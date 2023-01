Those who played Hero Cup should prosper at Yas Links

First of five Rolex Series events during 2023

Hatton primed to make strong start to year

It's the second week of four in the Middle East, for the DP World Tour, as the action switches to Yas Island for the forthcoming Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Those who played in last week's Hero Cup will have made the short 10 mile journey to tee-up at Yas Links, which made its Tour debut 12 months ago.

Yas Links, which opened in March 2010, was designed by leading golf course architect Kyle Phillips and described as the 'first true links course in the Middle East.'

Approximately 1.8 million cubic metres of material was dredged and contoured to create this rolling links venue.

The course is laid out on Yas Island, which is Abu Dhabi's premier leisure and retail hub.

Yas Links is located close to the motor racing circuit which has hosted Formula One's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009.

The tournament is also the first of five, on this season's DP World Tour schedule, to enjoy Rolex Series status.

Next week's event in Dubai has also been bestowed this honour, thanks to its lucrative total prize fund of $9m.

The 'Championship Links', as the course is known locally, is located on the west shores of Yas Island.

As is typical of venues in desert locations, there are plenty of official, as well as unofficial, sandy hazards dotted around its layout.

Water comes into play on nine holes, with a number of tee shots needing to be launched over Al Raha Creek.

Most Top-15 Finishes on Arabian Peninsula (Since 1.1.2019)

T15s .... (Starts)

8: Adri Arnaus (23)

8: Tommy Fleetwood (14)

8: Thomas Pieters (20)

7: Scott Jamieson (20)

7: Shane Lowry (13)

6: George Coetzee (19)

6: Ross Fisher (22)

6: Justin Harding (21)

6: Tyrrell Hatton (11)

6: Robert MacIntyre (20)

6: Jordan Smith (24)

6: Paul Waring (19)

Includes tournaments staged in the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras al Khaimah), Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia since January 1st, 2019.

Five To Watch

Tommy Fleetwood: The skipper of last week's defeated Great Britain and Ireland team in the Hero Cup, the Englishman usually plays well in this part of the world. Is back inside the world's top 25, having slipped down to No 50 in March of last year.

Tyrrell Hatton: Tied-sixth at Yas Links 12 months ago and played in last week's Hero Cup match. Ended 2022 by standing on the podium at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Shane Lowry: Will be warmed up and ready to go, even though the Irishman failed to contribute a single point during Great Britain and Ireland's defeat at last week's Hero Cup. Tied-12th at Yas Links last year.

Robert MacIntyre: Played well against the Continent of Europe, despite ending up on the losing side. Has a solid record in tournaments staged in this region.

Thomas Noren: Closed out last year with consecutive top-four finishes in Houston and Dubai, including joint-runner-up at the DP World Tour Championship.

