Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Kinhult over-priced again

Robert Streb, a selection for the column at 690.0689/1 last week, threatened to kick clear of the field in round three of the RBC Heritage and he met his first lay target comfortably.

Streb was matched at a low of 7.06/1 after he'd birdied three of his first five holes on Saturday but he lost his way badly after that - bogeying the last three holes on the front-nine - and eventually finished 42nd.

For my first selection this week, I'm going for another player who's provided profit for the column this year by trading at a single-figure price, Marcus Kinhult. He hit a low of 3.412/5 when a 140.0139/1 selection at the Kenya Open at the start of March.

In-form Kinhult over-priced again

On that occasion the Swede finished eighth, but he followed that up with a third-place finish in the Qatar Masters last time out and I'm surprised to see him trading so high to win the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain given he's no bigger than 66/1 on the High Street and that he's been assigned the potentially favourable draw.

As highlighted in the preview, strong winds and rain have hit the course on Wednesday and the forecast suggests the remnants of that weather front should still be present on Thursday morning, so a PM-AM draw looks likely to be favourable.

It's almost exactly a year since Kinhult suffered an epileptic seizure in Spain that caused him to take a lengthy break from the game so it's great to see the 2019 British Masters winner back and playing well. He looks over-priced at 120.0119/1 given he won in Spain on the Nordic Golf League just two months ago.

2 pts Markus Kinhult @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Soderberg set to shine at the Lakes again

Although drawn on potentially the wrong side, another Swede, Sebastian Soderberg, also makes the portfolio at a juicy price on account of his strong course form.

This week's venue, the Lakes Course at Infinitum, is new to the DP World Tour but, in addition to hosting the Challenge de Catalunya on the Challenge Tour back in 2014 and the European Tour's end of season Qualifying School between 2017 and 2019, it also hosted the Lumine Open on the Nordic Golf League between 2016 and 20120. Soderberg played well in that one, winning it by four strokes in 2018 after finishing fourth two years earlier in his only other appearance.

Soderberg missed the cut in the Qatar Masters almost a month ago but he finished 10th at the Steyn City Championship the week before and, if the draw bias doesn't materialise or isn't too severe, he's a fair price at 140.0 139/1 .

1.5 pts Sebastian Soderberg @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Werenski and Uihlein can contend once more

The PGA Tour action this week is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans - the Tour's only pairs event.

As highlighted in the preview, it's a strong field again this time around, and I suspect the winning duo will come from somewhere near the front of the market but I'm happy to take a small chance on last year's 130.0129/1 selections - Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein - who are more than 100 points bigger despite finishing third 12 months ago.

They're not in quite such strong form this time, given Uihlein had just won on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, but he did finish second at the Louisiana Open three starts ago and Werenski had lost three cuts in-a-row before last year's edition.

The pair clearly have good chemistry and Werenski's in slightly better form this time around (21st in the Valspar Championship and 48th in the Texas Open before a MC in the RBC Heritage last week) so I was happy to chance them again.

1 pt Werenski/Uihlein @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter