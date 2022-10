Power's scrambling skills to be put to good use

Wind can be an issue at this coastal venue

McCarthy ready for PGA Tour breakthrough

Just four tournaments remain, before the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup calendar takes a seven-week break, until early in the New Year.

Next up is the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal, which made its Tour debut in 2019.

Opened in 1970, Port Royal is owned and run by the Bermuda Government and is one of the most picturesque locations in professional golf - with views overlooking the North Atlantic Ocean.

This highly-rated public coastal course can be stunning on a good day but windswept on a bad one.

It is not the longest of layouts on the PGA Tour calendar, and the fairways are reasonably generous.

Water is only an issue on four holes, although the undulating greens will certainly test this week's competitors.

And if the coastal winds are heavy, the players will need to sharpen their mid and short iron approach shots, and perhaps their scrambling skills too.

As for those teeing-up at Port Royal, a few will have travelled 940 miles from last week's tournament in rural South Carolina.

Since opening 52 years ago, Port Royal has undergone two renovations. The first was carried out by the original architect Robert Trent Jones in 1995, with Roger Rulewich leading the second facelift 13 years later.

The more recent upgrade came at a cost of $14.5m, as the course was given an extensive makeover ahead of staging the now-defunct 36-hole Grand Slam of Golf.

This particular tournament, which comprises of the season's four major championship winners, was held at Port Royal for six straight years, starting in 2009.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Port Royal (2019-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.42: Brian Gay (12)

68.33: Russell Knox (12)

68.50: David Hearn (12)

68.50: Kramer Hickok (12)

68.58: Denny McCarthy (12)

68.70: Hank Lebioda (10)

68.75: Peter Malnati (8)

69.08: Ryan Armour (12)

69.08: Seamus Power (12)

69.25: Michael Gligic (8)

69.25: Mark Hubbard (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Three To Watch

Russell Knox: With just one player from the world's top 50 teeing-up this week, punters are hardly 'spoilt for choice' when trying to decide who might perform well in Bermuda. Knox has posted top-20 finishes in all three visits which may give him an edge in this rather mediocre field.

Seamus Power: Has played in all three previous Bermuda events, finishing tied-12th last year, and was one of the PGA Tour's better scramblers during the 2021-22 season.

Denny McCarthy: Averages 68.58 for his 12 rounds at Port Royal and tied-fourth in Bermuda two years ago. Has posted four top-10s on the PGA Tour during 2022, as he seeks a maiden career title.

Aaron Rai: Has settled into life on the PGA Tour and is now into his second season. The busy Englishman is not the longest driver in pro golf but this shouldn't affect his chances here, where his accurate iron play will serve him well.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves