Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

This week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is being staged for the 23rd time
The deep greenside bunker at the 'infamous' 17th hole on The Old Course

The DP World Tour tees-up in the British Isles for the sixth and final time this year. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales.

  • Fifteen of 22 Dunhill champions either British or Irish

  • Strong contingent from LIV Tour

  • Wallace 35/136.00 & Noren 30/131.00 strong each-way options

Tournament Notes

• A truly international field has arrived in Scotland for this popular autumn pro-am event which is contested over three east coast links. First played in 2001, the tournament will once again be hosted by the Old Course at St Andrews, along with the iconic links of Carnoustie and Kingsbarns;

• On days one to three, the 168 professionals and their amateur partners will play 18 holes at each course. On Saturday evening, when 54 holes have been completed, the leading 60 pros and ties qualify for the final round which takes place at the Old Course. The leading 20 pro-am teams are also involved on judgement day.

Course Notes

• All three layouts are traditional British links but while Kingsbarns is relatively young (only opened in 2000), the Old Course dates back to the days when golf was first invented;

• The three courses vary in character. The Old Course has large undulating greens, wide fairways and little rough, while Carnoustie is a much trickier affair with tighter fairways and more penal hazards. Carnoustie usually proves to be the most difficult of the three venues for pros and amateurs alike;

• Kingsbarns, meanwhile, has large greens and generous fairways and, over the years, has tended to yield a higher stroke average than the Old Course. All three venues, because of their links' nature, become much more difficult in windy conditions;

• With all three layouts set up to accommodate amateur golfers, the putting surfaces are usually not as fast or as tricky as in professional-only events. Fifteen of the tournament's 22 winners have been either British or Irish, with just two non-Europeans among this group.

Good Current Form

Some big names are in action on Scotland's east coast this week, including a handful of pros from the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

Two of these are Jon Rahm 6/17.00 and Brooks Koepka 20/121.00, both of whom enjoyed good seasons on the 'rebel' tour.

Rahm topped the LIV standings in 2024, while Koepka finished fifth.

Both of these pros won twice this year, with Koepka making his fifth appearance in this event. His last three starts in the Pro-Am have yielded finishes of 9-2-7.

Rahm arrives in the UK following Sunday's play-off loss at the Spanish Open in Madrid.

Two non-LIV golfers taking part are the consistent Tommy Fleetwood 12/113.00 and Shane Lowry 22/123.00.

Both players certainly know how to compete on links courses, and both are in good current form too.

Because of a stronger-than-normal field for the Pro-Am, it's difficult to see an outsider winning this week.

One pro who is currently ranked outside the top 60, but is playing well and has a previous top-10 in the Pro-Am is Matt Wallace 35/136.00.

The Englishman was sixth here last year and was a winner in Switzerland just a few weeks ago.

Good Course Form

Another LIV member is Tyrrell Hatton 11/112.00, who is a two-time champion in this event, while also posting a brace of runner-up finishes.

Hatton ended the recent LIV season ranked fourth. His results in 2024 included a victory and five other top-five finishes.

Finally, Alex Noren 30/131.00 might be worth a shout this week, especially each-way.

He has twice stood on the Pro-Am podium and, at No 48 in the world, has had a solid year on the PGA Tour where he qualified for the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Play-Offs.

Betfair Sportsbook

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 in Links Pro-Am (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.90: Tyrrell Hatton (20)
68.50: Alex Noren (12)
69.04: Tommy Fleetwood (23)
69.11: Matt Fitzpatrick (18)
69.18: Danny Willett (11)
69.33: Rory McIlroy (12)
69.45: Billy Horschel (11)
69.60: Antoine Rozner (10)
69.64: Robert MacIntyre (14)
69.67: Matt Wallace (18)
69.70: Eddie Pepperell (23)
69.71: Adri Arnaus (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Dunhill Links Form (2013-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30
Rory McIlroy 2 2 12 11 68 5
Jon Rahm 2 1 2 5 1
Brooks Koepka 6 1 16
Tommy Fleetwood 3 12 16 5 22 2
Patrick Reed 10 30 15 27
Robert MacIntyre 12 5 16 Wd 7 MC
Billy Horschel 1 23 22 10 7
Matthieu Pavon 52 40 15 33 46 58
Matt Fitzpatrick 35 27 28 18 Wd
Shane Lowry 13 12 12 8 13 50 MC 26
Tyrrell Hatton 10 4 18 25 2
Thriston Lawrence 2 26 27 2 1 MC
Alex Noren 30 9 30 45
Nicolai Hojgaard 65 MC MC 14 MC 7
Thomas Detry 30 MC 31 46 MC 9
Rasmus Hojgaard 38 1 17 3 53
Matt Wallace 24 12 1 8 28 24
David Puig 3 20 13 40
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 12 33 42 MC 14
Sebastian Soderberg MC MC 12
Jesper Svensson MC MC 5 2
Jordan Smith 18 7 12 12 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 7 36 1 27 53
Tom McKibbin 10 30 MC 10 MC
Andrew Putnam 44 MC 19
Laurie Canter 17 MC 25
Jorge Campillo 18 45 MC 34 6 MC 52
Guido Migliozzi MC 8 MC 22
Dean Burmester 42 37 24
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 13 MC 1 19 18 27 MC
Joe Dean 3 48 65 68 5 43
Alex Fitzpatrick 52 MC 9 6 12 6
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 1 57 MC 67 39 28
Nacho Elvira MC 63 17 39 MC 28
Adrian Otaegui 39 18 17 MC MC MC
Matthew Jordan MC MC 59 66 MC
Connor Syme 54 17 47 53 38
Daniel Brown MC MC 4 68 MC MC
Antoine Rozner 7 57 34 73 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 57 MC 42 18 14 40
Joost Luiten MC 45 6 18 23
Yannik Paul 24 18 MC MC MC 19 43
John Parry 24 1 6 59 37 8 8 MC 20
Richard Mansell 45 MC 45 MC MC 10
Louis Oosthuizen 30 8 6
Calum Hill MC 30 MC 53
Sean Crocker 3 MC MC 47
Daniel Hillier 65 18 MC 53 55
Grant Forrest 3 30 5 33 57
Pablo Larrazabal 29 MC MC MC
Sam Bairstow 45 30 MC MC Wd 12
Joakim Lagergren 59 MC 1 MC 1 2
Jeff Winther 18 MC 17 33 27 MC
Adrien Saddier MC 36 59 5 3
David Micheluzzi 39 MC MC 31 10 MC
Darius Van Driel 18 36 MC 10
Matthew Baldwin Wd 4 30 18 MC 12
Robin Williams 6 12 57 12 3 47 5
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC MC MC Wd MC
Marcus Armitage MC 10 17 MC MC 42 MC
JaydenTreySchaper 9 MC MC 39 MC
Peter Uihlein 15 20 1 14
Padraig Harrington 12 MC
Todd Clements 13 MC 45 46 10 28 51
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 25 69 MC 13 54
Eugenio Chacarra 65 40 28 41
Maximilian Kieffer MC 45 34 39 MC
Richard T Lee 10 66 27 17
Jens Dantorp MC 57 45 53 MC 43
Dan Bradbury 39 35 MC MC 63 23
Brandon Stone 26 27 12 MC 28 2
Dylan Frittelli 61 MC MC MC 39 MC MC
Casey Jarvis MC 26 8 MC MC MC
Scott Jamieson MC MC 27 MC
Barend Botha MC MC MC MC 1 1
Callum Shinkwin MC MC MC 52 MC
Thomas Aiken MC 36 59 39 14 12
Jannik De Bruyn 61 57 27 78 66 62 MC
Jason Scrivener 57 MC 52 4 25 27 MC
Max Rottluff MC MC MC 9 27 62
Nick Bachem 57 MC MC MC MC 58
Jordan Gumberg MC 48 MC MC MC MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 29 30 MC 67 MC 33
RyanVanVelzen MC 4 11 30 34
Eddie Pepperell MC 12 MC 39 MC 42 23
Hao Tong Li MC MC Wd 67 46
Manuel Elvira MC MC MC MC MC MC
Wilco Nienaber 42 49 MC 12 17 6 37
Tom Vaillant 18 MC 47 17 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 17 57 25 2 8 8 7
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC 47 MC MC MC
Marco Penge MC 12 MC MC MC 43
Andrew Wilson 52 MC MC 9 14 Wd
Joel Girrbach MC MC MC MC MC MC 49
Hurly Long 29 MC Wd MC 61 MC 38
Steve Lewton MC 1 MC
Louis De Jager 18 MC MC 67 MC 3
Filippo Celli MC 30 MC MC MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 45 MC 69 MC
Francesco Laporta 39 MC 27 39 27 12
Adri Arnaus 29 54 MC MC MC 12
James Morrison MC MC 52 MC MC MC 28
Ross Fisher 52 MC MC MC MC 12
Darren Fichardt MC MC 34 MC 31
Jens Fahrbring 3 12 MC 3 27 53 34
Daan Huizing MC MC Dq 39 MC MC
David Boriboonsub MC MC 34 36
David Law 29 MC 57 68 MC MC
Taichi Kho 75 13 10
Matthias Schwab MC MC 56 33 MC MC
Santiago Tarrio 29 MC 57 MC MC MC 62
Oliver Wilson 40 52 39 62 27 53
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 61 MC MC 61 MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC Wd 19 MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC MC 12 39 23
KazumaKobori 43 60
Frederik Schott 13 17 MC 77 MC 43
Danny Willett 48 MC MC MC
Oliver Bekker MC MC MC 37 MC
Tom Lewis MC MC MC MC MC MC 10
Justin Walters 40 2 53 10 61 MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC MC MC MC 28
MJ Daffue MC 49 46
Will Enefer 65 17 MC MC MC MC
Renato Paratore MC 45 MC MC MC MC
Lorenzo Scalise MC MC MC MC 66 MC
Matthis Besard 39 MC MC MC MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 24 MC MC MC MC 68
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 39 MC 79 46 MC MC
Caleb Surratt 54 15 2 41
Louis Albertse 44 MC 44 18 24 52 62 31
James Nicholas MC MC MC MC MC MC
Yurav Premlall Won 2 3 52 2 48
Gunner Wiebe MC MC MC 67 MC MC
Jaco Prinsloo MC 30 MC MC Wd MC 37
Sam Jones 45 MC 66 MC MC 42 MC MC
Clement Sordet MC MC MC MC MC 43
Nicolas Colsaerts 27
Soren Kjeldsen MC 57 MC 62 37 MC
Brett Coletta
Stuart Manley MC MC 22 MC MC MC
Daniel Gale MC
Sampson Zheng 2 4
Matt Jones 23 20 24
Jonas Blixt 12 78 57 68
Chase Hanna MC MC MC 75 66 MC MC
Rupert Kaminski MC MC 21 46 11 MC
Kyle Barker Dq 27 42 MC 28
Jacques de Villiers 28 14 37 35 43 20
Daniel Gavins MC Wd MC Wd
Sung Hoon Kang 69 MC MC MC 37 28 MC MC 48
Matthew Griffin
Alexander Knappe MC MC 52 MC MC MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC MC MC 17
Jack McDonald MC 7 MC 56 MC MC 25 MC 54
Nikhil Rama 24 33 MC 6 MC 13
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher MC MC 22 46 Wd MC
Jordan Zunic 71 MC 55
Cameron John
Talor Gooch 15 11 6
Branden Grace 34 20 17 51
Kade McBride 41
Jak Carter
Lachlan Barker 65 61 35 MC
George Coetzee MC MC MC 68 7 58
Justin Harding MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Hudson Swafford 53 54 53
Barclay Brown MC MC MC 56 18 MC MC 59
Robert Rock 53
David Howell
James Ashfield MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen MC MC 17 73 MC 38 22
Haydn Barron MC MC 73 MC MC
Jack Davidson 68 MC 46 MC 28
Nicolo Galletti MC MC MC 68
Garrick Porteous MC MC 73 MC MC
Player `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13
Rory McIlroy 4 26 63 2
Jon Rahm MC
Brooks Koepka 7 2 9 50
Tommy Fleetwood MC 22 7 5 2 25 15 13 2 5
Patrick Reed
Robert MacIntyre 25 20 MC 26
Billy Horschel 14 10 36
Matthieu Pavon 6 MC 12 46 20 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 1 22 26 MC 15 MC MC
Shane Lowry MC 4 15 MC 25 18 19 6 3
Tyrrell Hatton 7 2 15 2 1 1 MC MC
Thriston Lawrence 54 MC MC MC MC
Alex Noren 2 12 15 11 40
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 14 MC
Thomas Detry MC 23 48 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 25 17
Matt Wallace 6 MC 15 28 59
David Puig
Thorbjorn Olesen Wd 59 MC MC 50 1 58 MC
Sebastian Soderberg 5 59 39 34
Jesper Svensson
Jordan Smith MC Dq MC 5 32 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 37 7
Tom McKibbin 14
Andrew Putnam
Laurie Canter 14 MC MC MC 36 MC
Jorge Campillo MC 63 17 MC MC MC MC MC 40
Guido Migliozzi 37 MC 17 MC
Dean Burmester Wd 7 34 MC MC MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 22
Joe Dean
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 28
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Nacho Elvira 22 52 MC MC 10 MC MC MC 32
Adrian Otaegui MC 27 MC MC MC MC 48 61
Matthew Jordan 54 36 MC 5 32
Connor Syme 37 10 MC MC 15
Daniel Brown MC
Antoine Rozner 10 4 MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC
Joost Luiten Wd MC MC 40 36 MC MC MC 24
Yannik Paul 14 MC
John Parry MC MC MC 25 MC
Richard Mansell MC 7
Louis Oosthuizen 44 10 32 53 6 MC
Calum Hill 25 MC 17 26
Sean Crocker 44 MC Wd MC
Daniel Hillier MC
Grant Forrest 10 10 27 56 MC 41
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC MC 56 MC 25 MC 32 17
Sam Bairstow MC
Joakim Lagergren Wd 56 2 3 MC 12 4 4
Jeff Winther 10 MC 14 MC
Adrien Saddier Wd 44 66
David Micheluzzi 14 36
Darius Van Driel 25 Dq
Matthew Baldwin Ret MC MC 26
Robin Williams
Matthew Southgate 2 28 MC 2 MC MC MC
Marcus Armitage 2 MC 51 MC
JaydenTreySchaper 37
Peter Uihlein 22 10 MC 18 2
Padraig Harrington MC 17 MC 26 7 MC MC MC 18 40
Todd Clements MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC MC 15 4
Eugenio Chacarra
Maximilian Kieffer 54 42 MC MC MC MC MC 51 MC
Richard T Lee MC MC MC
Jens Dantorp MC MC MC MC
Dan Bradbury MC
Brandon Stone MC MC MC 10 15 MC 42 MC
Dylan Frittelli 36
Casey Jarvis 54 61
Scott Jamieson MC MC MC 46 MC MC MC 33 MC 17
Barend Botha
Callum Shinkwin 44 2 39 10 MC MC 38
Thomas Aiken Wd MC 24 MC MC MC 66 MC
Jannik De Bruyn
Jason Scrivener Wd MC MC 24 47 51
Max Rottluff
Nick Bachem 25
Jordan Gumberg
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 46 MC 31 52 MC MC
RyanVanVelzen Wd
Eddie Pepperell MC 28 17 15 44 7 MC MC MC 26
Hao Tong Li Wd 14 23 5
Manuel Elvira
Wilco Nienaber 54 MC 36 MC
Tom Vaillant
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 51 23 1 MC MC MC 32
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Marco Penge
Andrew Wilson 25 MC
Joel Girrbach
Hurly Long 36
Steve Lewton MC MC
Louis De Jager MC 22 MC MC MC MC
Filippo Celli MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC MC MC
Francesco Laporta MC MC MC
Adri Arnaus 14 22 24 MC
James Morrison 54 MC MC MC 56 25 38 13 MC MC
Ross Fisher 25 MC MC MC 32 2 2 MC 61 MC
Darren Fichardt MC MC MC 48 67 MC MC 25 MC
Jens Fahrbring MC MC
Daan Huizing 10 52 MC
David Boriboonsub
David Law 14 42 MC MC
Taichi Kho
Matthias Schwab MC 10
Santiago Tarrio 54 MC MC
Oliver Wilson 25 MC MC 34 MC MC 1 59
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC MC 31 MC MC MC
Dale Whitnell Wd 10
Edoardo Molinari MC MC 24 MC MC 61
KazumaKobori
Frederik Schott MC
Danny Willett MC 1 26 MC 52 MC MC
Oliver Bekker MC 56 56 MC MC MC MC
Tom Lewis MC 45 5 10 MC MC MC MC 3
Justin Walters Wd MC MC MC MC MC MC 30 MC 26
Simon Forsstrom Wd
MJ Daffue 27
Will Enefer
Renato Paratore 44 MC MC MC 32 MC 7 MC
Lorenzo Scalise
Matthis Besard
Ricardo Gouveia MC 40 MC 36 MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia Wd 36
Caleb Surratt
Louis Albertse MC
James Nicholas
Yurav Premlall MC
Gunner Wiebe MC
Jaco Prinsloo MC
Sam Jones
Clement Sordet MC 28
Nicolas Colsaerts 6 MC 27 MC 10 25 31 57
Soren Kjeldsen 54 MC MC MC 48 7 9 MC 26
Brett Coletta
Stuart Manley MC MC
Daniel Gale Wd MC
Sampson Zheng
Matt Jones
Jonas Blixt
Chase Hanna Wd MC
Rupert Kaminski MC
Kyle Barker
Jacques de Villiers
Daniel Gavins Wd 6 6
Sung Hoon Kang
Matthew Griffin MC
Alexander Knappe MC MC MC
Gu Xin Chen
Jack McDonald
Nikhil Rama
Om Prakash Chouhan
Stephen Gallacher MC 48 39 MC 10 12 38 19 32 MC
Jordan Zunic MC MC 18
Cameron John
Talor Gooch Wd MC
Branden Grace MC 27 MC 55 47 MC 30 25 59
Kade McBride
Jak Carter
Lachlan Barker
George Coetzee 17 MC MC MC 47 25 25
Justin Harding 54 MC MC MC
Hudson Swafford MC
Barclay Brown
Robert Rock MC MC MC 20 4 31 MC 66 MC
David Howell MC Wd MC MC MC MC Ret MC 14 1
James Ashfield
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Haydn Barron 25
Jack Davidson MC
Nicolo Galletti
Garrick Porteous 72

