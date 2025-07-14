Golf Form Guide

Barracuda Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Barracuda Championship: Where a Birdie is worth 2 points and a Bogey -1
Tahoe Mountain Club: One of the most picturesque locations in professional golf

For one week only, members of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour will be chasing points in California, rather than competing over 72 holes of strokeplay. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales

  • Modified Stableford event at high altitude

  • Look out for Rico [30/1] on the mountain

  • Hubbard [35/1] ready to secure maiden PGA Tour win

Tournament Notes

Instead of competing over four rounds of strokeplay, the pros will be following specially devised Stableford rules.

This 'Modified Stableford' format is as follows: Double Eagle: 8 pts; Eagle: 5; Birdie: 2; Par: 0; Bogey: -1; Double Bogey or worse: -3.

With more points awarded for a birdie, than a bogey, it is a system devised to encourage attacking, risk-taking golf.

Course Notes

This is the second of two consecutive co-sanctioned tournaments on American soil, featuring players from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Those who failed to qualify for this week's Open Championship in Northern Ireland, are offered the opportunity to tee-up at the California ski resort of Tahoe Mountain Club which is situated around 40 miles from the state border with Nevada. This will be the sixth time that the club's Old Greenwood course has hosted a PGA Tour event.

Located almost 6,000 feet above sea level, Tahoe Mountain Club is a picturesque venue laid out within 600 acres of forest and meadowland. Opened in 2004, the Old Greenwood course is surrounded by the many peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Towering pine trees line most of the fairways, while water comes into play on six holes. Putting surfaces at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course are undulating and quick. Both greens and fairways are sown with Bentgrass, overseeded with Poa annua. And there are also a handful of tricky dog-legs to contend with on a well-bunkered course where accurate approach play is more important than normal.

Playing at high altitude significantly reduces the full length of the course, because the ball flies much further in rarefied air. Just three members of the world's top 75 are taking part this week.

Five To Watch

Ranked 125 in the world, Rico Hoey 30/131.00 has been battling hard to retain his Tour card for 2026 and as things stand right now, he still has work to do.

The 29-year-old from the Philippines is currently 102nd in the FedEx Cup standings, and needs to move up two further spots to secure his playing rights for 2026.

He's posted four top-12 finishes this year, including tied-11th two weeks' ago at the John Deere Classic.

He was eighth in this event last year and his stats for the season appear to be highly encouraging.

In Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, he's ranked sixth and in Strokes Gained: Off the tee, he's third. He also leads Greens in Regulation, so it seems his overall game is positive.

Among those with respectable course histories are Mark Hubbard 35/136.00 and Vince Whaley [22/1].

Both players have registered a brace of top-10s at Tahoe, with Whaley standing on the podium here last year.

Whaley tied-fourth at the ISCO Championship on Sunday, while Hubbard has had five top-12 finishes this season.

Another player to keep an eye on is 32-year-old Patrick Fishburn 35/136.00 who has finished 18-6 these past two weeks.

Ranked 119, Fishburn is yet to win on Tour but has twice stood on podiums, including this event last year.

Finally, Kevin Roy 33/134.00 has made giant strides during the past couple of years.

At No 74 in the FedEx Cup table, he seriously harbours ambitions of qualifying for next month's Play-Offs.

He's had three T10s this season, including a recent podium at TPC Deere Run.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Tahoe Mountain Club (2020-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19
Davis Riley MC 67 57 MC 59 MC 2 MC
Joe Highsmith MC MC 34 36 MC MC MC 8 66
Ryan Gerard 74 MC 41 54 50 23 73 8 42
Austin Eckroat 11 60 25 57 46 67 51
Nick Dunlap 11 MC 66 MC MC 44 MC 69
Cameron Davis MC 57 64 MC MC 19 54
Erik van Rooyen MC 78 MC MC 36 MC 34
Emiliano Grillo 40 2 73 19 24 16 20
Ryo Hisatsune MC 60 60 47 6 37 37
Max McGreevy MC MC MC 27 66 MC 45
Max Homa 5 MC 54 MC 51 60 30
Patrick Rodgers MC MC MC MC 28 MC 42
Kurt Kitayama 5 51 MC 22 MC
Taylor Moore MC 33 MC MC 73 19 25
Beau Hossler 14 11 60 52 59 19 MC
Lee Hodges MC 21 34 9 53 MC MC
Mark Hubbard 67 33 13 MC 47 28 7
Kevin Roy MC 3 8 18 46 54
Rico Hoey 34 11 MC 36 66 MC 7
William Mouw 1 MC 34 MC MC 27
Vince Whaley 4 33 32 52 11 37
Adam Hadwin MC MC 78 57 27 51 MC 60
Doug Ghim 31 19 MC MC 46 52
Patrick Fishburn 6 18 MC 43 MC MC MC
Pierceson Coody 4 MC 7 3 2 12 16 25
Andrew Putnam MC Wd 8 6 44 61
Garrick Higgo 27 MC 55 68
Seamus Power MC 44 MC Wd 59 MC 34
Carson Young MC 5 MC 52 53 13
Harry Higgs 28 MC 24 MC 51 59 2
David Lipsky 28 3 MC MC MC MC
Alejandro Tosti MC MC MC MC MC 54
Chan Kim 14 MC 19 MC MC MC
Chandler Phillips MC MC 13 64 MC MC
Hayden Springer 14 44 34 59 77 65
Calum Hill MC MC 3 71 34 MC MC
Adam Schenk MC MC MC 50 65 MC MC
Steven Fisk 28 MC MC 43 66 13
Joel Dahmen MC 57 MC MC MC MC
Paul Peterson 2 MC 60 52 MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC 5 7 1 MC 44
McClure Meissner MC MC MC MC 28 MC
Sam Ryder MC MC MC MC 53 13
Isaiah Salinda MC MC 60 Wd Wd
Jackson Suber 45 MC 6 18 53 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 65 19 MC MC MC MC
Sam Bairstow 65 MC MC Wd 16 7
Ben Kohles 8 44 78 MC MC 37
Kris Ventura 45 27 34 MC 16 MC
Dan Bradbury MC MC 3 7 MC MC MC
Danny Walker MC MC MC MC 34
Adam Svensson MC 44 MC MC 46 59
Frankie Capan 45 MC MC MC 77 MC
Marcus Armitage 40 26 57 40 13 41 MC
Nate Lashley 27 MC 47 MC
Peter Malnati 14 MC 41 59 66 MC
David Skinns 4 MC 67 9 MC
Luke List 8 MC 41 MC 36 67
Chad Ramey 8 MC 26 MC MC 45
Quade Cummins MC 57 78 4 MC 36 27
Ricky Castillo 34 MC MC MC 59 37
Taylor Montgomery 8 31 34 36 7 MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC MC
Jeremy Paul MC 33 MC 18 59 MC
Ben Silverman 28 MC 67 36 70 20
Rafael Campos 50 MC MC MC MC 55 45
Joseph Bramlett MC MC MC MC MC 13
Yannik Paul 43 66 33 MC MC 37 56
Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC 19 26 MC 11 17
Taylor Dickson MC MC MC MC 37
Sean Crocker MC MC 63 19 16 Wd
Yuto Katsuragawa MC 11 MC 46 51 61 MC
Manuel Elvira 3 MC 19 7 MC 11 52
Bernd Wiesberger MC MC 63 46 51 25
John Pak MC MC MC 27 28 MC
Robin Williams MC MC MC MC 56 59 7
Thomas Rosenmueller 14 MC 51 MC MC MC
Cameron Champ 14 27 19 9 MC 52 MC
Will Gordon 14 MC 51 MC MC MC
Tim Widing MC MC MC 52
Dylan Wu MC 54 59 70 45 45
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 40 17 33 26 MC 41 MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 33 MC MC 7 MC MC
Marcus Kinhult MC 33 73 37 MC 12
Will Chandler 24 MC MC MC MC 76 27
Lanto Griffin 61 MC 51 MC 27 MC MC
Zac Blair 28 33 MC MC 52 MC MC
Hamish Brown 58 MC 57 26 MC MC 52
Camilo Villegas 33 67 Wd 70 MC
Andrea Pavan MC 38 41 MC 68 MC 31
Cristobal Del Solar 58 54 86 36 MC MC 31
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 33
Jason Scrivener MC MC MC 26 MC 37
Noah Goodwin 50 MC MC 18 21 MC
Matthew NeSmith 24 MC MC 64 43 9 MC
Ben Martin 34 MC MC 48 MC
Scott Jamieson MC 19 72 MC 37 MC
Nick Hardy 8 MC 51 MC 11 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 68 MC MC 9 56
Jens Dantorp MC 26 28 26 MC MC 65
Todd Clements MC MC 21 MC MC MC 24
Ricardo Gouveia MC 61 MC 19 MC MC MC
Gavin Green MC 68 21 13 34 MC
Braden Thornberry 64 MC MC MC MC MC
Casey Jarvis MC MC MC MC 37 MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC MC
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC MC MC 7
Tom Vaillant MC MC 50 60 MC MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC 82 60 MC 49 MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC 73 MC 5 MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC 49 MC MC MC MC MC
Trevor Cone 14 MC MC 42 52 MC
Andrew Wilson MC MC MC 26 MC 16 17
Matthew Riedel MC MC 26 MC MC
Kevin Velo MC MC 73 MC MC Wd MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC 77 MC MC 49 66
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC MC 27 MC MC
Mason Andersen MC MC 85 Wd MC 37
Max Kieffer 54 MC 16 49 51 MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach 54 54 57 MC MC MC 33
Thomas Aiken MC MC MC MC MC 49
Chez Reavie 50 MC
Callum Shinkwin 64 41 49 Wd 41 MC
Dale Whitnell 65 64 63 MC MC MC MC
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC 61 MC MC 64 MC MC
Patrick Newcomb 9 MC Wd 41
James Hahn 49 63 MC MC
Julien Brun MC MC MC 42 41 MC
Ollie Osborne 6 14 22
Alexander Knappe MC 73 MC Wd MC
Anders Albertson MC MC MC 34 30 69 64
Aaron Wise MC 51 MC 58 MC
Ben Polland
Cameron Sisk MC
Chesson Hadley MC 11 MC MC 20
Scott Piercy 14 MC 28 13 10 MC MC 25 MC
Robby Shelton MC 20 38 MC MC MC
Nick Watney MC MC MC MC 64 45
Tyler Duncan MC MC 20 MC 48 MC MC
Kevin Tway MC MC 10 MC
Michael La Sasso MC MC MC
Cole Rueck
Joshua Kelley
Player 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020
Davis Riley MC
Joe Highsmith MC MC
Ryan Gerard 5
Austin Eckroat MC
Nick Dunlap 1
Cameron Davis 6 32
Erik van Rooyen 6 1
Emiliano Grillo 27 9
Ryo Hisatsune 10
Max McGreevy MC MC
Max Homa
Patrick Rodgers 5 2 13 19
Kurt Kitayama MC
Taylor Moore 65
Beau Hossler MC 6 MC 21
Lee Hodges 11
Mark Hubbard 17 10 4 43
Kevin Roy 20
Rico Hoey 8 20
William Mouw
Vince Whaley 2 31 9 MC
Adam Hadwin MC
Doug Ghim MC 48
Patrick Fishburn 3
Pierceson Coody
Andrew Putnam 21 MC 2
Garrick Higgo MC
Seamus Power 9
Carson Young MC 43
Harry Higgs MC 11
David Lipsky MC 34
Alejandro Tosti 53
Chan Kim 29
Chandler Phillips
Hayden Springer MC
Calum Hill
Adam Schenk 4 12
Steven Fisk
Joel Dahmen MC 10 7
Paul Peterson
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC
McClure Meissner 4
Sam Ryder 38 34 21
Isaiah Salinda
Jackson Suber
Jacques Kruyswijk
Sam Bairstow 57
Ben Kohles 50
Kris Ventura 51 19
Dan Bradbury
Danny Walker
Adam Svensson MC
Frankie Capan
Marcus Armitage 24 17
Nate Lashley 38 MC
Peter Malnati 65 MC 41
David Skinns
Luke List MC
Chad Ramey 13 17 60
Quade Cummins
Ricky Castillo
Taylor Montgomery
Greyson Sigg MC MC 26 15
Jeremy Paul
Ben Silverman 40
Rafael Campos MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 44 39 20 12
Yannik Paul 20
Alex Fitzpatrick MC
Taylor Dickson
Sean Crocker 10 13
Yuto Katsuragawa
Manuel Elvira MC
Bernd Wiesberger
John Pak 39
Robin Williams
Thomas Rosenmueller
Cameron Champ 50 17
Will Gordon 49 MC 41
Tim Widing
Dylan Wu MC MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC
Marcus Kinhult MC 20
Will Chandler
Lanto Griffin 40 58
Zac Blair MC 35
Hamish Brown
Camilo Villegas MC MC 70
Andrea Pavan MC MC
Cristobal Del Solar
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC
Jason Scrivener MC 28
Noah Goodwin
Matthew NeSmith MC 28 57
Ben Martin MC MC MC
Scott Jamieson MC MC 22
Nick Hardy MC 63 13
Dylan Frittelli MC MC
Jens Dantorp 3
Todd Clements 33
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC
Gavin Green MC
Braden Thornberry
Casey Jarvis 33
Shubhankar Sharma
Hayden Buckley 7
Tom Vaillant MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC
Kaito Onishi
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC
Trevor Cone 66
Andrew Wilson
Matthew Riedel
Kevin Velo
Jordan Gumberg MC
Matthew Baldwin MC
Mason Andersen
Max Kieffer 44 60
Aaron Baddeley MC MC MC 23 MC
Joel Girrbach
Thomas Aiken
Chez Reavie 44 55 1 43
Callum Shinkwin
Dale Whitnell MC MC
Austin Cook MC 60 60 15 53
Ryan Palmer MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC 3
Patrick Newcomb MC
James Hahn 6 26
Julien Brun MC
Ollie Osborne MC
Alexander Knappe MC MC
Anders Albertson
Aaron Wise MC 8
Ben Polland
Cameron Sisk
Chesson Hadley 24 6 31 54 17
Scott Piercy 61 MC 65 3
Robby Shelton 52 23 59
Nick Watney 63 MC MC 43 MC
Tyler Duncan MC 43
Kevin Tway MC MC 22 30 35
Michael La Sasso
Cole Rueck
Joshua Kelley

