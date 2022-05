One of the Tour's most established tournaments, the AT&T Byron Nelson, will once again be played at one of the newest venues on the calendar.

TPC Craig Ranch, designed by Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004, made its PGA Tour debut 12 months ago when Korean Lee Kyoung-Hoon claimed the biggest title of his career so far.

The 29-year-old won by three shots from Sam Burns, having reached 25-under-par for 72 holes.

He posted rounds of 65-65-67-66, on a course which had twice previously hosted events on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2008 and 2012 it was the venue for their end-of-season Tour Championship.

At TPC Craig Ranch there are few large water hazards to contend with, although Rowlett Creek crosses the course 14 times and will probably be a threat to top class professional golfers on nine holes.

Despite its location in the southern state of Texas, the greens are laid with Bentgrass, rather than the usual Bermuda which is normally favoured in this hot summer climate.

Nine members of the world's top 20 golfers are teeing-up, ahead of next week's second major championship of 2022.

Form In Southern States

Top-12 Finishes

Best 12 Percentages During Last Two Years (Since 01-May-2020)

% ... (T12s - Events)

47.37: Sam Burns (9 - 19)

47.06: Justin Thomas (8 - 17)

44.44: Jordan Spieth (8 - 18)

43.75: Brooks Koepka (7 - 16)

43.75: Xander Schauffele (7 - 16)

42.11: Dustin Johnson (8 - 19)

39.13: Scottie Scheffler (9 - 23)

37.50: Will Zalatoris (6 - 16)

33.33: Jason Kokrak (7 - 21)

30.00: Seamus Power (3 - 10)

26.67: Bubba Watson (4 - 15)

26.32: Adam Hadwin (5 - 19)

26.32: Brian Harman (5 - 19)

26.32: Charley Hoffman (5 - 19)

Min. No. of Events = 10

Table relates to PGA Tour events staged in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas since May 1st, 2020.

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Sam Burns: Runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch last year, the 25-year-old from Shreveport, Louisiana, has a strong record in the southern states. He has won twice in Florida and once in Mississippi, on the PGA Tour, while his sole success on the Korn Ferry Tour came in Georgia.

Justin Thomas: It has been frustrating for the world No 8 since he won last year's Players Championship. However, there has still been plenty of top-10s during the intervening 14 months and he's generally playing good golf.

Scottie Scheffler: The world No 1 will be chasing a fifth PGA Tour title of 2022. Not including the recent two-man team event in Louisiana, Scheffler has won four of his last six events.

Will Zalatoris: Despite being inside the world's top 30, he is still awaiting a first PGA Tour title. Four top-six finishes from his last seven starts, including April's two-man team event in New Orleans.

