52 5 17 67 14 1 MC 1 3 MC
Yannik Paul 32 MC
Joost Luiten 2 MC 14 61 10 3 11
Alex Fitzpatrick
Ewen Ferguson MC 21 MC
Matteo Manassero MC MC 22 14 55
Connor Syme 14 MC MC
Julien Guerrier 42 MC
Daniel Hillier 3
Matthew Jordan MC 17
Niklas Norgaard Moller 59 53
Sam Bairstow
Grant Forrest 55 MC
Bernd Wiesberger 61 5 16 20 27 4 43 51
Jeff Winther MC MC 55 34 44
Johannes Veerman MC
Sean Crocker 14 36 29 MC 78
Ugo Coussaud
Frederic LaCroix MC 10
Andy Sullivan MC MC 5 26 51 MC
Darius Van Driel 12 10 68 62
Aaron Cockerill MC MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 12 4
Paul Waring MC 26 10 11 MC
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC 51 MC
Gavin Green 12 MC 37 MC
Scott Jamieson MC MC MC MC MC 58 3
Daniel Brown MC
Joe Dean
Richie Ramsay 13 MC 60 MC MC
Andrea Pavan MC Dq 1 MC
Jeremy Paul
Marcel Schneider 14 15 62 60 20 MC
Maximilian Kieffer 3 26 MC 37 MC* 29 35 MC
Jordan Gumberg
Alejandro Del Rey MC
Casey Jarvis
Nick Bachem MC
David Ravetto MC
Jens Dantorp 37 34
JaydenTreySchaper 31
Danny Willett 18 24 30 9
Hurly Long 38 36
Manuel Elvira
Ockie Strydom MC
Matthew Baldwin 73 26 18
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez Ret
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 32 MC MC MC
Thomas Pieters 2 29 Wd
Louis De Jager 53 60
Jacques Kruyswijk MC 48 17 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 32 60 67 MC MC MC 17 35
David Micheluzzi
Joel Girrbach 53
Dale Whitnell MC 36 42
Eddie Pepperell MC MC MC MC 58
Adri Arnaus MC
David Law 62 37
Daan Huizing 7 36
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Jannik De Bruyn 62 MC
Santiago Tarrio MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 47 MC 3 26 11 26 MC 3 MC
Brandon Stone 15 MC MC 31 10
Adrien Saddier 31 17 MC
Darren Fichardt 38 MC 5 MC MC 7
Jason Scrivener 26 MC* MC
Tom Vaillant
James Morrison MC 66 42 MC 34 11 35 MC
Marco Penge
Oliver Bekker MC MC
Thomas Aiken MC MC MC MC
Simon Forsstrom
Luke Donald 47 51
Oliver Wilson 38 MC 26 MC 66
Garrick Porteous MC 48 29
Matthias Schwab 29 3
Francesco Laporta 36 MC
Max Rottluff MC MC MC
Ross Fisher MC MC MC 11 18 9 2
Jamie Donaldson 26 63 MC MC 14 MC
Renato Paratore 38 MC MC 68 6
Lorenzo Scalise
Lukas Nemecz 47 13
Ricardo Gouveia MC 44 MC
Hao Tong Li MC 1
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Edoardo Molinari 18 21 MC 3 73 MC
Filippo Celli 31
Ashun Wu MC 37 MC MC
Kristoffer Broberg 48 37 MC 27 77
Frederik Schott MC 68
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC MC 62
Tom Lewis 52 MC 44 MC MC
Dave Horsey MC MC 52 26 75 11 58 18 1
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC MC
James Nicholas
Jaco Prinsloo
Will Enefer
Gunner Wiebe MC
Daniel Gavins 67 42 MC
Andrew Wilson MC Wd
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 26 MC
Soren Kjeldsen 52 MC 76 47 68 48 21 9
Chase Hanna MC MC
Pieter Moolman
Stuart Manley MC MC MC
Angel Ayora
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 62 MC 26 MC 61
Haydn Barron
Alexander Knappe MC MC MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 5 75 MC 26
Dylan Mostert
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Gregorio De Leo
Pedro Figueiredo 26 MC MC
Om Prakash Chouhan
Jack Davidson
Gu Xin Chen
Nicolo Galletti
Mikko Korhonen 26 MC 75 MC 68 39
Lauri Ruuska
Sam Jones
Matthis Besard
Jonas Blixt
Benjamin Rusch
Frank Kennedy
Stephen Gallacher MC MC MC MC MC MC 30 MC
Soren Broholt Lind
Martin Kaymer 36 2 16 MC MC 4 18 21 MC
Joshua Berry
Thomas Bjorn MC MC MC 47 2 MC
Justin Harding 5
Tiger Christensen
Andrew Johnston 14 34 40
Miguel Angel Jimenez 26 39 49 4
David Howell MC MC 74 44 Ret 9 MC 31 MC MC
Bernhard Langer MC 61 9
Alex Cejka MC MC MC MC 3 MC
Yannick-Vincent Malik
Tom Power Horan
Andrew Martin
Jens Fahrbring 34
Gary Hurley
Daniel Van Tonder 75 36 12
Brandon Robinson-Thompson

