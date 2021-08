Barracuda Championship 2021: Form guide for this week's Stableford event in California

It's that time of year again when the PGA Tour changes format from strokeplay to Stableford - but for one tournament only.

This week's Barracuda Championship will once again be played at the California ski resort of Tahoe Mountain Club, which made its Tour debut 12 months ago.

Located almost 6,000 feet above sea level, Tahoe Mountain Club replaced Montreux which had been the tournament host for the previous 21 instalments.

According to the tournament fact sheet, and because of its height above sea level, "it is not uncommon to have frost on the golf course every month during summer."

Tahoe Mountain Club is barely 30 miles from Montreux, and is laid out within 600 acres of picturesque forest and meadowland.

Opened in 2004, the club's Old Greenwood course is surrounded by the many peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Towering pine trees line most of the fairways, while water comes into play on six holes.

The putting surfaces at this Jack Nicklaus-designed course are extremely undulating, which puts a premium on approach shots.

On the tee

Because the tournament is being played during the same week as the prestigious WGC St Jude Invitational, the strength of its field is well below average for a typical PGA Tour event.

None of the world's top-60 ranked golfers are competing here this week, although there are some familiar faces teeing-up - namely former US Open champ Gary Woodland and ex-No 4 Matt Kuchar.

Woodland was tied-11th on his most recent outing, although Kuchar has struggled for the past 16 months.

The latter has failed to post a single strokeplay top-10 this season, although he did reach the semi-finals of the WGC Match Play event in March.

Last year's runner-up Troy Merritt might fancy his chances this week, with the world No 89 chasing a third victory on the PGA Tour.

He came close in Detroit last month when losing a play-off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Latest odds for the Barracuda Championship

This would be the perfect event for 25-year-old Aaron Wise to re-discover his confidence.

The South African-born American has had a couple of T10s since early May and was eighth at Tahoe Mountain Club last August.

Finally, the excellent progress being made by Guillermo 'Mito' Pereira continues.

At the end of April this year, the 26-year-old Chilean was world No 395.

Since then there have been two victories and one second-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour, as well as consecutive top-10s on the PGA Tour.

On Sunday he was one of seven players involved in a play-off for the Olympic bronze medal (claimed by CT Pan), a result which moved him to No 103 in the World Ranking.

Stableford

The points' format for this week's 72-hole tournament remains as follows: Double Eagle: 8 pts; Eagle: 5; Birdie: 2; Par: 0; Bogey: -1; Double Bogey or worse: -3.

With more points awarded for a birdie, than a bogey, it is a system devised to encourage attacking golf.

The eight Stableford events at Montreux yielded winning totals that ranged between 43 and 49 points, while Richy Werenski posted 39 when he became Old Greenwood's maiden champion in 2020.

However, this lower figure may simply be a reflection on players getting to know a new venue for the first time.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves