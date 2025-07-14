Barracuda Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Modified Stableford event at high altitude

Look out for Rico [30/1] on the mountain

Hubbard [35/1] ready to secure maiden PGA Tour win

Tournament Notes

Instead of competing over four rounds of strokeplay, the pros will be following specially devised Stableford rules.

This 'Modified Stableford' format is as follows: Double Eagle: 8 pts; Eagle: 5; Birdie: 2; Par: 0; Bogey: -1; Double Bogey or worse: -3.

With more points awarded for a birdie, than a bogey, it is a system devised to encourage attacking, risk-taking golf.

Course Notes

This is the second of two consecutive co-sanctioned tournaments on American soil, featuring players from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Those who failed to qualify for this week's Open Championship in Northern Ireland, are offered the opportunity to tee-up at the California ski resort of Tahoe Mountain Club which is situated around 40 miles from the state border with Nevada. This will be the sixth time that the club's Old Greenwood course has hosted a PGA Tour event.

Located almost 6,000 feet above sea level, Tahoe Mountain Club is a picturesque venue laid out within 600 acres of forest and meadowland. Opened in 2004, the Old Greenwood course is surrounded by the many peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Towering pine trees line most of the fairways, while water comes into play on six holes. Putting surfaces at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course are undulating and quick. Both greens and fairways are sown with Bentgrass, overseeded with Poa annua. And there are also a handful of tricky dog-legs to contend with on a well-bunkered course where accurate approach play is more important than normal.

Playing at high altitude significantly reduces the full length of the course, because the ball flies much further in rarefied air. Just three members of the world's top 75 are taking part this week.

Five To Watch

Ranked 125 in the world, Rico Hoey 30/131.00 has been battling hard to retain his Tour card for 2026 and as things stand right now, he still has work to do.

The 29-year-old from the Philippines is currently 102nd in the FedEx Cup standings, and needs to move up two further spots to secure his playing rights for 2026.

He's posted four top-12 finishes this year, including tied-11th two weeks' ago at the John Deere Classic.

He was eighth in this event last year and his stats for the season appear to be highly encouraging.

In Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, he's ranked sixth and in Strokes Gained: Off the tee, he's third. He also leads Greens in Regulation, so it seems his overall game is positive.

Among those with respectable course histories are Mark Hubbard 35/136.00 and Vince Whaley [22/1].

Both players have registered a brace of top-10s at Tahoe, with Whaley standing on the podium here last year.

Whaley tied-fourth at the ISCO Championship on Sunday, while Hubbard has had five top-12 finishes this season.

Another player to keep an eye on is 32-year-old Patrick Fishburn 35/136.00 who has finished 18-6 these past two weeks.

Ranked 119, Fishburn is yet to win on Tour but has twice stood on podiums, including this event last year.

Finally, Kevin Roy 33/134.00 has made giant strides during the past couple of years.

At No 74 in the FedEx Cup table, he seriously harbours ambitions of qualifying for next month's Play-Offs.

He's had three T10s this season, including a recent podium at TPC Deere Run.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves