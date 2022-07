It's another landmark occasion, with this week's tournament in Kentucky enjoying co-sanctioned status for the first time.

While the world's elite have headed to Scotland to prepare for next week's Open Championship at St Andrews, the rank and file members of the PGA Tour will get the opportunity to earn dollars in rural America.

However, the big difference this year is that they'll be joined by their counterparts from the European-based DP World Tour.

More than 40 DP World Tour pros have travelled across the Atlantic to tee-up in the Barbasol Championship.

As part of a 'pact', which was agreed in the autumn of 2021, the next two events in Kentucky and California will appear on the schedules of both Tours.

Course Characteristics

And for the fourth time the Barbasol Championship will take place at Keene Trace Golf Club, which is situated around six miles south-west of Lexington city centre.

The Champions' layout at Keene Trace is a rolling parkland course designed by Arthur Hills and opened 35 years ago.

It has large Bentgrass greens and wide tree-lined fairways, while water comes into play on six holes.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Keene Trace (2018-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.88: Jim Herman (8)

67.13: Sam Ryder (8)

67.83: Josh Teater (12)

68.00: Richy Werenski (10)

68.13: Austin Cook (8)

68.13: Jason Dufner (8)

68.33: James Hahn (6)

68.38: Ryan Armour (8)

68.38: Cameron Percy (8)

68.40: David Lingmerth (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

World Ranking Points

Biggest Eight Points' Scorers (Since March 1st, 2022)

25.44: Chase Hanna

24.00: Ryan Brehm

21.80: Marcel Schneider

21.24: Doug Ghim

20.39: Kevin Streelman

19.47: Emiliano Grillo

19.17: Hurly Long

18.91: Chez Reavie

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Emiliano Grillo: Joint-runner-up at TPC Deere Run on Sunday for the former world No 23. Is making his Keene Trace debut.

Sam Ryder: A podium finisher last year, the 32-year-old from Florida has posted five top-three finishes during his PGA Tour career but is still awaiting his maiden title. His eight rounds here average 67.13.

Marcel Schneider: It's difficult to predict how these run-of-the-mill Europeans will perform in this traditional PGA Tour event, but at least the 32-year-old German has been enjoying a solid season on the other side of the Atlantic. There have been six T20s, including twice inside the top-six.

Adam Svensson: The consistent Canadian has posted three successive top-25 finishes on the PGA Tour since the start of June.

