AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022: Course and current form stats

The PGA Tour remains on the California coast, travelling 440 miles north from San Diego to the Monterey Peninsula, for this week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This week's gathering will witness the return of the pro-am segment of the tournament which was scrapped 12 months ago because of the Covid pandemic.

The 2021 edition was also limited to just two courses, rather than the usual three.

However, that's changed too, with Monterey Peninsula Country Club back on the menu, to join host course Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.

With a field of 156 professionals, and the same number of amateurs, every pro-am team will play one round at each course between Thursday and Saturday.

The leading 60 professionals, and top 25 pro-am teams, will return to Pebble Beach on Sunday for the grand finale.

This event rarely produces a champion from outside of the United States. Since 1966, only three non-US golfers have triumphed in the AT&T Pro-Am.

Course Characteristics

The tournament has been in existence since 1937, with Pebble Beach first becoming involved 10 years later.

Pebble has hosted this event 74 times, with Spyglass Hill the second most used venue in the history of this popular competition.

Spyglass will be making its 54th appearance this week, having made its debut in 1967.

The Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula will be appearing for the 14th time, having not been used between 1977 and 2010.

Host course Pebble Beach has some of the smallest greens in professional golf.

This photogenic public links, which opened for business in 1919, hugs the Pacific coastline, and is approximately 125 miles south of San Francisco.

Nearby Spyglass Hill, whose own history as a public course began in March 1966, has earned a reputation for being one of the toughest layouts on the PGA Tour schedule.

Although water only comes into play on three holes, there are plenty of tricky doglegs and tree-lined fairways to contend with.

Spyglass, which is generally an inland layout, does not meander too close to the Pacific coast, unlike Pebble Beach.

The Shore Course was opened just over 60 years ago, and underwent major reconstruction in 2003 and 2004, when Mike Strantz designed 12 new holes and remodelled the other six.

Its putting surfaces are slightly larger than the average-sized greens used on Tour and therefore much bigger than those at Pebble. All three venues have Poa Annua greens.

The scoring average at Spyglass is usually higher than at the other two venues, while the Pacific comes into play on both Pebble Beach and Monterey's Shore Course.

At Pebble, the ocean is a threat on nine holes, with the degree of difficulty dependent on weather conditions and wind direction, which can change dramatically at any time.

On the Shore Course, the coastline only threatens on a handful of holes. However, there are a number of testing dog-legs to overcome.

Latest betting for this week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 at AT&T Pro-Am (2016-21)

Average....(Rounds)

68.79: Jason Day (24)

69.08: Kevin Streelman (24)

69.25: Jordan Spieth (24)

69.45: Maverick McNealy (11)

69.63: Scott Stallings (19)

69.88: Patrick Cantlay (16)

70.00: Lucas Glover (12)

70.00: Nick Taylor (23)

70.17: Chez Reavie (23)

70.20: Jonas Blixt (15)

70.25: Trey Mullinax (12)

70.28: Russell Knox (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Form at Coastal Venues

Most PGA Tour Top 12s since 1.1.2020

8: Daniel Berger

6: Tom Hoge

5: Patrick Cantlay

5: Maverick McNealy

5: Ryan Palmer

4: Jason Day

4: Matt Jones

4: Kevin Kisner

4: Peter Malnati

4: Seamus Power

4: Will Zalatoris

Courses: Coco Beach, Corales Punta Cana, El Camaleon, Harbour Town, Kapalua, Kiawah Island, Liberty National, Pebble Beach, Port Royal, Sandwich, Sea Island, Torrey Pines and Waialae.

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Jason Day: Usually plays well at the California coastal venues of Torrey Pines and Pebble Beach. The Aussie stood on the Torrey podium on Sunday.

Kevin Kisner: Tees-up for the third time this year, having posted back-to-back top-10s in Hawaii. The most recent of his four PGA Tour wins came last August.

Seamus Power: The Irishman's career has taken off in recent months, highlighted by his victory at the low-key Barbasol Championship last July. The world No 50 has started 2022 strongly. He finished third at Waialae earlier this month and has enjoyed some strong performances by the coast. Is perhaps an each-way option?

Jordan Spieth: A former champion at Pebble and third last year. The 28-year-old has made a slow start to 2022.

Latest betting for April's Masters Tournament

Twitter: @GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves