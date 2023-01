Americans have dominated at Pebble

The PGA Tour swaps one rugged California coastline for another, as it travels 450 miles north to set up camp on the Monterey Peninsula.

Last week it was San Diego, this time it's the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links, home of the AT&T-sponsored pro-am for more than seven decades.

As ever, the event is staged over three courses - the other two are Spyglass Hill and Monterey's Shore Course.

Host course Pebble has been ever-present since 1947, while Spyglass has missed just one instalment during the past 56 years.

Monterey, meanwhile, is a more recent addition to the Pro-Am itinerary. After three early invitations during the 1960s and 1970s, the course became a permanent member of the trio in 2010, although it wasn't used two years ago when the pro-am section of the tournament was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

In 2021, just two courses were needed to cater for a professionals-only field.

Americans have tended to dominate this event. The last 57 editions have produced just three non-US winners, and one of these was a Canadian.

Host course Pebble Beach has also staged seven major championships, and six of these were won by American golfers too.

With a field of 156 professionals, and the same number of amateurs, every two-player pro-am team will complete one round at each course between Thursday and Saturday.

The leading 60 professionals, and top 25 pro-am teams, will return to Pebble Beach on Sunday for the grand finale.

Course Characteristics

Pebble Beach, which opened in 1919, has some of the smallest greens in professional golf.

Nearby Spyglass Hill, another public course, has earned a reputation for being one of the toughest layouts on the PGA Tour schedule.

Spyglass, which is generally an inland layout, does not meander too close to the Pacific coast, unlike Pebble Beach.

Meanwhile, the Shore Course at Monterey, underwent major reconstruction in 2003 and 2004 when architect Mike Strantz designed 12 new holes and remodelled the other six.

Its putting surfaces are slightly larger than the average-sized greens used on the PGA Tour and therefore much bigger than those at Pebble. All three venues have Poa Annua greens.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 15 in AT&T Pro-Am (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.83: Jordan Spieth (24)

69.35: Kevin Streelman (23)

69.60: Maverick McNealy (15)

69.74: Nick Taylor (23)

69.77: Scott Stallings (22)

69.79: Russell Knox (19)

69.89: Troy Merritt (19)

70.00: Matthew NeSmith (11)

70.13: Trey Mullinax (16)

70.18: Lanto Griffin (11)

70.27: Tom Hoge (22)

70.29: Nate Lashley (17)

70.50: Denny McCarthy (10)

70.53: Andrew Putnam (15)

70.55: Joel Dahmen (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Joel Dahmen: The 35-year-old opens his 2023 account at Pebble where he tied-sixth 12 months ago. Recently became a first-time father, and ended last year with three straight top-10 finishes.

Maverick McNealy: Still chasing a maiden PGA Tour title, following a brace of runner-up finishes in California - one of these at Pebble Beach two years ago. Has started 2023 solidly by posting a tie-for seventh at Waialae.

Seamus Power: One of the most improved golfers of the past two years. The Irishman began 2021 outside the world's top 400 and is now ranked in the top 30. Has won twice on the PGA Tour during the past 19 months. This includes a victory last October at Port Royal, the coastal venue which stages the Bermuda Championship.

Jordan Spieth: The former champion at Pebble Beach has also finished second, third and fourth in this event. However, the three-time major winner may still be smarting from his demise at the Hawaiian Open when he shared the lead after the first round, only to miss the 36-hole cut.

