For a second straight week, players from both the PGA and DP World tours battle it out on American soil.

Many of those who narrowly failed to qualify for The Open Championship in Scotland will be turning their attention to this unique event at the California ski resort of Tahoe Mountain Club.

Located almost 6,000 feet above sea level, Tahoe Mountain Club is a picturesque venue laid out within 600 acres of forest and meadowland.

Opened in 2004, the club's Old Greenwood course is surrounded by the many peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Towering pine trees line most of the fairways, while water comes into play on six holes.

The putting surfaces at this Jack Nicklaus-designed course are extremely undulating and quick, which puts a premium on accurate approach shots.

The club is situated around 40 miles from California's state border with Nevada. Because of its height above sea level early-morning frosts are not uncommon, even during the summer months, when some days experience temperature swings of around 50℉ degrees.

Modified Stableford format

The points' format for this week's 72-hole tournament remains as follows: Double Eagle: 8 pts; Eagle: 5; Birdie: 2; Par: 0; Bogey: -1; Double Bogey or worse: -3.

With more points awarded for a birdie, than a bogey, it is a system devised to encourage attacking golf.

Latest betting for this week's Barracuda Championship

Five To Watch

Austin Cook: Currently ranked 444, the 31-year-old from Little Rock in Arkansas is a former world No 96, and winner of one title on the PGA Tour. Has posted two top-20 finishes during the past five weeks at the Canadian Open and John Deere Classic. He tied-15th in the Barracuda Championship last year.

Brandon Hagy: The only golfer in the field to have finished inside the top-12 at both previous tournaments staged at Old Greenwood.

Nick Hardy: This PGA Tour rookie is starting to feel comfortable at this level, having played solidly in recent weeks. Tied-eighth at TPC River Highlands.

Maverick McNealy: In terms of current form and course history, the 26-year-old from California is the standout competitor this coming week. He is a former world amateur No 1 and a two-time runner-up on the PGA Tour.

Matthias Schwab: The Austrian, who has spent most of 2022 on the PGA Tour, will have fond memories of Old Greenwood where he stood on the podium two years ago.

Latest betting for this week's Open Championship

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves