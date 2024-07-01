BMW International Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Spacious fairways, lightning-fast greens

Fox 18/1 19.00 returns from US to chase glory in Europe

Don't overlook Hoshino 40/1 41.00 in Munich

Tournament and Course Notes

• Munchen Eichenried, which is located approximately 12 miles north-west of Munich city centre, is an uncomplicated and straightforward parkland layout. The key to winning here is to have an extremely hot putter;

• It is a tree-lined course where water comes into play on six holes. New trees are planted each year and, to provide a better viewing experience for spectators, numerous mounds have been built on what is a largely flat venue;

• The course has generously spacious fairways, while all putting surfaces were renovated in 2019. The slightly undulating, lightning-fast greens, are said to be among the best in Germany;

• Tournaments staged at München Eichenried tend to be closely-fought affairs. Just once in the last 14 instalments, has the tournament been won by more than a single stroke.

Good Current Form

For the second week in a row on the DP World Tour, the biggest-name teeing-up is former Masters champion Patrick Reed 14/115.00.

The LIV Tour member sneaked into the top-30 at last week's event in Italy, having finished tied-third in Houston in early June.

Meanwhile, a resurgent Andrea Pavan 70/171.00, who returned to the DP World Tour this year following a successful Challenge Tour campaign in 2023, has posted back-to-back T5s.

The Italian won in Munich pre-Covid, which was his second victory on the European Tour and he's well on course to retain his playing-rights for 2025, and therefore should feel full of confidence in Germany.

Good Course Form

Ryan Fox 18/119.00 is back in Europe having enjoyed a respectable first six months on the PGA Tour.

He appears settled in the States thanks to a hat-trick of top-10 finishes since mid-April.

The 37-year-old New Zealander stood on the Munich podium in 2022, having finished in a tie-for-14th a year earlier.



Jordan Smith's 20/121.00 last two starts in this event have both yielded T10s, although the Englishman's current form is not particularly strong right now.

Pablo Larrazabal 33/134.00 and Joost Luiten 33/134.00 have good track records in the BMW.

Larrazabal is a two-time winner, while Luiten has twice stood on the podium, which includes a runner-up finish 12 months ago.

Luiten will be desperate to prove a point to the Dutch Olympic Committee, who prevented him from competing at this year's Games in Paris, despite having a high enough World Ranking to qualify for the event.

And perhaps Rikuya Hoshino 40/141.00 should be considered this week.

The 28-year-old from Japan won in Qatar earlier this season and, on his Munich debut last year, tied-for-third.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Munchen Eichenried (2017-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.25: Thomas Pieters (8)

68.83: Ryan Fox (12)

69.25: Thriston Lawrence (8)

69.25: Jordan Smith (12)

69.38: Matthias Schwab (8)

69.43: Martin Kaymer (14)

69.63: Daan Huizing (8)

69.75: Calum Hill (8)

69.88: Andrew Johnston (8)

69.88: Bernd Wiesberger (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves