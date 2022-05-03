</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/copa-libertadores-tips-palmeiras-to-keep-on-banging-in-the-goals-030522-1057.html">Copa Libertadores Tips: Palmeiras to keep on banging in the goals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-1-030522-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/champions-league-semi-final-tips-all-english-final-beckons-020522-722.html">Champions League: All-English final beckons</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-live-in-the-dream-has-leading-chance-at-chester-030522-368.html">Ryan Moore: Live In The Dream has leading chance at Chester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-maiden-hurdler-at-fakenham-030522-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a maiden hurdler at Fakenham</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/wednesday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-backs-moon-de-vega-to-rise-at-chester-030522-166.html">Wednesday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs Moon De Vega to rise</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/news/">News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-tips-csk-batters-are-coming-into-form-030522-171.html">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: CSK batters are coming into form</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-lions-v-punjab-kings-ipl-tips-south-african-duo-to-make-their-mark-020522-206.html">Gujarat Lions v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: South African duo to make their mark </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/delhi-capitals-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-170-at-the-wankhede-is-no-big-ask-for-these-sides-290422-171.html">Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: 170 at the Wankhede is no big ask for these sides</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-open-mens-day-three-tips-shapovalov-looking-for-the-win-double-030522-778.html">Madrid Open Men's Day Three Tips: Shapovalov looking for the win double</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-open-mens-day-two-tips-shapovalov-with-edge-over-humbert-020522-778.html">Madrid Open Men's Day Two Tips: Shapovalov with edge over Humbert</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-madrid-outright-tips-long-shot-opelka-should-enjoy-the-quick-conditions-010522-778.html">ATP Madrid Outright Tips: Long-shot Opelka should enjoy the quick conditions</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html">Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Woodland can get the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/british-masters-each-way-tips-horsfield-can-go-bats-in-the-belfry-030522-721.html">British Masters Each-Way Tips: Horsfield can go bats in the Belfry</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wells-fargo-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-finau-fancied-to-show-mexico-was-no-fluke-020522-167.html">Wells Fargo Championship: Finau fancied to show Mexico was no fluke </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Lib Dems start hot favourites for Tiverton and Honiton By-Election</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-odds-25-years-on-from-blair-landslide-bettors-are-unconvinced-by-labour-250422-204.html">Next General Election Betting: 25 years after Blair landslide bettors are unconvinced by Labour</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/french-presidential-election-odds-betting-and-analysis-220422-171.html">French Presidential Election: Macron appears to be pulling clear</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year-2022-betting-tyson-fury-new-favourite-after-beating-dillian-whyte-250422-204.html">Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Tyson Fury new favourite after beating Dillian Whyte</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/who-will-win-eurovision-2022-uk-up-with-the-favourites-210422-204.html">Who will win Eurovision 2022? UK are among the favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/oscars-2022-betting-power-of-the-dog-and-coda-in-thrilling-battle-for-best-picture-220322-204.html">Oscars 2022 Betting: Power of the Dog and Coda in thrilling battle for Best Picture</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/">Mercury Music Prize</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/xfactor/">X-Factor</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/celebrity-big-brother/">Celebrity Big Brother</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/">US Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured US Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-draft-2022-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-betting-280422-204.html">NFL Draft 2022: Everything you need to know about the betting </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/mlb/world-series-2022-odds-dodgers-favourites-as-baseball-season-begins-060422-204.html">World Series 2022 Odds: Dodgers favourites as baseball season begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-predictions-and-tips-the-pick-of-the-prop-bets-with-mike-carlson-100222-815.html">Super Bowl Tips: The pick of the prop bets from Mike Carlson</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More US Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/basketball/">Basketball</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/mlb/">MLB</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/us-sports-news/">US Sports News</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/snooker-world-championship-final-preview-judd-trump-v-ronnie-osullivan-300422-871.html">Snooker World Championship Final: Back Ronnie to claim a piece of history</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/whats-next-for-tyson-fury-following-that-stunning-ko-of-dillian-whyte-020522-746.html">Tyson Fury: What next for the world champ following his KO of Dillian Whyte?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-rejuvenated-trump-can-deny-osullivans-bid-for-history-300422-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Rejuvenated Trump can deny O'Sullivan's bid for history</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Woodland can get the win</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-03">03 May 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Woodland can get the win", "name": "Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Woodland can get the win", "description": "The PGA Tour heads to Maryland and Dave Tindall is here with three each-way tips for the action at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-03T13:31:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-03T13:32:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY WOODLAND.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour heads to Maryland and Dave Tindall is here with three each-way tips for the action at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm... Main Bet: Gary Woodland each-way @ [29.0] With Quail Hollow being prepped for September's Presidents Cup, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm steps in as host The former Sega Megadrive favourite - 'Craig Stadler has eagled the 10th', 'Brandel Chamblee has birdied the 7th' - has been used recently on the PGA Tour though, staging the Quicken Loans National in both 2017 and 2018. Those tournaments were held in late June so temperatures will be a little lower and perhaps the wind a little higher for this early-May event. TPC Potomac at Avenel is a par 70 measuring 7,160 yards and the Quicken Loans was won with just 7-under by Kyle Stanley (after a playoff) in 2017. Francesco Molinari had a very different winning total 12 months later when shooting 21-under but note that he did triumph by eight shots. With the par 5s measuring 641 and 591 yards, this is far from an easy test. On the stats, the first three home in 2018 (Molinari, Ryan Armour and Sung Kang) ranked 1st, 4th and 2nd respectively for Strokes Gained: Approach while Stanley (4th for SG: Approach) was only 66th in SG: Putting when he won. Both winners were 1st for SG: Tee To Green while, overall, it seems that prowess on the Bentgrass greens is far from the main skill required. Let's get to it then and for my first pick I'll put up Gary Woodland at 28/1. The 2019 US Open champion has shown plenty of good form over the last few months and it's been fuelled by strong Tee-To-Green stats. Woodland had back-to-back top fives on the Florida Swing when fifth at both The Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He's since added 21st at the Valspar, eighth at the Texas Open and, after a poor Masters, tied 24th in last week's Mexico Open. Looking at his numbers he ranked 2nd for Green In Regulation last week and 6th SG: Tee To Green, picking up 9.236 strokes on the field. Outside of the Masters he's finished in the top 13 for TTG in his latest three events. Woodland played here in 2018 and although 53rd doesn't look much he shot a trio of 69s. In addition he arrived having missed six of his previous 11 cuts so was looking for his game again after an early-season win in Phoenix. History says he's one to look at when par means something and all three of his regular strokeplay wins have come on non par-72s so don't think he needs four par 5s to show his best. A good wind player, hopefully he can make a big push for victory. Next Best: Anirban Lahiri each-way @ [67.0] For my second pick, I'm going to keep faith with a player I selected at last week's Mexico Open. Anirban Lahiri didn't quite do enough to land the each-way money at Vallarta but he wasn't far off after finishing tied 15th. That result added to tied 13th in the Texas Open and second place at The Players Championship so that's three top 15s in his last four starts. He's been in the top 25 for Greens In Regulation in all those tournaments while he picked up 3.172 strokes on the field Tee To Green in a final-round 66 in Mexico. On current form, he's worth a play at odds of 66/1 but we actually have some course form too. Lahiri teed it up here for the only time in 2018 and finished tied 13th. He was left to rue a Friday 74 as his other three rounds were excellent: 67s on days one and four and a Saturday 65. That top 15 here came when he was in good form (tied ninth at the previous week's Travelers Championship) so the signs look strong for another eyecatching display. One final note. As mentioned, Quail Hollow, the usual host of this event, is being readied for the Presidents Cup so that could come into Lahiri's thoughts this week. As it stands, he's 12th in the standings (the top eight qualify automatically) so needs a push to make Trevor Immelman's team. Lahiri became the first Indian to play in the Presidents Cup in 2015 and again took part in 2017. After a five-year gap, he'll have extra incentive to get back on the team. Final Bet: Branden Grace each-way @ [81.0] At the top of the market, defending champion Rory McIlroy is the clear favourite at 15/2. This will be his first start since finishing runner-up at Augusta and glossing over a short-priced favourite can be costly as shown by Jon Rahm last week. However, he'll be defending on a different course so I can let him go. This could be an ideal test for Tony Finau - bentgrass greens, emphasis on long game - although 20s is giving him full credit for his back-to-form second place in Mexico. I also have a crazy thought for Scott Gutschewski at 500/1. He ranks sixth for Approaches from 175-200 yards (there are more here than usual from that distance) this season and a tied 18th in the Texas Open was promising. But I'll return to the idea of Presidents Cup chat being in the air this week and pick Branden Grace at 80/1. The South African has been a stalwart of the International team down the years, playing in 2013, 2015 and 2017 but not making the team for the last one at Royal Melbourne in 2019. With compatriot Immelman captaining, he could well have a chance of a wildcard but in these sort of situations a player is extra keen to qualify automatically to avoid those whispers of being treated favourably. Grace has two PGA Tour wins, and a strong record in the Majors (six top sevens) shows he can perform well on tough tracks. He's not qualified for the US PGA Championship later this month so clearly all is not rosey in Grace's garden. Yes, his current form stats are littered with missed cuts but the last two suggest things are turning. Grace shot 68-69 on the weekend to finish tied 35th at the RBC Heritage, ranking 2nd for Greens In Regulation, 5th for Approach and 15th Tee To Green. And then he teamed up with Garrick Higgo to finish fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. We don't have stats for that one but Grace said: "We played great. We've both been playing I want to say better than what the scores have been the last few months." Any strong winds won't hurt him and I like the idea that he often lays down a marker before playing really well. Last February he telegraphed his win in Puerto Rico with a top 20 at Riviera and his seventh in the 2021 US Open came on the back of a top four at Memorial. Also, his win in the 2020 South African Open followed on from a third place on his previous start. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY%20WOODLAND.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY WOODLAND.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY WOODLAND.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY WOODLAND.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY WOODLAND.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American Gary Woodland"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Gary Woodland is Dave's headline pick at 28/1</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/wells-fargo-championship-2022/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/wells-fargo-championship-2022\/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917","entry_title":"Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Woodland can get the win"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/wells-fargo-championship-2022/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wells%20Fargo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Woodland%20can%20get%20the%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html&text=Wells%20Fargo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Woodland%20can%20get%20the%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The PGA Tour heads to Maryland and Dave Tindall is here with three each-way tips for the action at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"The 2019 US Open champion has shown plenty of good form over the last few months and it's been fuelled by strong Tee-To-Green stats." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/wells-fargo-championship-2022/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917">Back Gary Woodland each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><strong></strong><h2><strong>Main Bet: Gary Woodland each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With Quail Hollow being prepped for September's Presidents Cup, <strong>TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm</strong> steps in as host </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The former Sega Megadrive favourite - 'Craig Stadler has eagled the 10th', 'Brandel Chamblee has birdied the 7th' - has been used recently on the PGA Tour though,<strong> staging the Quicken Loans National in both 2017 and 2018</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Those tournaments were held in late June so temperatures will be a little lower and perhaps the wind a little higher for this early-May event.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">TPC Potomac at Avenel is a <strong>par 70 measuring 7,160 yards</strong> and the Quicken Loans was won with just 7-under by Kyle Stanley (after a playoff) in 2017. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Francesco Molinari had a very different winning total 12 months later when shooting 21-under but note that he did triumph by eight shots.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the par 5s measuring 641 and 591 yards, this is <strong>far from an easy test</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the stats, the first three home in 2018 (Molinari, Ryan Armour and Sung Kang) ranked <strong>1st, 4th and 2nd respectively for Strokes Gained: Approach</strong> while Stanley (4th for SG: Approach) was only 66th in SG: Putting when he won. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both winners were <strong>1st for SG: Tee To Green</strong> while, overall, it seems that prowess on the Bentgrass greens is far from the main skill required.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Let's get to it then and for my first pick I'll put up <strong>Gary Woodland</strong> at 28/1.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 2019 US Open champion has shown plenty of good form over the last few months and it's been fuelled by strong Tee-To-Green stats.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Woodland had <strong>back-to-back top fives</strong> on the Florida Swing when fifth at both The Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He's since added 21st at the Valspar, eighth at the Texas Open and, after a poor Masters, tied 24th in last week's Mexico Open.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Looking at his numbers he ranked <strong>2nd for Green In Regulation</strong> last week and <strong>6th SG: Tee To Green</strong>, picking up 9.236 strokes on the field.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Outside of the Masters he's finished in the <strong>top 13 for TTG</strong> in his latest three events.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Woodland played here in 2018 and although 53rd doesn't look much he shot a trio of 69s. In addition he arrived having missed six of his previous 11 cuts so was looking for his game again after an early-season win in Phoenix.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">History says he's one to look at when par means something and all three of his regular strokeplay wins have come on non par-72s so don't think he needs four par 5s to show his best.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A <strong>good wind player</strong>, hopefully he can make a big push for victory. </span></p><h2><strong>Next Best: Anirban Lahiri each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For my second pick, I'm going to keep faith with a player I selected at last week's Mexico Open.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Anirban Lahiri</strong> didn't quite do enough to land the each-way money at Vallarta but he wasn't far off after finishing<strong> tied 15th</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That result added to tied 13th in the Texas Open and second place at The Players Championship so that's <strong>three top 15s in his last four starts</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He's been in the <strong>top 25 for Greens In Regulation</strong> in all those tournaments while he picked up 3.172 strokes on the field Tee To Green in a final-round 66 in Mexico.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On current form, he's worth a play at odds of 66/1 but we actually have some course form too.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lahiri teed it up here for the only time in 2018 and finished tied 13th. He was left to rue a Friday 74 as his other three rounds were excellent: 67s on days one and four and a Saturday 65.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That top 15 here came when he was in good form (tied ninth at the previous week's Travelers Championship) so the signs look strong for another eyecatching display.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One final note. As mentioned, Quail Hollow, the usual host of this event, is being readied for the <strong>Presidents Cup</strong> so that could <strong>come into Lahiri's thoughts</strong> this week.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As it stands, he's 12th in the standings (the top eight qualify automatically) so needs a push to make Trevor Immelman's team.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lahiri became the first Indian to play in the Presidents Cup in 2015 and again took part in 2017. After a five-year gap, he'll have <strong>extra incentive</strong> to get back on the team.</span></p><h2><strong>Final Bet: Branden Grace each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At the top of the market, defending champion <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong> is the clear favourite at 15/2.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This will be his first start since finishing runner-up at Augusta and glossing over a short-priced favourite can be costly as shown by Jon Rahm last week.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, he'll be defending on a different course so I can let him go.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This could be an ideal test for <strong>Tony Finau</strong> - bentgrass greens, emphasis on long game - although 20s is giving him full credit for his back-to-form second place in Mexico.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I also have a crazy thought for <strong>Scott Gutschewski</strong> at 500/1.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He ranks sixth for Approaches from 175-200 yards (there are more here than usual from that distance) this season and a tied 18th in the Texas Open was promising. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But I'll return to the idea of Presidents Cup chat being in the air this week and pick <strong>Branden Grace </strong>at 80/1.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The South African has been a stalwart of the International team down the years, playing in 2013, 2015 and 2017 but not making the team for the last one at Royal Melbourne in 2019.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With compatriot Immelman captaining, he could well have a chance of a wildcard but in these sort of situations a player is <strong>extra keen to qualify automatically</strong> to avoid those whispers of being treated favourably.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grace has two PGA Tour wins, and a strong record in the Majors (six top sevens) shows he can perform well on tough tracks.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He's not qualified for the US PGA Championship later this month so clearly all is not rosey in Grace's garden.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yes, his current form stats are littered with missed cuts but the last two suggest <strong>things are turning</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grace shot 68-69 on the weekend to finish tied 35th at the RBC Heritage, ranking<strong> 2nd for Greens In Regulation, 5th for Approach and 15th Tee To Green</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And then he teamed up with Garrick Higgo to finish <strong>fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We don't have stats for that one but Grace said: "We played great. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">We've both been playing I want to say better than what the scores have been the last few months."</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Any strong winds won't hurt him and I like the idea that he often <strong>lays down a marker before playing really well</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last February he telegraphed his win in Puerto Rico with a top 20 at Riviera and his seventh in the 2021 US Open came on the back of a top four at Memorial.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Also, his win in the 2020 South African Open followed on from a third place on his previous start. </span></p></h2> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Dave's P/L for 2021/22</h2> <p>Staked: £800<br>Returned: £601.75<br>P/L: -£198.25<p>Previous:<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on Golf Bets</h2> <p>Cash out when you want with no suspensions on your outright and each way golf bets on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CASHOUTPGAT2021" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/wells-fargo-championship-2022/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917">Back Gary Woodland each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/wells-fargo-championship-2022/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917">Back Anirban Lahiri each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/wells-fargo-championship-2022/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917">Back Branden Grace each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/wells-fargo-championship-2022/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf UK","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/wells-fargo-championship-2022\/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917","entry_title":"Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Woodland can get the win"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/wells-fargo-championship-2022/12477749?selectedMixedItem=1170250917">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wells%20Fargo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Woodland%20can%20get%20the%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html&text=Wells%20Fargo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Woodland%20can%20get%20the%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/british-masters-each-way-tips-horsfield-can-go-bats-in-the-belfry-030522-721.html">British Masters Each-Way Tips: Horsfield can go bats in the Belfry</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Horsfield.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sam%20Horsfield.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wells-fargo-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-finau-fancied-to-show-mexico-was-no-fluke-020522-167.html">Wells Fargo Championship: Finau fancied to show Mexico was no fluke </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/165569061e98c54317317399d7d3d6ac47445b5f.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/165569061e98c54317317399d7d3d6ac47445b5f.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2022-tips-and-preview-nicolai-chanced-again-at-the-belfry-020522-167.html">British Masters: Nicolai chanced again at the Belfry </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Richard Bland wins the British Masters.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Richard%20Bland%20wins%20the%20British%20Masters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mexico-open-at-vidanta-result-and-review-spaniards-claim-the-spoils-on-both-tours-020522-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Spaniards claim the spoils on both Tours</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rahm pointing.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Rahm%20pointing.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-events/" class=" "> Golf Events </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-players-championship/" class=" "> The Players Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-scottish-open/" class=" "> The Scottish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-irish-open/" class=" "> The Irish Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/" class=" "> Ryder Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/solheim-cup/" class=" "> Solheim Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/race-to-dubai/" class=" "> Race To Dubai </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</h3></header><div class="dead_heat_calc dead_heat_calc--smaller"><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--position"><label>Position</label><input type="number" min="1" max="12" value="7"></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--sharing_position"><label><abbr title="Including your selection">Number of Players in that position</abbr></label><input type="number" min="1" max="50" value="7"></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--each_way_places"><label>Number of Each Way places offered</label><input type="number" min="1" max="12" value="6"></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--dead_heat_reduction"><label>Place Dead Heat Reduction</label><input type="text" disabled="" value="6/7"></div><hr><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--bet_price"><label>Odds</label><div class="input_group"><input type="number" value="15" class="numerator"><span>/</span><input type="number" value="2" class="denominator"></div></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--each_way_fraction"><label>Each Way Terms</label><select><option value="0.2">1/5</option><option value="0.5">1/2</option><option value="0.333333333333333">1/3</option><option value="0.25">1/4</option><option value="0.166666666666667">1/6</option></select></div><hr><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--stake"><label>Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)</label><div class="input_group"><span>£</span><input type="number" step="0.25" value="5.00"></div></div><div class="dead_heat_calc__field dead_heat_calc__field--return"><label>Total Return</label><div class="input_group"><span>£</span><input disabled=""></div></div></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li> Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Woodland can get the win </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/", "name": "Golf" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/", "name": "Golf Bets" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html", "name": "Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Woodland can get the win" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/">US Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-woodland-can-get-the-win-030522-719.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <footer class="footer"> <div class="footer__column"> <p class="footer__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer__column footer__column--links"> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="small_print"> <div class="small_print__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"705ac0eadd218233","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>