Over the next four weeks, the DP World Tour will be travelling to mainland Spain and Portugal, as well as the Balearic Island of Mallorca.

Just five more qualifying tournaments remain before the leading 50 players are offered the opportunity to tee-up at the lucrative season-ending tournament in Dubai - the DP World Tour Championship.

First up is Spain's national open, which takes place at Club de Campo in Madrid.

This will be the 11th time that the Spanish Open has been staged over the Javier Arana-designed Black Course which opened for business 66 years ago.

The first national open at Club de Campo was won by former Open champion Max Faulkner in 1957, while the most recent winner here was Rafa Cabrera-Bello 12 months ago.

Course Characteristics

The Black Course is a rolling, parkland layout with tight tree-lined fairways and small undulating greens.

It also offers panoramic vistas of the Spanish capital.

Accuracy will certainly be more important this week than distance, at a low-scoring venue where three years ago Jon Rahm emerged as champion at 22-under-par.

Cabrera-Bello, who won last year in a play-off, posted 19-under for 72 holes while the two previous Tour winners over the Black Course - Charl Schwartzel (2008) and Raphael Jacquelin (2005) - were 19 and 23 under respectively.

Opened in April 1956, the spacious Black Course has little in the way of water hazards, although there are a handful of dog-legs and a reasonable quantity of sand.

Club de Campo had been mooted as a possible venue for the 1997 Ryder Cup but missed out at the expense of Valderrama which just happens to be the location for next week's DP World Tour event.

Latest betting for this week's Spanish Open

DP World Tour Consistency Chart

Most Times Within 8 Shots of Winner (Since April 1 2022)

8: Richard Mansell

7: Thriston Lawrence

6: Eddie Pepperell

5: Adri Arnaus

5: Jorge Campillo

5: John Catlin

5: Tommy Fleetwood

5: Grant Forrest

5: Yannik Paul

5: Sami Valimaki

Only those entered this week are included in table

The above data relates to DP World Tour events only

Four To Watch

Adri Arnaus: Lost a play-off at Club de Campo last year but finally made his long-awaited Tour breakthrough with a maiden victory in Catalunya five months ago.

Grant Forrest: Coming off a top-10 finish at St Andrews on Sunday, the Scotsman stood on the podium here 12 months ago.

Yannick Paul: The 28-year-old German has impressed during 2022 and, at No 49 in the Race to Dubai standings, has his eye on qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship next month. Currently 12th in the categories for Strokes Gained: Approach The Green and Greens In Regulation.

Jon Rahm: The main attraction this week. He tees-up for the first time since finishing runner-up at Wentworth last month. Winner at Club de Campo in 2019.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves