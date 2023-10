New tournament host for Andalucía Masters

'Winner' Siem 50/1 51.00 ready to pounce at Sotogrande

Mansell 55/1 56.00 to contend in southern Spain

Tournament Notes

• The DP World Tour remains in Spain, travelling 400 miles south for this week's Andalucía Masters in the province of Cadiz;

• Although the tournament will once-again be sponsored by Barcelona-based brewers Estrella Damm, the venue has changed;

• Previously, this event has always been held at the world-famous Valderrama but, in 2023, will be staged at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande;

• Valderrama has now joined the Saudi-backed LIV Tour, hosting a tournament in July of this year;

• As for Sotogrande, the club is approximately 10 miles north of Gibraltar and has a rich history of its own;

Course Notes

• Opened in 1964, Sotogrande was the first Robert Trent Jones course to be designed in Continental Europe;

• Two years later it hosted its first Spanish Open and has been a regular venue for the European Tour's end of season Qualifying School;

• Between August 2011 and July 2016, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande underwent a thorough restoration of its playing conditions;

• During this extensive upgrade; bunkers and fairway were modernised, while putting surfaces were reduced to their original size. Over the years, the greens had been extended by more than 40%;

• This project involved the construction of an extensive drainage network, while fairways were re-turfed with 419 Bermuda grass.

World Ranking Comparison



Most Points Earned Since US Masters (Last Six Months - Top 12 Listed)

Pts

106.75: Wyndham Clark

75.77: Ryan Fox

58.58: Robert MacIntyre

48.49: Alexander Bjork

45.19: Adrian Meronk

40.56: Jordan Smith

40.11: Pablo Larrazabal

38.07: Romain Langasque

37.30: Daniel Hillier

35.64: Joost Luiten

34.36: Rasmus Hojgaard

34.31: Matthieu Pavon

Only includes points gained in DP World Tour events.

Only those entered this week are listed

Andalucía Masters Top Tips: Four To Watch

Ryan Fox 12/113.00: The New Zealander is on a roll right now, thanks to three podium finishes from four starts, including a prestigious victory at Wentworth last month. Is currently No 3 in the Race to Dubai standings.

Robert MacIntyre 28/129.00: This year's Ryder Cup debutant should still be on a high from beating the Americans in Italy three weeks ago.

Richard Mansell 55/156.00: Following a lacklustre few months, the Englishman sprang to life last week with his first top-10 finish since February. This timely performance has secured him his DP World Tour card for next season. A solid each-way consideration in Sotogrande.

Marcel Siem 50/151.00: Never the most consistent of pros, but the 43-year-old German certainly knows how to win, as illustrated by his five career European Tour victories. Was tied-fourth over the weekend in Madrid.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves