Four Keene Trace winners averaged 23.75 under par

Ex-major champ Lucas (22/1) in good shape

Upwardly-mobile Grayson (33/1) can contend

Tournament Notes

• For the next couple of weeks, the lower-ranked members of the DP World Tour will get a chance to tee-up on American soil;

• Both the Barbasol and Barracuda-sponsored events on the PGA Tour are now co-sanctioned with their European-based counterpart;

• And while the world's golfing elite will spend the next two weeks in Great Britain, the best of the rest will have an opportunity to chase dollars and ranking points in the US;

• First up is the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, with the tournament taking place at Keene Trace Golf Club for the fifth time;

• The total purse for each of these back-to-back events is $3.8m. This makes them two of the smallest four prize money tournaments on the PGA Tour this season;

• Just two of the world's top 120-ranked golfers are teeing-up.

Course Notes

• The Champion Course at Keene Trace is approximately six miles south-west of Lexington city centre, Nicholasville;

• It is a rolling parkland layout designed by Arthur Hills and opened 36 years ago;

• There are large Bentgrass greens, wide tree-lined fairways, while water comes into play on six holes;

• However, it is one of the easier venues the golfers will contest on the PGA Tour, with the four previous winners here averaging 23.75 under par for 72 holes.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Keene Trace (2018-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.75: Taylor Pendrith (8)

67.75: Vince Whaley (8)

68.13: Kramer Hickok (8)

68.25: Michael Gligic (8)

68.33: Austin Cook (12)

68.33: Jason Dufner (12)

68.33: Jim Herman (12)

68.38: Ryan Armour (8)

68.44: Josh Teater (16)

68.50: James Hahn (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Barbasol Championship Best Bets

Lucas Glover 22/1: The 2009 US Open champion is in good current form having posted top-six finishes in each of his last two starts.

Troy Merritt 28/1: Winner here five years ago, the 37-year-old from Iowa tied-17th at TPC Deere Run on Sunday.

Grayson Murray 33/1: The 29-year-old is moving up the World Ranking having contested events on both the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours this year. Winner on the KFT in May, he tied-sixth over the weekend at the John Deere Classic. Outside the top 600 at the start of 2023, he is now ranked 174 - having once reached as high as 85.

Taylor Pendrith 18/1: Averages 67.75 for his eight previous rounds at Keene Trace. The Canadian tied-14th last time out in Detroit.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves