Tournament and Course Notes

• This week's Pro-Am is one of just eight tournaments to be designated as a Signature Event on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar. The first was The Sentry in Hawaii, and this is the second;

• The tournament offers a total prize fund of $20m, of which $4m goes to the winner. In 2024, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will see a sizeable reduction in field size, from 156 to 80;

• Because of this huge change regarding competitor numbers, they have also reduced the number of courses from three to two. Monterey Peninsula Country Club has been dropped from the rota, leaving Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill as this year's venues;

• On days one and two, the pros and their amateur partners will play one round at each course, before Pebble Beach hosts the concluding 36 holes. The Pro-Am segment will end on Friday, with only the professionals competing at the weekend;

• As for the two venues: Pebble has been an ever-present part of this tournament since 1947, while Spyglass has missed just one instalment during the past 57 years. Pebble Beach, which opened in 1919, has the smallest greens on the PGA Tour;

• Nearby Spyglass Hill has earned a reputation for being one of the toughest layouts on the schedule. Spyglass, which is generally an inland layout, does not meander too close to the Pacific coast, unlike Pebble Beach. Both venues are public courses and have Poa Annua greens.

Good Current Form

Although the new golfing year is just one month old, a number of pros have certainly hit the ground running in 2024.

Among the world's top six, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are certainly in the groove.

McIlroy has already won on the DP World Tour, while Schauffele has posted a trio of T10s.

Nicolai Hojgaard and JT Poston are also looking sharp.

Hojgaard has moved seamlessly from the DP World Tour to the United States, while Poston remains on a roll which started last July.

Poston's last 12 starts have yielded eight top-12 finishes.

A little further down the list is Taiwan's Kevin Yu who is a career high No 114 in the world.

These last two weeks he's gone 6th-3rd and, on his maiden trip to the Pro-Am 12 months ago, finished tied-7th.

Good Course Form





Among golf's elite pros, three players with strong Pebble Beach histories are Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa.

At various moments in his career, Spieth has occupied all three podium positions at Pebble and, in his only start of 2024, finished third at Kapalua.

Cantlay, who has made a slow start to the season, can take some heart from his most recent two visits to Pebble which have both yielded top-four finishes.

Homa, meanwhile, has finished 7-14-10 in his last three trips to the Pro-Am and remains one of the most consistent golfers of the last six months.

Further down the food chain are Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler whose last two starts in this event have witnessed top-12 finishes (Mitchell: 4-12; Hossler: 11-3).

They have each enjoyed one T10 already this year, with Hossler finishing tied-sixth at Torrey Pines over the weekend.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight in AT&T Pro-Am (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.80: Jason Day (20)

69.13: Patrick Cantlay (16)

69.42: Max Homa (12)

69.55: Brendon Todd (11)

69.63: Jordan Spieth (24)

69.74: Nick Taylor (23)

69.76: Maverick McNealy (17)

69.86: Denny McCarthy (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves