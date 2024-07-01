BMW International Open 2024: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour makes its second visit of the season to Germany, for this week's tournament in Munich. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Spacious fairways, lightning-fast greens
-
Fox 18/119.00 returns from US to chase glory in Europe
-
Don't overlook Hoshino 40/141.00 in Munich
Tournament and Course Notes
• Munchen Eichenried, which is located approximately 12 miles north-west of Munich city centre, is an uncomplicated and straightforward parkland layout. The key to winning here is to have an extremely hot putter;
• It is a tree-lined course where water comes into play on six holes. New trees are planted each year and, to provide a better viewing experience for spectators, numerous mounds have been built on what is a largely flat venue;
• The course has generously spacious fairways, while all putting surfaces were renovated in 2019. The slightly undulating, lightning-fast greens, are said to be among the best in Germany;
• Tournaments staged at München Eichenried tend to be closely-fought affairs. Just once in the last 14 instalments, has the tournament been won by more than a single stroke.
Good Current Form
For the second week in a row on the DP World Tour, the biggest-name teeing-up is former Masters champion Patrick Reed 14/115.00.
The LIV Tour member sneaked into the top-30 at last week's event in Italy, having finished tied-third in Houston in early June.
Meanwhile, a resurgent Andrea Pavan 70/171.00, who returned to the DP World Tour this year following a successful Challenge Tour campaign in 2023, has posted back-to-back T5s.
The Italian won in Munich pre-Covid, which was his second victory on the European Tour and he's well on course to retain his playing-rights for 2025, and therefore should feel full of confidence in Germany.
Betfair Sportsbook
Good Course Form
Ryan Fox 18/119.00 is back in Europe having enjoyed a respectable first six months on the PGA Tour.
He appears settled in the States thanks to a hat-trick of top-10 finishes since mid-April.
The 37-year-old New Zealander stood on the Munich podium in 2022, having finished in a tie-for-14th a year earlier.
Jordan Smith's 20/121.00 last two starts in this event have both yielded T10s, although the Englishman's current form is not particularly strong right now.
Pablo Larrazabal 33/134.00 and Joost Luiten 33/134.00 have good track records in the BMW.
Larrazabal is a two-time winner, while Luiten has twice stood on the podium, which includes a runner-up finish 12 months ago.
Luiten will be desperate to prove a point to the Dutch Olympic Committee, who prevented him from competing at this year's Games in Paris, despite having a high enough World Ranking to qualify for the event.
And perhaps Rikuya Hoshino 40/141.00 should be considered this week.
The 28-year-old from Japan won in Qatar earlier this season and, on his Munich debut last year, tied-for-third.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 10 At Munchen Eichenried (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.25: Thomas Pieters (8)
68.83: Ryan Fox (12)
69.25: Thriston Lawrence (8)
69.25: Jordan Smith (12)
69.38: Matthias Schwab (8)
69.43: Martin Kaymer (14)
69.63: Daan Huizing (8)
69.75: Calum Hill (8)
69.88: Andrew Johnston (8)
69.88: Bernd Wiesberger (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Eichenried (2009-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|Patrick Reed
|29
|32
|3
|53
|14
|22
|Ryan Fox
|67
|56
|7
|32
|75
|4
|MC
|4
|Keita Nakajima
|6
|MC
|11
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|4
|20
|MC
|68
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|21
|2
|48
|MC
|36
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|29
|10
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|34
|71
|39
|23
|24
|Jesper Svensson
|MC
|25
|MC
|53
|17
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|22
|10
|MC
|30
|34
|MC
|1
|30
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|4
|15
|MC
|6
|11
|Guido Migliozzi
|22
|1
|8
|24
|2
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|1
|51
|MC
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|69
|Wd
|48
|17
|36
|Nacho Elvira
|7
|MC
|1
|56
|Matthias Schmid
|52
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Calum Hill
|MC
|2
|13
|18
|35
|56
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|63
|MC
|2
|35
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|42
|MC
|13
|34
|50
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|39
|30
|MC
|11
|36
|Joost Luiten
|15
|33
|MC
|13
|60
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|55
|58
|4
|51
|18
|11
|Ewen Ferguson
|29
|27
|Wd
|60
|Matteo Manassero
|10
|7
|MC
|13
|23
|MC
|Connor Syme
|MC
|MC
|22
|34
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|22
|20
|4
|MC
|23
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|63
|65
|MC
|23
|11
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|12
|13
|5
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|33
|67
|MC
|4
|2
|35
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|23
|36
|Grant Forrest
|60
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|42
|7
|2
|24
|23
|24
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|10
|MC
|8
|41
|8
|Sean Crocker
|3
|21
|MC
|34
|MC
|Wd
|Ugo Coussaud
|22
|7
|MC
|48
|MC
|Wd
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|Wd
|46
|34
|13
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|4
|34
|MC
|56
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|MC
|12
|34
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|10
|MC
|22
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|30
|Paul Waring
|68
|33
|MC
|10
|3
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Gavin Green
|55
|25
|39
|34
|MC
|35
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|42
|12
|MC
|MC
|17
|42
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Joe Dean
|29
|2
|MC
|5
|37
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|22
|60
|MC
|48
|17
|30
|Andrea Pavan
|5
|4
|51
|24
|35
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|23
|31
|12
|63
|12
|68
|55
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|69
|3
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|46
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|21
|MC
|60
|MC
|35
|24
|Casey Jarvis
|67
|15
|MC
|60
|MC
|63
|18
|Nick Bachem
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|57
|57
|David Ravetto
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|44
|MC
|13
|41
|Danny Willett
|MC
|29
|MC
|Hurly Long
|MC
|Wd
|51
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|42
|44
|60
|48
|35
|11
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|73
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|44
|Wd
|51
|24
|35
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|23
|3
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|38
|MC
|10
|MC
|64
|Thomas Pieters
|2
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|50
|MC
|65
|23
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|10
|MC
|MC
|57
|Joel Girrbach
|33
|74
|MC
|MC
|3
|18
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|43
|60
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|51
|MC
|57
|69
|Adri Arnaus
|5
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Law
|MC
|20
|13
|MC
|13
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|38
|MC
|22
|MC
|Dq
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|34
|24
|68
|11
|Jannik De Bruyn
|3
|60
|3
|18
|MC
|23
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|20
|64
|34
|17
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|29
|25
|7
|48
|56
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|10
|MC
|MC
|57
|7
|18
|Adrien Saddier
|42
|12
|MC
|13
|50
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|51
|MC
|57
|2
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|23
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|33
|29
|18
|41
|56
|7
|James Morrison
|MC
|15
|MC
|34
|56
|11
|Marco Penge
|50
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|MC
|60
|50
|20
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|55
|7
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Luke Donald
|24
|68
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|46
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|27
|49
|Matthias Schwab
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|42
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|51
|MC
|48
|MC
|42
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|58
|MC
|24
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|25
|25
|13
|48
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|MC
|13
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|60
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|Wd
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|23
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|18
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|44
|MC
|52
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|55
|29
|MC
|MC
|41
|50
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|10
|10
|Wd
|48
|50
|42
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|MC
|29
|Dq
|MC
|11
|16
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|29
|Wd
|7
|Tom Lewis
|33
|44
|MC
|8
|MC
|60
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|12
|13
|MC
|18
|3
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Nicholas
|5
|MC
|26
|25
|41
|28
|Jaco Prinsloo
|MC
|38
|Wd
|67
|38
|Will Enefer
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Gunner Wiebe
|10
|51
|MC
|MC
|57
|65
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Andrew Wilson
|10
|MC
|MC
|18
|Wd
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|5
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|33
|21
|11
|9
|31
|MC
|9
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|51
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|22
|MC
|16
|34
|65
|16
|Dylan Mostert
|Wd
|MC
|36
|43
|MC
|23
|MC
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|42
|70
|46
|24
|Wd
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|10
|MC
|20
|17
|48
|8
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|MC
|44
|24
|MC
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jack Davidson
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|59
|25
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolo Galletti
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|42
|10
|49
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|10
|MC
|57
|41
|63
|MC
|Sam Jones
|10
|MC
|MC
|7
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Jonas Blixt
|63
|MC
|65
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Rusch
|MC
|70
|34
|57
|MC
|9
|Frank Kennedy
|MC
|72
|13
|MC
|MC
|27
|49
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|75
|MC
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Kaymer
|42
|64
|9
|73
|19
|14
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|Thomas Bjorn
|Justin Harding
|33
|MC
|75
|Tiger Christensen
|46
|Andrew Johnston
|33
|MC
|MC
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|David Howell
|Bernhard Langer
|Alex Cejka
|Yannick-Vincent Malik
|Tom Power Horan
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Martin
|29
|51
|MC
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|16
|MC
|Gary Hurley
|MC
|MC
|45
|2
|66
|MC
|36
|Daniel Van Tonder
|4
|8
|MC
|14
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|12
|MC
|48
|42
|46
|Played
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`17
|`15
|`13
|`11
|`10
|`09
|Patrick Reed
|Ryan Fox
|3
|14
|26
|Keita Nakajima
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Ret
|36
|17
|Thriston Lawrence
|1
|36
|Rikuya Hoshino
|3
|Jordan Smith
|8
|3
|44
|Jesper Svensson
|Adrian Otaegui
|58
|29
|51
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|17
|Guido Migliozzi
|10
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|73
|53
|MC
|MC
|47
|10
|14
|61
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|36
|42
|MC
|67
|Nacho Elvira
|59
|61
|55
|8
|Matthias Schmid
|18
|MC
|14
|Calum Hill
|10
|17
|Romain Langasque
|38
|5
|MC
|31
|Pablo Larrazabal
|52
|5
|17
|67
|14
|1
|MC
|1
|3
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|32
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|2
|MC
|14
|61
|10
|3
|11
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|21
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|MC
|22
|14
|55
|Connor Syme
|14
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|42
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|3
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|17
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|59
|53
|Sam Bairstow
|Grant Forrest
|55
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|61
|5
|16
|20
|27
|4
|43
|51
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|MC
|55
|34
|44
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|14
|36
|29
|MC
|78
|Ugo Coussaud
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|10
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|5
|26
|51
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|12
|10
|68
|62
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|12
|4
|Paul Waring
|MC
|26
|10
|11
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|Gavin Green
|12
|MC
|37
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|3
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|Joe Dean
|Richie Ramsay
|13
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|Dq
|1
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|Marcel Schneider
|14
|15
|62
|60
|20
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|3
|26
|MC
|37
|MC*
|29
|35
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|37
|34
|JaydenTreySchaper
|31
|Danny Willett
|18
|24
|30
|9
|Hurly Long
|38
|36
|Manuel Elvira
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|73
|26
|18
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Ret
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Pieters
|2
|29
|Wd
|Louis De Jager
|53
|60
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|48
|17
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|32
|60
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|35
|David Micheluzzi
|Joel Girrbach
|53
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|36
|42
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|David Law
|62
|37
|Daan Huizing
|7
|36
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|62
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|47
|MC
|3
|26
|11
|26
|MC
|3
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|15
|MC
|MC
|31
|10
|Adrien Saddier
|31
|17
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|38
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|7
|Jason Scrivener
|26
|MC*
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|James Morrison
|MC
|66
|42
|MC
|34
|11
|35
|MC
|Marco Penge
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|Luke Donald
|47
|51
|Oliver Wilson
|38
|MC
|26
|MC
|66
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|48
|29
|Matthias Schwab
|29
|3
|Francesco Laporta
|36
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|18
|9
|2
|Jamie Donaldson
|26
|63
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|38
|MC
|MC
|68
|6
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Lukas Nemecz
|47
|13
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|44
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|1
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|Edoardo Molinari
|18
|21
|MC
|3
|73
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|31
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|48
|37
|MC
|27
|77
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|68
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|MC
|62
|Tom Lewis
|52
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|MC
|52
|26
|75
|11
|58
|18
|1
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|MC
|James Nicholas
|Jaco Prinsloo
|Will Enefer
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|67
|42
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|Wd
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|26
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|52
|MC
|76
|47
|68
|48
|21
|9
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|62
|MC
|26
|MC
|61
|Haydn Barron
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|5
|75
|MC
|26
|Dylan Mostert
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Gregorio De Leo
|Pedro Figueiredo
|26
|MC
|MC
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Jack Davidson
|Gu Xin Chen
|Nicolo Galletti
|Mikko Korhonen
|26
|MC
|75
|MC
|68
|39
|Lauri Ruuska
|Sam Jones
|Matthis Besard
|Jonas Blixt
|Benjamin Rusch
|Frank Kennedy
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|Martin Kaymer
|36
|2
|16
|MC
|MC
|4
|18
|21
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|Thomas Bjorn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|2
|MC
|Justin Harding
|5
|Tiger Christensen
|Andrew Johnston
|14
|34
|40
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|26
|39
|49
|4
|David Howell
|MC
|MC
|74
|44
|Ret
|9
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Bernhard Langer
|MC
|61
|9
|Alex Cejka
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|Yannick-Vincent Malik
|Tom Power Horan
|Andrew Martin
|Jens Fahrbring
|34
|Gary Hurley
|Daniel Van Tonder
|75
|36
|12
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
