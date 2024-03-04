The Open Betting Tips

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024: Course and current form stats

Bay Hill is the fourth Signature Event on this year’s PGA Tour calendar
Some of the Tour's largest putting surfaces can be found at Bay Hill

With just over one month until the first major of 2024 tees-off, the action switches to the prestigious Bay Hill course in Orlando. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • A layout full of risk/reward opportunities

  • Brits enjoy positive Bay Hill history

  • Cantlay can improve on last year's tied-4th

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • With $20m up for grabs, an elite field has arrived at Bay Hill for the fourth 'Signature Event' on this year's PGA Tour calendar;

    • Opened in 1962, Bay Hill was purchased 12 years later by seven-time major winner Arnold Palmer and in 1979 the course made its debut on the PGA Tour. This year's instalment will be No 46. This parkland course is located around eight miles south-west of downtown Orlando, close to Florida's Butler Lake;

    • The late Arnold Palmer made a number of changes to the course in 2009, and again in 2015. He wanted to develop a layout full of risk/reward opportunities, and was keen to promote attacking golf;

    • As for these changes: He increased the number of potential pin positions, after redesigning all 18 putting surfaces; he moved fairway bunkers further from tees, while extending greenside sand closer to the edges of putting surfaces; and he made the sand more visible from tees and fairways, in order to encourage the bold and the brave;

    • In the second of these renovations he widened fairways (average width 30 yards), and reduced the size and density of the rough. These various changes upped Bay Hill's total par from 71 to 72 and, more recently, the Bermuda grass greens have all been re-surfaced;

    • Bay Hill is neither short of sand, nor lacking in water and is a course which tends to get tougher the closer a golfer gets to the green. Hitting fairways is generally not overcomplicated but finding putting surfaces is certainly more problematic. Large water hazards come into play on nine holes. On the 2023 PGA Tour schedule only three courses had larger putting surfaces than Bay Hill.

    Good Current Form

    World No 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action following a two-week break.

    The remarkably consistent 27-year-old is also a former champion at Bay Hill and has remained top of the Ranking for more than nine months.

    As for ranking positions, no one has flown up the standings as quickly as Ludvig Aberg.

    In a little over 13 months, the 24-year-old Swede has climbed more than 3,000 spots and is currently sitting inside the top 15.

    He's won on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, along with two more runner-up finishes on American soil.

    On his Bay Hill debut last year he was 24th and he certainly hits a long enough ball to navigate his route around this demanding course.

    Good Course Form

    The Europeans have enjoyed plenty of positive results at Bay Hill.

    Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton have both triumphed here, and also finished second.

    Englishman Hatton, who won't be teeing-up this Thursday as he now plays on the LIV Tour, has posted a quartet of top-four finishes over Arnold Palmer's course.

    As for those Europeans who will be playing this week: Victor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood have all previously stood on the Bay Hill podium.

    Rose has stood there twice, while Fitzpatrick's last five visits read: 14-9-10-9-2.

    Two Americans to consider, based on course form, are Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.

    Spieth's two visits have yielded a brace of tied-fourths and, on Cantlay's only trip to Orlando 12 months ago, this also ended in tied-fourth.

    In his most recent outing at Riviera, three weeks ago, Cantlay posted another fourth.

    Elsewhere, perhaps the 43-year-old Adam Scott, whose form during the early weeks of 2024 appears to be promising, can use his vast experience to claim the third Bay Hill podium of his illustrious career.

    Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament

    Stroke Averages


    Lowest 10 At Bay Hill (2018-23)
    Average .... (Rounds)
    70.50: Rory McIlroy (24)
    71.05: Chris Kirk (20)
    71.25: Scottie Scheffler (12)
    71.36: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)
    71.40: Sung Jae Im (20)
    71.46: Jason Day (13)
    71.54: Emiliano Grillo (13)
    71.75: Harris English (20)
    71.83: Keegan Bradley (24)
    71.88 : Corey Conners (16)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 10
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

    Please Note: Due to technical issues we are unable to list performance data for 'Week 9' on 'Current Form' table. Apologies and hopefully back to normal next week.

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Scottie Scheffler 10 3 6 17 5
Rory McIlroy 24 66 1 2
Viktor Hovland 19 58 22
Xander Schauffele 4 54 9 3 10
Patrick Cantlay 4 11 56 52 12
Wyndham Clark MC 41 1 39 29
Max Homa 16 MC 66 13 14
Matt Fitzpatrick MC 15 58 MC 14
Brian Harman 44 60 54 70 18 5
Ludvig Aberg 19 2 9 30 47
Tommy Fleetwood 10 31 14 1 47
Jordan Spieth Dq 6 39 3
Collin Morikawa 19 14 MC 5
Keegan Bradley MC 11 43 2 45
Tom Kim 24 17 31 MC 45
Sam Burns 10 3 10 6 33
Jason Day 9 6 MC 34 10
Hideki Matsuyama 1 22 71 13 30 58
Sahith Theegala 37 5 20 64 MC 2
Justin Thomas MC 12 6 3
Cameron Young 16 8 70 3 33
Sepp Straka MC 26 MC 12
Matthieu Pavon 3 1 39 7
Chris Kirk MC 26 47 18 1
Nick Taylor 39 1 71 MC 7 52
Russell Henley 24 58 4 52
Rickie Fowler 35 MC 47 MC 56
Will Zalatoris 2 13 34 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 52 39 31 2 7 25
Sung Jae Im 44 66 66 MC 25 5
Harris English 7 17 76 64 10 14
Eric Cole 10 49 14 MC 21 13 14
Lucas Glover 35 58 MC 29
Kurt Kitayama 39 8 39 24 29
Emiliano Grillo 33 44 22 14 20 7 43
JT Poston 10 MC 20 11 6 5
Ryan Fox MC 41 MC 31 14
Min Woo Lee 71 43 21
Adam Hadwin 4 MC 39 6 MC 14
Byeong Hun An 16 66 31 2 4
Justin Rose 11 56 57 40
Denny McCarthy 39 22 26 24 43
Corey Conners 24 28 31 57 33
Si Woo Kim 44 12 14 25 42 25
Jake Knapp 1 28 3 MC 70
Grayson Murray MC MC 66 MC 1
Adam Schenk MC 17 47 25 MC 29
Cameron Davis 49 20 MC 30 52
Tom Hoge 8 17 6 56 17 MC 38
Luke List 2 MC 26 50 66 22
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 24 28 20 MC 2
Taylor Moore 31 39 47 70 25
Adam Svensson 10 MC 47 MC 30 33
Stephan Jaeger 3 71 3 52 18
Brendon Todd 31 22 58 30 33
Andrew Putnam 44 MC 39 47 10 40
Thomas Detry MC 28 4 20 MC
Mark Hubbard 48 53 4 20 47 57
Nick Dunlap MC 80 1
Lee Hodges 24 MC 58 MC MC 57
Patrick Rodgers 6 MC 79 9 24 14
Mackenzie Hughes MC 31 71 64 25
Taylor Montgomery MC 39 39 13 61 13
Seamus Power 31 66 31 MC 74 50
Nick Hardy MC 66 47 37 42 47
Shane Lowry 60 25 MC
Adam Scott 19 8 20 7
Robert MacIntyre 6 MC MC MC 52
Sami Valimaki 2 41 43 MC MC
Webb Simpson 39 66
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Scottie Scheffler 4 1 15
Rory McIlroy 2 13 10 5 6 1 4 27 11
Viktor Hovland 10 2 49 42 40
Xander Schauffele 39 24
Patrick Cantlay 4
Wyndham Clark 34 MC 68
Max Homa 14 17 10 24
Matt Fitzpatrick 14 9 10 9 2 MC 13 27 MC
Brian Harman MC MC MC 54 13 17 MC MC
Ludvig Aberg 24
Tommy Fleetwood 61 20 10 MC 3 26 10
Jordan Spieth 4 4
Collin Morikawa MC 9 64
Keegan Bradley 10 11 10 42 46 26 34 36 49 2
Tom Kim 34
Sam Burns MC 9 MC 36 54 49
Jason Day 10 31 Wd Wd 22 23 1 17
Hideki Matsuyama MC 20 18 56 33 49 45 6 21
Sahith Theegala 14 MC
Justin Thomas 21 49
Cameron Young 10 13
Sepp Straka MC MC MC MC
Matthieu Pavon
Chris Kirk 39 5 8 15 13 MC 12 MC 60
Nick Taylor MC 32 MC 56 MC 35
Russell Henley 53 13 45 MC 49 MC
Rickie Fowler 31 52 72 18 40 14 12 29 MC
Will Zalatoris 53 38 10
Nicolai Hojgaard MC
Sung Jae Im 21 20 21 3 3
Harris English 2 26 9 68 22 MC MC 29 14
Eric Cole MC
Lucas Glover MC 74 66 MC 10 49 7 27 MC 14
Kurt Kitayama 1
Emiliano Grillo 39 21 Dq 26 7 17
JT Poston MC MC 66
Ryan Fox 14
Min Woo Lee MC MC
Adam Hadwin MC MC 33 6 36
Byeong Hun An Wd 43 56 10 14 49 36
Justin Rose MC MC Wd MC 63 3 13 9 MC
Denny McCarthy 61 26 MC
Corey Conners 21 11 3 MC MC
Si Woo Kim 39 26 Wd MC MC MC 49 63
Jake Knapp
Grayson Murray 14 MC
Adam Schenk 31 42 29
Cameron Davis MC MC MC
Tom Hoge MC 32 MC 15 26
Luke List MC MC 63 10 7 17
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 20 7 18
Taylor Moore 39 42
Adam Svensson 24 MC
Stephan Jaeger 52
Brendon Todd 39 60 57 18 MC MC
Andrew Putnam 34 MC 4 MC
Thomas Detry 24
Mark Hubbard 43 MC MC
Nick Dunlap
Lee Hodges MC MC
Patrick Rodgers MC 38 57 24 46 7 MC 20
Mackenzie Hughes 61 54 MC
Taylor Montgomery 39
Seamus Power 72 MC
Nick Hardy MC
Shane Lowry 67 MC MC MC MC
Adam Scott 31 26 MC 41 12 35 3
Robert MacIntyre 36
Sami Valimaki
Webb Simpson 24 MC 68 43
David Ford

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

