Barracuda Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
For one week only, members of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour will be chasing points in California, rather than competing over 72 holes of strokeplay. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales
-
Modified Stableford event at high altitude
-
Look out for Rico [30/1] on the mountain
-
Hubbard [35/1] ready to secure maiden PGA Tour win
Tournament Notes
Instead of competing over four rounds of strokeplay, the pros will be following specially devised Stableford rules.
This 'Modified Stableford' format is as follows: Double Eagle: 8 pts; Eagle: 5; Birdie: 2; Par: 0; Bogey: -1; Double Bogey or worse: -3.
With more points awarded for a birdie, than a bogey, it is a system devised to encourage attacking, risk-taking golf.
Betfair Exchange market for the Barracuda Championship
Course Notes
This is the second of two consecutive co-sanctioned tournaments on American soil, featuring players from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
Those who failed to qualify for this week's Open Championship in Northern Ireland, are offered the opportunity to tee-up at the California ski resort of Tahoe Mountain Club which is situated around 40 miles from the state border with Nevada. This will be the sixth time that the club's Old Greenwood course has hosted a PGA Tour event.
Located almost 6,000 feet above sea level, Tahoe Mountain Club is a picturesque venue laid out within 600 acres of forest and meadowland. Opened in 2004, the Old Greenwood course is surrounded by the many peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Towering pine trees line most of the fairways, while water comes into play on six holes. Putting surfaces at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course are undulating and quick. Both greens and fairways are sown with Bentgrass, overseeded with Poa annua. And there are also a handful of tricky dog-legs to contend with on a well-bunkered course where accurate approach play is more important than normal.
Playing at high altitude significantly reduces the full length of the course, because the ball flies much further in rarefied air. Just three members of the world's top 75 are taking part this week.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Barracuda Championship
Five To Watch
Ranked 125 in the world, Rico Hoey 30/131.00 has been battling hard to retain his Tour card for 2026 and as things stand right now, he still has work to do.
The 29-year-old from the Philippines is currently 102nd in the FedEx Cup standings, and needs to move up two further spots to secure his playing rights for 2026.
He's posted four top-12 finishes this year, including tied-11th two weeks' ago at the John Deere Classic.
He was eighth in this event last year and his stats for the season appear to be highly encouraging.
In Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, he's ranked sixth and in Strokes Gained: Off the tee, he's third. He also leads Greens in Regulation, so it seems his overall game is positive.
Betfair latest for the 2025 Open Championship
Among those with respectable course histories are Mark Hubbard 35/136.00 and Vince Whaley [22/1].
Both players have registered a brace of top-10s at Tahoe, with Whaley standing on the podium here last year.
Whaley tied-fourth at the ISCO Championship on Sunday, while Hubbard has had five top-12 finishes this season.
Another player to keep an eye on is 32-year-old Patrick Fishburn 35/136.00 who has finished 18-6 these past two weeks.
Ranked 119, Fishburn is yet to win on Tour but has twice stood on podiums, including this event last year.
Finally, Kevin Roy 33/134.00 has made giant strides during the past couple of years.
At No 74 in the FedEx Cup table, he seriously harbours ambitions of qualifying for next month's Play-Offs.
He's had three T10s this season, including a recent podium at TPC Deere Run.
Now read The Punter's Open Preview
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Tahoe Mountain Club (2020-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|Davis Riley
|MC
|67
|57
|MC
|59
|MC
|2
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|MC
|34
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|66
|Ryan Gerard
|74
|MC
|41
|54
|50
|23
|73
|8
|42
|Austin Eckroat
|11
|60
|25
|57
|46
|67
|51
|Nick Dunlap
|11
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|69
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|57
|64
|MC
|MC
|19
|54
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|34
|Emiliano Grillo
|40
|2
|73
|19
|24
|16
|20
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|60
|60
|47
|6
|37
|37
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|66
|MC
|45
|Max Homa
|5
|MC
|54
|MC
|51
|60
|30
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|42
|Kurt Kitayama
|5
|51
|MC
|22
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|73
|19
|25
|Beau Hossler
|14
|11
|60
|52
|59
|19
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|21
|34
|9
|53
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|67
|33
|13
|MC
|47
|28
|7
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|3
|8
|18
|46
|54
|Rico Hoey
|34
|11
|MC
|36
|66
|MC
|7
|William Mouw
|1
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|27
|Vince Whaley
|4
|33
|32
|52
|11
|37
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|MC
|78
|57
|27
|51
|MC
|60
|Doug Ghim
|31
|19
|MC
|MC
|46
|52
|Patrick Fishburn
|6
|18
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|4
|MC
|7
|3
|2
|12
|16
|25
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|Wd
|8
|6
|44
|61
|Garrick Higgo
|27
|MC
|55
|68
|Seamus Power
|MC
|44
|MC
|Wd
|59
|MC
|34
|Carson Young
|MC
|5
|MC
|52
|53
|13
|Harry Higgs
|28
|MC
|24
|MC
|51
|59
|2
|David Lipsky
|28
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|Chan Kim
|14
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|MC
|13
|64
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|14
|44
|34
|59
|77
|65
|Calum Hill
|MC
|MC
|3
|71
|34
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|65
|MC
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|28
|MC
|MC
|43
|66
|13
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|2
|MC
|60
|52
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|MC
|5
|7
|1
|MC
|44
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|13
|Isaiah Salinda
|MC
|MC
|60
|Wd
|Wd
|Jackson Suber
|45
|MC
|6
|18
|53
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|65
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|65
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|16
|7
|Ben Kohles
|8
|44
|78
|MC
|MC
|37
|Kris Ventura
|45
|27
|34
|MC
|16
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|3
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Danny Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|46
|59
|Frankie Capan
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|40
|26
|57
|40
|13
|41
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|27
|MC
|47
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|14
|MC
|41
|59
|66
|MC
|David Skinns
|4
|MC
|67
|9
|MC
|Luke List
|8
|MC
|41
|MC
|36
|67
|Chad Ramey
|8
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|45
|Quade Cummins
|MC
|57
|78
|4
|MC
|36
|27
|Ricky Castillo
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|37
|Taylor Montgomery
|8
|31
|34
|36
|7
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|MC
|33
|MC
|18
|59
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|28
|MC
|67
|36
|70
|20
|Rafael Campos
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|45
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|Yannik Paul
|43
|66
|33
|MC
|MC
|37
|56
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|19
|26
|MC
|11
|17
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|63
|19
|16
|Wd
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|11
|MC
|46
|51
|61
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|3
|MC
|19
|7
|MC
|11
|52
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|MC
|63
|46
|51
|25
|John Pak
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|28
|MC
|Robin Williams
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|59
|7
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|14
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|14
|27
|19
|9
|MC
|52
|MC
|Will Gordon
|14
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tim Widing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|54
|59
|70
|45
|45
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|40
|17
|33
|26
|MC
|41
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|33
|73
|37
|MC
|12
|Will Chandler
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|76
|27
|Lanto Griffin
|61
|MC
|51
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|28
|33
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|58
|MC
|57
|26
|MC
|MC
|52
|Camilo Villegas
|33
|67
|Wd
|70
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|38
|41
|MC
|68
|MC
|31
|Cristobal Del Solar
|58
|54
|86
|36
|MC
|MC
|31
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|33
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|37
|Noah Goodwin
|50
|MC
|MC
|18
|21
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|24
|MC
|MC
|64
|43
|9
|MC
|Ben Martin
|34
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|19
|72
|MC
|37
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|8
|MC
|51
|MC
|11
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|9
|56
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|26
|28
|26
|MC
|MC
|65
|Todd Clements
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|61
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|68
|21
|13
|34
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|MC
|50
|60
|MC
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|MC
|82
|60
|MC
|49
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|5
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|14
|MC
|MC
|42
|52
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|16
|17
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|MC
|49
|66
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|MC
|85
|Wd
|MC
|37
|Max Kieffer
|54
|MC
|16
|49
|51
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|54
|54
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|Chez Reavie
|50
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|64
|41
|49
|Wd
|41
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|65
|64
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Newcomb
|9
|MC
|Wd
|41
|James Hahn
|49
|63
|MC
|MC
|Julien Brun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|41
|MC
|Ollie Osborne
|6
|14
|22
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|73
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|30
|69
|64
|Aaron Wise
|MC
|51
|MC
|58
|MC
|Ben Polland
|Cameron Sisk
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|20
|Scott Piercy
|14
|MC
|28
|13
|10
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|20
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|45
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|Michael La Sasso
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cole Rueck
|Joshua Kelley
|Player
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Davis Riley
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|5
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|1
|Cameron Davis
|6
|32
|Erik van Rooyen
|6
|1
|Emiliano Grillo
|27
|9
|Ryo Hisatsune
|10
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|Max Homa
|Patrick Rodgers
|5
|2
|13
|19
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|65
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|6
|MC
|21
|Lee Hodges
|11
|Mark Hubbard
|17
|10
|4
|43
|Kevin Roy
|20
|Rico Hoey
|8
|20
|William Mouw
|Vince Whaley
|2
|31
|9
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|48
|Patrick Fishburn
|3
|Pierceson Coody
|Andrew Putnam
|21
|MC
|2
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|Seamus Power
|9
|Carson Young
|MC
|43
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|11
|David Lipsky
|MC
|34
|Alejandro Tosti
|53
|Chan Kim
|29
|Chandler Phillips
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|Calum Hill
|Adam Schenk
|4
|12
|Steven Fisk
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|10
|7
|Paul Peterson
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|4
|Sam Ryder
|38
|34
|21
|Isaiah Salinda
|Jackson Suber
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Sam Bairstow
|57
|Ben Kohles
|50
|Kris Ventura
|51
|19
|Dan Bradbury
|Danny Walker
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|Marcus Armitage
|24
|17
|Nate Lashley
|38
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|65
|MC
|41
|David Skinns
|Luke List
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|13
|17
|60
|Quade Cummins
|Ricky Castillo
|Taylor Montgomery
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|26
|15
|Jeremy Paul
|Ben Silverman
|40
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|44
|39
|20
|12
|Yannik Paul
|20
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|Sean Crocker
|10
|13
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|John Pak
|39
|Robin Williams
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Cameron Champ
|50
|17
|Will Gordon
|49
|MC
|41
|Tim Widing
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|20
|Will Chandler
|Lanto Griffin
|40
|58
|Zac Blair
|MC
|35
|Hamish Brown
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|70
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|28
|Noah Goodwin
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|28
|57
|Ben Martin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|22
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|63
|13
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|3
|Todd Clements
|33
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|Casey Jarvis
|33
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Hayden Buckley
|7
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|66
|Andrew Wilson
|Matthew Riedel
|Kevin Velo
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|Max Kieffer
|44
|60
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|Thomas Aiken
|Chez Reavie
|44
|55
|1
|43
|Callum Shinkwin
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|60
|60
|15
|53
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Patrick Newcomb
|MC
|James Hahn
|6
|26
|Julien Brun
|MC
|Ollie Osborne
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|Aaron Wise
|MC
|8
|Ben Polland
|Cameron Sisk
|Chesson Hadley
|24
|6
|31
|54
|17
|Scott Piercy
|61
|MC
|65
|3
|Robby Shelton
|52
|23
|59
|Nick Watney
|63
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|43
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|MC
|22
|30
|35
|Michael La Sasso
|Cole Rueck
|Joshua Kelley
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
