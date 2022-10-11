</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/ac-milan-v-chelsea-tips-potters-chelsea-chase-champions-league-double-091022-1015.html">AC Milan v Chelsea: How to back a 19/2 Chelsea win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/fc-copenhagen-vs-manchester-city-tips-back-haaland-to-hose-up-091022-766.html">FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City: Back Haaland to hose up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/big-winners-on-betfair-premier-league-punter-11k-richer-after-fab-4-fold-101022-204.html">Big Winners on Betfair: Premier League punter £11k richer after fab 4-fold</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-comprehensive-preview-of-champions-day-and-a-10-1-tip-111022-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost: Comprehensive preview of Champions Day and a 10/1 tip</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/tuesdays-most-backed-punters-hoping-for-a-magical-afternoon-at-leicester-111022-1057.html">Tuesday's Most Backed: Punters hoping for a Magical afternoon at Leicester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-331-nap-at-hereford-111022-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is praying for his 33/1 NAP at Hereford</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-second-t20-tips-full-strength-aussies-have-the-edge-101022-194.html">Australia v England 2nd T20 Tips: Full-strength Aussies have the edge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-pakistan-t20-tips-shadab-worth-a-follow-at-91-091022-194.html">New Zealand v Pakistan T20 Tips: Shadab worth a follow at 9/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-south-africa-third-odi-tips-ominous-india-find-their-range-101022-194.html">India v South Africa Third ODI Tips: Ominous India find their range</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html">ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-gijon-florence-tips-berrettini-rublev-the-favourites-101022-778.html">ATP Gijon & Florence Tips: Berrettini & Rublev the favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tokyo-tips-majchrzak-capable-of-pressing-kyrgios-in-quick-conditions-051022-169.html">ATP Tokyo Tips: Majchrzak capable of pressing Kyrgios in quick conditions</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zozo-championship-2022-tips-betting-preview-matsuyama-to-defend-in-his-homeland-111022-167.html">ZOZO Championship: Matsuyama to defend in his homeland </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/zozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html">Zozo Championship Each-Way Tips: Take Tyrrell for the win </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/andalucia-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-rozner-ready-to-win-again-101022-167.html">Andalucía Masters: Rozner ready to win again </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: UK government rocked by worsening economic crisis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Liz Truss odds-on to leave in 2023</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-betting-advice-can-truss-survive-to-the-next-election-and-if-not-who-replaces-her-061022-171.html">UK Politics: Can Truss survive to the next election and if not who replaces her?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-5-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-061022-1063.html">NFL Week 5 tips: Back the Pack in London, Eagles to fly to 5-0</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-four-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-280922-1063.html">NFL Week 4 tips: Back the Packers, Bills & Chiefs to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-3-tips-back-rodgers-to-win-legends-battle-with-brady-220922-1063.html">NFL Week 3 Tips: Back Rodgers to win legends battle with Brady</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/british-open-snooker-tips-ronnie-osullivan-favourite-as-2022-event-begins-260922-204.html">British Open Snooker Tips: Ronnie O'Sullivan favourite as 2022 event begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/joe-joyce-v-joseph-parker-tips-juggernauts-power-key-to-a-3-1-knockout-victory-220922-746.html">Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Juggernaut's power key to a 3/1 knockout victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/saul-alvarez-v-gennady-golovkin-iii-tips-canelo-to-settle-the-score-once-and-for-all-150922-746.html">Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III: Canelo to settle the score once and for all</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Zozo Championship Each-Way Tips: Take Tyrrell for the win </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-11">11 October 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Zozo Championship Each-Way Tips: Take Tyrrell for the win ", "name": "Zozo Championship Each-Way Tips: Take Tyrrell for the win ", "description": " The PGA Tour heads to Japan and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips Tyrrell Hatton is back in form and can win at [26.0] Tom Hoge is tipped to continue his...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/zozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/zozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-11T09:40:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-11T09:47:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at the CJ Cup.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " The PGA Tour heads to Japan and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips Tyrrell Hatton is back in form and can win at [26.0] Tom Hoge is tipped to continue his fast start at [34.0] Si-Woo Kim at [28.0] looks ready to land more profits Main Bet: Tyrrell Hatton each-way @ [26.0] The PGA Tour heads to Japan this week for the fourth edition of the Zozo Championship. One of the previous three was played in California due to the pandemic, stripping punters of one batch of course form. And, to make things worse, data from the Narashino Country Club course only appears to have been kept from the inaugural 2019 edition. Even then, it was only old-school numbers as Strokes Gained stats weren't recorded. At least the limited field of 78 helps whittle things down. Tiger Woods won that 2019 event and did so by doing everything well: 7th Driving Accuracy, 3rd GIR, 26th, Scrambling, 2nd Putting. Runner-up Hideki Matsuyama was 7th for GIR and 2nd for Putting while Sungjae Im, who finished tied third, was 4th in Putting Average. Putting looks key it seems. Im was one of just two players in the top 12 to finish outside the top 20 for GIR. Clues are also to be found by going down the correlating courses route. Rory McIlroy mentioned Chapultepec, the Mexican venue which hosted a WGC event. "It sort of reminds me a bit of the course we play in Mexico. Sort of tree-lined, doglegs and having to cut off corners." Firestone also got mentions. That's another tree-lined country club and always rewarded good drivers. Indeed, both the winners of this event in Japan - Woods and Matsuyama - have won at Firestone. I'm going to start off with a punt on Tyrrell Hatton at 25/1. Hatton has finished eighth (Italian Open) and seventh (Alfred Dunhill Links Championship) in his last two starts and putted strongly in both. He gained over 4.2 strokes on the greens each time and ranked 9th and 4th respectively for SG: Off The Tee so drove it well too. The Chapultepec link certainly helps his case. The Englishman teed it up four times at the WGC-Mexico Championship and had finishes of 10-3-19-6. He has other bits of form on courses that should correlate well such as a third at Hilton Head and an 8th at Sedgefield and winning between the trees at Wentworth in 2020 adds another tick. Back the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner to make his course debut a winning one at 25/1. Next Best: Tom Hoge each-way @ [34.0] One quirk of Narashino Country Club is that the short sub 7,100-yard par 70 has five par 3s. That led me to glance at last season's Par 3 Scoring charts where I spotted a player already on my shortlist for this week. Tom Hoge ranked 4th for Par 3s last season, one which brought him victory at Pebble Beach. He showed his quality with a top 10 at tree-lined Southern Hills in the US PGA Championship and, after a fourth at the 3M Open, rounded off his best ever campaign with a top five in the Tour Championship. The latter is significant as East Lake has the same combination of grasses as Narashino: Zoyzia fairways and Bentgrass greens. What really brings him sharply into focus is his start to the new season. Hoge opened with 12th at the Fortinet (tight and tree-lined) and then closed 65-64 on the weekend in Las Vegas last week to finish in the top four. He putted well in both events and at the Shriners he was 2nd for SG: Approach, 4th Tee To Green and 14th Off The Tee. Hoge also got a look at this course last year and after opening with a 2-over 72, he shot 66-69 over the final 36 holes to post a respectable tied 17th. On current form, we can expect better than that so the improving 33-year-old American is worth a punt. Talking in Vegas last Thursday, he said: "Last couple weeks we went down to Mexico, down to Cabo, did a little fishing down there and kind of put the clubs away a little bit. "It was a bit longer of a break than I'd normally take, but I'll be fresh for this last push at the end of the year. "I've played well in the fall in the past. I feel like there's a lot of good golf courses that set up well for me in the fall. "That's one of the reasons why I'm playing a lot this year still. I feel like I could get off to a nice start in the FedExCup." It's working out that way too. He currently sits 12th and hopefully Hoge will take a big leap here. Final Bet: Si-Woo Kim each-way @ [29.0] Si-Woo Kim was last week's headline tip in Las Vegas and he rallied on the back nine on Sunday to finish tied eighth and secure some each-way returns. That added to his strong display in the Presidents Cup where he finished as top points scorer for the International Team after banking three wins from four matches. Prior to the Presidents Cup, Kim had popped over to Japan to contest the Shinhan Donghae Open and opened with a pair of 65s before finishing fifth. He's also played this event twice and seems to be cracking the code. In 2019, Kim opened with a 5-over 76 but recovered well with laps of 67-66-69 to take 37th. And last year a more solid display over the four days gave him 18th place. In Las Vegas last time he ranked 2nd for Putting Average while he was 9th for PA at the Shinhan Donghae Open so he's rolling it well on the greens and should enjoy these well-manicured surfaces. We have some useful correlating course form too such as a win at Sedgfield, a second in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town and top 10s at Firestone and East Lake. After being overshadowed by their female counterparts for so long, the male Korean golfers are really taking flight at the moment and spurring each other on. So after Tom Kim's win in Vegas, hopefully Si-Woo can add to their success here. Xander Schauffele, who won Olympic golf in Japan in 2021, heads the market at 8/1, with Sungjae Im next best at 11/1 ahead of Hideki Matsuyama at 12s. Given the limited field and lack of superstar names, it's easy to argue that Collin Morikawa at 14s and Viktor Hovland at 18s are a touch of value compared to some of those around them. But I'll look a little further down the lists and go with a trio of Hatton, Hoge and Si-Woo Kim.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell%20Hatton%20at%20the%20CJ%20Cup.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at the CJ Cup.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at the CJ Cup.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at the CJ Cup.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tyrrell Hatton at the CJ Cup.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="England's Tyrrell Hatton"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tyrrell Hatton can lift the trophy</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-zozo-championship-2022/12530695?selectedMixedItem=-1207680056" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-zozo-championship-2022\/12530695?selectedMixedItem=-1207680056","entry_title":"Zozo Championship Each-Way Tips: Take Tyrrell for the win "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-zozo-championship-2022/12530695?selectedMixedItem=-1207680056">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Zozo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Take%20Tyrrell%20for%20the%20win%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html&text=Zozo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Take%20Tyrrell%20for%20the%20win%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>The PGA Tour heads to Japan and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips</li> <li>Tyrrell Hatton is back in form and can win at <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b></li> <li>Tom Hoge is tipped to continue his fast start at <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></li> <li>Si-Woo Kim at <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b> looks ready to land more profits</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Main Bet: Tyrrell Hatton each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>The PGA Tour heads to Japan</strong> this week for the fourth edition of the Zozo Championship.</p><p>One of the previous three was played in California due to the pandemic, stripping punters of one batch of course form.</p><p>And, to make things worse, <strong>data from the Narashino Country Club course only appears to have been kept from the inaugural 2019 edition</strong>. Even then, it was only old-school numbers as Strokes Gained stats weren't recorded.</p><p>At least the <strong>limited field of 78</strong> helps whittle things down.</p><blockquote> <p>Tiger Woods won that 2019 event and did so by doing everything well: 7th Driving Accuracy, 3rd GIR, 26th, Scrambling, 2nd Putting.</p> </blockquote><p>Runner-up Hideki Matsuyama was 7th for GIR and 2nd for Putting while Sungjae Im, who finished tied third, was 4th in Putting Average. <strong>Putting looks key it seems.</strong></p><p>Im was one of just two players in the top 12 to finish outside the top 20 for GIR.</p><p>Clues are also to be found by going down the <strong>correlating courses</strong> route.</p><p>Rory McIlroy mentioned <strong>Chapultepec</strong>, the Mexican venue which hosted a WGC event. "It sort of reminds me a bit of the course we play in Mexico. Sort of tree-lined, doglegs and having to cut off corners."</p><p><strong>Firestone</strong> also got mentions. That's another <strong>tree-lined country club</strong> and always rewarded good drivers.</p><p>Indeed, both the winners of this event in Japan - Woods and Matsuyama - have won at Firestone.</p><p>I'm going to start off with a punt on <strong>Tyrrell Hatton</strong> at 25/1.</p><p>Hatton has finished eighth (Italian Open) and seventh (Alfred Dunhill Links Championship) in his last two starts and <strong>putted strongly</strong> in both.</p><blockquote> <p>He gained over 4.2 strokes on the greens each time and ranked 9th and 4th respectively for SG: Off The Tee so drove it well too.</p> </blockquote><p>The Chapultepec link certainly helps his case. The Englishman teed it up four times at the WGC-Mexico Championship and had finishes of <strong>10-3-19-6</strong>.</p><p>He has other bits of form on courses that should correlate well such as a <strong>third at Hilton Head</strong> and an <strong>8th at Sedgefield</strong> and <strong>winning between the trees at Wentworth</strong> in 2020 adds another tick.</p><p>Back the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner to make his course debut a winning one at 25/1.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Next Best: Tom Hoge each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>One quirk of <strong>Narashino Country Club</strong> is that the short sub 7,100-yard par 70 has <strong>five par 3s</strong>.</p><p>That led me to glance at last season's Par 3 Scoring charts where I spotted a player already on my shortlist for this week.</p><p><strong>Tom Hoge ranked 4th for Par 3s last season</strong>, one which brought him victory at Pebble Beach.</p><p>He showed his quality with a <strong>top 10 at tree-lined Southern Hills</strong> in the US PGA Championship and, after a fourth at the 3M Open, rounded off his best ever campaign with a <strong>top five in the Tour Championship</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The latter is significant as East Lake has the same combination of grasses as Narashino: Zoyzia fairways and Bentgrass greens.</p> </blockquote><p>What really brings him sharply into focus is his start to the new season.</p><p>Hoge opened with <strong>12th at the Fortinet </strong>(tight and tree-lined) and then <strong>closed 65-64 on the weekend in Las Vegas last week to finish in the top four</strong>.</p><p>He <strong>putted well</strong> in both events and at the Shriners he was 2nd for SG: Approach, 4th Tee To Green and 14th Off The Tee.</p><p>Hoge also got a look at this course last year and after opening with a 2-over 72, he shot <strong>66-69 over the final 36 holes</strong> to post a respectable tied 17th.</p><p>On current form, we can expect better than that so the improving 33-year-old American is worth a punt.</p><p>Talking in Vegas last Thursday, he said: "Last couple weeks we went down to Mexico, down to Cabo, did a little fishing down there and kind of put the clubs away a little bit.</p><p>"It was a bit longer of a break than I'd normally take, but <strong>I'll be fresh for this last push</strong> at the end of the year.</p><p><span>"</span><strong>I've played well in the fall in the past</strong>. I feel like there's a lot of good golf courses that set up well for me in the fall.</p><p>"That's one of the reasons why I'm playing a lot this year still. I feel like I could get off to a nice start in the FedExCup."</p><p>It's working out that way too. He <strong>currently sits 12th</strong> and hopefully Hoge will take a big leap here.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Final Bet: Si-Woo Kim each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Si-Woo Kim</strong> was last week's headline tip in Las Vegas and he rallied on the back nine on Sunday to finish tied eighth and <strong>secure some each-way returns</strong>.</p><p>That added to his strong display in the Presidents Cup where he finished as<strong> top points scorer for the International Team</strong> after banking three wins from four matches.</p><p>Prior to the Presidents Cup, Kim had popped over to Japan to contest the <strong>Shinhan Donghae Open</strong> and opened with a pair of 65s before <strong>finishing fifth</strong>.</p><p>He's also played this event twice and seems to be <strong>cracking the code</strong>.</p><p>In 2019, Kim opened with a 5-over 76 but recovered well with laps of 67-66-69 to take 37th.</p><p>And last year a more solid display over the four days gave him 18th place.</p><blockquote> <p>In Las Vegas last time he ranked 2nd for Putting Average while he was 9th for PA at the Shinhan Donghae Open so he's rolling it well on the greens and should enjoy these well-manicured surfaces.</p> </blockquote><p>We have some<strong> useful correlating course form</strong> too such as a win at Sedgfield, a second in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town and top 10s at Firestone and East Lake.</p><p>After being overshadowed by their female counterparts for so long, the <strong>male Korean golfers</strong> are really taking flight at the moment and spurring each other on.</p><p>So after Tom Kim's win in Vegas, hopefully Si-Woo can add to their success here.</p><p><strong>Xander Schauffele</strong>, who won Olympic golf in Japan in 2021, heads the market at 8/1, with <strong>Sungjae Im</strong> next best at 11/1 ahead of <strong>Hideki Matsuyama</strong> at 12s.</p><p>Given the limited field and lack of superstar names, it's easy to argue that <strong>Collin Morikawa</strong> at 14s and <strong>Viktor Hovland </strong>at 18s are a touch of value compared to some of those around them.</p><p>But I'll look a little further down the lists and go with a trio of Hatton, Hoge and Si-Woo Kim.</p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Dave's P/L for 2022/23</h2> <p>Staked: £120<br>Returned: £187.5<br>P/L: +£67.5<p>Previous:<br>2021/2022 P/L: -£315.35<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-zozo-championship-2022/12530695?selectedMixedItem=-1207680056">Back Tyrrell Hatton each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-zozo-championship-2022/12530695?selectedMixedItem=-1207680056">Back Tom Hoge each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-zozo-championship-2022/12530695?selectedMixedItem=-1207680056">Back Si-Woo Kim each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-zozo-championship-2022/12530695?selectedMixedItem=-1207680056" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-zozo-championship-2022\/12530695?selectedMixedItem=-1207680056","entry_title":"Zozo Championship Each-Way Tips: Take Tyrrell for the win "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-zozo-championship-2022/12530695?selectedMixedItem=-1207680056">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Zozo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Take%20Tyrrell%20for%20the%20win%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fzozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html&text=Zozo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Take%20Tyrrell%20for%20the%20win%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/zozo-championship-each-way-tips-take-tyrrell-for-the-win-091022-719.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zozo-championship-2022-tips-betting-preview-matsuyama-to-defend-in-his-homeland-111022-167.html">ZOZO Championship: Matsuyama to defend in his homeland </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matsuyama wins ZOZO.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Matsuyama%20wins%20ZOZO.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-lawrence-looks-value-to-emulate-grace-280922-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Lawrence looks value to emulate Grace </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston Lawrence.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Thriston%20Lawrence.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-alfred-dunhill-links-and-sanderson-farms-championship-270922-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Alfred Dunhill Links and Sanderson Farms Championship</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy drives Alfred Dunhill links.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Rory%20McIlroy%20drives%20Alfred%20Dunhill%20links.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/andalucia-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-rozner-ready-to-win-again-101022-167.html">Andalucía Masters: Rozner ready to win again </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Antoine Rozner at the Open de France.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Antoine%20Rozner%20at%20the%20Open%20de%20France.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/open-de-espana-result-and-review-rahm-and-kim-both-make-history-101022-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Rahm and Kim both make history</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jon Rahm Open de espana 22.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20Open%20de%20espana%2022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-open-de-espana-tips-rahm-too-short-in-madrid-061022-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Rahm poised to emulate Seve </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rahm in Spain.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Rahm%20in%20Spain.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1665490358" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Zozo Championship Each-Way Tips: Take Tyrrell for the win
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket